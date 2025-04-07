A Minecraft Movie had the highest US opening of any video game film adaptation

A Minecraft Movie has opened to unexpectedly soaring heights, surpassing previous video game film adaptations like The Super Mario Bros. Movie with a $157 million opening weekend in the US. Starring Jack Black, Jason Momoa, Emma Myers, Danielle Brooks and Jennifer Coolidge, A Minecraft Movie has made a significant mark on the cinema landscape.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film “struck gold with a record-shattering $157 million opening domestically and $144 million overseas for a global start of $301 million.”

While initial trailers had led to mixed responses online, and critics aren’t wildly impressed with a 48% Rotten Tomatoes score, it’s clear to see that legions of Minecraft fans have come out in droves to support the film.

Read: New Zealand launches Minecraft tourism campaign DLC

A Minecraft Movie’s social media imprint

Clips of the film have also gone viral on social media, with footage showcasing crowds of people shouting, “Chicken Jockey” in unison, and throwing popcorn into the air. According to a viral post on X from user The Kino Corner, “Kids were cheering, clapping, and jumping onto the tops of seats. Whenever Jack Black sang, the kids would get up and start dancing in the aisles.”

The phenomenon has been referred to as “Rocky Horror for Gen Z”, with an all-encompassing atmosphere taking over cinemas around the world. Per THR, Warner Bros. movie studio chiefs Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy said, “We’re absolutely overjoyed A Minecraft Movie has been so warmly received by audiences around the world.”

Despite its less-than-stellar reviews and scores, it’s clear that A Minecraft Movie has captured a particular energy in the cultural zeitgeist, appealing to a family audience that has made their opinion very clear through their wallets.