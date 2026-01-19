Seeing new IPs from the biggest and best names in the gaming industry is always fascinating, and Capcom’s new Pragmata game has all the makings of being something very special.

Set on the moon in the near future, the game follows a human space traveller and an android child who team up as they fight for survival. Here’s what we know so far and what to expect from Capcom’s exciting new sci-fi title.

Everything We Know About Pragmata So Far

Pragmata is a brand-new IP developed and published by Capcom, set for release in April 2026. The game, which will use the familiar RE Engine, is coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC.

Pragmata will take place at an abandoned lunar research facility on the moon. A lunar quake has occurred, leaving astronaut Hugh Williams fighting for survival. Hugh teams up with Pragmata android Diana, as the pair take on hostile AI enemies.

Hugh and Diana will use each other’s skills to find the right paths and defeat enemy bots in their quest to get back to Earth. Diana can use her hacking abilities to unlock areas and resources while exploring, whereas Hugh leans on his trusty firearm and jetpack thrusters to get by.

The astronaut and the robot will form an unlikely bond, which will engross you in the story and keep you coming back for more. Hugh is a likeable space explorer, while Diana is a curious android, and the two depend on one another to survive.

Gorgeous Graphics & Solid Frame Rates

Using high-end features like ray tracing and DLSS, Pragmata will look stunning and play exceptionally well. The PC version will allow you to tweak the settings to your liking, while the PS5 Pro will offer the ultimate way to play on console.

A game as big as Pragmata deserves a solid frame rate, and Capcom is aiming for 60 frames per second on consoles. The PS5 Pro is set to have 60 fps and 4K graphics, with full ray tracing support. Nevertheless, the game will look gorgeous on all platforms, including the Series S and Switch 2.

How Will Pragmata Differ from Resident Evil?

Resident Evil (RE) is without a doubt Capcom’s biggest and most popular gaming franchise. The Resident Evil journey began with the original game in the mid-1990s, with over 30 main titles following.

This year will be a big one for Capcom, with the next main entry in the RE franchise coming out alongside Pragmata. Resident Evil Requiem is coming to all platforms, with the Switch 2 version set to rival PS5 and Xbox, which could be good news for Pragmata.

Although Capcom’s new IP and Requiem will be using the exceptional RE Engine, the games will differ massively. While Resident Evil is a survival horror franchise, Pragmata is more about light-hearted action-adventure survival, with gunplay and combat thrown in.

AI enemies are heavily armoured in Pragmata, leaving Diana to use her hacking skills to help Hugh progress. Resident Evil takes an all-guns-blazing approach, shooting your way through enemies during intense combat sequences.

Capcom’s RE Engine powers its big releases these days, and Pragmata and Requiem will both benefit immensely from the technology. However, contrary to popular belief, RE Engine stands for “Reach for the Moon Engine”, not “Resident Evil Engine”.

Big hits like Devil May Cry 5, Street Fighter 6, and Monster Hunter Rise/Wilds are made on the RE Engine. Capcom’s in-house engine is regarded as one of the best, rivalling the likes of Naughty Dog and Rockstar.

Pragmata has been on a rocky road since its announcement, delayed well beyond its initial 2022 target. However, six years after development started, the game is finally ready, and Pragmata will release on all platforms on April 24th, 2026.