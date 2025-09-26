Path of Exile 2 is in for a surprise update which will make major changes to endgames and towers.

Patch 0.3.1 will be released during the week starting on September 29, with endgame content yet again the focus of the update. The changes were initially planned for the major 0.4.0 update, but developers Grinding Gear Games have decided to push them early to catch bugs and performance issues while focusing on new content for the next update.

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

In 0.3.1, players will be able to apply up to three tablet bonuses on the map directly, without any requirement to access towers beforehand. There are limited times this ability can be used per tablet, but towers will now drop new tablets instead, as well as showing greater visibility across the map. In addition, to maintain balance with fewer tablets available, the bonuses they apply will be two to three times more powerful.

Another topic addressed is alchemy orbs, which became far less useful when tiered currency was introduced. As a result, alchemy orbs can now be used on magic items, which upgrades them with four random modifiers.

In more endgame changes, all maps will now contain a boss. Maps which previously contained a boss icon will now contain a more powerful boss than the standard maps, and consequently greater rewards. The size of several maps have also been reduced considerably.

“It’s no secret that we need to make some improvements to the endgame,” said Jonathan Rogers, the game director. “There are still a lot of features and improvements that we want to add to the endgame, but we believe that these changes are a good step towards improving the basic experience of mapping.”