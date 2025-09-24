AI is a concerning topic for many people when it comes to job security, with gaming proving no exception to that.

With the potential for it to be used in a way that deprives developers, writers, actors and artists of work and without the guarantee of any sort of improved result, it’s something that could be detrimental to the quality of games in which it’s used.

However, as a revolutionary generative tool, it’s also something that has the potential to transform the gaming industry for the better. Phil Rogers, the new CEO of Embracer Group, has used the company’s latest annual general meeting to make a statement on how the Dead Island and Tomb Raider developer is approaching the technology.

Embracer Group and AI

Rogers insisted that the value of AI was something that he was hearing about from developers, rather than a change the higher-ups were forcing on studios.

“In an industry defined by escalating development costs and limitless player expectations, the question is no longer if a company will adopt a technology like AI, but how it leads with it? How can we take Embracer forward across Fellowship?

“Our answer is a smart implementation of generative AI in ethical and sustainable ways.

“We really do view AI as a strategic catalyst. It’s the most powerful technology or tool of our generation for driving efficiency, amplifying creativity, and ultimately delivering the high-quality, memorable games that players demand more effectively, more predictably, and more profitably than before.”

The Role of Human Authorship

The question of human involvement around discussions of AI usage in game development continues.

For example, instances where voice actors might be replaced with AI that still uses their likeness creates unease in two ways. Not only is this person being replaced and their likeness used (potentially without their consent) but also audiences who are playing the game might be unaware of the difference without having it pointed out to them.

While Rogers was adamant that AI should be used as a tool to complement human work rather than replace it, he also suggested that the results it could drive were “indistinguishable” from motion capture, echoing prior controversies.

He added: “This isn’t a theoretical future. It’s happening now and the results are quite compelling. Many of our studios have been experimenting with AI in the past couple of years and are now starting to really leverage it to eliminate bottlenecks and empower our development teams. We’re beginning to see measurable increases in productivity.”