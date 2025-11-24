Every time a new Nintendo teaser comes around, the internet drops everything it’s doing and starts speculating. Reddit, Instagram, and various gaming news outlets are chiming in and speculating about what this could mean, and Nintendo is aware of this, too – they’re even counting on it.

This time, the short, mysterious clip starred none other than the King of the Koopas himself, and the tagline says: “Every hero needs a timeless rival”. It’s a montage of Bowser’s biggest moments across the decades of Mario games.

What looks like a fun little nostalgia piece had fans go crazy, because they naturally smelled something more is going on behind the scenes. Tthe editing, the timing, the focus on just Bowser? It’s a little too suspicious not to be a tease for something bigger, and we tend to agree. So what is Nintendo cooking up here? Let’s break down what the clip could mean, and why the timing could be perfect for Mario’s greatest enemy to take center stage yet again.

Every hero needs a timeless rival. pic.twitter.com/PAhmm5Beun — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) November 21, 2025

A Nintendo Bowser Game Feels Very Plausible

The short clip was a decidedly Bowser-centric showcase. The teaser itself was a little evolution setpiece from pixelated weirdo to towering menace in gorgeous 3D, and it highlighted pretty much every clash the big, fire-breathing turtle had with Mario over the years.



The teaser was devoid of every other Super Mario side character, so Peach, Luigi, and all the other various side characters were missing – suspicious, right? Then there’s the framing, which can’t be an accident, we don’t think. When Nintendo isolates one of its most famous villains, we tend to believe there’s reason behind it.

After all, Bowser has never had a true solo title, at least not on moderately modern hardware. There was Bowser’s Inside Story, which was fantastic, and there was Bowser’s Fury too – but ultimately, we think it’s time for a fully-fledged, standalone Bowser game to grace our screens in a little more than 720p. So – what could a game like that look like?

What Could A Nintendo Bowser Game Look Like?

If this tease is leading toward an actual Bowser game, there are a few obvious directions Nintendo could go. The most logical route is a 3D action platformer where you play as Bowser defending his own kingdom from a new threat – something that flips the usual formula. We’d scream with joy, defending ourselves against those pesky Italian plumbers.

Imagine storming castles in reverse, leading minions, and finally seeing the world from the other side of the lava moat, a bit like Overlord gone Nintendo. Anyone remember that game?

There’s also potential for a more comedic, character-driven take. Bowser has developed a (rather questionable) personality now, thanks to years of games and Jack Black’s voice-acting performance in the Super Mario Galaxy movie, and Nintendo could easily lean into that. Picture a management-style game where Bowser struggles to run his villain empire efficiently, constantly cleaning up after his minions’ mistakes while Mario keeps interfering.

And then there’s a wildcard idea, but don’t quote us on that: maybe a darker, more serious story that treats Bowser less like a cartoon villain and more like a tragic figure? The trend, even in modern movies, could certainly point that way. Granted, that would be uncharted territory for Nintendo, but after the success of riskier experiments like Metroid Dread, it’s not impossible.

Perhaps The Nintendo Bowser Game is Something Small?

As much as we’d love to confidently point at something grand and spectacular, there is a chance that this tease leads to something far less exciting – we’ve been burned before. This here Bowser clip could just as easily be a promotion for some promotion for an anniversary event not on our radar – or even worse, merch. A themed addition to an existing title? There are millions of possibilities.

Nintendo loves to do this, in order to warm up audiences with nostalgic reminders before the “big” reveal, and the fact that this teaser might just be the first step in a longer marketing campaign sounds equally as reasonable. BUT. The tone of the clip doesn’t quite support that; otherwise, it would have some generic “look how far Bowser has come” vibe to it, and that’s definitely not it.



As focused, deliberate, and cinematic as the teaser feels, there’s no sure-fire way to say exactly what it’s going to be, as much as we’d like to confidently do so. Still, fanfiction is way too fun to indulge in, so what do fans want from a Bowser game?

What Fans Actually Want From a Dedicated Bowser Game

The community’s wishlist for a potential Bowser game is already overflowing with wonderful and weird ideas; that’s nothing new. Some Nintendo geeks want a massive open-world title where you rule the Koopa Kingdom and wage war against Mario’s allies. Others imagine something more strategic – part action, part empire management, although we’re not sure how that fits into their existing titles – never say never, eh?

One cool idea is letting players customize and command Bowser’s army, funnily enough. Ya know, build your own fortress, recruit minions, and take back territory from Italian plumbers. It’s the kind of loop that could give the series a refreshing change of pace while still feeling distinctly “Nintendo”.

So, whatever comes next, for the big lizard making Mario’s life a living hell, one thing’s for sure: Nintendo doesn’t tease without a reason. And when the king of the Koopas is suddenly the star of the show, we do think that something big is coming for the Mario franchise.