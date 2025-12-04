Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) is teaming up with Mike Booth, Left 4 Dead’s director, to bring a new co-op shooter to PlayStation and PC. Bad Robot Games, which was founded by filmmaker J.J. Abrams, is behind the exciting project.

What We Know About Bad Robot Games’ New Co-op Shooter

Information on the new co-op shooter is sparse, as Sony has just announced the partnership with Bad Robot Games. It will be a four-player game, developed for PlayStation 5 and PC.

In a press release on the official SIE website, Anna Sweet, the CEO of Bad Robot, said, “Partnering with Sony Interactive Entertainment allows us to bring our new IP to life, with an expansive vision for this new universe.” The co-op shooter promises to lead to “unforgettable moments with friends.”

Bad Robot Behind the Project

Bad Robot Games is behind the game, with Mike Booth, the CCO of the company, playing a main role. Booth was the lead designer of Left 4 Dead and worked on the VR tabletop role-playing game Demeo.

Bad Robot is a big name in the filmmaking industry, starting with 2001’s psychological horror thriller Joy Ride. The company is also responsible for Cloverfield, Mission Impossible – Ghost Protocol, Star Trek Into Darkness, and many other blockbuster movies.

Left 4 Dead, praised for its innovative AI and cinematic feel, has gathered a cult following since its release. If the critically acclaimed 2008 shooter is anything to go by, the new Sony and Bad Robot Games co-op title will be a hit.