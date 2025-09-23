Hollow Knight Silksong, for all its critical acclaim and commercial success, has not been without its flaws. Certain players have struggled to see past its notable difficulty, which Team Cherry have attempted to address in recent patches.

With the second major patch now out in the wild, the developers have now revealed what the next Hollow Knight Silksong update could entail.

Next Hollow Knight Silksong Update

Team Cherry claimed that this next patch would take longer to release due to trying to remedy as “many remaining issues as possible.”

This likely refers to issues that prevent the game from working as intended, rather than recently addressed subjective elements like difficulty.

Team Cherry also highlighted that improved controller support for the PC release would be on the agenda. However, they did make it clear that their primary focus for now was improving the Simplified Chinese translation.

Hollow Knight Silksong Localisation Issues and Fixes

Many players who are trying to play the game in Simplified Chinese have criticised the translation and how it renders many parts of the story unintelligible.

Team Cherry have stated that they have a qualified and professional translation team working on a new translation, but that it will take three to four weeks – suggesting that these players use a popular translation mod in the meantime.

Silksong Difficulty discourse

Of course, for PC players, mods might also provide a solution to some of the more difficult obstacles – though this isn’t an option open to players on console. Because of this, many players are casting a keen eye in potential fixes in upcoming patches, and hoping that certain elements of difficulty might be included.

There are specific points of contention within the game, such as the amount of damage that certain enemies deal to the player, and the long runbacks from checkpoints back to challenging bosses.

This is even something that Team Cherry have responded to, using the more versatile and mobile nature of the player character compared to the first Hollow Knight game as justification.