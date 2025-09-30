AI’s application in game development continues to be a divisive topic. Many in the industry are parading the potential merits that such tools could have, while others warn of the damaging effects it could have on real world employment and the value of human-made art.

Amidst this debate, it can be difficult to get a sense of what the consensus is, and where AI falls into as far as the future of gaming development in concerned. While not an entirely representative picture, new research from Computer Entertainment Supplier’s Association (CESA) – hosts of Tokyo Game Show – reveals that of 54 Japanese studios surveyed in June and July 2025, 51% used generative AI in gaming development.

Generative AI in Gaming Development

As reported by The Nikkei, the way in which generative AI was primarily used by these developers in the study was for programming support, text and image generation, as well as with assets.

In many ways, some might argue that this is where the tool is more relevant and less of a risk – being used as a way of smoothing out the edges and reducing the human need to complete to mundane tasks.

The report also revealed that 32% of these developers were using AI to help generate new game engines. If this trend continues, it will inevitably have a large impact on how fundamentally generative AI tools are incorporated into the game experience.

Big hitters such as Capcom, Square Enix and FromSoftware were among of the participating developers in this study.

Game Developers Who Use AI

Prominent video game publishers and developers such as Nintendo have made it clear that they currently see AI as nothing more than a passing fad.

Meanwhile, developers such as Embracer have vowed to leverage AI as ethically as possible, but are eager to explore its full potential.

In August, a study by The Harris Poll found that 87% of game developers are integrating AI tools into their workflow – this study was conducted by focusing on over 600 studios in the US, South Korea, and some parts of Europe. 95% of those surveyed said that AI tools were helping to reduce repetitive tasks in their jobs.

While much of what this study reported was positive in terms of how these developers saw the use of AI in games development, there was also concern about data ownership, with 63% of respondents citing that as an issue.