News > PC

Fortnite 2026 Roadmap Unveiled

20 Jan 2026 6:03
Jamie Davis
fortnite chapter 7

PC

Share Icon

Epic Games has refreshed the Fortnite Creator Roadmap Trello board, mapping out every major 2026 patch from tomorrow’s v39.30 crossover to Chapter 8’s blockbuster launch. keeping the battle royale’s content drip alive with seasons, events, and seasonal spectacles.

Next Up: v39.30 Drops January 22

Servers go dark Thursday, January 22 at 4 AM ET for a few hours, ushering in fresh chaos. Leakers tease a Warner Bros. crossover game mode trailer dropping the day before, live post downtime. South Park sticks around another week, while the 5 player squad mode lingers until February 5’s v39.40 axe.

Complete 2026 Update Calendar (Dates subject to slips)

DateDayHighlights
January 22ThursdayWarner Bros. game mode
February 5ThursdayLunar New Year content
February 19ThursdayN/A
March 5ThursdayChapter 7 Season 2 begins
March 29SundayN/A
April 1WednesdayN/A
April 16ThursdayN/A
April 30ThursdayChapter 7 Season 3; May the Fourth content
May 14ThursdayN/A
June 4ThursdayN/A
June 18ThursdaySummer content
July 16ThursdayN/A
July 30ThursdayN/A
August 14FridayN/A
September 3ThursdayN/A
September 17ThursdayN/A
October 1ThursdayN/A
October 15ThursdayFortnitemares content
October 29ThursdayThemed mini-season
November 12ThursdayN/A
November 28SaturdayChapter 8 launch
December 10ThursdayWinterfest content

Fortnite’s 2026 is stacked with Chapter 7’s back half, spooky Fortnitemares, and holiday cheer.

Jamie Davis

My gaming journey ignited at age nine with my first console, a gift from my parents. The Xbox 360 era cemented games as my passion, fueled by epics like Halo 3, Call of Duty: World at War, and FIFA. A lifelong follower of streaming since its pre Twitch Amazon roots, I dove into writing in 2021,now my full time career. I spotlight influencers across YouTube, Twitch, and Kick, while tackling broader entertainment and tech stories.