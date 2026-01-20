Fortnite 2026 Roadmap Unveiled

Epic Games has refreshed the Fortnite Creator Roadmap Trello board, mapping out every major 2026 patch from tomorrow’s v39.30 crossover to Chapter 8’s blockbuster launch. keeping the battle royale’s content drip alive with seasons, events, and seasonal spectacles.

Next Up: v39.30 Drops January 22

Servers go dark Thursday, January 22 at 4 AM ET for a few hours, ushering in fresh chaos. Leakers tease a Warner Bros. crossover game mode trailer dropping the day before, live post downtime. South Park sticks around another week, while the 5 player squad mode lingers until February 5’s v39.40 axe.

Complete 2026 Update Calendar (Dates subject to slips)

Date Day Highlights January 22 Thursday Warner Bros. game mode February 5 Thursday Lunar New Year content February 19 Thursday N/A March 5 Thursday Chapter 7 Season 2 begins March 29 Sunday N/A April 1 Wednesday N/A April 16 Thursday N/A April 30 Thursday Chapter 7 Season 3; May the Fourth content May 14 Thursday N/A June 4 Thursday N/A June 18 Thursday Summer content July 16 Thursday N/A July 30 Thursday N/A August 14 Friday N/A September 3 Thursday N/A September 17 Thursday N/A October 1 Thursday N/A October 15 Thursday Fortnitemares content October 29 Thursday Themed mini-season November 12 Thursday N/A November 28 Saturday Chapter 8 launch December 10 Thursday Winterfest content

Fortnite’s 2026 is stacked with Chapter 7’s back half, spooky Fortnitemares, and holiday cheer.