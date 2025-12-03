Onward is a new Massively Online Battle Arena (MOBA) board game by Skytear Games. The Skytear sequel is taking inspiration from DOTA 2 and League of Legends to become the ultimate MOBA board game experience.

The publishers have been hard at work since mass manufacturing began in June, with full delivery expected this December. Here’s what to expect and everything we know about the intriguing Onward board game.

Onward Inspired by MOBA Video Games

The Onward board game is aiming to offer the ultimate MOBA tabletop experience, like the League of Legends and DOTA 2 of board games. With 2-4 players taking part, expect around 45-60 minutes of thrilling action.

Bringing gameplay elements from huge hits like DOTA2 and League of Legends to board games can be hit or miss, but Skytear Games is promising a MOBA tabletop experience like no other. Video game board game adaptations are becoming popular, with games like The Witcher: Legacy also coming soon.

Players will battle minions, take down towers, and attempt to destroy the enemy base to become the ultimate Onward champion. The map contains corridors connecting to the two nexus bases, with dangerous jungles and the river waiting to stop you in your tracks.

A Worthy Successor to Skytear

Onward is shaping up to be a worthy successor to Skytear. Like the Onward board game, Skytear has MOBA elements, with players taking on enemies on a treacherous two-lane map. There are various similarities, though Onward has unique gameplay factors.

The original board game was a success for Skytear Games, achieving its initial Kickstarter to get 1200 backers. The Onward board game’s crowdfunding was also successful, raising large funds from backers in double quick time.

So far, the reviews have been positive, with MOBA fans and board game critics praising its video game feel and strategic gameplay. It promises to be a faithful representation of the MOBA genre in tabletop format, while becoming more accessible to a wider audience.