Kinetic Games and Lost in Cult have teamed up on Phasmophobia: The Board Game, which is scheduled to launch in late 2026. Various editions of the tabletop game are available to pre-order on the Lost in Cult website.

In the video gaming world, Phasmophobia is a co-op psychological horror game where you play with three others as a paranormal investigator. The Phasmophobia board game will play out just like the hit video game, with plenty of thrills and spills expected.

Will Phasmophobia: The Board Game Be a Big Hit in the Tabletop World?

Phasmophobia is a co-op horror tabletop game, with 1-4 players taking part. There are modular maps, 24 ghost types with unique powers, and various tokens. Place tokens on your map and use your gear to collect the evidence. Once the ghosts have been eliminated, exit the property to win.

Phasmophobia will be available in three different versions. The Standard Edition is $106, while the Deluxe Edition, featuring metal items and glow-in-the-dark elements in a specially designed box, will set you back $160. The Signed Deluxe Edition is limited to 2,500 copies and features a signed Kinetic Games card.

Phasmophobia: The Board Game will join a host of video game tabletop adaptations. More are coming in 2026, too, including Clash of Clans: The Epic Raid Board Game.

Direct to Pre-Orders

Phasmophobia: The Board Game didn’t use Kickstarter or any other funding source to get up and running. Instead, Kinetic Games and Lost in Cult took the direct route, launching a pre-order campaign in late 2024.

Lost in Cult and Kinetic Games are hopeful of fulfilling all pre-orders by late 2026. All editions are still available to pre-order on the Lost in Cult website, with a starting price of $106 (Standard Edition).