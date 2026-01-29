The CoinPoker Winter Festival drew to a close on January 26, with the platform publishing some record-breaking statistics from its biggest tournament series yet.

Global participation surpassed expectations as some of online poker’s heavy-hitters, as well as a host of plucky newcomers, battled it out across three stages.

A total of 690 events took place across the CoinPoker Winter Festival, with well over 160,000 entries from across the globe.

The Winter Festival’s guaranteed $10 million prize pool was surpassed by over $1 million, with the closing Sunday exceeding the finale guarantee by 24 percent.

CoinPoker Winter Festival’s Record-Breaking Series

Events: 690

690 Total Entries: 162,447

162,447 Total Guarantee: $10,000,000

$10,000,000 Total Prize Pool: $11,094,726

$11,094,726 Satellites: 1,673

1,673 Biggest Event : 1,663 entries

: 1,663 entries Largest Cash: $60,910

Yafish’s Historic Sunrun Continues

Online poker personality Yafish was one of the biggest winners of the series, collecting 13 tournament victories and entering 315 events across the festival.

He finished first in the Medium Tier Winter Masters Leaderboard, earning $7,500, and added an eighth-place finish in the High Tier Leaderboard for $2,500, bringing his leaderboard earnings to $10,000.

As well as that, he won three unique CoinMasters Coins (PEPE, SHIBA, and DOGE) within only two weeks.

Ch1dd3nl4y3r Turns $50 Satellite Into $28,800

Elsewhere, Ch1dd3nl4y3r managed to register the Winter Festival’s most startling individual success story.

Having managed to qualify for the third and final Winter Masters Main Event via a $50 satellite, Ch1dd3nl4y3r made it all the way to the final table.



He ultimately finished third for $28,800, which was the eighth-largest cash of the entire series.

His run highlights that the poker dream of turning a small buy-in into a significant score remains very much alive at CoinPoker.

Winter Masters Main Events and Leaderboards

$15 Low Main Event: 1,655 entries · $23,000 prize pool

1,655 entries · $23,000 prize pool $75 Medium Main Event: 1,329 entries · $92,000 prize pool

1,329 entries · $92,000 prize pool $500 High Main Event: 763 entries · $359,000 prize pool

What’s crazy good about the $100,000 Winter Festival leaderboard on @CoinPoker_OFF



• Only your best 10 results count

• Low volume & recs can win big

• Pre-register = +20% points



Thats how you create good games, without hurting the EV of Pros/Recs.



Check the leaderboard… — bencb (@bencb789) January 14, 2026

PapaPoor claimed the High Tier for $15,000, Yafish won the Medium Tier for $7,500, and Mikenificent secured the Low Tier for $2,500.