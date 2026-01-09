Apex Legends: The Board Game is here after a successful Kickstarter campaign. The Apex Legends video game is a massive success, and Glass Cannon Unplugged wants to capture the feel of the battle royale title as much as possible.

After some delays, Apex Legends: The Board Game is ready to go. Here’s what to expect from the tactical team vs. team tabletop game.

Apex Legends: The Board Game Following in the Video Game’s Footsteps

Apex Legends: The Board Game has been highly praised for capturing the essence of the hit video game. Apex Legends has been a gigantic success since its 2019 release, with over 130 million registered players.

Adapting video games into board games is never easy, but Glass Cannon Unplugged has made a good fist of it. From tactical combat to distinct gun mechanics, the tabletop game feels very much like the Apex Legends video game.

Other blockbuster gaming titles are being adapted into board games, with CD Projekt Red’s The Witcher and Cyberpunk 2077 also coming. The popular Witcher board game achieved its crowdfunding goal in minutes.

Hours of Gameplay Fun

Apex Legends: The Board Game is an intense tactical team vs team tabletop game. It features 1-6 players, making it excellent for solo or co-op gameplay. Make squads with team-based tactics of 2v2 or 3v3 players and fight to the finish.

The game follows the typical scavenging and looting mechanics. Throughout your playthrough, you will collect and customise various weapons, attachments, and armour.

The map has detailed 3D terrain, with multiple game modes available. The core box contains miniatures from the original game, including Bangalore, Bloodhound, and various other familiar faces. The box will also have over 230 cards and tokens, map terrain, a detailed rulebook, and much more.