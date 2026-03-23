It’s time to feel officially “vintage.” The Nintendo Game Boy Advance (GBA), the sleek, horizontal successor to the original Game Boy, has officially hit the quarter-century mark.

Originally released in 2001, this “old relic” is being celebrated across the internet today as fans reminisce about the handheld that defined a generation of 32-bit gaming.

A recent trending thread on Reddit’s r/gaming has sparked a massive wave of nostalgia, with thousands of players sharing their first experiences with the console.

Whether it was the “Glacier” transparent purple shell or the struggle of playing under a blanket, the GBA remains one of the most beloved pieces of hardware in Nintendo’s storied history.

The Struggle of the Non-Backlit Screen

If there is one thing every GBA owner remembers, it isn’t just the games – it’s the lighting.

Long before the OLED Nintendo Switch, players had to rely on “pure commitment” and external light sources.

Reddit users have been flooding the comments with memories of the infamous Worm Light, a bendy peripheral that plugged into the link port to illuminate the screen.

“I remember playing in the backseat during night drives, waiting for momentary streetlights to even see the screen,” one user recalled.

Others mentioned the “bathroom era” of gaming, where the bright fluorescent lights of the smallest room in the house provided the perfect glare-free environment for Golden Sun or Pokémon Emerald.

Why the GBA Design Still Holds Up

While the later Game Boy Advance SP introduced the revolutionary front-lit (and eventually back-lit) clamshell design, many purists still prefer the original AGB-001 model.

Its ergonomic horizontal “landscape” layout was a departure from the vertical “portrait” style of the Game Boy Color, making it more comfortable for long play sessions.

“This thing is in better shape than I am, and we’re around the same age,” joked one commenter, highlighting the legendary durability of Nintendo’s early 2000s hardware.

From its insane battery life on just two AAs to the satisfying “click” of the L and R shoulder buttons, the GBA’s physical design paved the way for every modern handheld we use today.

The Best Game Boy Advance Games: A 32-Bit Legacy

The 25th anniversary isn’t just about the plastic; it’s about the software.

The GBA was essentially a “portable Super Nintendo,” allowing for gorgeous sprite work and deep RPG mechanics.

The Reddit community highlighted several “must-play” titles that still hold up today:

Pokémon Ruby/Sapphire/Emerald: The generation that introduced many to the Hoenn region.

The generation that introduced many to the Hoenn region. The Legend of Zelda: The Minish Cap: A collaboration with Capcom that remains a visual masterpiece.

A collaboration with Capcom that remains a visual masterpiece. Fire Emblem: The game that finally brought the tactical RPG series to the West.

The game that finally brought the tactical RPG series to the West. Metroid Fusion: A hauntingly atmospheric entry that pushed the GBA’s sound and graphics to the limit.

Modding and the Modern GBA Scene

Even 25 years later, the GBA isn’t just sitting on shelves. The modding community is more active than ever.

Many fans are now retrofitting their “old relics” with modern IPS backlit screens, USB-C rechargeable batteries, and custom shells to give them a second life.

As we look back on 25 years of the Game Boy Advance, it’s clear that this console was more than just a toy – it was a portable powerhouse that proved Nintendo’s dominance in the handheld market.

Happy Birthday, GBA!

Meanwhile, here’s every Gameboy Advance game we want on the Nintendo Switch!