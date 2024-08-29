Naoki Yoshida is hosting a talk during MIGW 2024

Naoki Yoshida, acclaimed producer, designer, and director at Square Enix (Final Fantasy, Dragon Quest) is coming down for Melbourne International Games Week (MIGW) 2024, and will share his knowledge and insights in a special panel taking place on 8 October 2024.

As announced, ‘An Evening with Naoki Yoshida: Pushing the Boundaries in MMORPGs’ will feature Yoshida discussing his 30+ years of experience working in video games, including his creative processes, and what he’s learned from working on Final Fantasy over the last decade.

In addition, Yoshida will discuss Final Fantasy XIV in depth, charting how player behaviours have changed over time, and what the future of the MMO space might look like. Given Yoshida’s tenure and prowess, it’s an event that should certainly be intriguing – for fans of MMOs, Final Fantasy, Square Enix, and/or game development.

Read: PAX Aus 2024: Cult of the Lamb dev Julian Wilton to open show

With the “exclusive” wording shared on the ACMI website, we can assume Yoshida will only be sharing this talk over one night, so those interested should make time to attend. The event is likely to be very popular, and with limited seats, tickets may sell out fast.

As announced, these tickets will be going on sale from 10:00 am AEST on 30 August 2024 via the ACMI website. They are AUD $10 at full price, and AUD $5 for ACMI members – and that means demand will likely be very, very hot.

For those attending Games Connect Asia Pacific (GCAP) 2024, it’ll be a nice way to spend the Tuesday evening, after a long day of local game developer talks. As announced, this event will also take place at the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre, in the Goldfields Theatre.