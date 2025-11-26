Best Online Sports Betting Sites in Indonesia 2025

Explore the best sports betting options available to Indonesian players in 2025. Learn how our list of verified sportsbooks provide safe access to football, badminton, basketball, and esports markets, with flexible payments and practical workarounds for local restrictions. Show More

Wondering how to get started with online sports betting in Indonesia when so many sites are blocked or restricted? It’s a common question, and the good news is that there are still safe and reliable ways to place your bets. Offshore (or ‘overseas‘) sportsbooks, combined with tools like VPNs and crypto payments, make it possible to enjoy betting on football, badminton, basketball, and even esports from Indonesia.

We’ll highlight the best sports betting sites in Indonesia, ranking them for security, bonuses, payment flexibility, and mobile usability. You’ll also learn how Indonesia’s gambling laws affect online betting, how betting odds work in local markets, and why operators based overseas are the most practical solution.

Ready to get the most out of your betting experience?

Top 10 Online Sports Betting Sites in Indonesia

The following sports betting sites in Indonesia are overseas operators that accept local players, with a multitude of all-star markets. Each is ranked for its strengths, from crypto payments and e-wallets to mobile usability and sharp odds.

Sportsbook Best For Our Rating
1. BK8 Leading Choice for Football and Badminton Fans, with Crypto-Friendly Payments 10.0
2. We88 Generous Bonuses and Promotions, Plus a Smooth Mobile Betting Experience 9.9
3. Parimatch Best For Competitive Odds + Wide-Ranging Betting Markets 9.8
4. MD88 Strong Live Betting Options with Early Cash-Out across Multiple Sports 9.7
5. Instant Casino Wide Selection of International Sporting Markets with a Modern Interface 9.6
6. CoinCasino Perfect for Crypto Users, with Bitcoin, Ethereum, and USDT Betting 9.5
7. Samba Slots Suited for High-Rollers with Larger Betting Limits 9.4
8. Golden Panda Rewards Frequent Players with Weekly Rebate Offers 9.3
9. InstaSpin Appeals to Privacy-Focused Bettors with Crypto Payment Support 9.2
10. FastSlots Ideal for Mobile-First Bettors, with a Lightweight Design and Fast-Loading Pages 9.1

Authored By Rachel Morgan

Last Updated: November 26, 2025
Reviewed By Russell Simmons

Reviewed By Russell Simmons

Senior Editor
Disclaimer

Best Indonesia Sports Betting Sites - Main page image

Best Indonesian Betting Sites Reviewed

Choosing the right sports betting site in Indonesia really comes down to what matters most to you, whether that’s sharp football odds, deep esports markets, lightning-fast crypto payouts, or even a site that offers a full Bahasa Indonesia interface. To help you decide, we’ve highlighted three of the top options below.

Best For Football and Badminton Fans, with Crypto-Friendly Payments

BK8

BK8 is a top choice for Indonesian bettors who love football and badminton. It delivers top-notch coverage of Liga 1, BWF badminton tournaments, and major global events, all with the added convenience of crypto-friendly payments.

BK8’s sportsbook is built with Indonesian players in mind, offering comprehensive markets for both football and badminton. The platform is easy to navigate, works seamlessly on mobile, and supports live betting. Whether you’re betting on Liga 1, international leagues, or badminton, BK8 makes it simple.

A look at Bk8, the best online sports betting site in Indonesia for mobile users
Overall Verdict
10.0/10

Info-lightScore reflects games, banking, UX and security

Welcome offer

288% Deposit Match Up To $2,880

Get Offer Action Icon

Quick Overview

Pros

  • Strong focus on football and badminton.
  • Supports anonymous crypto payments.
  • Optimised for mobile and live betting.

Cons

  • Lacks regular accumulator or parlay insurance promotions.
  • Could improve with more creative bet types on niche sports.

🎯 Why It's Best For Broad Sport Coverage

For Indonesian bettors, BK8 is the perfect platform, featuring Liga 1, BWF badminton, and other popular local events. It offers live betting for both sports, so you can place bets as the action unfolds. BK8 truly understands the local market, giving you access to both domestic and international sports.

🎯 Local & Niche Market Availability

In addition to major tournaments, BK8 consistently includes BWF tour badminton matches, regional football, and even UFC/ONE Championship events. This mix gives Indonesian users access to both national pride betting and global action.

💡 Expert’s Opinion

BK8 is a standout for Indonesian football and badminton fans. With its solid coverage of Liga 1 and BWF tournaments, alongside the ability to bet using crypto, it ticks all the right boxes. It’s the best choice for bettors who want variety, ease of use, and flexible payment options.

Overall Verdict
10.0/10

Info-lightScore reflects games, banking, UX and security

Welcome offer

288% Deposit Match Up To $2,880

Get Offer Action Icon

Best Sportsbook Bonuses and Promotions

We88

We88 is one of the strongest choices for Indonesian players who want more than just good odds. With constant sportsbook promos (welcome bonuses, rebates, and reloads), it rewards you for betting regularly.

Focused on football, basketball, and esports, We88 delivers frequent betting promos that go beyond a one-time bonus. They run rotating offers tied to major events like EPL and the NBA playoffs.
From a 100% welcome bonus to unlimited weekly rebates on football, esports, and live betting, the site is packed with offers that give you ongoing value. Add in a structured VIP program and you’ll find plenty of incentives to stick around. That said, the platform could improve its market variety for the more niche sports popular amongst Indonesian bettors.

A screenshot of the We88's online sports betting site in Indonesia
Overall Verdict
9.9/10

Welcome offer

100% Sportsbook Welcome Bonus

Get Offer Action Icon

Quick Overview

Pros

  • 100% sportsbook welcome bonus
  • Weekly cashbacks + reload offers
  • Multiple sportsbook providers (SABA, CMD368, SBOBET)

Cons

  • Limited support for niche markets
  • Some promotions require high wagering

🎯 Why It’s Best For Sportsbook Bonuses

We88 focuses hard on rewarding sports bettors. There’s always at least one bonus running, usually more. Whether it’s a new user bonus or ongoing rebates on football or esports, the offers feel designed for day-to-day players, not just whales.

🎯 Eligibility & Terms

Most promos have a reasonable entry, minimum deposits around IDR 50,000, and wagering between 5x–10x for the sportsbook. The site clearly separates its ID online casino vs sportsbook promos so players know what they’re claiming. VIPs can unlock higher match bonuses and exclusive odds boosts.

💡 Expert’s Opinion

After testing over 30 Indonesian betting platforms, We88 stood out for its promotional depth. We recorded 6 active sportsbook promos during a single EPL week, including a boosted odds deal and cashback on live bets. The clear terms and consistent refresh keep bettors engaged.

Overall Verdict
9.9/10

Welcome offer

100% Sportsbook Welcome Bonus

Get Offer Action Icon

Best For Competitive Odds + Wide-Ranging Betting Markets

Parimatch

Parimatch is one of the strongest choices for Indonesian players who want more than just good odds. With constant sportsbook promos (welcome bonuses, rebates, and reloads), it rewards you for betting regularly.

Focused on football, basketball, and esports, We88 delivers frequent betting promos that go beyond a one-time bonus. They run rotating offers tied to major events like the EPL and the NBA playoffs, plus enhanced prices for major football competitions.

From a £30 sports welcome bonus to unlimited weekly rebates on football, esports, horse racing, and live betting, the site is packed with offers that give you ongoing value. Add in an exclusive scoreline selector contest and you’ll find plenty of incentives to stick around. That said, the platform could improve its market variety for the more niche sports popular amongst Indonesian bettors.

A look at the Parimatch mobile UX, as seen from ID
Overall Verdict
9.8/10

Welcome offer

Free Bet Worth Rp 20,000

Get Offer Action Icon

Quick Overview

Pros

  • £30 sportsbook welcome bonus
  • Weekly cashbacks + reload offers
  • Regular odds boosts and enhanced prices

Cons

  • Some promotions require high wagering
  • Limited support for niche markets

💰 Why It’s Best For Sportsbook Bonuses

Parimatch focuses hard on rewarding sports bettors. There’s always at least one bonus running, usually more. Whether it’s a new user bonus or ongoing rebates on football or esports, the offers feel designed for day-to-day players, not just whales. The sportsbook also offers special horse racing price boosts and cash refunds, suitable for racing lovers.

🎯 Eligibility & Terms

Most promos have reasonable entry, minimum deposits ranging from £5 to £15. Wagering is between 20 and 30x for most sports bonuses, and there is no cashout on all bonuses. The site clearly separates casino vs sportsbook promos so players know what they’re claiming. Bonus expiry period varies, depending on the offer, but you’ll typically have between 3 and 21 days to complete wagering terms.

💡 Expert’s Opinion

After testing over 30 Indonesian betting platforms, Parimatch stood out for its promotional depth. We recorded 6 active sportsbook promos during a single EPL week, including a boosted odds deal, an exclusive EPL welcome offer, and horse racing cashback. The clear terms and consistent refresh keep bettors engaged.

Overall Verdict
9.8/10

Welcome offer

Free Bet Worth Rp 20,000

Get Offer Action Icon

Is Online Sports Betting in Indonesia Legal?

Sports betting remains unregulated in Indonesia. All forms of gambling are illegal under the Indonesian Penal Code (KUHP) article 303 and Law No. 7/1974, and further reinforced by Islamic law. This makes Indonesia one of the strictest anti-gambling regimes in Asia. There are no licensed domestic sportsbooks or legal alternatives to betting, such as state lotteries.

Despite this, offshore sportsbooks remain available and are the preferred choice for many Indonesians. These sites remain accessible thanks to VPNs, crypto payments, and local e-wallets, forming a grey market that thrives beyond government control.

An Overview of Legal Betting Options in Indonesia

Betting Options Is It Legal in the Country?
Retail Casinos
Online Sports Betting
State lottery
Horse Racing
Pari Mutuel Wagering
Offshore Sportsbooks ❌/✅ (grey area)
Mobile Betting Apps

Are Offshore Sportsbooks Legal?

Offshore sports betting sites in Indonesia remain widely available, offering instant access to a range of sports betting markets not available locally, such as badminton, the English Premier League, NBA betting, and major esports tournaments. These platforms are licensed in international jurisdictions such as Curaçao or Malta, meaning they offer a regulated, safe, and secure betting experience, even though they technically operate outside Indonesian law. Enforcement is focused on operators rather than individual bettors.

VPNs and Cryptocurrency

The Kominfo (Ministry of Communications and Informatics) actively blocks gambling sites, including sportsbooks, and enforces the ban through frequent internet blocking.

To get around blocked websites and banking restrictions, many bettors rely on VPNs and cryptocurrencies. Coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and USDT are especially popular because they offer both privacy and fast withdrawals. This makes offshore sites not just accessible but often more convenient than what a domestic operator can offer.

One detail to keep in mind: betting on domestic sports, such as Liga 1 football, is more strictly monitored and carries additional legal risk. This makes offshore platforms with international markets a safer, more practical choice for Indonesian players.

Popular Sports, Teams & Events to Bet On in Indonesia

The best sports betting sites in Indonesia cater to a wide range of sports, but some stand out as clear favourites. Football dominates, followed by badminton and esports, while basketball, motorsports, and even cricket have their niche audiences. The best betting sites in Indonesia give you access to these markets with wider odds, live betting, and more betting options.

⚽️ Football (Sepak Bola)

Football is the most popular sport in Indonesia, both to watch and to bet on. Liga 1 is the national league, and international competitions such as the English Premier League, La Liga, and the UEFA Champions League attract significant betting interest. Sports betting sites in Indonesia offer markets on all these events, often with Asian handicap lines, which are especially popular among local bettors.

Popular Football Markets:

  • Liga 1 (Indonesia)
  • Premier League
  • UEFA Champions League
  • Asian Handicap bets

🥇Best ID Sportsbook for Football Betting in 2025

Parimatch delivers the strongest football experience with full Asian Handicap markets and deep coverage of EPL, UCL, and Liga 1. Indonesian bettors get reliable live odds and a wider match selection than anywhere else on the list.

🏸  Badminton

Indonesia is a global powerhouse in badminton, producing world-class players like Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo and Marcus Fernaldi Gideon. Major tournaments such as the BWF World Tour and Indonesia Open are always highlights. The best sports betting sites in Indonesia offer strong market depth for these events, letting you back local stars on the world stage.

Popular Badminton Markets:

  • BWF World Tour matches
  • Indonesia Open
  • Olympic badminton events

🥇Best for Badminton Betting in 2025

For badminton, BK8 came out on top thanks to consistent BWF and Indonesia Open lines backed by SABA’s full market support. It also handles live badminton betting smoothly, which is a major plus.

🏀 Basketball

Basketball has a loyal following, with the NBA leading the way in terms of betting interest. The Indonesian Basketball League (IBL) is growing, though betting activity is smaller than for NBA and FIBA events. Overseas sportsbooks that accept Indonesian players usually offer spreads, totals, and outright bets across these leagues.

Popular Basketball Markets:

  • NBA regular season and playoffs
  • Indonesian Basketball League (IBL)
  • FIBA World Cup

🥇Best for Basketball Betting in 2025

We chose We88 for basketball because its NBA and FIBA lines are more comprehensive and better structured than most other platforms. Indonesian players get strong spreads, totals, and fast in-play updates.

🕹️ Esports

Esports betting is booming in Indonesia. Titles like Mobile Legends, Dota 2, CS:GO, and LoL dominate the scene, with strong international tournament coverage. Online betting sites in ID provide markets not only on outright winners but also on props like first blood or total kills.

Popular Esports Markets:

  • Mobile Legends MPL Indonesia
  • Dota 2 The International
  • League of Legends World Championship

🥇Best for Esports Betting in 2025

CoinCasino comes out on top here as it covers nearly 20 unique esports, including MLBB, LoL, and DOTA 2. What’s more, CoinCasino features on-site livestreams of matches from Twitch, Kick, or YouTube, meaning you can watch the action and place bets on the same screen without switching tabs.

🏎️ Motorsports

Motorsports are gaining traction, especially MotoGP, which has a strong local appeal following events hosted in Indonesia. Formula 1 also enjoys a top fan base. The best sports betting sites in Indonesia typically cover outright winners, podium finishes, and fastest laps for both sports.

Popular Motorsports Markets:

  • MotoGP
  • Formula 1
  • World Superbike Championship

🥇Best for Motorsports Betting in 2025

BK8 takes this award easily, as its SABA and CMD-powered sportsbook includes full markets for MotoGP and Formula 1. Odds go live early and stay stable across qualifying and race day.

🏏 Cricket

Cricket remains a niche but is growing in Indonesia, thanks to its South Asian community and the global reach of competitions like the IPL. While not as widely followed as football or badminton, international cricket is still available on many Indonesian betting apps.

Popular Cricket Markets:

  • Indian Premier League (IPL)
  • ICC Cricket World Cup
  • Test matches and ODIs

🥇Best Sportsbook for Cricket Betting in 2025

Instant Casino is the top pick here thanks to steady IPL, ODI, and Test match coverage with reliable live lines. Their 10% weekly sports cashback adds extra value during long cricket series.

🏟️ Other Niche Sports

Niche sports are also becoming visible on sports betting sites in Indonesia. Sepak Takraw, a traditional Southeast Asian sport, occasionally features, while MMA, especially ONE Championship and UFC betting, has strong appeal among younger demographics.

Niche Sports to Watch:

  • Sepak Takraw
  • UFC & ONE Championship (MMA)
  • Major boxing title fights

🥇Best for Niche Sports Picks in 2025

As we mentioned above, Parimatch has some of the most impressive market coverage we’ve seen. Sure, they cover all the popular sports the average bettor enjoys, but they also change things up with plenty of surprising picks like Kabaddi, Futsal, and combat-sport options.

Latest Sports Betting Market Trends in Indonesia

The landscape of online sports betting in Indonesia is changing fast. Even though it’s officially illegal, interest among bettors continues to grow, especially as esports, mobile access, and cryptocurrency become more common. Below are some of the most important trends you should know about.

  • 🕹️ Esports Betting Is Rising Sharply: Games like Mobile Legends, Dota 2, and League of Legends are hugely popular, both in viewership and betting interest. The wider esports industry in Indonesia is growing at a steady clip.
  • 🔐 Crypto Gaining Traction: Betting sites targeting Indonesian players increasingly accept Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Tether (USDT) to circumvent banking restrictions and enhance privacy. These payment methods are faster for deposits and withdrawals.
  • 📱 Mobile First Usage: More bettors are using phones rather than desktops. Apps and sites for online sports betting in Indonesia are optimising mobile browsers and apps (often via APKs) to make the experience smoother.
  • 📋 Regulatory Crackdowns Increasing: The Indonesian government continues to block gambling sites and freeze accounts tied to online betting. This pushes more people towards VPNs, crypto, and offshore providers.

Best Indonesia Sports Betting Apps & Mobile Sites

You’ll notice that local sportsbook apps aren’t available in Indonesian app stores, so most bettors in Indonesia rely on mobile browsers or APKs. Mobile compatibility and user experience matter a lot when using sports betting sites in Indonesia, since many users access them on phones rather than on desktops.

A look at the BK8 Indonesian betting site's mobile UX performance

Top Indonesian sports betting sites make sure their sites are fast and responsive on desktop and mobile, offer multi-language support (including Bahasa Indonesia), and let you bet on the go, from football to esports. Below are key features you should look for, and examples where relevant.

What to Look for in a Great Mobile Site or App

  • 💨 Fast-loading mobile browser interface
  • 📱 Responsive design that works well on small screens
  • 🎥 Live in-play betting and live odds updates
  • 🇮🇩 Bahasa Indonesian language support + local payment and player support options
  • 📳 Push-notifications for promotions or odds boosts (if using app or browser notifications)

Payment Methods for Indonesian Bettors

When you’re using sports betting sites in Indonesia, the first hurdle is often getting money in and out of your account. While IDR is the local currency, most Indonesian sports betting sites don’t accept it directly. Instead, you’ll usually deposit and withdraw in USD or EUR, or take the faster, more private route with cryptocurrency.

Cryptos like Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Tether (USDT) have become especially popular for Indonesian players. They not only bypass banking blocks but also speed up withdrawals, often clearing in under an hour. If you prefer local solutions, e-wallets such as PayPal, GoPay, DANA, and OVO are widely accepted by international platforms, offering a simple way to move funds without a bank card.

Here’s what to look for when choosing the best payment methods on sports betting sites in Indonesia:

  • Traditional Currencies: Sites support USD/EUR, with conversions handled automatically.
  • Cryptocurrencies: Bitcoin, Ethereum, and USDT offer privacy and fast payouts.
  • E-Wallets: GoPay, DANA, and OVO are practical alternatives to blocked bank cards.
  • Speed: Crypto withdrawals are the fastest option, with e-wallets not far behind.
  • Security: Always use sportsbooks with SSL encryption to keep your transactions safe.

Best Indonesia Sports Betting Bonuses

Bonuses are where the action really starts with online sports betting in Indonesia. The right offer can stretch your bankroll, give you extra shots on goal, or even soften the blow when a big bet doesn’t land. The trick is knowing which promos add real value and which ones to skip.

A snapshot of the current Indonesian sports betting promotional lineup at BK8

Deposit Match

A deposit match is the most common welcome offer, giving you bonus funds on top of your first deposit.

🥇Best for Deposit-Match Offers in 2025

If you want to hit the ground running, CoinCasino is your best bet. Their 200% welcome offer is phenomenal on its own, but the fact that it comes with up to 50 Super Spins is just icing on the cake.

Free Bets

Free bets let you place a wager with site credit, keeping the profit if it wins. While not every operator lists them openly, some betting sites in Indonesia, like BK8, have included free bet promos in their rotation, making it easier to try new markets without risking your own bankroll.

🥇Best for Free Bet Promotions in 2025

We selected BK8 for free bets because they run these promos more often during major football and esports events than the others do. Moreover, their bonuses always have transparent terms, meaning you’ll never be left guessing.

Risk-Free Bets

Risk-free bets refund your stake in credits if your first wager loses. These are less common on sports betting sites in Indonesia, but they do appear during big football tournaments or esports events. Keep an eye on the promotions page if you’re chasing this type of offer.

🥇Best for Risk-Free Bet Options in 2025

MD88 is our risk-free pick since it brings this promo back during major tournaments. Refund credits are returned quickly and easy to use once they land in your account.

Odds Boosts

Odds boosts raise the payout on selected events, giving you more return for the same bet. While BK8 and We88 mainly focus on deposit matches, platforms like Samba Slots have boosted odds on headline matches, especially in football and esports. Comparing the boosted line with other betting sites helps you spot genuine value.

🥇Best for Odds Boosts in 2025

For boosted odds, Samba Slots posts enhanced prices on major football and esports matchups more often than the others. These boosts tend to offer better value than standard lines.

Parlay Insurance

Parlay insurance protects your stake if one leg of your multi-bet misses. It’s a handy perk if you enjoy accumulator betting, though it isn’t widely advertised by the best sports betting sites in Indonesia right now. Some Indonesian betting sites add it during high-profile sporting weeks.

🥇Best for Parlay Insurance Bonuses in 2025

None of our recommended platforms currently offers parlay insurance. However, if parlays are your thing, Instant Casino is worth a look thanks to its Combi Boost, which adds up to 40% extra winnings on successful parlays. It rewards multi-leg bets without complicating the rules or slowing payouts. So, you might not be covering your losses, but at least you’ll win more when your luck is in.

Signing Up: How to Get Your Indonesian Sports Betting Site Account

Getting started with sports betting sites in Indonesia is quick and straightforward. Follow these four simple steps to register, deposit, and place your first bet with confidence.

  • 1️⃣ Pick Your Site: Choose one of our recommended Indonesia sports betting sites, such as BK8, for safe access to football, badminton, esports, and more.
  • 2️⃣ Create Your Account: Enter a few details, including an email, username, and password. Rest assured, the sign-up process only takes a minute.
  • 3️⃣ Deposit & Verify: Fund your account with GoPay, DANA, OVO, or connect your crypto wallet for instant deposits. Complete the quick KYC check so you’re ready for smooth withdrawals later.
  • 4️⃣ Play the Best Markets: Explore betting markets across football, badminton, basketball, and esports. The best online sportsbooks in Indonesia open up far more options than local platforms, so you can bet on the sports that matter most to you.

Responsible Gambling

Enjoying online sports betting in Indonesia should always stay fun and within your limits. Because gambling carries cultural stigma locally, it’s especially important to treat it as entertainment rather than a source of income.

If betting feels difficult to control, international organisations like GambleAware (Helpline: +44 808 8020 133) and Gamblers Anonymous provide free, confidential support.

Most of the best sports betting sites in Indonesia also offer tools such as deposit caps, time-outs, and self-exclusion to help you play responsibly. Using these safeguards ensures your betting remains safe, balanced, and enjoyable.

What are the Top Indonesian Sports Betting Sites?

The best sports betting sites in Indonesia give you everything local options can’t: safe offshore access, competitive odds, and full coverage of football, badminton, basketball, and esports.

BK8 stands out as the top choice, with strong markets for Indonesian fans, fast crypto and e-wallet deposits, and a smooth mobile experience. It’s the perfect destination if you want variety, security, and value in one place.

Rachel Morgan

Rachel Morgan is a Casino Editor at GamesHub, with over 14 years of experience in iGaming editorial. Starting as a content writer at Casino.org in 2010, she went on to work with outlets including Gambling.com and Casino Insider before leading GamesHub’s casino coverage. Known for her trust-first approach, Rachel specializes in casino reviews, slot analysis, and responsible gaming.