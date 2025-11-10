Pokémon-inspired Elestrals Awakened most-funded Kickstarter game of 2025 with $1.4m

Elestrals Awakened, an upcoming RPG inspired by Pokémon, has become the most-funded video game on Kickstarter in 2025.

The game has raised over $1.4 million (£1.1m) after setting a goal of $250k (£190k) with over 12,000 backers at the time of writing.

The ‘monster catcher’ RPG with 2.5D pixel art features over 100 spirits across eight different elements, with the game heavily inspired by Greek mythology.

Elestrals began as a physical trading card game (TCG). It was listed on Kickstarter back in 2023 and has tens of thousands of players, according to the creators.

Elestrals was originally created by Pokémon YouTuber Daniel ‘Adrive’ Clap. Back in September 2025, another Pokémon YouTuber in Jonathan ‘ShadyPenguinn’ Indovino joined as a co-owner.

Elestrals Awakened sees players explore so that they can capture, train, and battle with Elestral creatures.

The game will be available on both Steam for PC players and Nintendo Switch, following a stretch goal.

Elestrals Awakened is scheduled to release in late 2027, with an Alpha planned for Fall 2026.

It is the most-funded video game on Kickstarter in 2025, but not the most-funded game. That goes to the board game version of the Don’t Starve video game, which racked up over $4.9m (£3.7m).

Though the most-funded video game in Kickstarter history is Shenmue 3, which raised over $6.3m (£4.7m).

Elestrals Awakened stretch goals

After raising much more than its $250k goal, Elestrals Awakened has announced various pieces of content that will now be added to the game.

As well as additional story content and creatures, the primary focus of the stretch goals appears to be additional game modes.

Unlike Pokémon, Elestrals Awakened will support multiple save files, and players will unlock multiple game modes for future saves after completing the main story.

Most of the game modes are inspired by the usual type of Pokémon challenges you regularly see on YouTube.

This includes a mode that only allows you to catch the first creature you see in each area and a permanent death mode, both of which simulate the popular Pokémon Nuzlocke ruleset.

There will also be a built-in randomiser mode, which will change where all the creatures spawn.

Like Pokémon, Elestrals will have it’s own version of shinies called ‘stellars.’ These stellars will be rare versions of creatures with a different colour scheme.

Though unlike shinies, these alternate-coloured beasts will also be more powerful with second abilities.

Elestrals Awakened will feature a game where all the creatures are stellars, to add even more of a challenge.