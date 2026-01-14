It’s speculating time – and big time, too! A new unannounced project from Eidos Montréal has garnered attention recently and is reportedly in production. Action fans should probably perk their ears, because it looks like Eidos Montréal’s next game is going to be some form of big-budget, third-person open world title built in – who would’ve thought – Unreal Engine 5, currently going by the codename P11.

Nothing is really officially revealed yet, so no trailers, or even teasers – but that’s why we said speculating time, because that’s what we do best. The report paints a picture of a studio with a serious pedigree, taking another (hopefully successful) try at a AAA cinematic adventure, and for us, that alone is worth taking note of, at least.

The weirdest part, though? It kind of sounds like a spiritual successor to the canceled title Wild, and all of that from the devs of one of our favorite Immersive Sim revivals of recent times: Deus Ex: Human Revolution. How much they’re going to succeed in creating a believable open world with lots of things to do, given that their recent titles have been rather intimate, remains to be seen – but just the mention of Eidos Montréal’s Next Game had our curiosity, nay, our attention – especially since recent layoffs at the company haven’t exactly made us happy with Eidos lately.

What Has Been Reported About Eidos Montréal’s Next Game Thus Far?

Let’s make this one a bit short and sweet, shall we? This is what we know so far about Eidos Montréal’s next game:

The game is currently referred to internally as P11

It has reportedly been in development since around 2019

The game is reportedly said to be built in Unreal Engine 5

Is described as a third-person, open-world action-adventure

Has apparently suffered significant setbacks during development

Has been linked (in terms of vibe and concept, at least as far as we can tell) to the long-missed Ubisoft project Wild, the open-world nature/survival game that never made it out

One interesting extra wrinkle in all of this info-dump: an employee’s public profile reportedly referred to the project as a “AAAA” game – an eye-rolling label, for damn sure, and don’t get us started on the publisher who started it all and why, but also a hint at the scale and ambition behind it. If the budget talk is even close to accurate, this isn’t a small experimental side project, and as much as money never made anything great, it’s Eidos we’re talking about. We have at least a modicum of faith here, as ill-placed as that may be.

The Wild-like Comparison is Pretty Exciting

If you actually do remember Wild, you probably remember the promise that Ubisoft – who would’ve thought – gave way back when, a bit more than the actual game itself. It was supposed to have a huge open world, survival elements, some animal interactions, and a sense of living inside an untamed ecosystem, in a nutshell. Sounds like a lot of marketing fluff to you too? Yeah, we thought as much.

But honestly – that prospect coming from a company like Eidos Montréal, well, let’s just say, that’s a different kettle of fish entirely, at least for us. Because at the end of the day, if Eidos Montréal’s next game is open world, so be it – but if they pull off their layered game systems and strong quest flow, while filling the open world with cool stuff to do, we’re sold. If it is indeed a spiritual brother to Wild, then maybe this is the way the game was always supposed to be – without Ubisoft mucking it up.

For us, this could – and should – mean:

A stronger focus on nature-driven exploration

Traversal that isn’t just horses and fast travel

Survival-adjacent resource loops that feel organic, not grindy

A world that's more about ecosystem logic than map icons

Honestly, until we know more, the key reasons to be excited are pretty easy: Eidos Montréal’s next game is going to be a new IP, has a big budget, is developed with UE5, and looks like it has a concept direction that sounds a bit more…creative than the usual open-world playbook, filled with icons and meaningless tasks to grind through.

Honestly? If Eidos Montréal’s next game is anything like Deus Ex: Human Revolution, we’re excited. And that’s all that matters, no?