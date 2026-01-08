HDMI 2.2 is being billed as the next leap forward in home entertainment, especially in gaming. Gamers are still getting used to HDMI 2.1, and the new specification is more for futureproofing than a must-have feature (for now), but the hype is real.

HDMI 2.2 will open the floodgates to far superior resolutions, frame rates, audio, and data transfers. Here’s why the new HDMI specification is the future of high-end gaming and entertainment.

What Is HDMI 2.2 & Why Is It Crucial for Gaming?

HDMI 2.2 was officially unveiled at CES 2025, and more information has trickled in over the past year. The new spec is coming, but those who have just upgraded or are happy with HDMI 2.1 do not need to rush out and upgrade right away.

HDMI 2.2 is the newest HDMI standard, with many benefits over the previous specification. To be fair, 48 Gbps was impressive anyway, but the 96 Gbps on the new version is pretty mind-blowing.

The gigantic leap in bandwidth allows for eye-catching resolutions and frame rates. Most gamers are happy enough with 4K at 60 fps, which HDMI 2.1 can handle with ease, but HDMI 2.2 can allow for up to 12K at 120 fps.

HDMI 2.2 will be very beneficial to movie lovers who have an AV setup. The new tech will improve audio and visual sync, introducing Latency Indication Protocol (LIP). Better eARC will give us higher-quality audio with Dolby Atmos and DTS:X mixes, too.

For those who like to futureproof their technology, HDMI 2.2 is the way to go. We are still years away from the specification becoming the norm, but look out for HDMI 2.2 when making your next television or monitor purchase.

When Are HDMI 2.2 Devices Coming?

HDMI 2.2 prototypes have shown up at CES 2026, with cables already available to buy. However, in terms of built-in HDMI 2.2 ports on TVs, we could be looking at late 2026 or 2027.

LG is arguably the biggest global brand when it comes to high-end televisions, and the South Korean company unveiled its 2026 OLED TV lineup in January. The new OLEDs are packed with advanced technology and enhancements, but HDMI 2.2 is missing. The same can be said for the other big boys in the TV tech world.

HDMI 2.2 TVs are expected to roll out from the start of next year. There was a significant HDMI 2.1 push when the PS5 and Xbox Series X were released, and the same will happen with the new HDMI spec when the next-gen PlayStation and Xbox hit the shelves.

Valve’s upcoming Steam Machine is looking to compete with the PS5 and Xbox Series X, but the console will only have HDMI 2.1 support. The Nintendo Switch 2, which came out in June 2025, also lacks an HDMI 2.2 port.

For now, gamers are just fine with HDMI 2.1, which allows for 4K@120 and 8K@60 and offers ALLM, VRR, QMS and QFT support. These features will be perfectly adequate for years to come.

Who Is HDMI 2.2 For?

Competitive gamers are likely to be the earliest adopters of HDMI 2.2. Hardcore players are always looking for the highest frame rates and resolutions, and 4K at 240 Hz and above will be a dream come true for gamers in competitive matches and events.

The world is still getting used to 4K, and big companies like Netflix are focusing on perfecting 2160p with HDR rather than moving forward with 8K. Dolby Vision 2 is the latest buzzword in home entertainment, leaving 8K way down on the priority list.

Still, 8K will come eventually, and HDMI 2.2 will be a big player for movie buffs and entertainment lovers when it does. You can already game at 8K on PC and consoles, but the frame rate is limited with HDMI 2.1.

With even more high-end VR and MR headsets coming, the increased bandwidth support will enhance spatial computing. We are a few years away from headsets adopting the tech, but potential future devices from the likes of Apple, Meta, and Samsung will benefit immensely from HDMI 2.2.