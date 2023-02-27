Games courses, career guides and professional development

Game prices, digital distribution, and the changing cost for developers
Features

How digital distribution and game prices are costing developers

Digital distribution for games has changed rapidly in the last decade. So have our expectations of game prices. So have…

Chris Button

May 24, 2022
Jett The Far Shore Given Time interview
?>
Features

‘Given Time’ is the end of a 10-year journey for JETT: The Far Shore

A project 10 years in the making, the creators of JETT: The Far Shore hope that Given Time has meaningfully…

Nicholas Kennedy
pride at play sydney unversity please be happy game
?>
Features

Pride at Play is a wonderful celebration of queer games

Pride at Play is an exhibit of 22 contemporary queer games from around the world, now showing at The University…

Leah J. Williams
best board games beginners beginner players
?>
Features

The best board games for beginner players

Starting out in the world of board games can be daunting – but with these key board games, you should…

Leah J. Williams
screen territory northern government games funding
?>
News

Northern Territory government announces funding for video games

The Northern Territory government has announced a major expansion of its creative funding program.

Leah J. Williams
Wordplay 2022 mentors
?>
News

Announcing the mentors for the WordPlay 2022 Games Writing Mentorship Program

GamesHub and Melbourne International Games Week announce the mentors for the 2022 WordPlay Games Writing Mentorship Program

GamesHub

Courses

Featured

Bachelor of Creative Industries (Level: Undergraduate)

Study Load : Flexible
South Australia

Closing
Jul 1, 2023

Full Time

Master of Interaction Design
New South Wales

Closing
Mar 24, 2023

Full Time

Bachelor of Computer Systems Engineering (Honours) / Bachelor of Computer Science
New South Wales

Closing
Mar 24, 2023

Full Time

Bachelor of Information Technology
Victoria

Closing
Mar 24, 2023

Full Time

Bachelor of Digital Media
South Australia

Closing
Mar 24, 2023

Full Time

Master of Design Innovation and Technology
Victoria

Closing
Mar 24, 2023

Full Time

Advanced Diploma of Screen and Media (Content Creation and Design)
Victoria

Closing
Mar 24, 2023

