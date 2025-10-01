With PlayStation’s next major exclusive right around the corner, fans are eager to dive in after the positive reception and early lifting of the review embargo. However, while those reviews were largely filled with praise, they also drew attention to some drawbacks that developers at Sucker Punch have now had time to work on. A major Ghost of Yotei update before launch has been detailed, and includes a variety of fixes and adjustments to elements like the camera mode.

Ghost of Yotei Update

The full Ghost of Yotei patch notes were shared by Sony, with major changes focusing on improving photo mode, as well as removing a slew of performance issues that prevented players from becoming fully immersed in the world.

Although they were largely targeting smaller bugs, there were troubling open world interactions with the player when they were in a conversation, such as the player’s horse interrupting a conversation.

Another issue that was seemingly addressed was the emotions and animations of NPCs in cutscenes and conversations, as well as with other similar elements that look to improve the emotional consistency of the experience. There were also several elements of the UI that were adjusted to function more effectively.

In addition to this, it seems as though some balancing tweaks were included so that other means of combat are more viable. IGN also confirmed that players who get the physical version of the game will have to download the patch separately.

Ghost of Yotei Reception

While many of the pre-release detailed an improvement from its predecessor, many also outlined that it’s more focused on improving the experience, rather than rewriting the whole book.

Reports on the story ranged from it being predictable and familiar, to being a well-told and immersive journey that complements the game. What was consistent throughout these reviews were compliments about the visual quality of the open world, giving players ample incentive to explore.

These reviews will still likely come as good news to Sucker Punch and Sony, who have already announced plans to continue supporting Ghost of Yotei into the future, with the multiplayer Legends mode announced for release as DLC in 2026.