The highly anticipated LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight has received an exciting update from Warner Bros. Games: the game’s launch has been moved forward by one week.

Originally slated for May 29, 2026, the action-adventure title will now arrive on May 22, 2026, across multiple platforms.

This adjustment applies to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC (via Steam and Epic Games Store). A version for the Nintendo Switch 2 remains planned for a later date, with more details to follow.

Developed by TT Games — the studio renowned for hits like LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga — this entry marks the fourth main installment in the LEGO Batman series.

It delivers an original, story-driven open-world experience where players step into the role of the Dark Knight, exploring Gotham City and building the legend of Batman.

The game draws inspiration from the character’s rich 86-year history across films, TV shows, comics, animation, and more, all infused with the signature LEGO humor and charm.

Those who pre-order the Deluxe Edition will gain early access starting May 19, 2026—giving them a full three days (72 hours) head start before the standard release.

Pre-order bonuses also include special content like The Dark Knight Returns Batsuit, inspired by the iconic comic series.

Additional perks are available for fans:

New or returning players who register or log in can unlock a classic outfit based on Batman’s debut appearance in Detective Comics #27 from 1939.

Owners of the latest physical LEGO Batman sets (including the Batman Logo, The Batman Batmobile, Batman v Superman Batmobile, and Batman & Robin Batmobile) will receive exclusive in-game cosmetics tied to those builds.

This earlier release is welcome news for LEGO and Batman enthusiasts eager to dive into Gotham’s brick-built chaos.

Pre-orders are live now, and more updates are expected as the launch approaches.