Fortnite 2026 Roadmap Unveiled

Epic Games has refreshed the Fortnite Creator Roadmap Trello board, mapping out every major 2026 patch from tomorrow’s v39.30 crossover to Chapter 8’s blockbuster launch. keeping the battle royale’s content drip alive with seasons, events, and seasonal spectacles.
Next Up: v39.30 Drops January 22
Servers go dark Thursday, January 22 at 4 AM ET for a few hours, ushering in fresh chaos. Leakers tease a Warner Bros. crossover game mode trailer dropping the day before, live post downtime. South Park sticks around another week, while the 5 player squad mode lingers until February 5’s v39.40 axe.
Complete 2026 Update Calendar (Dates subject to slips)
|Date
|Day
|Highlights
|January 22
|Thursday
|Warner Bros. game mode
|February 5
|Thursday
|Lunar New Year content
|February 19
|Thursday
|N/A
|March 5
|Thursday
|Chapter 7 Season 2 begins
|March 29
|Sunday
|N/A
|April 1
|Wednesday
|N/A
|April 16
|Thursday
|N/A
|April 30
|Thursday
|Chapter 7 Season 3; May the Fourth content
|May 14
|Thursday
|N/A
|June 4
|Thursday
|N/A
|June 18
|Thursday
|Summer content
|July 16
|Thursday
|N/A
|July 30
|Thursday
|N/A
|August 14
|Friday
|N/A
|September 3
|Thursday
|N/A
|September 17
|Thursday
|N/A
|October 1
|Thursday
|N/A
|October 15
|Thursday
|Fortnitemares content
|October 29
|Thursday
|Themed mini-season
|November 12
|Thursday
|N/A
|November 28
|Saturday
|Chapter 8 launch
|December 10
|Thursday
|Winterfest content
Fortnite’s 2026 is stacked with Chapter 7’s back half, spooky Fortnitemares, and holiday cheer.