Flat2VR Studios is making waves in the virtual reality world, converting several popular games from 2D to VR. Roboquest VR is out on Steam VR and PSVR 2 and coming to Meta Quest, with more titles potentially on the way.

The studio continues to bridge the gap between flat gaming and virtual reality. We take a look at Flat2VR’s best VR releases to date and what other games would be perfect for a 2D to VR conversion.

Roboquest Joins the Party

Roboquest is a fast-paced roguelite shooter, where you level up your guns and take down hordes of enemies. The FPS can be enjoyed solo or in 2-player co-op. Countless games like Roboquest have come before, but the visuals and colourful art style make this shooter stand out from the crowd.

Since arriving on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC in 2023, the flat Roboquest game has built up quite the following. The thrilling FPS is highly rated with players and critics, receiving top scores from various publications. On Steam, Roboquest has an “Overwhelmingly Positive” 95% user rating.

After its commercial success as a flat game, Flat2VR saw the potential and converted it to VR. The title is an excellent VR port, with players loving the fast and fun gameplay, art style, and enormous variety of content.

These types of co-op shooters work superbly well in virtual reality, and Flat2VR has certainly nailed it with Roboquest VR. The roguelite is one of the best VR games of 2025 and will continue to get better with future updates and added features.

The first-person shooter was released on Steam VR and PSVR 2 in November, while Meta Quest owners will have to wait until early 2026 to experience Roboquest VR. The game will be available on the Quest 3, 3S, and 2.

Other Blockbuster Titles from Flat2VR Studios

Flat2VR Studios is becoming a big name in the virtual reality space, releasing several big-hitting 2D games on VR headsets in recent years. Before Roboquest’s arrival, Surviving Mars: Pioneer was released.

Surviving Mars is another critically acclaimed hit for Flat2VR, lauded for its immersive atmosphere, excellent base-building loop, and superb crafting mechanics. The flat game arrived in 2018, with a remaster coming in 2025.

Many other beloved flat games have been converted to VR, including Postal 2. The company has also been huge on the modding scene, bringing several Resident Evil games to life in VR as well as Half-Life, Quake, and Doom.

Out of Sight is another popular game coming to VR thanks to Flat2VR Studios. The second-person horror title is among the top games to look out for on the Meta Quest and other major VR platforms. It was excellent in 2D, but a VR version will no doubt ramp up the atmosphere and immersion.

Games Perfect for a 2D to VR Conversion

Flat2VR has been involved in some outstanding mods, but seeing those games get an official VR release would be amazing. Resident Evil 4 and Village are available as official ports on the PSVR 2, but fans would love to see Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3 converted to VR.

An official Grand Theft Auto VR port would be a dream come true. Mark Zuckerberg announced GTA: San Andreas for the Meta Quest 2 in 2021, but the port is being put “on hold indefinitely” and is likely to be cancelled completely.

With the right optimisation and settings, Grand Theft Auto 5 could be the ultimate virtual reality game. Rockstar Games’ other megahit, Red Dead Redemption 2, would also make a great official VR title if done right.

Flat2VR is just getting started, and the possibilities are endless as the technology continues to grow. VR enthusiasts love seeing their favourite 2D games converted to VR, and many more top titles could come down the line.