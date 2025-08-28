Patrick Willis Talks Video Games, 49ers, Ole Miss and More

Patrick Willis was heavy into video games as a kid, and like everybody else, would stack his create-a-player with 99 attributes on Madden.

Unlike everybody else, Willis actually reached that level in real life, becoming a legendary SEC game-wrecker at Ole Miss and then a Hall of Fame linebacker with the 49ers.

Willis recently sat down with Games Hub for a wide-ranging interview about gaming, the 49ers, the Rebels, Jim Harbaugh, Jaxson Dart, Aaron Rodgers, Micah Parsons and more. The interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Q: The 49ers are coming off a tough season and lost a few guys, but many expect them to still contend. Are you convicted that they will still be a top team, or more in wait-and-see mode?

Patrick Willis: “That’s great question. Maybe by default, I’m faithful that they still have a unique group of veteran guys who have played a lot of football. I’ve noticed that when you’re older, if you know where you have to be and know when to use it, it can really work in your favor. I’m looking at them being an older team, but, man, they’ve still got guys that can play really good football.

“If they can get some of those younger guys to come along strong and give them a strong supporting cast – or something more – then it can really work in their favor. So I’m optimistic, but you do have to go out and prove it.”

Q: Brock Purdy got the big deal, and the question has been: how much has he been carried by the weapons on offense versus how much can he do himself? What do you think about what he’s done so far, and is he one of those upper-tier guys who can lead an offense?

PW: “I’m a fan of Brock Purdy. I love what he has done, given his circumstances. He has made the most out of his situation, and you don’t see that often. I tend to be an underdog guy. With that being said, he’s been paid, and he’s been paid as a top-tier quarterback. And so what you want to see is everything you’ve seen before, and even more now.

“A lot of people think wearing a ‘C’ on your chest or getting more money is only that, but it comes with a great deal of responsibility. I look forward to seeing him continue to grow. He’s going to do what he needs to do to be solid, but don’t put more on him than he has to have. It’s going to take a great supporting cast as well, from special teams and defense to having a sound running game and protection. I’m looking forward to seeing him play good football.”

Q: Some of the stars on offense are getting up there in age. Does it feel like the title window is nearing its end for this group?

PW: “If we’re being truthful, I’ll say that the window is getting thinner. It’s thin. That’s why I really feel like they’ll have to be exact all year long. Every team needs a healthy team, but for them it’s really going to be significant. I know they don’t have the depth they once had in those strong years. Usually when a team is really good and has a strong chance, they have depth.

“I know they are not as loaded as in years past, so I’m looking at that veteran leadership. It’s going to take them, every week, looking into that window of reality and saying, ‘Listen, this could be our last go-round together.’ We hope that it’s not, but it very well could be for some of those guys. It’s really important they maximize it. It’s going to take everything they have been, and more. It’s a lot to ask, but why not? They have done it.”

Q: From afar, it feels like Kyle Shanahan and the ownership group have not always been on the same page lately. He’s obviously a great coach, but do you feel like this is a long-term union, where he will roll over to the next group, or is this a pivotal season for them to figure out if they want Shanahan to be that guy moving forward?

PW: “Man, that’s a great question, Kyle. I can’t really speak hard on the inside. I’ve been around more the last couple of years, but more from a high-level aspect. They allow me to go around the team and be cool. But my answer to that would be: It’s all about, what have you done for me lately?

“There was a time when there was a lot more leeway, when you didn’t have the social media, didn’t have every single person feel like they have instant access to you. You can’t say you don’t feel the weight of that, don’t hear that. But it’s about winning. And it’s also about having a strong core from top to bottom. From Jed to John to Kyle, it’s really been a nice synchronization, and when you’re winning, it’s really nice, it’s strong. There’s not a lot to be disgruntled about. But when you’re not winning, and not (only) winning, because he went to the Super Bowl and came close. I know that feeling. After that it’s like anything less than that is not acceptable. So from a competitive standpoint, I know Kyle and John really want to win a Super Bowl, to solidify all the good they have done.

“When you have the caliber of players and coaches the 49ers have, you want to see Super Bowls. I’m sure they feel pressure. I’m sure there can be discomfort when things don’t go well, and things did not go well last year. This is a new season, but that’s still prevalent. Winning takes care of a lot, but we shall see. We shall see.”

Q: What’s it been like watching Fred Warner continue the inside linebacker tradition with the 49ers, and is he already one of the all-time greats at the position?

PW: “Great question. First let me give a shoutout to all the linebackers and defenders that came before me, that paved the way. It was an honor to share the field with the likes of Takeo (Spikes), Justin Smith, Aldon (Smith), Ahmad (Brooks), Navorro (Bowman), I could go on and on. Shout out to all those guys.

“And now that Dre (Greenlaw) is gone, it’s on Fred. Fred has played tremendous football, and I don’t see him not continuing to do what he’s done the last eight years. He’s been the top dog for the past six, and they say for you to be considered the best, you have to reign for at least five-plus. He’s done that, so my hat’s off to Fred, and I hope he continues to play the high-quality football he has played. He will continue to do great things.”

Q: You mentioned Dre Greenlaw, who went to Denver this offseason. Were you able to watch him for the two games he played last season following the torn Achilles? How did he look, and what type of impact do you expect in 2025?

PW: “I’m a big fan of Dre. Dre comes from the SEC, so maybe I’m biased, but there’s something about us SEC guys. We’re different. I will say that injuries suck. Some guys can bounce back from injuries and you can never see they were even bothered. When you have an Achilles, it takes a toll. So we will see.

“But I will say, last year when he came in for those two games, that game-and-a-half, the energy he brought, you saw it. And not only did you see it, you felt it. That’s when I was like, ‘This guy is unique.’ Even if he’s not back to being what he was – and I think he can get back to it – he can continue to play good football.

“As an athlete, as a player, I’d love to have him. He’s going to be missed with the 49ers, and I foresee him going to Denver and doing great things for that defense.”

Q: They signed Talanoa Hufanga as well. Are you a fan of his game?

PW: “I am. I’m a fan of his game, and him as a person. There are certain people you meet that could big-time you, have whatever personality, but Huff, there is something about his energy. After I left his presence, I was rooting for him. I’m a fan of him as a person, and when you see his instincts on the field and the way he moves, I’m really excited to see what he’s going to do for that Denver defense. If he can bring back that caliber of ball he played with a couple years ago with the 49ers, it’s going to be really exciting to see what him and Dre can do if they stay healthy.”

Q: Jim Harbaugh turned things around quickly for you guys in San Fran, won a national title at Michigan, has started strong with the Chargers. Is there a secret sauce he has?

PW: “When you have it, you have it. He has something in him that is innate. I don’t know if it’s the quarterback in him, or if it’s because he grew up in a football family. But when it’s in you, it’s in you.

“I didn’t know what to expect when we joined forces in 2011, but those were some of the best times, some of the best football, from winning and Xs and Os. The guy was smart as can be on offense, and then he put a great staff around him. He puts the right guys around him, and he knows how to get the best out of his players. I’m a big Harbaugh fan, and happy to see his success.

“That team added some good pieces, and I see him doing well, them doing well. They can really compete in that division. That division is strong, and counting Mahomes out is like when you used to count Brady out, but I can see them competing in and possibly winning that division.”

Q: The guy who won Super Bowl MVP against your team in 2012 – Joe Flacco – is still going strong. Is it amazing that he’s still a starting quarterback 13 years later?

PW: “Shout out to Flacco. He’s doing it. I don’t know if he expected to be the starter, but I feel like he’s capable. He reminds me of an older (Matt) Hasselbeck or (Josh) McCown, what those would give you.

“I’m a Flacco fan. I met him recently at a charity event in Orange County. I took a picture with him and his son, and it was cool. It was the first time meeting him in-person. Quarterbacks can be different, but he was cool. I’m excited to see what he’s going to do. I don’t know how much, but hey, go Joe Flacco.”

Q: Another guy who was big in your era was Aaron Rodgers. Obviously no longer in his prime but still trying to hang on. Do you think he has any magic left?

PW: “Aaron Rodgers is one of those guys I have so much respect for. I played against him a lot in my eight years. He will certainly go down as one of the best. But Father Time is real.

“From a personal standpoint, I remember telling myself, when I can no longer be that same athlete going out there each day at my very best, then I would step away from the game. So from that (perspective), it sucks to see it happen. It’s been all over the place (the last couple seasons), and that’s not the way you want to see someone with such a great legacy go out.

“But, hey, if he somehow wins a championship this year, then we’ll all be (amazed).”

Q: You did the opposite, retiring earlier than a lot of guys would have. Looking back on it, how do you feel about that decision?

PW: “It’s been 10 years, and it’s taken 10 years for me to fill that space. There’s still love there, but it’s not the same sustenance as it once was. I remember that one of the hardest things to do was be real with myself. I’m grateful I got to do it, and I’m grateful now that I’m in this space. I’m not saying it’s better than being out there on that field, those endorphins that come from that space, but life is good. It’s been a hell of a challenge to get to this space, but I wouldn’t change anything. There are things that you miss, but to be in this mind, body and spirit today, I’m grateful.”

Q: Jaxson Dart played for your alma mater, Ole Miss. Did you watch him a lot, and if so, what were your impressions?

PW: “I’m not going to say I got to watch every single game, but I was glued in, and I am a Jaxson Dart fan. To see what he did at Ole Miss was fabulous, and I’m not gonna lie, I’ve been keeping up with him on the Giants. I was talking to some (49ers) scouts and I was like, ‘Jaxson Dart is showing out.’ They’re like, ‘Yeah, he is, but it’s the preseason.’ And there are levels to it. Preseason is one level, another in the regular season, another in the playoffs and another in the Super Bowl. So there’s levels to it, but yeah, I see him being a good professional. He’s just got to stay with it and stay hungry.”

Q: If things don’t go well for New York, would you like to see him play early, or should they keep him on the bench? What would be best for Dart’s development?

PW: “You just said the key word: development. Some people get thrown into the fire and come out solid. That fire forged them. But in his case, I don’t know if you have to do that with him. He’s just been in the SEC and carried a team in this new college football world. I feel like you don’t need him out there right now. You don’t need to find out anything. You saw what you needed to see in the preseason, so continue to allow him to work during the season. Keep him humble and hungry. A lot of times you find out a lot about a guy when you don’t give them exactly what they think they deserve right now. Continue to see him work and get better, and then get the confidence of the coaching staff and players for when that moment comes.

“And it’s coming. When they say, ‘You’re starting next week,’ he’ll be able to step in, and everyone will have confidence in him. You can ride with the old head. They aren’t in a position where they need (Dart) to come in and play. Now, if Russ’ season isn’t hot, they can throw him out there from time to time. But until you’re truly ready to unleash him, just continue to keep working him in practice. And he’s going to be more than capable when the time comes. More than capable.”

Q: Another Ole Miss rookie is Walt Nolen. What was your impression of Nolen in college?

PW: “I’m a big Walter Nolen fan. I had a chance to chop it up with him when I was at Ole Miss. I thought the 49ers might pick him up. I’m a fan of his game and I liked what I saw in college. He’s a true interior defender, and you can put him in any defense and he’s going to be a baller.

“My comp for him is Warren Sapp. I’m not going to say he’s Warren Sapp on the Bucs. Maybe Warren Sapp his last couple seasons in Oakland. Walt can be that right now. He has a lot of upside to him.”

Q: You had an incredible rookie year, an All-Pro out of the gate. Walt will miss at least four games with a calf injury so he’s behind the curve already. What advice do you have?

PW: “The best ability is availability. The only way you can be measured is by being on the field, rep after rep. The time that I had, I maximized it, gave it everything I had. Whether it was in practice, the weight room, the classroom, training room, rehab room. Everything. If you’re injured, you have to work in a way where you’re (intent) on being back out there. Being back out there is what makes this all go round.

“Some guys don’t take rehab serious and say, ‘I’m injured but it’s OK, other guys will get reps.’ No. The more chances they get for those reps, when you’re not getting them, you’re giving other people an audition. It’s a mentality. I hope he stays hungry.”

Q: How impressed have you been by Lane Kiffin at Ole Miss, and where can he take the program?

PW: “Everything was ripe for the picking, and it was the right dynamics (at the start). I think I’ve heard Lane say, ‘I needed Ole Miss more than Ole Miss needed me.’ I know the feeling. I really wanted to go to U-T but they didn’t want me. All of a sudden Ole Miss picks me up, and by the end of my four years there, if I had to do it again, I would go back to Ole Miss.

“What he has at Ole Miss right now is special. Ole Miss has that old feeling of when a coach would be somewhere really good, that they would be there forever. I feel like with Lane, he likes it there so much, even if someone wanted to come poach him, offer him infinite money to coach (another) program, I think he would still stay at Ole Miss.

“If you don’t know Ole Miss, it takes like an hour to get there, whether you’re coming in from Memphis or Nashville. When you get in there, it’s not like Ole Miss is around other colleges, where they can go to other schools and it feels the same. It’s really special. I think he’s going to continue to win there, and NIL has really helped, because they’ve gotten guys that would have gone to LSU or Alabama. Those make a difference at Ole Miss.”

“What you’ve seen Lane manifest these last few years, it’s what people thought (he would be) at USC. It’s always been in him. For some people it takes a little longer to mature or get there. He’s there now.”

Q: I read a past article about your love for NFL Blitz. Was it fun to be in a video game which celebrated big hits?

PW: “I’ve always been a big gamer. I grew up playing Blitz with my dad and my brother. I remember you could dive from (one side of the field to the other) and just crush somebody. I would always create myself, and I would always say, ‘Man, one day I want to be on a video game.’ I’d create all my stats and make myself a 99 overall. I still remember the day I became a real 99 overall on Madden. I think it was 2010. I was like, ‘Man, this is surreal.’

Q: You were actually a finalist to be on the 2012 cover.

PW: “Oh, man, I would have loved to have been on the cover of Blitz. I’ll forever be a Blitz fan.”

Q: Speaking of physicality, is there a player today you’re a fan of watching?

PW: “In today’s game, Micah Parsons. Big fan of his. I’ll go on record and say he is not a 4-3 (end), and I’d have him off the ball a lot more. I’d want something where I’d have him as a rover. Blitz, read. He’s that kind of guy. I wouldn’t just put him on one edge. That’s going to hurt his longevity.”

Q: They did draft him as an inside ‘backer before realizing how good he was on the edge.

PW: “OK, yeah, that’s what I’m seeing. I don’t know why he’s on the edge. He can do both, and that’s why he should be like, ‘Pay me like I can do both.’ I see his situation like Julius Peppers (leaving the Panthers for the Bears). I thought it was going to be my situation, too. Play four or five years, make good money and then the team can’t afford you. I feel like that’s going to be his case. At some point, change is good for people. If they don’t see your value, get up out of there, man. Shoot the deuces and go win some football games somewhere else.”