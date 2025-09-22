Borderlands 4 Hits 2.5 Million Players Despite Ongoing Performance Issues

Much of the conversation surrounding Borderlands 4 has been centred on the performance issues, and the way in which the head of Gearbox has responded to complaints online.

Even in the face of controversy, Borderlands 4 is becoming a hit. However, while the player numbers illustrate that the game is popular now, the surrounding discussion might determine how long that will be true for – especially if there aren’t improvements made to ongoing technical issues.

Borderlands 4 Sales

Given that the game only released on the September 12, 2.5 million players and $150 million in revenue is impressive – with this latest release now the franchise’s biggest launch on Steam.

This includes over 1.3 million units sold on Steam, with a further one million sold on console. While stories of success are tangled with sour discussions over its performance, if those problems are resolved quickly enough, the long-term narrative could become much more positive.

Borderlands 4 Performance Issues

The reviews have been positive, with some of the issues being fixed with hasty post-release performance patches, while others persist for certain players. However, despite many of these patches promising to remedy bugs and crashes, some console players still find themselves unable to play the game smoothly, while Gearbox’s Randy Pitchford accusing PC gamers of not having adequate power to run the game is still true some one the platform.

Has Silksong Slowed Down Borderlands 4?

Due to the proximity of release to indie juggernaut Hollow Knight: Silksong, some have questioned whether it had any impact on the game.

What’s interesting about the clash is the idea of them being in competition at all, showing the kind of weight that indie games can have in the modern gaming landscape – even if Silksong is unique example in the genre, due to its widespread appeal.