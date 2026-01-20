Bungie’s first-person shooter Marathon is coming to PlayStation, Xbox, and PC on March 5th. To celebrate the game’s arrival on the PS5, Sony has unveiled a limited-edition Marathon DualSense controller.

The PS5 has had several limited-edition gamepads since its 2020 release, with big games like The Last of Us, God of War, and Ghost of Yotei getting the treatment. How will the limited-edition Marathon DualSense stack up against the rest?

Another Limited Edition PS5 DualSense

Marathon joins the likes of Spider-Man 2, Astro Bot, Death Stranding 2, and many other major Sony IPs to get an exclusive DualSense controller. All have unique designs, with some quirkier than others.

Some PS5 DualSense controllers are extremely rare, with exclusives like the Hogwarts Legacy Edition shooting up in price. Be quick if you want the Marathon controller to avoid any disappointment down the line.

The limited-edition Marathon DualSense controller will launch on the same day as Bungie’s game. The design is inspired by the Marathon theme, with yellow and black aesthetics and various sci-fi icons and logos attached.

Marathon Finally Ready

The 2026 version of Marathon will be a reboot for the series, which started way back in December 1994. Bungie also brought out Marathon 2: Durandal in 1995 and Marathon Infinity a year later.

With Marathon being Bungie’s first major title since being acquired by Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) in 2022, the game has big expectations. Marathon was unveiled in 2023 and has been given a March 2026 release date.

Marathon has been on a rocky road in development, with Bungie’s restructuring in August 2024 resulting in a 17% workforce loss. Although the layoffs impacted the game’s development and caused delays, Marathon got back on track and is readying for release.

Pre-Orders & Price

The limited-edition Marathon DualSense will be available to pre-order directly on the PlayStation Store from January 29th, with the controller priced at $84.99 (€84.99, £74.99). Various other limited editions and colours are also available on PlayStation’s website.