Find the Best Super Bowl Betting Site For You

You’ve come to this page looking for the best Super Bowl betting bookmakers, and we’ve got you covered. The following section brings you our top three choices for Super Bowl betting, including the main reason why we recommend them ahead of other bookies.

Best Overall Super Bowl Betting Site BetUS If you’re looking to place some in-play bets during the 2026 Super Bowl, BetUS is your top choice of a bookmaker. With a wide array of betting markets and a modern platform that can handle the pressure, it’s no wonder that BetUS has a 4.6 rating on Trust Pilot with over 3,300 reviews. Due to its reputation, BetUS is one of the leading bookmakers catering to US bettors. The site strongly focuses on NFL betting, so it’s no surprise that, when the Super Bowl comes around, BetUS goes above and beyond to give users the best possible experience. + Show more Overall Verdict 10 /10 BetUS Review Score reflects games, banking, UX and security Welcome offer 125% Bonus on First 3 Deposits Get Offer Quick Overview If you’re looking to place some in-play bets during the 2026 Super Bowl, BetUS is your top choice of a bookmaker. With a wide array of betting markets and a modern platform that can handle the pressure, it’s no wonder that BetUS has a 4.6 rating on Trust Pilot with over 3,300 reviews. Due to its reputation, BetUS is one of the leading bookmakers catering to US bettors. The site strongly focuses on NFL betting, so it’s no surprise that, when the Super Bowl comes around, BetUS goes above and beyond to give users the best possible experience. + Show more Pros Excellent Mobile Betting Interface

Daily Odds and Same Game Parlays

Race to Score and Winning Margin Bets Cons Sports Reload Bonuses Are Too Low

Prizes on Pool Cards ($100) Could Be Larger 🎯Variety of NFL Alternative Betting Markets While it doesn’t have the sheer number of betting markets other sites boast, BetUS has interesting betting markets you won’t find at every betting site. For instance, the game props link offers bets like the “Race to 5 Points” and the “Race to 10 Points”, all the way to the “Race to 40 Points”. It also has “Winning Margin” bets. You’ll find the same to be the case when it’s time to bet on the Big Game. 🏅Daily Odds from Week 1 Many of the operator’s top bonuses and promotions are focused on the NFL, so if you’re looking to bet on other sports and leagues, BetUS comes up short. For NFL-first bettors, though, it’s everything you could ask for. BetUS has a 125% sports bonus over your first three deposits, as well as a 200% crypto sports bonus. The site offers NFL-focused same game parlays and daily odds boosts from Week 1 through the Super Bowl. 💡Expert’s Opinion With an experienced team working behind the scenes, BetUS has created a modern, super-fast live betting platform that meets the modern standards and expectations. It is the best site for your in-play Super Bowl betting experience, as you won’t have to worry about annoying glitches or missing a bet you wanted to place because of a server delay. Number of Super Bowl Betting Markets 60+ In-Play Mobile Platform ✅ Live Odds Updates Very Fast Competitive Betting Odds ✅ 🎯Variety of NFL Alternative Betting Markets While it doesn’t have the sheer number of betting markets other sites boast, BetUS has interesting betting markets you won’t find at every betting site. For instance, the game props link offers bets like the “Race to 5 Points” and the “Race to 10 Points”, all the way to the “Race to 40 Points”. It also has “Winning Margin” bets. You’ll find the same to be the case when it’s time to bet on the Big Game. 🏅Daily Odds from Week 1 Many of the operator’s top bonuses and promotions are focused on the NFL, so if you’re looking to bet on other sports and leagues, BetUS comes up short. For NFL-first bettors, though, it’s everything you could ask for. BetUS has a 125% sports bonus over your first three deposits, as well as a 200% crypto sports bonus. The site offers NFL-focused same game parlays and daily odds boosts from Week 1 through the Super Bowl. 💡Expert’s Opinion With an experienced team working behind the scenes, BetUS has created a modern, super-fast live betting platform that meets the modern standards and expectations. It is the best site for your in-play Super Bowl betting experience, as you won’t have to worry about annoying glitches or missing a bet you wanted to place because of a server delay. Overall Verdict 10 /10 BetUS Review Score reflects games, banking, UX and security Welcome offer 125% Bonus on First 3 Deposits Get Offer Key Features Number of Super Bowl Betting Markets 60+ In-Play Mobile Platform ✅ Live Odds Updates Very Fast Competitive Betting Odds ✅

Best Choice for Super Bowl Parlays BetWhale One way to spice up your Super Bowl betting experience is by doing a same-game parlay. For those players looking to place these types of bets, BetWhale is your top choice, offering a variety of bets you can combine on your slip. Same game parlays have become rather popular in recent years, with more bookmakers adding these to their offerings. It’s built into the betslip, along with round robin bets. The tool automatically lets you know if a parlay bet is legal under the site’s rules. + Show more Overall Verdict 9.9 /10 BetWhale Review Score reflects games, banking, UX and security Welcome offer Up to $6,000 Sports Betting Welcome Bonus Get Offer Quick Overview One way to spice up your Super Bowl betting experience is by doing a same-game parlay. For those players looking to place these types of bets, BetWhale is your top choice, offering a variety of bets you can combine on your slip. Same game parlays have become rather popular in recent years, with more bookmakers adding these to their offerings. It’s built into the betslip, along with round robin bets. The tool automatically lets you know if a parlay bet is legal under the site’s rules. + Show more Pros Great Ready-Made Same Game Parlays

Huge List of Alternative Betting Markets

Missions and Tournaments for Sports Betting Cons Too Few Sports Betting Promos

No Live Streaming of NFL Events 🎯Generous Same Game Parlay Odds It’s not only that BetWhale will happily take your Super Bowl same game parlay. The site is quite generous with the odds, so you’ll get much more value with your wager than on other Super Bowl betting sites. So, whether placing a small bet just for fun or looking to take some bigger risks, you’ll be best served with BetWhale. 🏅Weekly Alternative Betting Odds Each week, BetWhale posts a huge list of alternative betting odds on every game. A typical Thursday Night Football game has 30 alternative point spreads and 25+ alternative totals. If that’s the treatment a random game between the Eagles and Giants receive, imagine what the alternative betting markets on the Super Bowl will be like. 💡Expert’s Opinion While most bookies these days will let you place same game parlays, finding the ones that provide the best value isn’t easy. BetWhale really stands out in this department, playing it fair and not punishing bettors too much for combining different events from the same game on one slip. It is worth noting that this particular bookmaker doesn’t have live coverage of events, so you won’t be able to watch the games you’re betting on. This isn’t a deal breaker for most users, but it’s good to know just the same. Number of Super Bowl Betting Markets 110+ Same Game Parlays Available ✅ Super Bowl Betting Limits High Quality of Betting Odds High 🎯Generous Same Game Parlay Odds It’s not only that BetWhale will happily take your Super Bowl same game parlay. The site is quite generous with the odds, so you’ll get much more value with your wager than on other Super Bowl betting sites. So, whether placing a small bet just for fun or looking to take some bigger risks, you’ll be best served with BetWhale. 🏅Weekly Alternative Betting Odds Each week, BetWhale posts a huge list of alternative betting odds on every game. A typical Thursday Night Football game has 30 alternative point spreads and 25+ alternative totals. If that’s the treatment a random game between the Eagles and Giants receive, imagine what the alternative betting markets on the Super Bowl will be like. 💡Expert’s Opinion While most bookies these days will let you place same game parlays, finding the ones that provide the best value isn’t easy. BetWhale really stands out in this department, playing it fair and not punishing bettors too much for combining different events from the same game on one slip. It is worth noting that this particular bookmaker doesn’t have live coverage of events, so you won’t be able to watch the games you’re betting on. This isn’t a deal breaker for most users, but it’s good to know just the same. Overall Verdict 9.9 /10 BetWhale Review Score reflects games, banking, UX and security Welcome offer Up to $6,000 Sports Betting Welcome Bonus Get Offer Key Features Number of Super Bowl Betting Markets 110+ Same Game Parlays Available ✅ Super Bowl Betting Limits High Quality of Betting Odds High

Best Collection of Special Super Bowl Bets BetNow The Super Bowl is a special event that comes with a variety of future bets that you won’t find for any other NFL game. If you’re looking to bet on the color of the Gatorade, the length of the National Anthem, or anything along these lines, BetNow is the bookmaker. BetNow offers all of the traditional Super Bowl prop bets, but it also has special bets on the Big Game. Some of these are like the betting pools that are popular at Super Bowl watching parties. Because the number of bettors is multiplied, the prizes are much better. + Show more Overall Verdict 9.8 /10 Welcome offer Sports Welcome Bonus Worth Up To $250 Get Offer Quick Overview The Super Bowl is a special event that comes with a variety of future bets that you won’t find for any other NFL game. If you’re looking to bet on the color of the Gatorade, the length of the National Anthem, or anything along these lines, BetNow is the bookmaker. BetNow offers all of the traditional Super Bowl prop bets, but it also has special bets on the Big Game. Some of these are like the betting pools that are popular at Super Bowl watching parties. Because the number of bettors is multiplied, the prizes are much better. + Show more Pros 2% Weekly Sports Betting Rebate

Low Rollover on the Re-Up Bonuses

Vig-Free November and More Special NFL Promotions Cons Not Enough Alternative Betting Markets

No Super Bowl Promotion (Yet) 🎯Competitive Super Bowl Odds You’ll find a variety of Super Bowl betting markets on this site, with very competitive odds and lines moving in accordance with new developments. So, it’s not just fun that you’ll find here, but also some real value. You should know that BetNow isn’t as extensive as some other platforms in terms of sports coverage, so you won’t be able to find some niche sports and events on the site. But if you’re into the NFL, Super Bowl, and special bets, you’ll be at home. 🏅Quirky Alternative Betting Markets While special Super Bowl betting markets usually open closer to the event itself, you can rest assured that BetNow will have lines for you on anything and everything you can think of. This bookmaker realizes just how much bettors enjoy wagering on these quirky events, and it comes through in style. 💡Expert’s Opinion Special Super Bowl bets aren’t everyone’s cup of tea, and they don’t exactly attract sharps. Frankly, they are hard to predict and mostly come down to luck. They are a lot of fun, however, and BetNow seems to really understand this, offering a variety of options that you won’t find anywhere else and decent odds to offset this inherent unpredictability. Number of Super Bowl Betting Markets 25+ Live Super Bowl Betting Available ✅ Quality of Betting Odds High Super Bowl Betting Limits High 🎯Competitive Super Bowl Odds You’ll find a variety of Super Bowl betting markets on this site, with very competitive odds and lines moving in accordance with new developments. So, it’s not just fun that you’ll find here, but also some real value. You should know that BetNow isn’t as extensive as some other platforms in terms of sports coverage, so you won’t be able to find some niche sports and events on the site. But if you’re into the NFL, Super Bowl, and special bets, you’ll be at home. 🏅Quirky Alternative Betting Markets While special Super Bowl betting markets usually open closer to the event itself, you can rest assured that BetNow will have lines for you on anything and everything you can think of. This bookmaker realizes just how much bettors enjoy wagering on these quirky events, and it comes through in style. 💡Expert’s Opinion Special Super Bowl bets aren’t everyone’s cup of tea, and they don’t exactly attract sharps. Frankly, they are hard to predict and mostly come down to luck. They are a lot of fun, however, and BetNow seems to really understand this, offering a variety of options that you won’t find anywhere else and decent odds to offset this inherent unpredictability. Overall Verdict 9.8 /10 Welcome offer Sports Welcome Bonus Worth Up To $250 Get Offer Key Features Number of Super Bowl Betting Markets 25+ Live Super Bowl Betting Available ✅ Quality of Betting Odds High Super Bowl Betting Limits High

How to Choose the Best Super Bowl Betting Sites

Finding the best sites to bet on Super Bowl entails a number of factors. From a good coverage of the event itself over competitive odds and generous promotions to general safety and reliability, there are many things our expert time takes into account when rating bookmakers.

Betting Markets Covered

While most bookies provide opportunities to bet on Super Bowl, some of them provide much better coverage in terms of betting markets. Many bettors like to go all out on the game, spreading their money well beyond basic wagers, and you can only do this if you pick the right site.

Our experts look for bookmakers that cover a variety of prop bets as well as novelty and fun wagers, such as player props, National Anthem props, wagers around the halftime show, and more. This gives you an opportunity to add heaps of excitement and anticipation to your viewing experience. The same passion carries over from college football, where bowl games and playoff matchups introduce many of the future NFL names that shape Super Bowl betting markets.

Quality of Odds

Comparing odds across different Super Bowl betting sites is crucial in our review process. Odds for the same exact bets can vary greatly between different bookmakers, and it is in the player’s best interest to stick to the ones that provide the most generous odds out there.

Our reviewers have extensive experience in the sports betting space, so they know exactly what to look for and where these discrepancies are usually found. This allows them to quickly find the sites with the best and most generous odds for different markets, saving you time and giving you quick access to the most favorable betting opportunities.

Licensing

Whatever your betting tastes, preferences, and habits may be, it is always essential to find trustworthy and reliable bookmakers to give your action to. The best way to do this is by ensuring your chosen bookmaker has a valid license issued by a reliable licensing authority.

Our staff only recommends sites that have valid licenses issued by Curacao and Anjouan. When you play on these sites, you can rest assured that your money will be handled properly and that the operator won’t try to use underhanded tactics to stop you from winning or cashing out.

Safety and Security

When you bet at offshore online sportsbooks, there is always risk of your financial or personal information being exposed and ending up in the wrong hands. While there are many things you can do to minimize the risk, it’s also very important to choose the right operators that offer the highest levels of security.

Best Super Bowl betting sites that we recommend feature high-level 128 or 256-bit encryption protocols, protecting their users’ sensitive data. Their security teams are also always on a high alert for suspicious activity, which provides important assurance that your money and information are carefully guarded.

Welcome Offers and Specific Super Bowl Betting Promos

Welcome offers are one of the best and biggest perks of betting online, and many operators tend to tailor their bonuses for new players to align with major events like the Super Bowl. This means that you’ll be able to find sites offering more generous boosts on your first deposits or special bets with improved odds for new customers.

Our experts know what to look for when searching for the best and most generous Super Bowl offers, looking beyond the advertising language and recognizing real value. We recommend those bookmakers that can truly improve your betting experience and whose welcome offers will give a real boost to your bankroll.

Payment Methods

To ensure a smooth and trouble-free betting experience, you need to be able to fund your account easily. The way to ensure this is by signing up with a bookmaker that supports various payment methods, giving you plenty of options.

Our team understands that different bettors have different needs. Some prefer betting with crypto while others prefer more traditional alternatives, such as credit cards or e-wallets. In the grand scheme of things, those bookmakers that support a larger number of options are rated higher, showing that they are willing and able to address their customers’ needs.

Recurring Promotions

Unless you’re looking to bet exclusively in the Super Bowl, you’ll want to sign up with a bookmaker that has quality recurring promotions. This means that they’ll provide you with various special bonuses, free bets, and boosted odds on a regular basis, allowing you to find a bit of extra edge when placing your wagers.

For this reason, during our review process, we check out the historical information about the site as well as any upcoming or regular promotions. This gives us a good idea of the long-term value you can expect from a bookmaker, and those that offer better value are rated higher.

Types of Super Bowl LX Betting Markets

Super Bowl betting markets are similar to those in a regular NFL game, but there are usually a few additional options on offer. If you’re using one of the best Super Bowl betting sites, you’ll likely come across the following betting markets for the event.

Moneyline Bets

The moneyline betting market for the Super Bowl allows you to place a bet on who you think will win the game. It is a simple and straightforward bet on the final outcome, and you’re paid based on the odds assigned by the bookmaker. For example, if you were to bet the Buffalo Bills to win the 2026 Super Bowl for $100 at +430 odds, you would win $430.

Touchdown Bets

You’ll find a variety of touchdown bets on offer for the Super Bowl. This betting market usually works by betting on a certain player to score a touchdown. If they do it, your wager wins, and you’re paid according to the odds on the slip. These bets can add a lot of excitement to the game-watching experience.

Point Spreads

The point spread bet is a kind of handicap bet, where you’re betting that the favorite will win by at least a certain number of points (cover the spread). If your pick wins the game, but doesn’t cover the spread, your wager loses.

Totals (Over/Under)

Totals are some of the most popular bets on Super Bowl betting sites. They are quite simple yet very exciting, allowing you to bet on a total number of points in the entire game or by an individual team. The bookmaker sets different over/under lines, and you decide whether you think the score will go over the line.

Prop Bets

Prop bets are a good choice for those looking for a bit of variety to spice things up. Depending on the bookmaker, these can be anything, from betting on a particular player to score the first touchdown to whether the game finishes with an even or odd points total. These prop bets often offer some very attractive odds, and some of them are long shots, but they are a lot of fun.

Special Super Bowl Prop Bets

In addition to the usual prop bets you’ll encounter in most NFL games, there is a range of prop bets specific to the event, and you’ll find these at the best Super Bowl betting sites. Some of the most popular ones include:

Coin Toss – interestingly enough, this is one of the most popular Super Bowl bets every year. You’re betting on who’ll win the coin toss to start with the ball.

– interestingly enough, this is one of the most popular Super Bowl bets every year. You’re betting on who’ll win the coin toss to start with the ball. National Anthem Length – you can bet on how long the performance of the national anthem will last. Most bookmakers set this prop’s over/under line at two minutes.

– you can bet on how long the performance of the national anthem will last. Most bookmakers set this prop’s over/under line at two minutes. Color of Gatorade – bet on what color the Gatorade poured on the winning coach will be. Different Super Bowl betting apps feature different choices for these props, but the most common ones are green, purple, and yellow.

Most Popular Super Bowl Bets

As mentioned above, sure bets are either specific to the Super Bowl or extremely popular with those betting on the event. If you don’t have much experience with betting in the Super Bowl, these are the wagers you might want to consider.

Super Bowl Winner

This is a simple bet on who you believe will win the Super Bowl 2026. You can place this bet well ahead of time, even before knowing who will play in the game. At the time of writing, the Buffalo Bills are the favorites at the odds of around +430, followed by the Philadelphia Eagles and the Green Bay Packers.

Super Bowl MVP

Betting on who you think will take the prestigious title of the Most Valuable Player (MVP). Josh Allen, the quarterback for the Buffalo Bills, is unsurprisingly a heavy favorite. Of course, the odds for this prop are fluid, changing as the season progresses.

National Anthem Prop Bets

Most National Anthem prop bets for the Super Bowl have to do with the length of performance. Historically, anthem performances at the event lasted between one and three minutes, so a majority of bookmakers set the line at the two-minute mark at evenish odds.

Super Bowl Coin Toss

While most other options available at Super Bowl betting sites involve teams, players, and form, this one is a simple 50/50 shot at who wins the initial coin toss for the first ball. Although there is no way to tell which way the coin will fall, this is one of the most popular prop bets on Super Bowl games every year.

1st Touchdown Prop Bet

Another quite popular Super Bowl wager type is the 1st touchdown prop. Options range from wagering on what time scores the first touchdown to picking the exact player to do it. Some of these props have quite interesting odds for those willing to take the risk and stick to their guns.

Halftime Show Bets

One of the biggest halftime show bets is who will actually get to perform. For Super Bowl 60, the decision has already been made, so that bet is no longer available, but some of the best Super Bowl betting sites will still let you bet on specific aspects of the show, such as the first song or the color of the performer’s attire.

Gatorade Color

Betting on what color the Gatorade poured over the winning team’s head coach will be is among the most popular Super Bowl bets. The Gatorade bath is a long-lasting Super Bowl tradition, and fans can participate in the excitement by trying to guess the color of the liquid. Yellow/green/lime and purple are currently heavy favorites, with other options including purple, blue, orange, etc. If you really want to go against the grain, you can bet there will be no Gatorade bath at the end of Super Bowl 60 at the odds of +5,000.

Live Super Bowl Odds

Once the game kicks off, there will be plenty of opportunities for in-play betting. The Super Bowl gets the best possible coverage when it comes to live betting, so you can wager on anything and everything as the game progresses, with odds constantly moving, so make sure to pick the right bookmaker that has a modern platform capable of handling these quick changes and accepting bets in real time.

Super Bowl 60 Facts

Super Bowl 60 takes place on 8 February 2026, and the excitement for the big game is already building up. The annual championship game attracts attention not just from NFL fans and bettors but also from the world around as it is a spectacle unlike any other. In the 2026 Super Bowl build-up, we are bringing you some of the crucial facts, updating as new details become available.

Super Bowl Sunday Date: February 8, 2026

February 8, 2026 Kick-Off Time: 6:30-7 pm ET

6:30-7 pm ET Game Ends: 11pm Approximately

11pm Approximately Venue: Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, CA

Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, CA Where to Watch: NBC, Peacock, Telemundo

NBC, Peacock, Telemundo National Anthem Singer: The NFL has not released any information yet, but we expect to know more around Thanksgiving

The NFL has not released any information yet, but we expect to know more around Thanksgiving Halftime Show: Bad Bunny

Who are the Favorites to Play at Super Bowl LX?

In recent years, the Super Bowl has been dominated by the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. The Chiefs won in 2023 and 2024, but have started the 2025 season at 2-3 and show signs of decline. Meanwhile, the Eagles finally recovered from a loss to the Chiefs two years before, winning Super Bowl LIX and ending the Chiefs’ winning streak.

Heading into the Super Bowl LX, however, there is a new favorite to look out for. The bookies favor the Buffalo Bills to capture the win and potentially get rid of the infamous record they share with the Minnesota Vikings of having the most Super Bowl appearances (four) without a single win.

Buffalo Bills

According to Super Bowl betting sites, the Buffalo Bills are serious favorites to win the 2026 Super Bowl, with the odds of around +400. The team is led by their quarterback Josh Allen, who’s been putting up stellar performances. At the same time, James Cook has entered his prime and helps add balance to the offense, making them a dangerous opponent against any team.

If they maintain their current form, Buffalo Bills will likely stay on top of the favorites list for the upcoming Super Bowl. At the moment, they are the team to beat, and they look like a great pick if you want to play it safe.

Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles are currently set at their preseason odds of +650, but the team has been in good form. If their performance continues, we can expect them to climb up the ladder and perhaps challenge Buffalo as Super Bowl LX favorites.

The team seems to be struggling somewhat in the defense department, but despite this, they’ve managed to book wins against the Rams, the Buccaneers, and the Chiefs. The Eagles will be counting on its star player, running back Saquon Barkley, to help them maintain the winning streak.

Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers are currently set at around +700 to win the 2026 Super Bowl, making them very close to the Eagles. The team got off to a good start but experienced a couple of hiccups, losing to Dallas and only getting a tie against Cleveland.

Despite some consistency concerns, the Packers, led by their quarterback Jordan Love and Micah Parsons in the defense, have a team capable of going all the way. We won’t be surprised to see them creep up in terms of odds as the Super Bowl approaches.

Baltimore Ravens

Super Bowl betting sites currently have the Baltimore Ravens at around +750 to win the Super Bowl. It’s been over a decade since the Ravens last triumphed in the big game. Many believed this year could be the one to finally change the narrative, but Lamar Jackson has an injured hamstring and the Ravens have struggled in the early part of the season.

While official bookies have their reservations, Baltimore seems to have a lot of support among expert bettors who believe that this is their season. The team is filled with big-name players, led by the likes of Derrick Henry in the offense and Roquan Smith and Kyle Hamilton on the defense. All this is to say, if you’re looking for a good pick not currently favored by the betting sites, the Ravens look pretty good.

Detroit Lions

Rounding up the top five picks to win the 2026 Super Bowl are Detroit Lions, who bookmakers currently have at +900. What’s interesting is that the Lions have never played in the NFL’s biggest game, let alone won one, so it’s interesting to see them in the top five favorites.

At +900, their chances of winning aren’t exactly good. Can offensive stars like Jahmyr Gibbs, David Montgomery, Amon-Ra St. Brown, and Sam La Porta help Jared Goff win a long-awaited Super Bowl? We’ll have to wait and see.

Things to Avoid When Searching for the Best Super Bowl Betting Sites

When choosing the site to bet on the Super Bowl, you should be aware of certain red flags. If you detect some of these, you should probably keep looking for a different option.

The first and biggest red flag is if the site doesn’t have a gaming license. Unlicensed sites don’t offer any kind of player protection, nor do they follow any rules, which means that your funds and your private information will always be at risk with these operators. There are plenty of offshore betting sites with proper licenses that you can go for instead.

In the same vein, be cautious about sites that have vague terms and conditions surrounding their bonuses and promotions. This is usually a sign that they are using some underhanded tactics to prevent players from cashing out as much as possible.

Luckily, there are many trustworthy Super Bowl betting sites, like the ones recommended on this page. Our experts have carefully reviewed these bookmakers to make sure that they don’t exhibit any of these red flags and you can trust them with your money.

How To Start Playing at Super Bowl Sportsbooks That Pay Out

This page helps you quickly find the best Super Bowl betting sites. These sites are available all over the US, and we made sure that all of them are safe, reliable, and, of course, provide ample betting options. Once you pick the one you like, signing up could hardly be easier:

1. Choose an Online Sportsbook That Accepts Americans

Read reviews and choose a site that fits your needs. Click on the link to visit the bookie of your choice.

2. Create a Betting Site Account

Click on the registration button & fill in the form. Include correct information, then click on the verification link in your email.

3. Deposit Money in the Cashier

Make a deposit using your favorite method of payment. Browse the list of potential welcome bonuses and promotions before depositing cash.

4. Collect a Bonus and Make Real Money Wagers

Check out the Super Bowl betting section to start placing your wagers. Bookmark our page so the various Super Bowl wagers are fresh in your mind.

Super Bowl Betting Sites vs. Super Bowl Betting at Retail Sportsbooks

In most US states, you can place your Super Bowl wagers using real money betting sites and retail sportsbooks. While both options are similar in many of the most important aspects, there are also some important differences, as shown in the table below.

States Where Super Bowl Betting Sites Are Legal

Online sports betting is legal and licensed on the state level in 38 US states. If you happen to be in one of the other states, you can still place your Super Bowl wagers using one of our recommended offshore betting apps.

State Online Sports Betting Retail Sportsbooks Alabama ❌ ❌ Alaska ❌ ❌ Arizona ✅ ✅ Arkansas ✅ ✅ California ❌ ❌ Colorado ✅ ✅ Connecticut ✅ ✅ Delaware ✅ ✅ Florida ✅ ✅ Georgia ❌ ❌ Hawaii ❌ ❌ Idaho ❌ ❌ Illinois ✅ ✅ Indiana ✅ ✅ Iowa ✅ ✅ Kansas ✅ ✅ Kentucky ✅ ✅ Louisiana ✅ ✅ Maine ✅ ✅ Maryland ✅ ✅ Massachusetts ✅ ✅ Michigan ✅ ✅ Minnesota ❌ ❌ Mississippi ❌ ❌ Missouri ❌ ❌ Montana ✅ ✅ Nebraska ❌ ✅ Nevada ✅ ✅ New Hampshire ✅ ✅ New Jersey ✅ ✅ New Mexico ❌ ✅ New York ✅ ✅ North Carolina ✅ ✅ North Dakota ❌ ✅ Ohio ✅ ✅ Oklahoma ❌ ❌ Oregon ✅ ✅ Pennsylvania ✅ ✅ Rhode Island ✅ ✅ South Carolina ❌ ❌ South Dakota ❌ ✅ Tennessee ✅ ❌ Texas ❌ ❌ Utah ❌ ❌ Vermont ✅ ❌ Virginia ❌ ✅ Washington ❌ ✅ West Virginia ✅ ✅ Wisconsin ❌ ✅ Wyoming ✅ ❌ Washington DC ✅ ✅ Puerto Rico ✅ ✅

Responsible Gambling at Super Bowl Betting Apps & Sites

While betting on sports is a fun and exciting activity that millions of people engage with every year, it is important to stay aware of the dangers that come with it as well. For some people, what starts off as a fun hobby can turn into a dangerous addiction, which is why access to various responsible gambling tools and resources is key.

All of the best Super Bowl betting sites provide such resources, giving players opportunities to set their own betting and loss limits and restrict their access to their betting accounts. These tools represent an important first step in the prevention process.

Beyond this, for those players who are struggling with their betting habits, there are many free resources readily available, including:

Have You Found Your Super Bowl Betting Site?

The information presented on this page should answer the all-important question of “where can I bet for the Super Bowl” and tell you about the best Super Bowl betting sites.

The bottom line is, there are some great options available to US bettors, regardless of what state you’re coming from, and there is no reason to miss betting on one of the most exciting sporting events of the year. Pick your favorite bookmaker, sign up, and participate in the action!