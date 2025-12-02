It seems like Grand Theft Auto 6 – and Rockstar for that matter – truly can’t catch a break.

Let’s remember that the first massive leak occurred in 2022, with two official trailers released, and then what? A gut-punching delay to November 2026. And now? Well, we’re back in the good old leak territory again – this time with a demo reel from a former Rockstar animator that was uploaded, deleted, and then cloned across the internet in record time.

At the same time, GTA 6 is having to deal with the age of AI in the same way all other media – and people, for that matter – have to.

It is therefore no surprise that AI fake videos that really look convincing enough to fool millions of people, naturally before anyone thinks to fact check anything.



So let’s break down what is going on with the latest GTA 6 leaks, how much of it looks real, what is likely AI nonsense, and where that rumored 2027 delay actually stands, because yes – that’s also a thing.

GTA 6 Leaks Reveal Supposed Animator Demo Reel

DA new round of of GTA 6 leaks comes from a portfolio video, not some hacked build – at least not this time, folks. It seems like a former Rockstar animator posted a demo reel to Vimeo showcasing their work across multiple Rockstar projects, which sent the internet into a wild and speculative frenzy.

Most of the footage was pretty harmless; finished scenes from GTA 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2, plus some cartoony animation tests. The part that set the community on fire was the first 20 seconds, and they really had it in them.

Those obscure opening clips are flat-textured, clearly work in progress, and set to the same Tom Petty song used in the first GTA 6 trailer. One animation shows a male character taking a rental-style bike from a rack and returning it. Fans had already noticed similar bike racks in official trailer shots, so this lines up neatly with what Rockstar has shown.

The other short clips show a woman who looks a lot like Lucia – one of the main protagonists – jumping down from a truck bed and then from the truck roof to the bed and onto the ground, with rough environment geometry in the background.

It all looks like animation and traversal tests rather than full gameplay.

The reel was pulled quickly after fans noticed it, but not before people grabbed copies and mirrors started circulating. Several outlets report that the original description explicitly said these early animations were for GTA 6, and the animator has long employment history with Rockstar, which makes this leak look extremely likely to be genuine work-in-progress footage rather than AI fakery.

The GTA 6 Leaks And the Growing Fake AI Issue

As if all of that leakage wasn’t enough, GTA 6 is also dealing with another unnessecary wave of fake leaks, powered by AI, of course.

As an example, a recent “gameplay” video claiming to show unseen footage of GTA 6 went pretty viral, and in turn racked up millions of views across several social media platforms. The clip was fake, of course, but that didn’t stop the clip from going through the roof.

What we actually saw was AI-generated visuals, on top of edited UI elements, to pass as real GTA 6 gameplay, no doubt. And you know how it is, once something entered the internet, it’s hard, if not nearly impossible to get rid of – same story here. Several mirrors kept spreading, and it took a good while before enough people woke up to the reality of it being fake.

The person who originally posted it even apologized, but it still made a dent into Rockstar’s own marketing campaign for the game, we have no doubt about that.

Let’s Settle It: Are the Latest GTA 6 Leaks Real or AI?

Expect more of both in terms of GTA 6 in the future. Of course, there’s the chance that actual material slips through the cracks of Rockstar’s secrecy, but genuine slivers of early footage are most likely going to be announced properly by the devs.

There’s going to be a rising tide of AI-crafted nonsense, literally just designed to go viral before anyone can effectively debunk it. If you do care about seeing the real thing, the most boring advice is still the one to follow: Treat all leaks with suspicion, have a keen eye out to look where they actually came from, and always remember that Rockstar’s own trailers are truly the only first-hand footage that matters.

And as for that 2027 delay talk – keep it in the back of your mind as a possibility we just have to face, but not as a fact per se. Again, until Rockstar or even Take-Two change the date themselves, GTA 6 is still officially a 2026 game that a lot of players are looking forward to, the hype train is in full motion.