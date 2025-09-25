FBC: Firebreak Gets Breakpoint Update, Adding Tutorial

FBC: Firebreak’s Breakpoint update will get an official release on September 29, with developers Remedy Entertainment announcing further details of what will be contained in the new version.

The update will attempt to address several criticisms of the game that were prevalent after its launch amid mixed critical responses, lower than anticipated sales, and dwindling active players.

FBC: Firebreak Update Adds Tutorial

Perhaps one of the most frequently-requested additions, a tutorial, will be added. The game was heavily criticized at launch for its introduction confusing players, and while veterans will now have gotten into the swing of things, new players will be able to have a full learning spell to work out the game’s mechanics.

In another major change, the Job Board will be replaced by the Crisis Board, allowing more additional playable content to appear in the game in the future. Crises will be a tailored version of the jobs system, refreshed every 30 minutes, and varying in both the scenario and the rewards available.

FBC Firebreak Update Will Try to Lure Back Player Base

Firebreak launched in June 2025, and met with a mixed critical response. Sales figures were disappointing, while the number of active players on Steam quickly plummeted in the weeks and months following its release.

While some of the changes on the new update seem welcome, it might be too little and too late to turn around the fortunes of the game, which had fallen out of Steam’s top 1,800 games just two months after release.