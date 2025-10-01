EA Reveals Battlefield 6 Season 1 Roadmap

Battlefield 6’s release on October 10th is fast approaching, and EA have revealed the first parts of the game’s post-launch roadmap.

Naturally, this is a game that is expected to have a long life, so a first glimpse at a roadmap is being referring to as “season 1”.

Still, for players who are excited about the game, it’s always encouraging to know that new content is right around the corner – even if some of it might be subject to change depending on how well certain features or elements of the game are received at launch.

Battlefield 6 Season 1 Roadmap

The developers have stated that all seasonal content that is directly related to new gameplay features will be either free or earnable.

They’ve also outlined their commitment to consistent releases, though as the game has yet to launch, it’s difficult to know what that might look like in the long term.



The full Battlefield 6 roadmap can be found on EA’s website, but here are the key takeaways:

Rogue Ops – 28th October 2025

Blackwell Fields (Map)

Strikepoint (Game mode)

APC Traverser Mark 2 (Vehicle)

SOR – 300C (New carbine)

Mini-Fix (New sniper)

GGH-22 (New sidearm)

Rail Cover & LPVO (New attachments)

California Resistance – 18th November 2025

Eastwood (Map)

Sabotage (Game mode)

Battle Pickups (New feature)

DB-12 (New shotgun)

M327 Trait (New sidearm)

Slim Handstop (New attachment)

Winter Offensive – December 9th 2025

Ice Lock Empire State (Limited time event map)

Ice Lock (Limited time event)

Ice Climbing Axe (New melee weapon)

As this is only a preview, each of these phases are said to include more than has currently been revealed.

Battlefield 6 Reviews

Compared to the tepid responses to recent entries in the franchise, the pre-release attitude towards the game seems generally positive.

The reception to the Battlefield Beta had a lot to do with this, with players appreciating the EA’s direction away from the Fortnite territory that Call of Duty has slid into.

However, with Black Ops 7 releasing only a month later, there will be time to see how these two games compete against each other, with the developers behind Call of Duty reversing design choices such as operators, skins and weapons to make the game feel more grounded.