Best Online Sports Betting Sites in Indonesia for Promotions November, 2025

Best Indonesian Betting Sites Reviewed

Choosing the right sports betting site in Indonesia really comes down to what matters most to you, whether that’s sharp football odds, deep esports markets, lightning-fast crypto payouts, or even a site that offers a full Bahasa Indonesia interface. To help you decide, we’ve highlighted three of the top options below.

Best For Football and Badminton Fans, with Crypto-Friendly Payments BK8 BK8 is a top choice for Indonesian bettors who love football and badminton. It delivers top-notch coverage of Liga 1, BWF badminton tournaments, and major global events, all with the added convenience of crypto-friendly payments. BK8’s sportsbook is built with Indonesian players in mind, offering comprehensive markets for both football and badminton. The platform is easy to navigate, works seamlessly on mobile, and supports live betting. Whether you’re betting on Liga 1, international leagues, or badminton, BK8 makes it simple. + Show more Overall Verdict 10.0 /10 Score reflects games, banking, UX and security Welcome offer 288% Deposit Match Up To $2,880 Get Offer Quick Overview BK8 is a top choice for Indonesian bettors who love football and badminton. It delivers top-notch coverage of Liga 1, BWF badminton tournaments, and major global events, all with the added convenience of crypto-friendly payments. BK8’s sportsbook is built with Indonesian players in mind, offering comprehensive markets for both football and badminton. The platform is easy to navigate, works seamlessly on mobile, and supports live betting. Whether you’re betting on Liga 1, international leagues, or badminton, BK8 makes it simple. + Show more Pros Strong focus on football and badminton.

Supports anonymous crypto payments.

Optimised for mobile and live betting. Cons Lacks regular accumulator or parlay insurance promotions.

Best Sportsbook Bonuses and Promotions We88 We88 is one of the strongest choices for Indonesian players who want more than just good odds. With constant sportsbook promos (welcome bonuses, rebates, and reloads), it rewards you for betting regularly. Focused on football, basketball, and esports, We88 delivers frequent betting promos that go beyond a one-time bonus. They run rotating offers tied to major events like EPL and the NBA playoffs.

From a 100% welcome bonus to unlimited weekly rebates on football, esports, and live betting, the site is packed with offers that give you ongoing value. Add in a structured VIP program and you’ll find plenty of incentives to stick around. That said, the platform could improve its market variety for the more niche sports popular amongst Indonesian bettors. + Show more Overall Verdict 9.9 /10 Welcome offer 100% Sportsbook Welcome Bonus Get Offer Quick Overview We88 is one of the strongest choices for Indonesian players who want more than just good odds. With constant sportsbook promos (welcome bonuses, rebates, and reloads), it rewards you for betting regularly. Focused on football, basketball, and esports, We88 delivers frequent betting promos that go beyond a one-time bonus. They run rotating offers tied to major events like EPL and the NBA playoffs.

From a 100% welcome bonus to unlimited weekly rebates on football, esports, and live betting, the site is packed with offers that give you ongoing value. Add in a structured VIP program and you’ll find plenty of incentives to stick around. That said, the platform could improve its market variety for the more niche sports popular amongst Indonesian bettors. + Show more Pros 100% sportsbook welcome bonus

Weekly cashbacks + reload offers

Multiple sportsbook providers (SABA, CMD368, SBOBET) Cons Limited support for niche markets

Best For Competitive Odds + Wide-Ranging Betting Markets Parimatch Parimatch is one of the strongest choices for Indonesian players who want more than just good odds. With constant sportsbook promos (welcome bonuses, rebates, and reloads), it rewards you for betting regularly. Focused on football, basketball, and esports, We88 delivers frequent betting promos that go beyond a one-time bonus. They run rotating offers tied to major events like the EPL and the NBA playoffs, plus enhanced prices for major football competitions. From a £30 sports welcome bonus to unlimited weekly rebates on football, esports, horse racing, and live betting, the site is packed with offers that give you ongoing value. Add in an exclusive scoreline selector contest and you’ll find plenty of incentives to stick around. That said, the platform could improve its market variety for the more niche sports popular amongst Indonesian bettors. + Show more Overall Verdict 9.8 /10 Welcome offer Free Bet Worth Rp 20,000 Get Offer Quick Overview Parimatch is one of the strongest choices for Indonesian players who want more than just good odds. With constant sportsbook promos (welcome bonuses, rebates, and reloads), it rewards you for betting regularly. Focused on football, basketball, and esports, We88 delivers frequent betting promos that go beyond a one-time bonus. They run rotating offers tied to major events like the EPL and the NBA playoffs, plus enhanced prices for major football competitions. From a £30 sports welcome bonus to unlimited weekly rebates on football, esports, horse racing, and live betting, the site is packed with offers that give you ongoing value. Add in an exclusive scoreline selector contest and you’ll find plenty of incentives to stick around. That said, the platform could improve its market variety for the more niche sports popular amongst Indonesian bettors. + Show more Pros £30 sportsbook welcome bonus

Weekly cashbacks + reload offers

Regular odds boosts and enhanced prices Cons Some promotions require high wagering

Is Online Sports Betting in Indonesia Legal?

Sports betting remains unregulated in Indonesia. All forms of gambling are illegal under the Indonesian Penal Code (KUHP) article 303 and Law No. 7/1974, and further reinforced by Islamic law. This makes Indonesia one of the strictest anti-gambling regimes in Asia. There are no licensed domestic sportsbooks or legal alternatives to betting, such as state lotteries.

Despite this, offshore sportsbooks remain available and are the preferred choice for many Indonesians. These sites remain accessible thanks to VPNs, crypto payments, and local e-wallets, forming a grey market that thrives beyond government control.

An Overview of Legal Betting Options in Indonesia

Betting Options Is It Legal in the Country? Retail Casinos ❌ Online Sports Betting ❌ State lottery ❌ Horse Racing ❌ Pari Mutuel Wagering ❌ Offshore Sportsbooks ❌/✅ (grey area) Mobile Betting Apps ❌

Are Offshore Sportsbooks Legal?

Offshore sports betting sites in Indonesia remain widely available, offering instant access to a range of sports betting markets not available locally, such as badminton, the English Premier League, NBA betting, and major esports tournaments. These platforms are licensed in international jurisdictions such as Curaçao or Malta, meaning they offer a regulated, safe, and secure betting experience, even though they technically operate outside Indonesian law. Enforcement is focused on operators rather than individual bettors.

VPNs and Cryptocurrency

The Kominfo (Ministry of Communications and Informatics) actively blocks gambling sites, including sportsbooks, and enforces the ban through frequent internet blocking.

To get around blocked websites and banking restrictions, many bettors rely on VPNs and cryptocurrencies. Coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and USDT are especially popular because they offer both privacy and fast withdrawals. This makes offshore sites not just accessible but often more convenient than what a domestic operator can offer.

One detail to keep in mind: betting on domestic sports, such as Liga 1 football, is more strictly monitored and carries additional legal risk. This makes offshore platforms with international markets a safer, more practical choice for Indonesian players.

Popular Sports, Teams & Events to Bet On in Indonesia

The best sports betting sites in Indonesia cater to a wide range of sports, but some stand out as clear favourites. Football dominates, followed by badminton and esports, while basketball, motorsports, and even cricket have their niche audiences. The best betting sites in Indonesia give you access to these markets with wider odds, live betting, and more betting options.

⚽️ Football (Sepak Bola)

Football is the most popular sport in Indonesia, both to watch and to bet on. Liga 1 is the national league, and international competitions such as the English Premier League, La Liga, and the UEFA Champions League attract significant betting interest. Sports betting sites in Indonesia offer markets on all these events, often with Asian handicap lines, which are especially popular among local bettors.

Popular Football Markets:

Liga 1 (Indonesia)

Premier League

UEFA Champions League

Asian Handicap bets

🥇Best ID Sportsbook for Football Betting in 2025 Parimatch delivers the strongest football experience with full Asian Handicap markets and deep coverage of EPL, UCL, and Liga 1. Indonesian bettors get reliable live odds and a wider match selection than anywhere else on the list.

🏸 Badminton

Indonesia is a global powerhouse in badminton, producing world-class players like Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo and Marcus Fernaldi Gideon. Major tournaments such as the BWF World Tour and Indonesia Open are always highlights. The best sports betting sites in Indonesia offer strong market depth for these events, letting you back local stars on the world stage.

Popular Badminton Markets:

BWF World Tour matches

Indonesia Open

Olympic badminton events

🥇Best for Badminton Betting in 2025 For badminton, BK8 came out on top thanks to consistent BWF and Indonesia Open lines backed by SABA’s full market support. It also handles live badminton betting smoothly, which is a major plus.

🏀 Basketball

Basketball has a loyal following, with the NBA leading the way in terms of betting interest. The Indonesian Basketball League (IBL) is growing, though betting activity is smaller than for NBA and FIBA events. Overseas sportsbooks that accept Indonesian players usually offer spreads, totals, and outright bets across these leagues.

Popular Basketball Markets:

NBA regular season and playoffs

Indonesian Basketball League (IBL)

FIBA World Cup

🥇Best for Basketball Betting in 2025 We chose We88 for basketball because its NBA and FIBA lines are more comprehensive and better structured than most other platforms. Indonesian players get strong spreads, totals, and fast in-play updates.

🕹️ Esports

Esports betting is booming in Indonesia. Titles like Mobile Legends, Dota 2, CS:GO, and LoL dominate the scene, with strong international tournament coverage. Online betting sites in ID provide markets not only on outright winners but also on props like first blood or total kills.

Popular Esports Markets:

Mobile Legends MPL Indonesia

Dota 2 The International

League of Legends World Championship

🥇Best for Esports Betting in 2025 CoinCasino comes out on top here as it covers nearly 20 unique esports, including MLBB, LoL, and DOTA 2. What’s more, CoinCasino features on-site livestreams of matches from Twitch, Kick, or YouTube, meaning you can watch the action and place bets on the same screen without switching tabs.

🏎️ Motorsports

Motorsports are gaining traction, especially MotoGP, which has a strong local appeal following events hosted in Indonesia. Formula 1 also enjoys a top fan base. The best sports betting sites in Indonesia typically cover outright winners, podium finishes, and fastest laps for both sports.

Popular Motorsports Markets:

MotoGP

Formula 1

World Superbike Championship

🥇Best for Motorsports Betting in 2025 BK8 takes this award easily, as its SABA and CMD-powered sportsbook includes full markets for MotoGP and Formula 1. Odds go live early and stay stable across qualifying and race day.

🏏 Cricket

Cricket remains a niche but is growing in Indonesia, thanks to its South Asian community and the global reach of competitions like the IPL. While not as widely followed as football or badminton, international cricket is still available on many Indonesian betting apps.

Popular Cricket Markets:

Indian Premier League (IPL)

ICC Cricket World Cup

Test matches and ODIs

🥇Best Sportsbook for Cricket Betting in 2025 Instant Casino is the top pick here thanks to steady IPL, ODI, and Test match coverage with reliable live lines. Their 10% weekly sports cashback adds extra value during long cricket series.

🏟️ Other Niche Sports

Niche sports are also becoming visible on sports betting sites in Indonesia. Sepak Takraw, a traditional Southeast Asian sport, occasionally features, while MMA, especially ONE Championship and UFC betting, has strong appeal among younger demographics.

Niche Sports to Watch:

Sepak Takraw

UFC & ONE Championship (MMA)

Major boxing title fights

🥇Best for Niche Sports Picks in 2025 As we mentioned above, Parimatch has some of the most impressive market coverage we’ve seen. Sure, they cover all the popular sports the average bettor enjoys, but they also change things up with plenty of surprising picks like Kabaddi, Futsal, and combat-sport options.

Latest Sports Betting Market Trends in Indonesia

The landscape of online sports betting in Indonesia is changing fast. Even though it’s officially illegal, interest among bettors continues to grow, especially as esports, mobile access, and cryptocurrency become more common. Below are some of the most important trends you should know about.

🕹️ Esports Betting Is Rising Sharply : Games like Mobile Legends, Dota 2, and League of Legends are hugely popular, both in viewership and betting interest. The wider esports industry in Indonesia is growing at a steady clip.

: Games like Mobile Legends, Dota 2, and League of Legends are hugely popular, both in viewership and betting interest. The wider esports industry in Indonesia is growing at a steady clip. 🔐 Crypto Gaining Traction : Betting sites targeting Indonesian players increasingly accept Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Tether (USDT) to circumvent banking restrictions and enhance privacy. These payment methods are faster for deposits and withdrawals.

: Betting sites targeting Indonesian players increasingly accept Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Tether (USDT) to circumvent banking restrictions and enhance privacy. These payment methods are faster for deposits and withdrawals. 📱 Mobile First Usage : More bettors are using phones rather than desktops. Apps and sites for online sports betting in Indonesia are optimising mobile browsers and apps (often via APKs) to make the experience smoother.

: More bettors are using phones rather than desktops. Apps and sites for online sports betting in Indonesia are optimising mobile browsers and apps (often via APKs) to make the experience smoother. 📋 Regulatory Crackdowns Increasing: The Indonesian government continues to block gambling sites and freeze accounts tied to online betting. This pushes more people towards VPNs, crypto, and offshore providers.

Best Indonesia Sports Betting Apps & Mobile Sites

You’ll notice that local sportsbook apps aren’t available in Indonesian app stores, so most bettors in Indonesia rely on mobile browsers or APKs. Mobile compatibility and user experience matter a lot when using sports betting sites in Indonesia, since many users access them on phones rather than on desktops.

Top Indonesian sports betting sites make sure their sites are fast and responsive on desktop and mobile, offer multi-language support (including Bahasa Indonesia), and let you bet on the go, from football to esports. Below are key features you should look for, and examples where relevant.

What to Look for in a Great Mobile Site or App

💨 Fast-loading mobile browser interface

📱 Responsive design that works well on small screens

🎥 Live in-play betting and live odds updates

🇮🇩 Bahasa Indonesian language support + local payment and player support options

📳 Push-notifications for promotions or odds boosts (if using app or browser notifications)

Payment Methods for Indonesian Bettors

When you’re using sports betting sites in Indonesia, the first hurdle is often getting money in and out of your account. While IDR is the local currency, most Indonesian sports betting sites don’t accept it directly. Instead, you’ll usually deposit and withdraw in USD or EUR, or take the faster, more private route with cryptocurrency.

Cryptos like Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Tether (USDT) have become especially popular for Indonesian players. They not only bypass banking blocks but also speed up withdrawals, often clearing in under an hour. If you prefer local solutions, e-wallets such as PayPal, GoPay, DANA, and OVO are widely accepted by international platforms, offering a simple way to move funds without a bank card.

Here’s what to look for when choosing the best payment methods on sports betting sites in Indonesia:

Traditional Currencies : Sites support USD/EUR, with conversions handled automatically.

: Sites support USD/EUR, with conversions handled automatically. Cryptocurrencies : Bitcoin, Ethereum, and USDT offer privacy and fast payouts.

: Bitcoin, Ethereum, and USDT offer privacy and fast payouts. E-Wallets : GoPay, DANA, and OVO are practical alternatives to blocked bank cards.

: GoPay, DANA, and OVO are practical alternatives to blocked bank cards. Speed : Crypto withdrawals are the fastest option, with e-wallets not far behind.

: Crypto withdrawals are the fastest option, with e-wallets not far behind. Security: Always use sportsbooks with SSL encryption to keep your transactions safe.

Best Indonesia Sports Betting Bonuses

Bonuses are where the action really starts with online sports betting in Indonesia. The right offer can stretch your bankroll, give you extra shots on goal, or even soften the blow when a big bet doesn’t land. The trick is knowing which promos add real value and which ones to skip.

Deposit Match

A deposit match is the most common welcome offer, giving you bonus funds on top of your first deposit.

🥇Best for Deposit-Match Offers in 2025 If you want to hit the ground running, CoinCasino is your best bet. Their 200% welcome offer is phenomenal on its own, but the fact that it comes with up to 50 Super Spins is just icing on the cake.

Free Bets

Free bets let you place a wager with site credit, keeping the profit if it wins. While not every operator lists them openly, some betting sites in Indonesia, like BK8, have included free bet promos in their rotation, making it easier to try new markets without risking your own bankroll.

🥇Best for Free Bet Promotions in 2025 We selected BK8 for free bets because they run these promos more often during major football and esports events than the others do. Moreover, their bonuses always have transparent terms, meaning you’ll never be left guessing.

Risk-Free Bets

Risk-free bets refund your stake in credits if your first wager loses. These are less common on sports betting sites in Indonesia, but they do appear during big football tournaments or esports events. Keep an eye on the promotions page if you’re chasing this type of offer.

🥇Best for Risk-Free Bet Options in 2025 MD88 is our risk-free pick since it brings this promo back during major tournaments. Refund credits are returned quickly and easy to use once they land in your account.

Odds Boosts

Odds boosts raise the payout on selected events, giving you more return for the same bet. While BK8 and We88 mainly focus on deposit matches, platforms like Samba Slots have boosted odds on headline matches, especially in football and esports. Comparing the boosted line with other betting sites helps you spot genuine value.

🥇Best for Odds Boosts in 2025 For boosted odds, Samba Slots posts enhanced prices on major football and esports matchups more often than the others. These boosts tend to offer better value than standard lines.

Parlay Insurance

Parlay insurance protects your stake if one leg of your multi-bet misses. It’s a handy perk if you enjoy accumulator betting, though it isn’t widely advertised by the best sports betting sites in Indonesia right now. Some Indonesian betting sites add it during high-profile sporting weeks.

🥇Best for Parlay Insurance Bonuses in 2025 None of our recommended platforms currently offers parlay insurance. However, if parlays are your thing, Instant Casino is worth a look thanks to its Combi Boost, which adds up to 40% extra winnings on successful parlays. It rewards multi-leg bets without complicating the rules or slowing payouts. So, you might not be covering your losses, but at least you’ll win more when your luck is in.

Signing Up: How to Get Your Indonesian Sports Betting Site Account

Getting started with sports betting sites in Indonesia is quick and straightforward. Follow these four simple steps to register, deposit, and place your first bet with confidence.

1️⃣ Pick Your Site : Choose one of our recommended Indonesia sports betting sites, such as BK8, for safe access to football, badminton, esports, and more.

: Choose one of our recommended Indonesia sports betting sites, such as BK8, for safe access to football, badminton, esports, and more. 2️⃣ Create Your Account : Enter a few details, including an email, username, and password. Rest assured, the sign-up process only takes a minute.

: Enter a few details, including an email, username, and password. Rest assured, the sign-up process only takes a minute. 3️⃣ Deposit & Verify : Fund your account with GoPay, DANA, OVO, or connect your crypto wallet for instant deposits. Complete the quick KYC check so you’re ready for smooth withdrawals later.

: Fund your account with GoPay, DANA, OVO, or connect your crypto wallet for instant deposits. Complete the quick KYC check so you’re ready for smooth withdrawals later. 4️⃣ Play the Best Markets: Explore betting markets across football, badminton, basketball, and esports. The best online sportsbooks in Indonesia open up far more options than local platforms, so you can bet on the sports that matter most to you.

Responsible Gambling

Enjoying online sports betting in Indonesia should always stay fun and within your limits. Because gambling carries cultural stigma locally, it’s especially important to treat it as entertainment rather than a source of income.

If betting feels difficult to control, international organisations like GambleAware (Helpline: +44 808 8020 133) and Gamblers Anonymous provide free, confidential support.

Most of the best sports betting sites in Indonesia also offer tools such as deposit caps, time-outs, and self-exclusion to help you play responsibly. Using these safeguards ensures your betting remains safe, balanced, and enjoyable.

What are the Top Indonesian Sports Betting Sites?

The best sports betting sites in Indonesia give you everything local options can’t: safe offshore access, competitive odds, and full coverage of football, badminton, basketball, and esports.

BK8 stands out as the top choice, with strong markets for Indonesian fans, fast crypto and e-wallet deposits, and a smooth mobile experience. It’s the perfect destination if you want variety, security, and value in one place.