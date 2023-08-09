#gamesweekdaily
Episodes are released daily from 30 October - 6 October
Melbourne International Games Week 2023 sees several mainstay events returning.
Aug 9, 2023
PAX Aus 2023 is right around the corner. Ahead of the show, check out our handy guide for maximising your…
The 2023 program sees a fresh new cohort join returning alumni to provide a range of perspectives on the Victorian…
The Skyrim mod edition of The Forgotten City won the prize in 2016.
MIGW 2023 will feature a free, all-ages gaming celebration for everyone featuring performances and games.
PAX Aus 2023 attendees will have the chance to demo Super Mario Bros. Wonder ahead of its October launch.
Join Australian and international influencers, businesses and industry for Melbourne International Games Week 2023 – Asia Pacific’s largest digital games celebration. 30 September - 8 October, 2023 Find more information on Melbourne International Games Week events: 2023 (MIGW) calendar of events