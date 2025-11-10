Nine new gamemodes are coming to Battlefield 6

Battlefield 6 is going to release at least nine new gamemodes in future as post-launch content.

The FPS has been extremely popular, selling over 7 million copies in its opening weekend to shatter records for the EA’s Battlefield franchises.

EA will want to keep the game fresh and interesting to compete with the imminent release of Call of Duty: Black Ops 7.

Now, we have an idea of what’s to come next for the multiplayer shooter thanks to datamining from Insider Gaming.

Six game modes had previously been discovered in Raid, Payload, Sabotage, Squad Shootout, Strikepoint, and Tank Hunt.

Two of the game modes have since been confirmed in Sabotage and Strikepoint, adding legitimacy to these datamine leaks.

Strikepoint will be a 4v4 mode where players only have one life per round.

Meanwhile, Sabotage is an 8v8 mode where teams alternate between offense and defense while trying to detonate sites.

Since those discoveries, another five gamemodes have been discovered, taking the post-launch content to 11 modes in total with nine more still to be released.

Currently, the game already features 11 different game modes including Ice Lock and

Five newly-discovered Battlefield 6 Gamemodes

The five new gamemodes discovered are all labelled at ‘Prototypes’ and are seemingly very early in development.

These upcoming gamemodes are:

Convoy

Fantastic Four

Gunmaster

Touchdown

Tug of War

Gunmaster is likely Battlefield’s answer to CoD’s ‘Gun Game’ a free for all gamemode where players have to get kills with various weapons. The original mode sees players have to cycle through 20 different weapons, needing to get a kill with each one to progress to the next weapon.

Tug of War likely refers to some form of capture the flag gameplay. It could be similar to Chainlink from Battlefield 4 which required teams to capture adjacent flags to cause the opponents to lose tickets (life points) quicker.

However, various Battlefield 6 players aren’t excited by this big announcement.

Rather than additional game modes, various players have commented that they’re worried that the playerbase will be stretched thin.

Instead of different modes to play, a lot of players claim they would rather have new maps to play on.

To account for all of these gamemodes, Battlefield 6 may have to introduce events and a rotation of modes to ensure that the playerbase doesn’t thin out.

Otherwise, players could expect longer wait times to get into games or more matches filled with bots.