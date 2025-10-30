Best CSGO Gambling Sites 2025

Best Aussie CSGO Bookmakers October, 2025

Top CSGO Betting Sites in Australia Reviewed

Given there’s a ton of choice when it comes to CSGO gambling sites, we’ve reviewed each of our top picks, focusing on what makes them unique. After all, not all Aussie bookmakers will match your tastes or needs, so it’s worth comparing strengths. Here’s what we like about our top three picks.

Best for CS2 League and Tournament Coverage Vegas Now Vegas Now offers markets in a huge range of CS2 tournaments, all of which are easy to access from the main sportsbook and quick to filter by in-play, upcoming matches, and leagues. Few of the best CSGO gambling sites go this deep. VN has a dedicated esports section away from the main sportsbook, which gives way to a sprawling CS2 markets guide. The latest games and highlighted in-play odds are listed at the very top, and it’s a breeze to browse all the tournaments and leagues covered at the head and foot of the page. + Show more Overall Verdict 9.9 /10 Welcome offer Welcome Bonus Up to $8000 + 500 Free Spins Get Offer Quick Overview Vegas Now offers markets in a huge range of CS2 tournaments, all of which are easy to access from the main sportsbook and quick to filter by in-play, upcoming matches, and leagues. Few of the best CSGO gambling sites go this deep. VN has a dedicated esports section away from the main sportsbook, which gives way to a sprawling CS2 markets guide. The latest games and highlighted in-play odds are listed at the very top, and it’s a breeze to browse all the tournaments and leagues covered at the head and foot of the page. + Show more Pros Tons of series, leagues, tournaments, and special games covered

Lots of team stats to dive into, so you can assess form

Nice selection of spread and over/under markets Cons Lacks CS2/esports competitions

Better value on player odds elsewhere 🥇 Why it’s Best for CS2 League and Tournament Coverage Beyond the sheer number of matches, leagues, and tournaments covered, Vegas Now is an absolute haven for CS2 statistics nerds, giving you detailed breakdowns on how players and teams have performed previously. It’s never been easier to make confident CS betting decisions (and the occasional streams definitely help). 🏆 League & Tournament Betting Available Vegas Now offers odds and markets across the broad CS2 gamut, including options in the ESL Challenger League, the EPL Regular, the CCT, Insight, the PGL Master, the Exort Series, and more. It’s constantly updated with the latest matches and invitationals. 💡 Expert's Opinion When it comes to coverage, there’s a lot of competition between the CSGO gambling sites we’ve reviewed. However, Vegas Now clinches it with its deceptive simplicity. A few clicks and taps around the CS side of the sportsbook reveal an absolute mass of different matches and invitationals, and the in-depth stats and form breakdowns are immensely helpful to newbies and pro punters alike. Yes, there may be more user-friendly sportsbooks elsewhere, but few go this deep, meaning CS2 punters barely have to move away from the site to learn more about the action unfolding. License Curacao CSGO ✅ Available Games CS2, CS2 Duels, DOTA 2, League of Legends, King of Glory, Mobile Legends, Overwatch 2, Valorant, Starcraft, Virtual Sports Esports Promotions/Comps 100% up to $100, Free Bets, Weekly Cashback, Birthday Bets Banking Options Visa, Mastercard, Neosurf, Mifinity, Crypto, Bank Transfer 🥇 Why it’s Best for CS2 League and Tournament Coverage Beyond the sheer number of matches, leagues, and tournaments covered, Vegas Now is an absolute haven for CS2 statistics nerds, giving you detailed breakdowns on how players and teams have performed previously. It’s never been easier to make confident CS betting decisions (and the occasional streams definitely help). 🏆 League & Tournament Betting Available Vegas Now offers odds and markets across the broad CS2 gamut, including options in the ESL Challenger League, the EPL Regular, the CCT, Insight, the PGL Master, the Exort Series, and more. It’s constantly updated with the latest matches and invitationals. 💡 Expert's Opinion When it comes to coverage, there’s a lot of competition between the CSGO gambling sites we’ve reviewed. However, Vegas Now clinches it with its deceptive simplicity. A few clicks and taps around the CS side of the sportsbook reveal an absolute mass of different matches and invitationals, and the in-depth stats and form breakdowns are immensely helpful to newbies and pro punters alike. Yes, there may be more user-friendly sportsbooks elsewhere, but few go this deep, meaning CS2 punters barely have to move away from the site to learn more about the action unfolding. Overall Verdict 9.9 /10 Welcome offer Welcome Bonus Up to $8000 + 500 Free Spins Get Offer Key Features License Curacao CSGO ✅ Available Games CS2, CS2 Duels, DOTA 2, League of Legends, King of Glory, Mobile Legends, Overwatch 2, Valorant, Starcraft, Virtual Sports Esports Promotions/Comps 100% up to $100, Free Bets, Weekly Cashback, Birthday Bets Banking Options Visa, Mastercard, Neosurf, Mifinity, Crypto, Bank Transfer

Best Spot for Players Seeking Unique/Special CS2 Markets Lucky Ones Lucky Ones stands out from other CSGO gambling sites and CS2 betting sites for its sheer dedication to different markets. While you’re free to bet on who will win matches outright, there’s often more than 150 to 200 different ways to wager. From totals to outrights, overtimes to first-to bets, Lucky Ones serves up scores of in-depth markets that change rapidly during play. It’s easy to switch between markets, statistics, and streams from one page, too. The sportsbook also leads with decimal odds, making it easier for punters to understand how each in-depth market works. It’s one of the best betting sites for CS2 newbies. + Show more Overall Verdict 9.8 /10 Welcome offer Welcome Bonus Up To $20,000 + 500 free spins Get Offer Quick Overview Lucky Ones stands out from other CSGO gambling sites and CS2 betting sites for its sheer dedication to different markets. While you’re free to bet on who will win matches outright, there’s often more than 150 to 200 different ways to wager. From totals to outrights, overtimes to first-to bets, Lucky Ones serves up scores of in-depth markets that change rapidly during play. It’s easy to switch between markets, statistics, and streams from one page, too. The sportsbook also leads with decimal odds, making it easier for punters to understand how each in-depth market works. It’s one of the best betting sites for CS2 newbies. + Show more Pros Strong selection of CS2 and other esports markets

Fantastic mobile betting experience

Tons of regular loyalty deals Cons Most promotions tie in with specific sports, not esports

No dedicated mobile app available 🥇 Why It's Best for CS2 Market Selection Head over to Lucky Ones’ CS2 odds and you’ll find a catalogue full of upcoming matches and games in-play. Numbers to the right of the odds tell you how many in-depth markets there are for a specific match, meaning it’s simple to see which games get the most coverage at a glance. Few other CSGO gambling sites and CS2 betting sites have this kind of accessibility, and when you tap or click through, you can collapse and expand all the available markets. 🏪 Great CS2 Market Selection You’ll find the most specialist CS2 markets when you bet in-play at Lucky Ones, with one example we looked at offering more than 200 in a single match. Check out match handicaps, total scores, map winners, round winners, first-to bets, overtime yes/no, total maps, home wins, away wins… You name it. 💡 Expert's Opinion If you’re just getting into CSGO/CS2 betting, Lucky Ones is a fantastic place to start. It’s absolutely stacked with statistics and drills deeper than the average sportsbook on almost every variable you can imagine from match to match. Of course, some matches have more markets than others, but on average, Lucky Ones serves up more than enough in-play variations to add to your bet slip. License Curacao CSGO ✅ Available Games CS2, CS2 Duels, DOTA 2, League of Legends, Mobile Legends, Overwatch 2, King of Glory, Valorant, Starcraft, Virtual Sports Esports Promotions/Comps 100% up to $100, Free Bets, Weekly Cashback, Combo Boosts, Birthday Bets Banking Options Visa, Mastercard, Neosurf, Mifinity, Crypto, Bank Transfer 🥇 Why It's Best for CS2 Market Selection Head over to Lucky Ones’ CS2 odds and you’ll find a catalogue full of upcoming matches and games in-play. Numbers to the right of the odds tell you how many in-depth markets there are for a specific match, meaning it’s simple to see which games get the most coverage at a glance. Few other CSGO gambling sites and CS2 betting sites have this kind of accessibility, and when you tap or click through, you can collapse and expand all the available markets. 🏪 Great CS2 Market Selection You’ll find the most specialist CS2 markets when you bet in-play at Lucky Ones, with one example we looked at offering more than 200 in a single match. Check out match handicaps, total scores, map winners, round winners, first-to bets, overtime yes/no, total maps, home wins, away wins… You name it. 💡 Expert's Opinion If you’re just getting into CSGO/CS2 betting, Lucky Ones is a fantastic place to start. It’s absolutely stacked with statistics and drills deeper than the average sportsbook on almost every variable you can imagine from match to match. Of course, some matches have more markets than others, but on average, Lucky Ones serves up more than enough in-play variations to add to your bet slip. Overall Verdict 9.8 /10 Welcome offer Welcome Bonus Up To $20,000 + 500 free spins Get Offer Key Features License Curacao CSGO ✅ Available Games CS2, CS2 Duels, DOTA 2, League of Legends, Mobile Legends, Overwatch 2, King of Glory, Valorant, Starcraft, Virtual Sports Esports Promotions/Comps 100% up to $100, Free Bets, Weekly Cashback, Combo Boosts, Birthday Bets Banking Options Visa, Mastercard, Neosurf, Mifinity, Crypto, Bank Transfer

Best for In-Play Betting on Esports Lucky Dreams Given that Australia is yet to regulate in-play betting on online sports, it’s no surprise that Lucky Dreams’ brilliant live play CS coverage is picking up interest. Few CSGO gambling sites make it so easy to dip in and out of in-play action. Lucky Dreams’ range of in-play markets is updated on a rolling basis, meaning punters only ever have to stick to one screen to see how scores change and what new markets are opening up. The site also makes it super easy to spot upcoming CS2 matches, so you can plan ahead and log back in to bet live. + Show more Overall Verdict 9.7 /10 Welcome offer Welcome Bonus Up To $10,000 + 500 Free Spins Get Offer Quick Overview Given that Australia is yet to regulate in-play betting on online sports, it’s no surprise that Lucky Dreams’ brilliant live play CS coverage is picking up interest. Few CSGO gambling sites make it so easy to dip in and out of in-play action. Lucky Dreams’ range of in-play markets is updated on a rolling basis, meaning punters only ever have to stick to one screen to see how scores change and what new markets are opening up. The site also makes it super easy to spot upcoming CS2 matches, so you can plan ahead and log back in to bet live. + Show more Pros Lots of esports streaming options

Streamlined design (works great on mobile)

Competitive promotions Cons No dedicated mobile app yet

Lacks esports-focused competitions/leaderboards 🥇 Why it’s Best for In-Play Betting Unlike some CS2 betting sites, Lucky Dreams pushes in-play betting to the very front of its sportsbook. That means you can always see the latest live action taking place, and it’s also just as easy to filter down to esports and CS2 markets. Throw in a nice selection of streams, and it’s one of the few sportsbooks you can completely rely on for your whole CS2 betting experience (from live action to stats). 🎥 Range of In-Play Markets What’s available in-play for CS2 here will vary depending on when you log in; however, during our reviews, we easily found live odds for Insight, Exort, CCT, and ESEA matches, with options for you to pick map and total winners in advance. 💡 Expert’s Opinion Lucky Dreams is an in-play betting powerhouse, therefore making it highly competitive against the current Australian regulatory landscape. We’d like to see more in-depth markets and props here, but major praise is due to the site for simply making its sportsbook mostly about live bets. Yes, there are futures and pre-match wagers available, but they’re not the main event. Thanks to LD accepting cryptocurrencies, too, it’s never been faster or easier to fund your bankroll and start betting at CS2 sites. License Curacao CSGO ✅ Available Games CS2, CS2 Duels, DOTA 2, League of Legends, Mobile Legends, Overwatch 2, King of Glory, Valorant, Starcraft, Virtual Sports Esports Promotions/Comps 100% up to $100, Free Bets, Weekly Cashback, Combo Boosts, Birthday Bets Banking Options Visa, Mastercard, Mifinity, Crypto, Bank Transfer 🥇 Why it’s Best for In-Play Betting Unlike some CS2 betting sites, Lucky Dreams pushes in-play betting to the very front of its sportsbook. That means you can always see the latest live action taking place, and it’s also just as easy to filter down to esports and CS2 markets. Throw in a nice selection of streams, and it’s one of the few sportsbooks you can completely rely on for your whole CS2 betting experience (from live action to stats). 🎥 Range of In-Play Markets What’s available in-play for CS2 here will vary depending on when you log in; however, during our reviews, we easily found live odds for Insight, Exort, CCT, and ESEA matches, with options for you to pick map and total winners in advance. 💡 Expert’s Opinion Lucky Dreams is an in-play betting powerhouse, therefore making it highly competitive against the current Australian regulatory landscape. We’d like to see more in-depth markets and props here, but major praise is due to the site for simply making its sportsbook mostly about live bets. Yes, there are futures and pre-match wagers available, but they’re not the main event. Thanks to LD accepting cryptocurrencies, too, it’s never been faster or easier to fund your bankroll and start betting at CS2 sites. Overall Verdict 9.7 /10 Welcome offer Welcome Bonus Up To $10,000 + 500 Free Spins Get Offer Key Features License Curacao CSGO ✅ Available Games CS2, CS2 Duels, DOTA 2, League of Legends, Mobile Legends, Overwatch 2, King of Glory, Valorant, Starcraft, Virtual Sports Esports Promotions/Comps 100% up to $100, Free Bets, Weekly Cashback, Combo Boosts, Birthday Bets Banking Options Visa, Mastercard, Mifinity, Crypto, Bank Transfer

How to Choose the Best CSGO Betting Site

To rank the best CSGO gambling sites for our list, we dig deep into a few different categories, and so we’re confident you’re getting genuine value.

Here’s what we consider when choosing the best CSGO betting sites for Australians:

Reputation and Licensing : If a betting site isn’t registered in and licensed by a specific international body, you can’t trust it to protect your data and money, or honour your bets. We typically look at offshore betting sites regulated in Curacao, Malta, and Anjouan/Costa Rica, for example.

: If a betting site isn’t registered in and licensed by a specific international body, you can’t trust it to protect your data and money, or honour your bets. We typically look at offshore betting sites regulated in Curacao, Malta, and Anjouan/Costa Rica, for example. Market Depth for CS:GO : If a bookmaker only offers a handful of odds for CSGO/CS2 matches and the biggest tournaments, it doesn’t rank highly on our list. The best CSGO gambling sites go all-out on action from all over the world.

: If a bookmaker only offers a handful of odds for CSGO/CS2 matches and the biggest tournaments, it doesn’t rank highly on our list. The best CSGO gambling sites go all-out on action from all over the world. Live Betting Features : We always prioritise bookies that offer CS2/CSGO live betting and streaming. Even if streaming is unavailable, if punters can still bet on changing markets mid-match, it’ll rank highly in our comparisons.

: We always prioritise bookies that offer CS2/CSGO live betting and streaming. Even if streaming is unavailable, if punters can still bet on changing markets mid-match, it’ll rank highly in our comparisons. Betting Margins and Odds Competitiveness : Picking the best odds apart at CSGO gambling sites isn’t easy, but it’s worth doing to ensure you get the best value return. We look at the odds offered by CSGO betting websites, their scope, and whether their prices fall far below the mainstream.

: Picking the best odds apart at CSGO gambling sites isn’t easy, but it’s worth doing to ensure you get the best value return. We look at the odds offered by CSGO betting websites, their scope, and whether their prices fall far below the mainstream. Esports-Specific Bonuses : The best CSGO gambling sites don’t just give you a wide range of markets and odds, but also serve up bonus deals you can use directly when betting on esports. For example, the best bookmakers give you free bets you can use specifically on CSGO, LoL, DOTA2, and more.

: The best CSGO gambling sites don’t just give you a wide range of markets and odds, but also serve up bonus deals you can use directly when betting on esports. For example, the best bookmakers give you free bets you can use specifically on CSGO, LoL, DOTA2, and more. Bet Builder and Prop Options : The more varied the betting options available, the better the experience. We prioritise bookies offering bet builders, where you can combine multiple wagers into parlays, and prop options, where you can bet on more than just who you think will win a match.

: The more varied the betting options available, the better the experience. We prioritise bookies offering bet builders, where you can combine multiple wagers into parlays, and prop options, where you can bet on more than just who you think will win a match. Payment Options for Esports Bettors: Given how fast-paced CSGO and other esports get, it’s a reasonable assumption that punters will also want to be able to pay in and cash out efficiently and reliably. So, we review and rank sites based on the banking services they offer, such as whether they support cryptocurrencies and e-wallets.

Be sure to combine the above with your own research and review strategies to find the best CSGO gambling sites.

Best CSGO Gambling Sites Compared

We’ve already introduced you to our top list of CSGO gambling sites, but let’s compare the top five a little closer. Some bookies are better at certain elements of sports betting than others. For example, some might offer more reasonable bonus wagering terms, while others may offer more unique CSGO markets.

Here’s a quick breakdown of how each of the top five CSGO betting sites in our list compares on the most important aspects:

CS GO Sportsbook Welcome Offer CSGO Betting Live CSGO Betting Live CSGO Streaming Unique Markets Available Mobile App Other Esports Games in the Library Ongoing Promotions Vegas Now 100% up to $100 ✅ ✅ ✅ Maps, Rounds, Totals, Correct Scores, Handicaps, Overtime ❌ CS2 Duels, DOTA 2, League of Legends, King of Glory, Mobile Legends, Overwatch 2, Valorant, Starcraft, Virtual Sports Free Bets, Weekly Cashback, Birthday Bets Lucky Ones 100% up to $100 ✅ ✅ ✅ Maps, Rounds, Totals, Overtime, First to Reach ❌ CS2 Duels, DOTA 2, League of Legends, King of Glory, Mobile Legends, Overwatch 2, Valorant, Starcraft, Virtual Sports Free Bets, Weekly Cashback, Birthday Bets Lucky Dreams 100% up to $100 ✅ ✅ ✅ Maps, Rounds, Totals, Correct Scores, Halves, Margins ❌ CS2 Duels, DOTA 2, League of Legends, King of Glory, Mobile Legends, Overwatch 2, Valorant, Starcraft, Virtual Sports Free Bets, Weekly Cashback, Birthday Bets Divaspin 100% up to $100 ✅ ✅ ❌ Maps, Overtime, Totals, Correct Score ❌ DOTA 2, League of Legends, Virtual Sports Cashback, Weekly Reload, Odds Booster, Accumulator/Parlay Boosts Kingmaker 100% up to $150 ✅ ✅ ✅ Maps, Correct Score, Totals, Pistol Winners ❌ DOTA 2, DOTA 2 Duels, League of Legends, Valorant, Overwatch, Kings of Glory, Rainbow Six, Starcraft, Age of Empires, Mobile Legends, Halo, CS2 Duels, Fortnite, PUBG, Crossfire Weekly Reloads, Accumulator/Parlay Boosts, Cashback

Is It Legal to Bet on CSGO in Australia?

Thanks to Australia’s Interactive Gambling Act 2001, esports betting is regulated nationwide. That means, provided you’re at least 18 and you bet through licensed sportsbooks, you can dive straight into CSGO matches.

However, the way that sportsbooks are regulated in different areas of Australia varies. For example, in some regions, sportsbook providers such as UBET/TAB hold a monopoly, meaning they’re the only licensed betting operators in areas such as Queensland. What’s more, Australian betting legislation has outright restricted in-play betting for most sports.

Beyond Australia, however, you can use offshore CS gambling sites that offer a greater variety of markets, bonuses, and sportsbook features. Although offshore bookies aren’t regulated under Australian jurisdiction, many are open for Australian punters to play at.

Here’s a quick breakdown of each of Australia’s states and territories, and where they stand on betting:

What is the Future of CSGO Betting in Australia?

Esports are growing increasingly popular in Australia. Looking at market stats, esports are projected to grow at a compound annual rate of 5% by the end of the decade. That means we can only expect CSGO gambling in Australia to expand further with more markets and odds in the years ahead. It’s not just in Australia, either; CS2 betting in the USA, Europe, and elsewhere is likely to follow suit.

Given that there are no major restrictions on esports betting in Australia beyond in-play functions and TAB’s monopoly in some areas, it’s unlikely we’ll see many changes made to laws soon. Regardless, any bettors looking for in-play odds can simply head to CSGO gambling sites licensed overseas.

How To Register & Begin Betting on CSGO

Now we’ve made it super-easy for you to find the best CSGO gambling sites for your tastes, it’s time to get registered. Here’s how to get started at Vegas Now, our top pick.

Visit the website from your phone, tablet, or computer, and select ‘Join Now’. Enter a valid email address, set a password, and provide your correct date of birth and phone number. Tick the box to say you’ve read all the terms and that you’re over 18. Tap or click ‘Sign Up’. Once accepted, click or tap ‘Deposit’, choose your payment method, and enter in what you’d like to pay. You should now have real cash to play with, so start exploring the sportsbook! Click or tap ‘Sports’ and the main menu (at Vegas Now, it’s a hamburger symbol to the left). Choose ‘Esports’, and start exploring the CS2 markets!

How to Bet on CSGO – Understanding CSGO Betting Odds

Before betting at any of our top CSGO gambling sites, we recommend you get acquainted with how odds work. Much as you’d expect with other sports, odds in CSGO are represented in a few different ways/styles.

In Australia, you’ll usually find CSGO odds appear in decimal format; however, you can also bet on fractional and moneyline odds. Here’s a quick rundown:

Decimal Odds : Odds are represented by three-digit numbers separated by a decimal point. For example, the odds of a team winning might be 2.20. That means if you bet $10, you’d get $22 back.

: Odds are represented by three-digit numbers separated by a decimal point. For example, the odds of a team winning might be 2.20. That means if you bet $10, you’d get $22 back. Fractional Odds : This European formatting shows the amount you could win on the left, and your stake on the right. For instance, the odds of a team winning a match might be 4/1. That means you’d get $4 back for every $1 you bet.

: This European formatting shows the amount you could win on the left, and your stake on the right. For instance, the odds of a team winning a match might be 4/1. That means you’d get $4 back for every $1 you bet. Moneyline Odds: Betting on the moneyline is a US standard; the favourite carries a minus figure, and the underdog a plus. So, for example, if a favourite has -200, you would need to bet $200 to get $100 back. If an underdog has +300, you’d get $300 back for a $100 bet.

Here’s a quick example from a real market you’d find at CS2 gambling sites:

Here, Lucky Dreams tells us that Cybershoke is 1.12 to win this match, and that Washington is 5.80. These odds will change as the game progresses, but betting $1 on Washington pays $5.80.

Now, let’s break down the most common and targeted CSGO markets you’ll see at the top CSGO gambling sites in our list. You’ll typically see the sites we list dabble in CS2/CSGO team betting.

Unique Esports Betting Markets

Match/Round Winner

Nice and simple, you’re betting on who you think will win a specific match. This is the most basic wager you can make, either as a future (pre-event) or in-play. In this example from Vegas Now, you can see that HAVU Gaming just edges out EPG Family as the favourite to win this forthcoming match:

Map winner bets are pretty similar, too, with the difference being that you bet on who you think will win on a specific map.

You can also bet on winning margins on specific maps, meaning if you think one team will take a big lead, sportsbooks like Lucky Dreams have the odds. That said, all good CSGO gambling sites should tap into this type of market.

Spreads/Handicaps

Spread betting applies a handicap to a match favourite, so they have to win by a certain number of rounds for your bet to convert. Some betting sites offer different handicap ranges to adjust your payout potential. Again, Vegas Now offers a good example, in this case with handicaps for and against Team Spirit Academy and Aab:

Let’s say you bet on Team Spirit Academy to win with a handicap of -1.5. That means they need to beat AaB by at least 1.5 points for your bet to convert.

Totals

When betting on totals at CSGO gambling sites, you can wager on how many rounds you think will be played on a specific map, or how many different maps will be played in any given match. You can bet over/under a number of maps, kills, halves, and more. At some bookies, you can also bet on whether or not a match will reach a total overall score.

Here’s an example from Divaspin, where we’re able to bet on whether the final score between Leo and FORZE Reload will be more or less than 21.5:

Correct Scores

As well as markets for total scores, you can also bet on what you think the actual final scoreline will be during a match. This tends to be easier to do in smaller ‘best-of’ games, but naturally, the more points there are available to score, the longer the odds will be.

Let’s use Divaspin again for this example. Here, we can see that you can decide the correct score between FORZE Reload and Oramond with a slider:

First to Reach

At some sportsbooks, you’ll be able to bet on which team you think will reach a certain score by a certain point. This is a popular in-play market because it can change rapidly during any given match.

In this example from Lucky Ones, we can see that the live match here between BIG and Mousquetaires has markets for which team will be the first to reach three, five, seven, and nine rounds on map 2 of the match:

First Blood

Who’s going to make the first kill in a given match? A first blood bet is settled pretty quickly in CS2, but it’s a popular punt that can carry long odds both pre- and in-play.

Overtime

Again, a nice, simple market. Will the match go into overtime on maps one, two, or three? You decide. Here’s how Lucky Ones presents this market in-play between Cybershoke and Ecstatic:

Pistol Winners

CS2 players usually start each match with a pistol-and-knife-only round, where the aim is to gain momentum for the rounds that follow. At some sportsbooks, you can bet on which team you think will win any pistol rounds that appear. Here’s how Kingmaker shows in-play odds on pistol wins for a match between Shots Fired and SpeedRunners:

Player Prep Bets

Some C2/CSGO gambling sites let you drill down into the precise stats for certain players. For example, you’re sometimes able to bet on how many kills a certain player makes, or whether you think their kill-to-death ratio will be over or under a certain amount. The best way to tackle these markets is to look closely at player form and the strategies they typically use.

Tournament Futures

Tournament futures carry broad odds because you’re essentially predicting who you think will win the whole of a league or championship, such as the Majors in CSGO. Here’s an example of some tournament futures at Vegas Now:

As you can see, these odds from VN specifically refer to separate matches at the super-prestigious PGL Masters, which were held in Bucharest at the time of the screenshot. More on that event (and what it involves) later on.

Parlay Markets

It’s even possible to line up several markets for the same CS2 game in a parlay bet. You could bet on the outright winner, the first to score blood, and whether the final score will be over or under a set number. For this bet to convert, you’d need all of the conditions to win. The longer the parlay (i.e., the more markets you bet on), the longer the odds, and the bigger the potential payout.

Unique CSGO/CS2 Game Modes

CS2, like many esports, comes packed with a few interesting game modes you might want to explore before placing bets. DMarkets breaks down the main modes to look for as follows:

🏆 Competitive : The basic, ten-player, two-team head-to-head. The first team to score 16 points is the winner. These games are commonly found in sportsbook market guides.

: The basic, ten-player, two-team head-to-head. The first team to score 16 points is the winner. These games are commonly found in sportsbook market guides. 💀 Deathmatch : A two-team game with 16 players, with slightly different weapon rules and rolling respawns.

: A two-team game with 16 players, with slightly different weapon rules and rolling respawns. 🪽 Wingman : A 2v2 competition where teams play best-of-16 games on small maps.

: A 2v2 competition where teams play best-of-16 games on small maps. 🔫 Arms Race: A special game where you upgrade and switch up weapons as you play.

There are also casual matches; however, you are most likely to find markets aligning with the competitive options above. Anyone playing CS2 will choose ‘Premier’ mode for the full esports experience.

Players can also take part in specific missions or scenarios, specifically bomb defusal (which tends to be the default on the esports scene) and hostage rescue. The scenario in play will switch up depending on the map chosen.

What Is CSGO ‘Skins’ Betting?

With skins betting, you don’t wager money, but cosmetics for weapons and accessories that you can use in CSGO in-game. For example, players might transfer their custom skins from their Steam accounts into a participating bookie or casino and get a monetary value before placing bets on CSGO markets.

The CSGO gambling sites we’ve listed in this guide don’t offer skins betting for CSGO right now, but keep your eyes peeled at the wider market if you’re a player and don’t want to use real cash. Just be careful to register and bet at Australian casinos (and offshore bookies) that are fully regulated and legitimately licensed.

Which Sportsbook Has the Best CSGO Betting Odds?

The best CSGO odds vary from bookie to bookie. Your best bet at finding the most competitive returns is to sign up at multiple sportsbooks and compare the biggest CSGO events between them. There’s no precise way to measure which sportsbook has the best betting odds for CSGO or any esports, but those that offer the most variety tend to be worth punting with. Work your way down our list of the best CSGO gambling sites as a priority.

What Are the Big CS2 Tournaments & Competitions on the Betting Calendar?

Most CS2 players and punters look towards big events like the Majors, ESL Pro League, and PGL Masters. You’ll usually be able to bet on matches taking part in all these events at the best CS2 betting sites and CSGO gambling sites.

The CS Majors

The Counter-Strike Majors tournaments are the biggest on the CS2 calendar every year, with two separate events taking place. These events, according to Yalla Compass, are backed by Valve, the game’s developers. For players to take part in a CS2 major, they’ll either be invited based on their performance and prestige, qualify through regional picks, or grab wildcard spots.

Getting to a CS Major is, in and of itself, a major feat of skill. Actually winning these tournaments also means teams can leave permanent legacies on maps and in-game resources. Of course, winners also claim spoils such as major sponsorships.

Some of the most recent Majors winners include Vitality, Team Spirit, and Natus Vincere. Teams like Fnatic and Astralis, too, have gone down in history for winning multiple majors (Astralis won three in a row between 2018 and 2019!).

At the time of writing, tournament futures for the next CS2 Major are yet to emerge, but you can be sure our top picks like Lucky Ones and Vegas Now will share odds as soon as they become available.

The PGL Masters

The PGL Masters is a tier one event, meaning that, according to organisers PGL, it brings together the very best in CS2 from all over the world (whether through rankings or invitations). The Masters in Bucharest, Romania, for 2025, for example, takes place after the end of the CS2 season and offers an eye-watering $1.25 million USD in prize money.

PGL runs several of the Major events and the BLAST Pro Series, as one of the major esports tourney organisers on the planet.

At the time of writing, Vegas Now is already getting in on the PGL Masters futures action, with odds laid out for teams such as paiN Gaming, FlyQuest, Ninjas in Pyjamas, and 3DMAX.

The ESL Pro League

The ESL Pro League is a long-running CS2 (then CS: GO) tournament that welcomes 24 teams across two stages and playoffs for a shot at total prize money of $1 million USD. According to organisers ESL, recent winners include Team Vitality, who clinched the title of season 22 champions and received $100,000 USD in prize money.

The direct path to the ESL Pro League runs through the ESL Challenger League, which bookies like Lucky Dreams regularly offer markets and odds on as soon as they arise.

5 Tips to Remember at CSGO Gambling Sites

Let’s be clear, there are no guaranteed ways to convert on CSGO bets. However, there are a few things you can do to help boost your chances of winning and to keep your bankroll flowing:

1. 📺 Watch live events regularly

If you really want to get a knack for making the right calls on CSGO events and markets, one of the best things you can do is immerse yourself in it. Whether or not you’re betting, make a point to watch matches and to tune in when some of the biggest tournaments are taking place. Learn about the best teams and players, and even join online communities like Reddit’s r/GlobalOffensive to get accustomed to how games go down. The more familiar you are with the teams and their strengths and weaknesses, the better informed you are to place bets.

2. 🏪 Place bets at different sportsbooks

You don’t have to pick just one sportsbook out of our top ten list! And, just because you enrol in a loyalty program doesn’t mean you can’t bet at different CSGO gambling sites. As you’ll see, our top sites vary when it comes to available markets, odds ranges, and punter perks. Take advantage of these differences.

3. 💷 Be a shrewd punter

Think carefully about the opportunities available to you. Can you account for a team’s form enough to make a confident bet? Or, is it too close to call? Maybe it’s better to place fewer, larger bets than to risk parlays on lots of markets you’re not as confident with. We generally recommend you take your time before throwing your bankroll across a wide range of bets.

4. 🎥 Take advantage of in-play betting

In-play markets at CSGO gambling sites allow you to take advantage of some fantastic, fast-paced odds changes. A lot can change in the course of a match, meaning the odds on some prop bets, like how many kills a certain player will score, will fluctuate. In-play betting gives you access to more varied opportunities, and you may even make more confident decisions when you see how teams perform live.

5. 🤔 Learn from your mistakes

You should always remember that losing is inevitable, regardless of which CSGO gambling sites you play at. You can’t perfectly predict how every CSGO match will unfold, and for that reason, it’s worth keeping track of your losses and learning from where you went wrong. You might keep a close eye on your betting history and change who you bet on, or the types of markets you usually lean towards. Or you might even decide to bet on a different esport for a while.

Top Esports Bonuses Available at AUS CSGO Gambling Sites

Plenty of bookmakers offer esports bonuses to tie in with CSGO and other markets, and our top picks have deals you can use to boost your bankroll while you explore their odds. Here’s a quick overview of what you can expect from each of the sites we’ve reviewed, before we break down what each of these sports bonuses looks like in practice.

Sportsbook Welcome Bonus Reloads Rebates No-Sweat Bets Odds Boosts Vegas Now 100% up to $100 N/A Weekly, up to $50 Weekly Free Bets / Birthday Bets Up to 250% Lucky Ones 100% up to $100 N/A Weekly, up to $50 Weekly Free Bets / Birthday Bets Up to 250% Lucky Dreams 100% up to $100 N/A Weekly, up to $50 Weekly Free Bets / Birthday Bets Up to 250% Divaspin 100% up to $100 Weekly, 50% up to $500 10% up to $500 N/A Varied Markets, 100% Accumulator Boost Kingmaker 100% up to $150 Weekly, 50% up to $750 Weekly, 10% up to $750 N/A 100% Accumulator Boost NewLucky 100% up to $450 N/A N/A N/A 100% Profit Boost CoinCasino 200% up to $30,000 + 50 Super Spins N/A N/A Free Bets with Best Wallet 40% Accumulator Boost Instant Casino 200% up to $7,500 N/A Weekly 10% up to $10,000 N/A 40% Accumulator Boost Samba Slots 200% up to $5,000 + 50 Free Spins N/A Weekly 10% up to $10,000 N/A 40% Accumulator Boost Fast Slots 200% up to $5,000 + 50 Free Spins N/A Weekly 10% up to $10,000 N/A 40% Accumulator Boost

Deposit Match Welcome Bonus

CSGO gambling sites’ deposit match bonuses give you a certain amount of credit based on what you pay in. For example, if you deposit $20 on a 100% cash match deal, you’ll get $20 in credit or free bets to use across a sportsbook. Terms and conditions, such as wagering limits and sports restrictions, apply.

🥇 Top Spot for Welcome Bonus Kingmaker grabs the top spot out of our favourite CSGO gambling sites for deposit deals. It’s offering 100% up to $150, which might not be the biggest bonus credit on the board, but it has some of the fairest and most transparent terms. However, we’d also recommend checking out Vegas Now, Lucky Ones, and Lucky Dreams for reasonable welcome bonuses with easy-to-understand terms.

Reloads

Reload bonuses are just like deposit match deals, only they pop up after you’ve registered and been betting at a sportsbook for a while. For instance, you might deposit $10 and get a 50% cash match, which means you get $5 in free bets or credit to use. Again, always check the fine print, especially to see whether esports are covered by the deal.

🥇 Best for Reloads Kingmaker is again the top pick in this category, just edging out Divaspin with 50% on reloads up to $750 a week. That’s $250 more than its rival offers, and again, the terms are reasonable and easy to understand.

Rebates

Rebates are sometimes known as rakeback or cashback deals, and they’re commonly found across Australian bookmakers. These deals kick in after a week of betting and give you a certain percentage of your losses back. Say, for example, you place bets at a sportsbook over a week. The next Monday, a bookie might give you 10% back as a rebate in the form of free bets.

🥇 Top Spot for Rebates We’re starting to see a pattern… Kingmaker has the best-value rebate deal running in our top ten CSGO gambling sites right now. It’s offering 10% cashback up to $750 a week, again, just edging out Divaspin’s $500 cap.

No-Sweat Bets

No-sweat bets are essentially free bets, in that you can place them and always guarantee you will get some form of money back. These are often shared as welcome bonuses, meaning if your first bet loses, the bookmaker will give you its value back as a freebie. If your first bet wins, you keep the profit. No-sweat bets can also pop up as part of VIP programs and as promo codes in marketing emails, so make sure you’re fully signed up.

🥇 Best for Free Bets Right now, none of our top sites are offering no-sweat bets outright, but several, like Lucky Ones, Vegas Now, and Lucky Dreams, serve up weekly free bets (and an extra free punt when you log in on your birthday).

Odds Boosts

Some CSGO gambling sites give bettors a chance of getting more money back from certain markets by increasing the odds on offer. The chances of those markets winning, of course, remain the same, but the sportsbook is willing to pay extra if they convert. Always check that odds boosts apply to CSGO/esports before taking part, because many are aimed at soccer and rugby.

🥇 Top Spot for Odds Boosts It’s a tie! Vegas Now, Lucky Ones, and Lucky Dreams all serve up to 250% on odds boosts, which is over double what you’d expect from their competitors. Few CSGO gambling sites get this generous, so take full advantage.

Esports Competitions

Bookmakers that really embrace esports betting occasionally run special events to give punters extra odds boosts and free credit on the back of big tournaments. For example, you might find a stack of promotions tied to the Majors as they approach.

🥇 Best for Comps None of our top CS2 betting sites are running esports-specific competitions right now, but that doesn’t mean they won’t in the future. Again, keep yourself signed up to marketing emails, and you’ll be the first to hear about new comps and freebies tied to CS2 and esports.

Payment Methods at the Best CS2 Betting Sites

You can bet on CSGO markets with a range of different methods, from traditional bank cards to e-wallets, crypto, and transfers. Given you’re betting on fast-paced events, you’re likely to want a speedy banking option you can use to pay in and cash out while streaming. Here’s a quick rundown of the most common payment methods at the best CSGO gambling sites, and why you might consider them.

Credit & Debit Cards

Credit and debit cards (typically those processed by Visa and Mastercard) are reliable banking options that usually let you pay instantly and withdraw within a few business days. You might choose these methods for safety and convenience, but keep in mind that fees may apply, and they’re not the fastest at paying out.

Credit and debit cards are widely accepted at our top CSGO gambling sites, with the top five (Vegas Now, Lucky Ones, Lucky Dreams, Divaspin, Kingmaker) all processing payments (and Divaspin and Kingmaker only processing Visa for withdrawals).

E-Wallets

E-wallets are online middlemen that you can use to fund bookmaker accounts instead of entering cards or bank details directly. Some of the most popular include Mifinity, Neosurf, Skrill, and Neteller. They’re preferred by many because they’re usually faster to process than cards. That said, they are sometimes blocked from certain promotions, fees are sometimes applied, and they’re not 100% anonymous.

Mifinity is accepted at all of the top five CSGO gambling sites in our list. Vegas Now, Lucky Ones, Lucky Dreams, and Kingmaker all accept Neosurf, too. In fact, you’ll get the lowest deposit amount with Neosurf at Kingmaker ($15).

Cryptocurrencies

Cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ether, and Litecoin are designed to be 100% anonymous and process almost instantly. People choose to bet with crypto because of the lack of red tape and waiting around. However, there are risks to market value, as crypto values are highly volatile (meaning they’ll rise and fall frequently). There’s also a chance you’ll face gas and mining fees depending on your choice of wallet.

Vegas Now, Lucky Ones, Lucky Dreams, Divaspin, and Kingmaker all accept cryptocurrencies, with the former three accepting Tron, and the latter two using the Utorg platform.

Other

You don’t have to pay and withdraw with cards or e-wallets if you’re uncomfortable doing so. Some bookmakers will let you pay by bank transfer, for example, which is safe and guaranteed but slow (allow for a few business days to withdraw). There are also prepaid cards that let you top up with a set amount, so you’re in total control of your money. However, you frequently can’t withdraw to prepaid options.

You can use Cash2Code to pay in at Divaspin and Kingmaker, and you can withdraw via bank transfer at all of our top five picks.

Here’s a quick rundown of our top five CSGO bookmakers and the banking options available at each:

Sportsbook Credit/Debit Cards E-Wallet Cryptocurrency Min. Deposit Min. Withdrawal Max. Deposit Max. withdrawal Vegas Now Visa and Mastercard Neosurf, Mifinity Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Cardano, Binance, USDT, Ripple, Tron, Litecoin $30 / Varies on Crypto $300 / Varies on Crypto $10,000 / Varies on Crypto $6000 / Varies on Crypto Lucky Ones Visa and Mastercard Neosurf, Mifinity Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Cardano, Binance, USDT, Ripple, Tron, Litecoin $30 / Varies on Crypto $300 / Varies on Crypto $10,000 / Varies on Crypto $6000 / Varies on Crypto Lucky Dreams Visa and Mastercard Neosurf, Mifinity Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Cardano, Binance, USDT, Ripple, Tron, Litecoin $30 / Varies on Crypto $300 / Varies on Crypto $10,000 / Varies on Crypto $6000 / Varies on Crypto Divaspin Visa and Mastercard (Visa is Withdrawal Only) Mifinity Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Cardano, Binance, USDT, Ripple, Litecoin, USDCoin, Utorg $30 / Varies on Crypto $30 $8,915 (Crypto Equivalent) $8,915 (Crypto Equivalent) Kingmaker Visa and Mastercard (Visa is Withdrawal Only) Neosurf, Mifinity Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Cardano, Binance, USDT, Ripple, Litecoin, USDCoin, Utorg $15 / Varies on Crypto $15 $8,915 (Crypto Equivalent) $8,915 (Crypto Equivalent)

Responsible Gambling

If you’re struggling to continue finding the fun in gambling, or find that you’re betting just to chase wins and losses, it’s time to step away and take stock. Breaking the cycle of problematic and compulsive gambling isn’t easy to do on your own; however, this is why the best betting sites in Australia offer responsible gambling tools and features.

Whether you want to freeze your gambling activity or to curb how much you spend on betting, a regulated casino will have measures you can put in place to prevent your activity from becoming a problem. The moment gambling stops being fun and starts affecting your everyday life, be sure to ask for help.

Outside of casino support tools, we also recommend the following resources for Australian gamblers:

Have You Found the Best CS2 Betting Site?

The best CSGO gambling sites (or, indeed, the best CS2 betting sites) for Australian punters right now are Vegas Now, Lucky Ones, and Lucky Dreams. All three offer a fantastic array of CS markets and in-play betting, you just can’t get through Australia’s own sportsbook providers. Sometimes, it’s worth looking offshore for more opportunities and better deals!

If you’re serious about betting on live CS matches, you’re going to need a bookie that offers speedy banking options and plenty of streams, and that loads quickly and works great on all devices. Take our word for it, Vegas Now ticks all those boxes and more. Be sure to check out the latest offers there and grab some free bets to start.