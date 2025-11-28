Hollow Knight fans might have another long wait for a sequel

Earlier this year, Hollow Knight: Silksong was released to critical acclaim following an eight-year wait for the sequel.

The sudden release of Hollow Knight: Silksong was so popular that Steam and the PlayStation Store crashed as fans rushed to download the game.

However, fans of the popular platformer may have another long wait for Hollow Knight 3.

In a recent interview, Team Cherry co-founder Ari Gibson confirmed that the studio is working on new content and DLC for Silksong.

Yet, he also revealed that the studio wants to make a new game instead of another Hollow Knight.

Speaking with Bloomberg, Gibson was asked what’s next for Team Cherry after the Silksong DLC to which he responded:

“We do have other games that we plan to make.”

However, he admitted he’s concerned with how long game development currently takes:

“The only time concern really is — and we’ve talked about this before — death.

“It’s not that far off if you spend seven years per project, and potentially add another two. So it’d be nice to do a few more games,” he said.

Gibson then confirmed that Team Cherry would rather explore a new universe than another Hollow Knight game, saying:

“We have said we’ll go elsewhere as well. Although we’ve also said those experiences will still be about exploring big worlds full of weird characters and giant bosses and whatnot.

“So there would be a through line there that people will be familiar with.”

However, fans of the franchise can relax as Gibson says a new game in the series is not off the table:

“That’s not to say we won’t return to these Hollow Knight worlds. We do have ideas around what forms those would take. But we also don’t want to be exclusively people who make Hollow Knight.”

And Gibson very quickly refuted the idea that the studio was fed up of Hollow Knight:

“No, not at all. If we were forced to make another Hollow Knight right now, it’d be a joy.

“It’s just that it’d be interesting for us to explore the same things we’re interested in, but maybe in a slightly different genre, slightly different theme, and how that affects the stories we come up with.

“We’re interested to see what would happen ourselves.”

For now, Team Cherry doesn’t appear to have any concrete plans after the DLC. What’s next will likely require a long wait, but will also probably reward fans’ patience.