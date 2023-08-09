Gamers Guide to Melbourne

Games Week Daily Podcast. Subscribe on your favourite platform.

Giving you all the inside goss on what’s happening every day of Melbourne International Games Week 2023 (30 September - 8 October 2023) with special guest interviews and behind the scenes sneak-peaks.

Episodes are released daily from 30 October - 6 October

Gamers Guide To Melbourne

Find curated and gamer recommended places to eat, drink and do in Melbourne.

Latest MIGW News

Melbourne International Games Week MIGW 2023
News

MIGW 2023: Every major event confirmed

Melbourne International Games Week 2023 sees several mainstay events returning.

Edmond Tran

Aug 9, 2023
pax aus 2022 show
Features

PAX AUS 2023: How to make the most of your time

PAX Aus 2023 is right around the corner. Ahead of the show, check out our handy guide for maximising your…

Leah J. Williams
Wordplay GamesHub Melbourne International Games Week Creative Victoria
News

Meet the cohort of the Wordplay 2023 Games Writing Mentorship Program

The 2023 program sees a fresh new cohort join returning alumni to provide a range of perspectives on the Victorian…

GamesHub
The Forgotten City key art
News

Australian game writers encouraged to enter the 2023 AWGIE Awards

The Skyrim mod edition of The Forgotten City won the prize in 2016.

Edmond Tran
MIGW 23 Big Games Night Out
News

Big Games Night Out is a free, all-ages gaming celebration in Fed Square for MIGW 23

MIGW 2023 will feature a free, all-ages gaming celebration for everyone featuring performances and games.

Leah J. Williams
super mario bros wonder direct
News

Super Mario Bros. Wonder is coming to PAX Aus 2023

PAX Aus 2023 attendees will have the chance to demo Super Mario Bros. Wonder ahead of its October launch.

Leah J. Williams
Cult of the Lamb massive monster gaming arcade
News

Cult of the Lamb developer announces MIGW 2023 pop-up arcade

Cult of the Lamb studio Massive Monster will host a special pop-up gaming arcade for attendees of Melbourne International Games…

Leah J. Williams

Join Australian and international influencers, businesses and industry for Melbourne International Games Week 2023 – Asia Pacific’s largest digital games celebration. 30 September - 8 October, 2023 Find more information on Melbourne International Games Week events: 2023 (MIGW) calendar of events

