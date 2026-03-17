While gamers are looking toward the future with talk of the PS6 and mid-generation refreshes, LEGO is reportedly looking back to the console that started it all.

Following the massive success of the LEGO Nintendo Entertainment System and the Atari 2600, the “Greatest Hits” of gaming history is about to get a 32-bit addition.

New leaks suggest that a LEGO PlayStation 1 (PS1) set is officially in development and slated for release later in 2026.

If you’ve ever wanted to recreate the iconic grey box that defined a generation, your time has finally come – though you’ll have to build it brick by brick.

LEGO PlayStation 1 Set: Price and Piece Count

According to reputable leakers (via T3 and VGC), the upcoming LEGO PlayStation set is designed specifically for adult builders (18+).

The set is rumored to consist of 1,911 pieces, making it a substantial build that should offer the same intricate mechanical details seen in previous LEGO console releases.

As for the cost, fans should prepare their wallets. The LEGO PS1 is expected to retail for $159.99 / €159.99, which roughly translates to approximately £149.99 for UK builders.

While it isn’t the cheapest set in the LEGO Icons lineup, it sits comfortably alongside the price points of the previous retro console releases.

Authentic Retro Details: What’s Included?

The original PlayStation was famous for its sleek (at the time) industrial design, and LEGO is expected to lean heavily into that aesthetic.

While official images have yet to surface, the piece count suggests we aren’t just getting the console.

Industry insiders anticipate the set will include:

A Brick-Built DualShock Controller: Complete with the iconic square, triangle, circle, and cross buttons.

Complete with the iconic square, triangle, circle, and cross buttons. Internal “Hardware” Easter Eggs: Much like the LEGO NES featured a hidden Super Mario level, fans are hoping for a hidden disc drive mechanism or a miniature LEGO “motherboard” inside.

Much like the LEGO NES featured a hidden Super Mario level, fans are hoping for a hidden disc drive mechanism or a miniature LEGO “motherboard” inside. Peripheral Accessories: There is strong speculation that the set will include a LEGO version of the original PS1 Memory Card, a must-have accessory for any 90s gamer.

Why LEGO is Going All-In on Retro Gaming

This move shouldn’t come as a surprise. LEGO has found a goldmine in “kidult” nostalgia.

By partnering with Sony, LEGO is bridging the gap between two of the world’s most dedicated fanbases.

The original PlayStation sold over 100 million units, meaning there is a massive audience of adults eager to display a piece of their childhood on their office shelves.

This set follows a trend of LEGO expanding its gaming universe, which now includes Super Mario, Sonic the Hedgehog, Animal Crossing, and even rumored The Legend of Zelda sets.

LEGO PlayStation 1 Release Date

While LEGO has not officially confirmed the set, leaks point toward a late 2026 launch window.

This would position the set perfectly for the holiday shopping season, making it one of the most anticipated releases for both LEGO collectors and PlayStation fans alike.

In other Lego related news, the highly anticipated LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight has received an exciting update from Warner Bros. Games: the game’s launch has been moved forward by one week.