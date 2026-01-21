Mafia 2 is highly regarded as the best game in the long-standing Mafia series. The original Mafia game had a fully-fledged remake in 2020, though Mafia 2 received a disappointing remaster.

Many older games have been given a new lease of life with full remakes in the past, and Mafia 2 certainly deserves the special treatment. The second entry in the series would benefit immensely from modern-day enhancements and gameplay elements.

What Makes Mafia 2 So Special?

The Mafia franchise might not be quite as big as Grand Theft Auto or The Last of Us, but 2K and Hangar 13 have made some top-notch action-adventure games since the original Mafia was released in 2002. We have seen four main titles in the series, with Mafia: The Old Country being the most recent.

The second game in the franchise is widely regarded as the best. The storyline is gripping and intense, as players get to experience Vito’s coming-of-age story. Vito is an army vet looking to break onto the gangster scene.

For a game made for the PS3 and Xbox 360 in 2010, the graphics, cinematics, and open-world elements are exceptional. The atmosphere, from the war setting to 1950s Empire Bay, is immersive, and the visuals were top-notch for the time.

Realism is vital in a game like Mafia, and the driving physics still hold up today. The weight feels right, and “Arcade” and “Simulation” options are available to suit all types of players.

You can bribe police officers after failing to follow traffic laws and stop for gas when your car needs a top-up. The small immersive gameplay aspects are easily overlooked in today’s games.

The music is great, the voice acting is superb, and watching Vito rise through the criminal ranks is a joy to behold. Mafia is also one of those games that desperately needs a movie adaptation thanks to its intriguing mob stories and fascinating characters.

Why Mafia 2 Desperately Needs a Remake

The original Mafia remake in 2020 was a big hit in the gaming world. The 2002 game remains a great entry title, but the new lick of paint brought Mafia to a modern audience.

Alongside the Mafia remake, the trilogy gave us a minor Mafia 2 remaster and a Mafia 3: Definitive Edition. The Mafia remake was the star of the show, while Mafia 2’s “remaster” was plagued with issues and offered very little improvement over the original game that came out ten years earlier.

Hangar 13 showed its credentials with the Mafia remake, and Mafia 3 was praised for its graphics, 1960s aesthetic, and incredible soundtrack. Seeing Mafia 2’s vast city and open-world elements with modern technology would be a dream come true for many Mafia fans.

Playing the game today shows off its flaws. The combat feels janky and outdated, while the gunplay and cover system feel stiff. Driving is still solid for a 2010 game, but there’s always room for improvement. Mafia 3’s driving divides opinion, but it certainly feels weighty and realistic.

A new remake could tweak the story somewhat to make it even more compelling while potentially adding in new missions and more open-world activities. Seeing 1950s Empire Bay in 4K at high frame rates would also be special.

Responding to Old Country’s Mixed Reviews

Mafia: The Old Country is the latest game in the franchise, releasing on modern consoles in August 2025. The game promised much and certainly looks the part, but Old Country has been criticised for its short story and outdated mechanics.

The last two Mafia games have received mixed reviews, with many Mafia fans agreeing that the second title in the series remains the strongest. A full remake of Mafia 2 could revive the franchise before we move on to Mafia 5 or an Old Country sequel.