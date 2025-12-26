Five Major Nintendo Switch 2 Games to Watch in January 2026

The Nintendo Switch 2, launched on June 5, 2025, continues to build momentum with a robust lineup of games slated for January 2026.

Following a stellar 2025 with titles like Mario Kart World and Donkey Kong Bananza, the console’s first month of the new year brings a mix of enhanced ports, third-party heavyweights, and fresh experiences.

Here are the five most notable releases, drawn from Nintendo’s recent announcements and third party support.

1. Animal Crossing: New Horizons

This upgraded version of the beloved life sim introduces enhanced 4K visuals, intuitive joy-con 2 mouse controls, and 12 player multiplayer. Alongside the release, a free 3.0 update for both Switch and Switch 2 versions adds a resort hotel, expanded storage, three new Slumber Islands, LEGO crossover items, and quality of life improvements like bulk crafting. A cornerstone of Nintendo’s ecosystem, this title is poised to dominate January’s spotlight.

2. Mio: Memories in Orbit (January 20, 2026)

A brand new Metroidvania with a sci-fi aesthetic, Mio: Memories in Orbit stands out as January’s only completely original release. Players navigate a cosmic world with stylish visuals and intricate platforming, offering a fresh experience distinct from the month’s ports and remakes. Its unique premise makes it a sleeper hit to watch for fans of the genre.

3. Dynasty Warriors: Origins (January 22, 2026)

Koei Tecmo’s tactical hack and slash title, initially launched on other platforms in January 2025, arrives on Switch 2 with optimized performance for large scale battles. Set in China’s Three Kingdoms era, players control a nameless hero forging alliances. As a game key card release, it requires an internet download.

4. Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade (January 22, 2026)

Square Enix brings the acclaimed action RPG to Switch 2, complete with the Yuffie led Intermission DLC. Featuring Cloud Strife’s journey through Midgar, the game combines fast paced combat with strategic depth and enhanced 4K visuals. Its arrival marks a significant win for Nintendo’s third party support, with hints of future Final Fantasy VII Rebirth news for the console.

5. Dispatch (January 28, 2026)

Adhoc Studio’s critically praised episodic adventure game lands on both Switch and Switch 2. Offering narrative driven gameplay, Dispatch appeals to players seeking a story focused experience. Its cross platform release ensures accessibility, but the Switch 2 version benefits from improved performance and visuals, making it a fitting close to January’s lineup.