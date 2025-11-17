December 2025’s Must Play Game Lineup: Five Standouts to Close Out the Year

There’s still a fair amount for gamers to savour between now and December 2025, though it doesn’t quite stack up to the stack of blockbuster releases we saw in October and November. This month holds some true gems that are worth making time for. That includes one of the year’s most eagerly awaited games.

We’ve assembled the top five:

Marvel Cosmic Invasion



Metroid Prime 4: Beyond



Routine



Octopath Traveler 0



Code Violet

Marvel Cosmic Invasion Cover ArtGenre: Beat ‘Em Up | Superhero | Action

Platforms: PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch 2

Release Date: December 1, 2025 Available On:

Now, following the massive success of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge, Tribute Games is ready to release Marvel Cosmic Invasion. The game brings the expansive Marvel universe to players’ fingertips. It features a cast of 15 playable heroes, such as Wolverine, Venom, Spider-Man, Iron Man, Captain America, and She-Hulk, with diverse in game abilities designed for repeat play.

The primary campaign is said to be a relatively short adventure. Still, you’ll find replay value in mastering characters and playing with friends locally or online in four player co-op modes. A nifty tweak lets each player choose two heroes, alternating them on their command.

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond Cover ArtGenre: Action | First Person | Adventure | Metroidvania

Platforms: Nintendo Switch 2

Release Date: December 4, 2025 Available On:

Developer: Retro Studios

Publisher: Nintendo

No December 2025 conversation is whole without Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, also in development hell and back, including a switch of studios to become Nintendo’s lead for the month. Drawing inspiration from the series roots as an influential first person adventure game, Samus Aran finds herself on Planet Viewros.

The game adds fanciful touches to the formula, including fluent shifts between third person and over the shoulder perspectives and psychic powers that thread effortlessly into fights and traversal. A chatty AI sidekick adds narrative seasoning but doesn’t outweigh the lone wolf bounty hunter vibe.

Routine

Routine Cover ArtGenre: FPS | Exploration | Horror | Action

Platforms: PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S

Release Date: December 4, 2025 Available On:

Developer: Lunar Software

Routine hits a rare sci-fi horror nail on the head, leaving you feeling very much alone and trapped in an old world swarming with unseen hazards. Your only lifeline is a handy scanner tool that provides everything you need to extract data from the system and crack the defences safely.

This is not a run and gun experience. Routine invests heavily in psychological unease, focusing on stealth, hiding, and vulnerability more than on firepower. Traditional weapons may yet come into play down the line.

Octopath Traveler 0

Octopath Traveler 0 Cover ArtGenre: JRPG | Turn Based

Platforms: PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch 2

Release Date: December 4, 2025 Available On:

Developers: DOKIDOKI GROOVE WORKS, Square Enix

Publisher: Square Enix

Octopath Traveller 0 is inspired by the mobile hit Champions of the Continent. Beneath an epic, heroic main quest lies a game with side quests and side activities ranging from resource farming to town building. Both are wellimplemented new spins on old concepts that could arguably be expanded into their own games to create dozens more hours of addictive content.

Code Violet

Code Violet Cover ArtGenre: Action | Horror | Shooter

Platforms: PS5

Release Date: December 12, 2025 Available On:

Developer/Publisher: TeamKill Media

December’s wild card, this PS5 exclusive is a third person shooter steeped in survival horror. Not much has been revealed yet, but early looks hint at close quarters gunplay, resource scavenging and white knuckled escapes from grotesque sci-fi terrors. TeamKill Media, which developed the uneven Sony exclusives Quantum Error and competent Son and Bone, is clearly going all in and could be the underdog for the month.