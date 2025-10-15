Best NHL Betting Sites 2025

The Top Ten NHL Betting Sites of 2025

Find the Best NHL Sportsbook for You

We have introduced you to our list of the best NHL sports betting sites, and now it’s time to find out more. Below, you will find detailed reviews of the top five NHL betting sites, with a closer look at the betting markets, promotions, and unique features they have to offer.

BetWhale – Best Overall NHL Sportsbook With Large Maximum Bets BetWhale The number one NHL betting site, according to our team, is BetWhale, a platform that's been around since 2023 but has quickly become the go-to place for NHL bettors. With large bets accepted, a generous welcome bonus, and fast payouts, BetWhale is a site you can't go wrong with. BetWhale has built its reputation as one of the most dynamic online betting sites for hockey fans, with a particular focus on delivering depth, variety, and competitive value for NHL bettors. While it covers a full slate of sports, the platform clearly shines when the puck drops, offering an expansive range of NHL markets that go far beyond the basics. From standard moneyline and puck line bets to intricate period-by-period wagers, player props, and live in-game betting, BetWhale ensures that fans can engage with every minute of action. One of the best features for NHL bettors is BetWhale's industry-leading breadth of player and team prop markets. On any given night, you can wager on everything from a defenseman's blocked shots total to the exact time of the first goal. Combined with consistently competitive odds, this gives serious hockey bettors both choice and value. This is not to mention the robust live betting section, which we'll cover more below. Pros NHL prop selection is robust

Good NHL live betting options

Cash-out feature available for NHL betting Cons Could use more promos on big NHL games

Good NHL live betting options

Cash-out feature available for NHL betting Cons Could use more promos on big NHL games

Minimum withdrawal could be higher 📺Why It's Best for NHL Live Betting A major plus is BetWhale's custom-built live betting interface. NHL games are fast and unpredictable, and BetWhale's lightning-quick odds updates mean you can react to momentum swings in real time without frustrating delays. The sportsbook's cash-out feature is equally robust, letting you lock in profits or cut losses mid-game, a critical edge for volatile hockey markets. 💰What About the Welcome Bonus? BetWhale players can also look forward to a valuable $6,000 welcome bonus, which provides a 200% match on your first deposit. Plus, the operator features a variety of time-limited promotions for NHL players, such as boosted odds and free bets. It would, however, be nice to see these promotions tied to even more big matchups during the NHL season. 💡Expert's Opinion Leading our list of the top NHL betting sites, BetWhale stands out in more ways than one. The site is every NHL bettor's dream, as it offers simple and fast navigation to NHL betting markets, a wide range of betting markets for all key NHL showdowns, and the best odds in the business. A major perk of BetWhale compared to many other NHL sportsbooks is the fact that it accepts large bets, allowing VIP players and high-rollers to bet on their own terms. Extremely fast payouts are guaranteed, making BetWhale the sportsbook of choice for players who value transparency and speed in financial dealings. NHL Live Betting ✅ NHL Live Streaming ✅ Hockey Promotions ✅ (Boosted odds, risk-free bets) NHL-Themed Competitions ✅ (Saturday Puck Drop Pick'em)

BetNow – Lowest House Advantage on NHL Bets BetNow One of the best-known NHL betting sites in the world, BetNow, is a site where every bet is rewarded to the maximum. Focused on value, BetNow provides the best betting odds, regular rebates and bonuses, and more value than you could find at any other sportsbook. BetNow delivers one of the best quality NHL betting experiences out there. Although the site is not very flashy, the straightforward platform offers exceptional betting odds, a solid range of NHL betting markets, and promotional incentives that can make the difference between winning and losing for a dedicated NHL bettor. The operator's robust live betting platform allows for in-play betting for all NHL matches, with a decent selection of basic markets. The slight lack of futures bets and specific prop bets on the platform is a bit of a downside, but the enhanced odds for the main markets more than make up for the difference. Pros Great NHL odds for sharp bettors

Live betting platform is solid

Strong promotional offers Cons Could have more NHL futures

Live betting platform is solid

Strong promotional offers Cons Could have more NHL futures

Props on NHL somewhat limited 📺Why It's Best for NHL Betting Value The one thing that sets BetNow apart from other sites is the very low vig lines, especially for basic markets like puck line and moneyline bets. The vig often settles at -108, giving you the best value for your bets and creating real opportunities for savvy bettors to capitalize on their expertise. 💰What About the Welcome Bonus? The operator's 25% bonus is worth up to $250 and comes with a wagering requirement of just 5x, making it one of the best in the industry. Combined with a regular 2% rebate on all sportsbook losses, regular reload bonuses, and razor-thin vig lines, the value of betting at BetNow is unparalleled. 💡Expert's Opinion Featured in media outlets like ESPN, Fox Sports, and Sports Illustrated, BetNow has quickly become a widely recognized and trusted sports betting brand. Known for its focus on player value and minimal house edges, the site is a true heaven for all value seekers in the NHL betting space. BetNow's promotional ecosystem keeps on giving, as players get to benefit from welcome bonuses, reload bonuses, and regular cash rebates in losing weeks. Time-limited promotions focused specifically on NHL games add even more value, making it possible for true NHL fans to thrive. NHL Live Betting ✅ NHL Live Streaming ✅ Hockey Promotions ✅ (Welcome bonus, re-up, weekly rebates, boosted odds) NHL-Themed Competitions ❌

BUSR – Top Option for NHL Prop Bet Markets BUSR A long-standing international sportsbook with a modern mobile-friendly betting platform, BUSR is the next on our list of the top NHL betting sites. A wide array of betting markets, a comprehensive prop builder tool, and fast payouts make BUSR another strong choice for NHL bettors. While its primary focus has been horse race betting since inception, BUSR has become a primary destination for NHL bettors as well. With a modern website and features like live streaming, early cashout, and 24-hour cashouts, BUSR boasts a comprehensive and robust betting experience. The exceptional variety of NHL betting markets includes basic moneyline and puck line markets, as well as Stanley Cup futures, team totals, player totals, and various other prop bets. In fact, BUSR is a leader in prop betting, as we will get into more below. A live betting platform is available and fitted with a live streaming screen, which allows bettors to place bets in real time and watch the games as they unfold without leaving the sportsbook. Pros Most robust NHL prop builder

Solid NHL live betting section

Quick crypto payouts Cons Could have a few more banking options

Solid NHL live betting section

Quick crypto payouts Cons Could have a few more banking options

Not as many niche betting varieties 📺Why It's Best for NHL Prop Betting BUSR's best feature for NHL fans is the prop builder tool, which allows the creation of unique player performance props and same-game parlays. With this tool, you get to bet on anything you can think of and get fair odds for the most unique betting options imaginable. 💰What About the Welcome Bonus? Players can look forward to added value in the form of a $1,500 welcome bonus, a $150 cash bonus, parlay boosts, bet boosts, and a variety of other promotions. During the NHL season, you will find special odds boosts for the big matches, giving you extra incentive to get involved and place bets. 💡Expert's Opinion Trusted by and featured with the likes of Bleacher Report and Sports Illustrated, BUSR has become one of the most reliable offshore betting sites in the industry. The operator's prop builder is one of the most comprehensive tools of its sort, allowing prop bettors to let their imaginations run wild, creating unique prop combos from single or multiple games. Though it could have more payment options, BUSR is also one of the best crypto hockey betting sites, offering ultra-fast cashout via Bitcoin, Litecoin, and other cryptos. On the other hand, players can also opt for traditional payment methods, making this sportsbook convenient for just about anyone. NHL Live Betting ✅ NHL Live Streaming ✅ Hockey Promotions ✅ (Welcome bonus, reload bonus, crypto bonus) NHL-Themed Competitions ❌

How to Choose the Best Betting Site for NHL

The NHL is one of the most popular pro leagues across the USA and Canada, and the NHL betting market is massive. For anyone looking to place bets, finding the best NHL betting sites is imperative, as it can mean all the difference between winning and losing in the long run. Here are all the key factors we recommend considering when choosing the best NHL sportsbook to place your bets.

Number of Quality NHL Hockey Betting Markets

The most important thing for any NHL bettor is having access to a good selection of betting markets. The site you bet on should provide early access to betting markets for all upcoming NHL games, including main markets like moneyline and spread, but also side bets like puck line, totals, and props. We also like to see an expanded menu of Stanley Cup betting choices.

The variety of NHL betting markets is one of the key considerations our team takes into account when choosing the hockey betting sites to feature on the shortlist. Only the sportsbooks with the best selection of betting markets, favorable odds, and live betting options are considered.

Licensing

A betting site operating without a license is usually a scam! When looking to bet on the NHL, you should always do so on sites that are properly licensed by internationally recognized gaming regulators such as the Anjouan Gaming Control Board or the Curacao Gaming Authority. Licensed sportsbooks tend to provide a safe betting environment, reliable payouts, and fair terms and conditions.

We only consider properly licensed sportsbooks when creating our shortlists, as we want to provide you with trustworthy choices. Every NHL betting app featured here is fully licensed and time-tested, ensuring its reliability.

Safety and Security

These attributes tie in closely with the licensing, as licensed sportsbooks tend to be safe and secure as well. However, it is important to look beyond the license and question the particular security protocols in use. The best NHL betting sites use SSL certificates, firewalls, and other security measures to protect your information and funds.

We test each sportsbook individually and look for any weaknesses in its security protocols. Any site that makes it easy for hackers to get a hold of player information or compromise accounts is not shortlisted. We only feature sportsbooks that have a long history of providing a safe and secure place to bet.

Welcome Offers

If you enjoy sports betting, you surely like to be treated to a nice welcome bonus as well. Some of the top NHL betting sites offer valuable welcome bonuses to every new player, giving them an extra incentive to join. Claiming such bonuses can be truly beneficial when you are just starting out, but it adds value to experienced bettors as well.

We understand the importance of welcome bonuses for players, so we always consider welcome offers as a key factor when shortlisting sites. We strive to provide you with direct access to the industry’s best bonuses, all while ensuring your safety by avoiding unlicensed sites, regardless of their bonus value.

Payment Methods

Depositing with a sportsbook is a crucial first step in placing NHL bets. It is crucial to join a site that accepts deposits through a payment method you have access to and can freely use. In some cases, crypto payment options are best, while some players may prefer traditional fiat payments.

To help you out, we look for sites that provide both options and are open to receiving funds via any popular payment option. Whether you are looking to make a deposit in BTC, ETH, USDT, or via a traditional money transfer, we have you covered. We also emphasize crypto betting sites for ice hockey betting with Bitcoin.

Recurring Promotions

The welcome bonus may be sweet, but recurring promotions add even more value, as you get to use them more than once. Boosted odds, risk-free bets, loyalty rewards, playoff bonuses, and accumulator boosts are only some of the recurring promos you can expect from the leading NHL betting sites.

Our team does extensive research into the promotional offers available at every site to ensure you get the best value every time you place a bet. We look at both long-term promotions that are always available and the time-limited promotions available during playoffs and key games throughout the season.

Popular NHL Bet Types

The best NHL betting sites offer a variety of betting markets, ranging from simple moneyline bets to parlays and prop bets. If you are going to bet on NHL games, here is a look at some of the top markets you should be aware of.

Puck Line

The puck line is one of the most common betting markets in the NHL, which equalizes the betting odds in games with a clear favorite. A typical puck line bet gives one site a handicap of -1.5, while the other side gets +1.5 goals. In order to win the bet, the side you bet on must cover the line by two goals or more. This market is equivalent to point spread betting in college football betting.

Moneyline Bets

Moneyline is the simplest of all the markets, where you place a bet on the eventual winner of the game. In moneyline betting, the favorite’s odds are signified by the “-“ sign, while the “+” sign signifies the underdog’s odds. For example, the favorite to win might have the odds of -150, meaning a $150 bet will yield a $100 profit.

Over/Under (Totals)

Another common NHL betting market, the Over/Under market, isn’t directly related to which side wins, but rather how many goals are scored in total. With totals betting, you can predict how eventful a game will be, regardless of which side comes out on top. This is a great market to bet on games where you don’t have a clear favorite.

Parlays: Same Game Parlays (SGPs)

Parlay betting allows you to mix and match your NHL bets, increasing the odds of your bet and giving you a chance at big wins. For example, you could bet on the Rangers, Blackhawks, and Bruins all to win, and win big if all three teams take down their opponents. The best NHL parlay betting sites also offer the same game parlay (SGP) option, allowing you to mix bets from the same game. For example, you could mix the moneyline bet with the totals bet and add a prop on top of it, to make watching the game that much more exciting.

Prop Bets

Prop betting is not only popular in NHL betting, but also in other sports, as it can be a smart bet type to find more advantageous odds. Prop bets are wagers on various events outside of the result of the game, such as how many goals a player will score, how many shots they will record, or whether or not a game goes into overtime. Prop bets are very fun to make, but predicting them correctly can be a challenge.

Futures

Futures betting in the NHL gives you a chance to predict the outcomes well ahead of time. Most commonly, players will bet on which teams will make the Playoffs, who will play in the Stanley Cup Finals, and who will lift the Stanley Cup in the end. These bets can be placed months in advance, offering high odds and a chance at a significant return.

How to Sign Up at an NHL Sports Betting Site & Claim Your Welcome Bonus

Are you ready to start betting with the best NHL betting sites? You can find everything you need on this page and be ready to play in just minutes. Follow these steps to get started:

Pick Your Licensed Sportsbook: Go through our list of the top NHL betting sites and pick one that caters to your personal needs in the best way. Create an Account: Follow the link and create your account to get started. It takes just a couple of minutes to set everything up. Fund Your Account: Log in, head to the cashier, and make your first deposit. The top sites allow for both crypto and fiat deposit methods, making the process smooth and easy. Place Your First Bet: Now that your account is funded, explore the NHL betting markets and place your first bet.

NHL Betting Tips

When betting with online NHL betting sites, you will want every advantage you can get. Making the right bets at the right time can be a challenge, so we are bringing you a few NHL betting tips that may help you take the winning side the next time you bet.

Live (In-Play) Betting: Live betting is perfect for the diehard NHL fans, whose instincts can tell them which way a game is going. Correct your flawed pre-match bet, or place a completely new bet based on the situation on the ice as you watch the game.

Live betting is perfect for the diehard NHL fans, whose instincts can tell them which way a game is going. Correct your flawed pre-match bet, or place a completely new bet based on the situation on the ice as you watch the game. Home Ice Advantage: Playing at home is an advantage in any sport, and the NHL is no different. Teams like Canucks and the Bruins famously have amazing home game crowds, and this is worth taking into account when placing your bets. Don’t bet against teams that traditionally do well at home, and look for them to surprise favorites when they have home ice advantage.

Playing at home is an advantage in any sport, and the NHL is no different. Teams like Canucks and the Bruins famously have amazing home game crowds, and this is worth taking into account when placing your bets. Don’t bet against teams that traditionally do well at home, and look for them to surprise favorites when they have home ice advantage. Key Injuries: A key injury at the wrong time can cost the team a lot, and playing without the best players can change the odds dramatically. For example, Matthew Tkachuck’s 2025 injury put him on the injured reserve, and this impacted the Panthers’ results in the short term.

A key injury at the wrong time can cost the team a lot, and playing without the best players can change the odds dramatically. For example, Matthew Tkachuck’s 2025 injury put him on the injured reserve, and this impacted the Panthers’ results in the short term. Shopping for Odds: With so many NHL betting sites offered, you should always look to make your bets at the best possible price point. Sign up with multiple operators and look around to see which site gives the highest odds for the bet you are looking to place.

With so many NHL betting sites offered, you should always look to make your bets at the best possible price point. Sign up with multiple operators and look around to see which site gives the highest odds for the bet you are looking to place. Recent Results & Matchups: Checking statistics and history is always a smart move before you make any bets. Look at the head-to-head results of the teams you are betting on, as well as their recent results and form, before making up your mind.

Things to Avoid When Searching for NHL Betting Sites

We have covered some key things to do when betting on NHL games, but there are some things you should avoid doing at the same time. Below is the list of the most important things to avoid when looking at the NHL betting sites to sign up with and bet on.

Avoid Unlicensed Sites: Unlicensed online NHL betting sites should be avoided at all costs. Sites without a license tend to bend the rules and avoid paying their players. For that reason, stick to licensed sites, such as the ones listed in this NHL betting guide.

Unlicensed online NHL betting sites should be avoided at all costs. Sites without a license tend to bend the rules and avoid paying their players. For that reason, stick to licensed sites, such as the ones listed in this NHL betting guide. Don’t Play at Sites with Poor Reviews: User reviews and feedback are the best indication of how a betting site actually performs. Always look for actual user stories and reviews before signing up at any site, and look at trusted review sites for details on a sportsbook’s dealings.

User reviews and feedback are the best indication of how a betting site actually performs. Always look for actual user stories and reviews before signing up at any site, and look at trusted review sites for details on a sportsbook’s dealings. Stay Away from Unfair Bonuses: Betting bonuses can seem lucrative at first glance, but there are times when this can be a deception. Avoid bonuses with unfavorable terms and conditions, which force you to bet your bonus many times over, or make long-shot bets to be able to cash out your winnings.

Betting bonuses can seem lucrative at first glance, but there are times when this can be a deception. Avoid bonuses with unfavorable terms and conditions, which force you to bet your bonus many times over, or make long-shot bets to be able to cash out your winnings. Ignore Sites that Don’t Promote Responsible Gambling: The best NHL betting sites are all dedicated to responsible gambling and the safety of their players. If a site doesn’t feature any responsible gambling tools and doesn’t make RG an important part of its operation, you should stay away.

The best NHL betting sites are all dedicated to responsible gambling and the safety of their players. If a site doesn’t feature any responsible gambling tools and doesn’t make RG an important part of its operation, you should stay away. Shut Out the Noise: A lot is happening in the betting space, and many sites simply aren’t worth your time and effort. Instead of playing at such sites, always turn to trustworthy and reliable sites to bet on NHL hockey, regardless of any seemingly beneficial bonus offers and other marketing tools that bad sportsbooks may be tempting you with.

Real Money NHL Online Betting Sites vs. Retail NHL Sportsbooks

When it comes to wagering on NHL games, players can choose between real money online betting sites and traditional retail sportsbooks. Each option offers a distinct experience. Online platforms provide unmatched convenience, crypto payment flexibility, and fast in-play betting tools, while retail locations deliver a social, in-person atmosphere for those who prefer physical tickets and cash transactions.

Below is a comparison of the key differences between online and retail NHL betting experiences:

Real Money NHL Online Betting Sites Retail NHL Sportsbooks ✅ 24/7 access from any device ❌ Limited to business hours ✅ Crypto & e-wallet deposits accepted at some sites ❌ Typically cash or card only ✅ Instant live-betting and stat tracking ❌ Delayed odds and fewer markets ✅ Larger bonuses and promo codes ❌ Minimal or no bonus offers ✅ Anonymous play possible via crypto at some sites ❌ Requires in-person ID verification ✅ Global market access and better lines ❌ State-restricted betting only ❌ Requires stable internet connection ✅ No tech required ❌ Potential learning curve for beginners ✅ Staff can assist in person

Is NHL Betting Legal in the US?

NHL betting is fully legal in many parts of the United States, but the exact rules depend on where you live. Since the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act (PASPA) was overturned in 2018, each state has been allowed to create its own sports betting laws. As a result, some states have launched regulated online sportsbooks, while others continue to restrict sports wagering to land-based venues—or prohibit it entirely.

For fans living in states where online NHL betting hasn’t been legalized yet, there’s still a reliable and lawful alternative for NHL betting online: offshore sportsbooks. These sites are licensed and regulated in international jurisdictions, allowing them to legally accept U.S. players. Offshore platforms such as BetWhale, BetNow, and BUSR have earned strong reputations for offering secure transactions, fair odds, and fast payouts without being subject to restrictive state-level barriers.

The benefit of using these overseas NHL sportsbooks is that players can bet on the full NHL schedule, including futures, player props, and live in-play markets, without worrying about geolocation limits or app restrictions. As long as you choose a trusted operator with a valid gaming license and solid track record, offshore NHL betting is both safe and legitimate for American users.

States Where US-Based NHL Betting Sites are Legal

Many states across the US have made sports betting fully regulated in recent years, while others, such as Minnesota (a major hockey hub), are still working on their gambling laws. If you find yourself in one of the states where online gambling is not yet regulated, offshore sportsbooks provide a safe alternative. Here is a look at the full list of all the states where online and retail sportsbooks are currently available:

State Online Sports Betting Retail Sportsbooks Alabama ❌ ❌ Alaska ❌ ❌ Arizona ✅ ✅ Arkansas ✅ ✅ California ❌ ❌ Colorado ✅ ✅ Connecticut ✅ ✅ Delaware ✅ ✅ Florida ✅ ✅ Georgia ❌ ❌ Hawaii ❌ ❌ Idaho ❌ ❌ Illinois ✅ ✅ Indiana ✅ ✅ Iowa ✅ ✅ Kansas ✅ ✅ Kentucky ✅ ✅ Louisiana ✅ ✅ Maine ✅ ✅ Maryland ✅ ✅ Massachusetts ✅ ✅ Michigan ✅ ✅ Minnesota ❌ ❌ Mississippi ✅ ✅ Missouri ✅ ✅ Montana ✅ ✅ Nebraska ❌ ✅ Nevada ✅ ✅ New Hampshire ✅ ✅ New Jersey ✅ ✅ New Mexico ❌ ✅ New York ✅ ✅ North Carolina ✅ ✅ North Dakota ❌ ✅ Ohio ✅ ✅ Oklahoma ❌ ❌ Oregon ✅ ✅ Pennsylvania ✅ ✅ Rhode Island ✅ ✅ South Carolina ❌ ❌ South Dakota ✅ ✅ Tennessee ✅ ❌ Texas ❌ ❌ Utah ❌ ❌ Vermont ✅ ❌ Virginia ✅ ✅ Washington ✅ ✅ West Virginia ✅ ✅ Wisconsin ✅ ✅ Wyoming ✅ ❌ Washington DC ✅ ✅

Responsible Gambling While Betting on NHL

Modern sportsbooks prioritize responsible gambling, providing players with a range of tools and comprehensive information on the topic. Deposit and bet limits, time-outs, and self-exclusion are all among the mandatory responsible gambling tools for the licensed sportsbooks we promote.

Though NFL betting leads the pack among US sports, NHL betting is relatively popular in the US. A study into a share of NHL fans who placed bets on hockey reveals that many bettors fall in a younger, less experienced age range, highlighting the importance of making sure bettors are making smart decisions. If you happen to have a gambling habit you can’t seem to control or shake, we recommend self-excluding from play at your hockey sportsbook and seeking help from the professionals.

Please see these helpful organizations below:

Have You Found Your Best NHL Hockey Betting Site?

We have gone over all the features of the best NHL betting sites and presented you with a number of strong choices, all of which provide secure and reliable online betting opportunities. Sign up with one of the NHL betting sites from our list to place your first bet today, and benefit from the bonus offers, boosted odds, and other perks they provide. Our top choice overall is BetWhale, but you can’t go wrong with any of our leading recommendations depending on your specific focus in NHL betting.

FAQs: NHL Betting Sites

Can I bet on NHL online? Of course! You can make real money NHL bets at any of the sites listed on this page. All offer a range of NHL betting markets, including puck lines, moneylines, totals, and more.

What app lets you bet on NHL players? Many NHL betting sites offer player prop bets and other options like puck lines and moneylines, but BetWhale and BetNow may have the widest selection of betting markets.

Where do I bet on the NHL? You can place your NHL bets on all the licensed sites listed on this page, such as BetWhale, BUSR, and BetNow.

How do I place a bet on NHL games? Pick a licensed site from this page, sign up for a free account, fund it with a fiat or crypto deposit, and head to the NHL section to place your first bet.