Find the Best Kansas Sportsbook For You

Picking the best sportsbook in Kansas is tough, as it is a subjective decision. While there are specific criteria that every one of our recommendations must meet, such as licensing, et al., ultimately, you still need to pick a bookmaker that matches your unique preferences.

Each KS sportsbook specializes in different categories, but all things considered, we’ve outlined the top three online sportsbooks below.

1. BetWhale – Best Overall Kansa Sportsbook – 200% Crypto Welcome Bonus up to $6,000

We’ve selected BetWhale as the number one Kansas betting site primarily due to its 200% crypto welcome bonus up to $6,000. You won’t find crypto options at regulated Kansas betting sites, making BetWhale a top pick for those who prefer this ultra-fast payment method.

Welcome Offer 200% crypto welcome bonus up to $6,000 Promo Code N/A Minimum Deposit $100 Rollover 15x

We appreciate BetWhale’s 200% deposit match, as it effectively triples your bankroll and enables you to explore the various lines and markets on the site. Other bookmakers usually offer a 100% match, making BetWhale stand out. The $100 minimum deposit allows casual players to get involved, while higher rollers can still maximize their benefits, as the bookmaker matches the deposit up to $6,000.

BetWhale accepts over eight cryptocurrencies, including the highly popular Bitcoin, Litecoin, and Tether. The best part is that the sportsbook doesn’t charge fees for most crypto deposits, and there are no limits on how much funds you can add to your account. Ethereum and Tether may come with processing fees. Since the regulated Kansas betting sites do not accept crypto, BetWhale is a top option for those who prefer using this payment method.

We like that the sportsbook still accepts fiat currencies. You can deposit using traditional banking options, such as Visa and Mastercard, as well as prepaid vouchers like Neosurf and Flexepin. There is also a welcome bonus on offer for those who prefer to use fiat currencies. You can get a 100% sports bonus up to $1,000 for fiat deposits. This isn’t as big as the crypto welcome offer, but it’s still a decent bonus.

💡 Expert’s Opinion

BetWhale holds a license from the Government of the Autonomous Island of Anjouan, making it a trustworthy site for sportsbook wagers in Kansas. We appreciate the number of live betting options available on this site for the NFL, and the fast processing speeds allowed us to react quickly to events as they unfolded during our testing of the sportsbook. The dedicated “Live” tab was easily located on the left-hand side of the page, and we appreciated how it automatically filtered the different live betting options by sport and displayed the number of live games available at the time.

2. BetOnline – Best For Daily MLB and NFL Odds Boosters, Including for the Royals and the Chiefs

Licensed by the Panama Gaming Commission, BetOnline is one of the top destinations for online sports betting in Kansas, thanks to its Daily Odds Boosters on popular leagues such as the MLB and the NFL.

Lines Odds Boosters Royals @ Cubs Royals Moneyline Was +205, Boosted +240 Eagles @ Chiefs Chiefs Moneyline Was -110, Boosted +115 Ja’Marr Chase Over 11.5 Receiving TDs NFL Regular Season Was -115, Boosted +110

These odds boosts can give you extra value as they increase the price on selected wagers, potentially resulting in greater payouts. Due to the limited competition of regulated Kansas sportsbooks, you’re more likely to find better lines at offshore sites like BetOnline. At the time of writing, they have odds boosts on popular leagues in Kansas, including the MLB and NFL.

The sports welcome bonus only gives you a low amount of $250 in free bets. In comparison, sites like BetWhale feature a $6,000 deposit match. However, BetOnline makes up for this with their wide range of ongoing sports-specific promotions across the MLB, NBA, and NHL, where you can get refunds, double winnings, and better odds.

💡 Expert’s Opinion

We loved the ready-made Mega Parlays created by BetOnline. You can easily access them on the menu on the left-hand side of the sportsbook, which has a golden MP logo next to the tab. These parlays come with big odds, making them harder to land. However, the payout potential is vast, and we like how they recommend these bets for you, adding to its convenience.

3. BUSR – Best For NCAA Futures, Including on the Kansas Jayhawks & the Kansas State Wildcats

BUSR makes our list thanks to its extensive range of NCAA futures, offering competitive lines on the Kansas Jayhawks and the Kansas State Wildcats.

NCAA Futures Markets Availability at BUSR NCAA Basketball Championship Winner ✅ NCAA John Wooden Award ✅ Women’s Odds to Win ✅ NCAA Football National Championship Winner ✅ NCAAF Regular Season Wins ✅ NCAAF Conference Winners ✅ Heisman Trophy Winner ✅ NCAAF To Make CFB Playoffs ✅

The competitive futures lines on Kansas teams piqued our interest at BUSR. At the time of writing, the Jayhawks were priced at around +2000 to win the NCAAB National Championship at regulated sites. BUSR gives you better odds of +2500, meaning you can get better value for placing the same bet. We also appreciate the variety of lines available, particularly on NCAA football.

You can wager on the National Championship, as well as conference winners, and to make the playoffs. This variety enhances your betting options, allowing you to choose the bet and market you like most. BUSR also features player futures, including the Heisman Trophy and John Wooden winners. The only downside at BUSR is that they could do with more variety in their sports-specific promotions and introduce a VIP program.

💡 Expert’s Opinion

Launched in 2014, BUSR has over 10 years of experience in the betting industry. Its Curaçao license demonstrates its safety qualities. The site also supports over 10 cryptocurrencies, allowing you to enjoy perks such as rapid payouts and privacy. We also liked their refer-a-friend promo, where you can get 250% free play when one of your friends signs up. Not all sportsbooks have this, so it’s a great way to boost your bankroll and place bets with your friends at the same site.

How to Choose the Best Kansas Betting Site

We’ve shared our top three sites for online sports betting in Kansas above. However, we would like to explain our thorough review process and how we determine the top gambling sites by state.

Accessibility from Kansas : A sportsbook may provide a top experience, but it’s useless for Kansas residents if you can’t access it. Our first check is whether the betting site is accessible to Kansans.

: A sportsbook may provide a top experience, but it’s useless for Kansas residents if you can’t access it. Our first check is whether the betting site is accessible to Kansans. Licensing & Security : Wagering at unlicensed betting sites could leave you vulnerable to unfair voided bets, fraud, and withheld winnings. The best platforms will have licensing from international bodies, such as the Curaçao Gaming Control Board (CGCB). This will ensure that the site adheres to the stringent regulations set by the regulator, providing you with a fair experience.

: Wagering at unlicensed betting sites could leave you vulnerable to unfair voided bets, fraud, and withheld winnings. The best platforms will have licensing from international bodies, such as the Curaçao Gaming Control Board (CGCB). This will ensure that the site adheres to the stringent regulations set by the regulator, providing you with a fair experience. KS Team Coverage & Betting Markets : We understand that most Kansans want to bet on their favorite teams, so we ensure that the sports site offers markets on the Chiefs, Royals, and Jayhawks. Betting sites that offer extensive markets, including player props and futures, will also rank better.

: We understand that most Kansans want to bet on their favorite teams, so we ensure that the sports site offers markets on the Chiefs, Royals, and Jayhawks. Betting sites that offer extensive markets, including player props and futures, will also rank better. Welcome Bonus : A substantial welcome bonus is an excellent way to begin wagering on your favorite sports and teams. This will help boost your bankroll, allowing you to place more wagers and potentially find more winners. However, we do scrutinize the terms and conditions of the offer first, as not all welcome bonuses are worth your time. Rollover requirements of over 20x are unlikely to make our list.

: A substantial welcome bonus is an excellent way to begin wagering on your favorite sports and teams. This will help boost your bankroll, allowing you to place more wagers and potentially find more winners. However, we do scrutinize the terms and conditions of the offer first, as not all welcome bonuses are worth your time. Rollover requirements of over 20x are unlikely to make our list. Banking Methods : Our experts ensure that the most suitable banking methods are available for Kansas residents, making transactions more convenient for you. We also rank crypto sites highly, since regulated Kansas sportsbooks don’t have this option.

: Our experts ensure that the most suitable banking methods are available for Kansas residents, making transactions more convenient for you. We also rank crypto sites highly, since regulated Kansas sportsbooks don’t have this option. Recurring Promotions : These are available to existing players at Kansas sportsbooks, allowing you to continue receiving extra value after signing up. The best bookmakers will feature valuable reload offers, such as no-sweat bets and cashback.

: These are available to existing players at Kansas sportsbooks, allowing you to continue receiving extra value after signing up. The best bookmakers will feature valuable reload offers, such as no-sweat bets and cashback. Mobile/App : Mobile betting accounts for the majority of sports gambling revenue in Kansas, underscoring the preference for smartphone wagering. Our recommended offshore sites must, therefore, offer a premier mobile experience.

: Mobile betting accounts for the majority of sports gambling revenue in Kansas, underscoring the preference for smartphone wagering. Our recommended offshore sites must, therefore, offer a premier mobile experience. Customer Support: Top Kansas online sports betting sites offer 24/7 customer support via live chat, ensuring that help is always available. We also like a help center and an FAQ section for immediate support.

Registration: How to Sign Up at a Kansas Betting Site & Claim Your Welcome Bonus

Signing up at a Kansas betting site is simple. Below are four easy steps to follow.

Choose a sportsbook: Select one of our suggested bookmakers available in Kansas. We’ve already checked their licensing information to ensure they are trustworthy sites. Sign up for an account: Click the ‘sign up’ or ‘register’ button on the site’s homepage, enter your details, such as your name, email address, and password, and provide documents needed to verify your identity. This is to ensure you can complete the Know Your Customer (KYC) process and be eligible for payouts. Make your deposit: You can now start depositing at the sportsbook using your preferred payment method in the cashier or banking area. Check the site’s welcome bonus terms and conditions for a minimum deposit and any ineligible banking options. Claim your welcome bonus and start placing your bets: You can now begin wagering on your favorite sports teams.

Is Sports Betting Legal in Kansas?

You’ll be glad to know that Kansas is one of the most lax states across the United States regarding sports betting laws. Legal sports gambling in Kansas launched on September 1, 2022. Kansas law permits retail and online sports wagers, with six regulated sites operating in the State. The legal gambling age in Kansas is 21, and the Kansas Lottery and Racing & Gaming Commission provides regulatory oversight.

Senate Bill 84 initially proposed legislative changes to sports gambling in Kansas, including permitting sports wagering through the Kansas Lottery. Governor Laura Kelly signed it into law in May 2022, allowing retail, mobile, and online wagering in Kansas.

Betting Options Is It Legal in the State? Retail Sports Betting ✅ Online Sports Betting ✅ Tribal Casinos that House Sportsbooks ✅ Pari-Mutuel Horse Racing Betting at Physical Tracks ✅ (Legal but no tracks available) Horse Racing Betting Online ✅ College Sports Betting ✅ Esports Betting ❌ Politics Betting ❌ Entertainment Betting ❌ Daily Fantasy Sports ✅

Is There Legal Retail Sports Betting in Kansas?

Casinos typically offer retail sports betting in Kansas, with up to 50 retail locations permitted in the state. There are also self-service kiosks available throughout Kansas that allow you to place in-person sports bets. Below are the addresses of some of the top retail betting locations in the state.

Retail KS Sportsbooks Address DraftKings at Boot Hill Casino 4000 W Comanche St, Dodge City, KS 67801 ESPN Bet at Hollywood Casino at Kansas Speedway 777 Hollywood Casino Blvd, Kansas City, KS 66111 Caesars at Kansas Crossing Casino 1275 S, US-69, Pittsburg, KS 66762 FanDuel at Kansas Star Casino 777 Kansas Star Drive, Mulvane, KS 67110

Is Online Sports Betting Legal in Kansas?

Online sports betting in Kansas was legalized alongside retail sports betting. Casinos can partner with professional sports teams, such as Sporting KC, within the state to provide an online sportsbook. Betting online is the primary driver of gambling revenue in the state, indicating that Kansans prefer to place their wagers online rather than at in-person locations. Kansas law requires online sportsbooks to protect users’ data through encryption, and permits up to 12 platforms.

Unlike other states in the United States, you do not have to be physically present at a retail location to place online sports bets in Kansas. This means Kansans can wager on sports at various locations, including their homes. However, the law states that you must be within state lines.

When Did Kansas Legalize Sports Betting

Kansas legal sports betting began on May 12, 2022, when Governor Kelly signed SB 84 into law. SB 84 came into effect on July 1, 2022. The first sportsbook started accepting wagers on September 1, 2022, while full sports gambling in Kansas began on September 8, 2022.

Does Kansas Have Tribal Casinos with Sportsbooks?

Tribal casinos are also permitted to offer sports wagering options in the state. Prairie Band Casino became the first tribal casino in the state to provide sports wagering, going live in January 2024. It is currently the only tribal casino in the state with a sportsbook.

Tribal Casinos with Sportsbooks in KS Address Prairie Band Casino & Resort 12305 150th Rd, Mayetta, KS 66509

Horse Racing Betting Legalities in Kansas

Although the state no longer holds horse racing events at physical tracks, horse racing betting is legal in Kansas. You can place wagers on online horse racing at sites such as TwinSpires. Unlike with sports gambling, the legal age to bet on horses in Kansas is 18. The Kansas Racing & Gaming Commission (KRGC) regulates horse racing betting in the state.

College Sports Betting Legalities in Kansas

You can legally bet on college sports in the Sunflower State without any limitations. Some states prohibit wagering on player props for collegiate athletes; however, this is not the case in Kansas, where sportsbook wagers are permitted. You can also wager on in-state teams such as the Jayhawks and the Wildcats. Student-athletes and coaches, however, are prohibited from placing sports wagers of any kind.

Esports Betting Legalities in Kansas

As of 2025, esports betting is prohibited in Kansas, as SB 84 and the KRGC do not approve it as a sports event.

Politics & Entertainment Betting Legalities in Kansas

Regulated Kansas sports betting sites are prohibited from supplying political and entertainment markets.

DFS in Kansas

House Bill 2155 legalized daily fantasy sports, effective July 1, 2015.

What about Offshore Sportsbooks in KS?

Offshore sportsbooks are betting platforms located outside the United States. All of our recommended sites are based offshore and hold licenses from international regulators, such as the CGCB, the Gaming Control Board of Anjouan, and the Panama Gaming Control Board. This means they are subject to the strict laws and regulations set by these authorities, ensuring they are safe for you to wager at. Offshore betting sites are not prohibited by federal law in the USA; instead, they operate in a legal grey area.

As a result, even though regulated Kansas betting platforms exist, many Kansans opt to place bets at offshore bookmakers. In addition, these platforms offer numerous perks not available at native sportsbook apps in Kansas, including cryptocurrency transactions, esports betting, and markets for politics, entertainment, and more.

Here are some pros of wagering at offshore betting sites:

Deeper range of markets : You can find esports, politics, and entertainment markets. You’ll also find niche sports events and leagues.

: You can find esports, politics, and entertainment markets. You’ll also find niche sports events and leagues. Crypto banking options : Most offshore sportsbooks offer crypto banking options, providing players with greater privacy, security, and faster payouts.

: Most offshore sportsbooks offer crypto banking options, providing players with greater privacy, security, and faster payouts. Better promotions : You can benefit from generous welcome bonuses, reload offers, and sports-specific promos. These will typically be more profitable than at regulated betting sites.

: You can benefit from generous welcome bonuses, reload offers, and sports-specific promos. These will typically be more profitable than at regulated betting sites. Competitive lines: There are only six regulated Kansas sports betting sites. Since there are more offshore options, these sportsbooks compete by offering better odds. These odds can give you more value and greater payout potential.

Mobile Betting Options & Sports Betting Apps in Kansas

Mobile sports betting apps in Kansas became legal when SB 84 was signed into law in May 2022, enabling residents of the state to download and use apps to place bets.

With over 99% of Kansas wagers coming in via mobile as recently as June 2025 ($181.732m of $185.151m total handle), it’s fair to say mobile betting is the primary driver of sports gambling revenue in the state. This is understandable, too, since betting on your smartphone is incredibly convenient, allowing players to place wagers rapidly at any time, regardless of their location within the state.

The offshore sportsbooks we recommend do not offer mobile apps. This is because they operate in a legal gray area and can’t promote their services in the Google Play or App Store. They do, however, function perfectly on your mobile browser. You can also use these offshore platforms much like an app by adding the web page version to your home screen. It will then operate almost exactly like a native KS sports betting app on your mobile device.

The Path to Kansas Sports Gambling Legislation

While the current sports gambling legislation in Kansas permits nearly all aspects of sportsbook wagering, the future of sports gambling in the state remains uncertain: the licenses of the regulated sportsbooks are set to expire in September 2027.

Kansas opted not to renew these licenses in April 2025, with a single-operator model being considered, similar to the one permitted under Montana’s betting laws. With that in mind, internet-based wagering in Kansas is expected to undergo significant changes over the next few years.

Regardless of what happens, you can find the latest legislation developments in the timeline below.

April 11, 2025 – Kansas state budget SB 125 blocks the Kansas Lottery from using funds to renew sports betting contracts and licenses. Current licenses expire August 31, 2027.

– Kansas state budget SB 125 blocks the Kansas Lottery from using funds to renew sports betting contracts and licenses. Current licenses expire August 31, 2027. March 2025 – KS sports gambling revenues reach $8 million, signalling a 12.4% year-over-year growth.

– KS sports gambling revenues reach $8 million, signalling a 12.4% year-over-year growth. May 2023 – HR 6026 and SR 1725 amend the gaming compact to allow tribes to offer sports wagering.

– HR 6026 and SR 1725 amend the gaming compact to allow tribes to offer sports wagering. September 8 , 2022 – Full-scale sports wagering launches in the state.

, – Full-scale sports wagering launches in the state. September 1, 2022 – BetMGM officially partners with the Kansas City Chiefs.

– BetMGM officially partners with the Kansas City Chiefs. September 1, 2022 – Soft online sports betting launch takes place in Kansas.

– Soft online sports betting launch takes place in Kansas. May 12, 2022 – Governor Laura Kelly signs SB 84 into law, authorizing online and in-person sports wagering in the state.

– Governor Laura Kelly signs SB 84 into law, authorizing online and in-person sports wagering in the state. May 21, 2020 – Further attempts to authorize sports wagering fail. HB 2068 and SB 283 die in committee.

– Further attempts to authorize sports wagering fail. HB 2068 and SB 283 die in committee. May 4, 2018 – The first attempts to legalize sports gambling in Kansas fail as SB 455 dies in committee.

– The first attempts to legalize sports gambling in Kansas fail as SB 455 dies in committee. May 19, 2015 – Governor Sam Brownback signs HB 2155 into law, which legalizes daily fantasy sports.

– Governor Sam Brownback signs HB 2155 into law, which legalizes daily fantasy sports. 1986 – The Kansas Constitution is amended, with Article 15, Section 3b permitting pari-mutuel wagering on horse and dog racing.

How Does Kansas’s Sports Betting Legislation Compare to Its Neighbors’

The neighboring states of Kansas have mixed laws and legislation regarding sports wagering, meaning some bettors will quite literally travel across state lines into Kansas to place bets.

Colorado

Colorado sports gambling was legalized in November 2019 for online and in-person wagering. Sportsbooks were launched on May 1, 2020, for those aged 21 and over who are physically present in the state. College and esports betting are legal, but you cannot bet on college props or politics.

Nebraska

In-person sports wagers in Nebraska are legal, but placing bets online in the Cornhusker State is illegal. Bill 561 was signed into law on May 26, 2021, which legalized retail sports wagering only. Online and mobile sports wagering, as well as in-state college betting, are prohibited.

Oklahoma

Oklahoma sports betting is currently banned at both retail and online locations. No regulated brick-and-mortar sportsbooks or online sites offer sports wagering. Only horse racing and DFS are permitted in the state.

Missouri

Sports betting in Missouri became legal in December 2024, but it is not yet operational. The Missouri Gaming Commission is required to implement sports wagering by December 2025. As a result, Missourians are expected to have access to sportsbooks by October or November 2025, and online, in-person, and mobile sports gambling will be legal for people aged 21 and over.

Most Popular Sports Teams, Athletes, & In-State Events for Online Betting in Kansas

Kansas has a strong and passionate collegiate fan base, particularly in football, with the Wildcats, and in basketball with the Jayhawks. Then, despite being located across the border in Missouri, the Chiefs are obviously the most popular NFL team. Soccer is also prevalent in the state, thanks in part to the success of Sporting KC since the turn of the millennium. But whatever discipline you prefer, Kansas bettors have plenty of teams to root for:

🏈 NFL 🏀 NBA ⚾️ MLB 🏒 NHL ⚽️ MLS 🏀🏈 NCAA Other Kansas City Chiefs, Dallas Cowboys Oklahoma City Thunder, Denver Nuggets Kansas City Royals, St. Louis Cardinals Colorado Avalanche, St. Louis Blues Sporting Kansas City Kansas Jayhawks, Kansas State Wildcats, Wichita State Shockers Volleyball, UFC

Kansas City Chiefs

The Chiefs Kingdom is strong in Kansas, and Arrowhead Stadium is one of the loudest stadiums in the NFL. Their recent Super Bowl success, winning three championships in 2019, 2022, and 2023, has increased their popularity. Star players Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce are also a big draw for sports bettors in the state, across the country, and even worldwide. Thinking of backing Andy Reid’s men this season? BetOnline has Daily Odds Boosters on the NFL throughout the regular and postseason.

Kansas City Royals

The Royals are the most popular MLB team in Kansas. Despite limited recent historical success, they won the World Series in 2015 and continue to be followed closely across the Sunflower State. When it comes to betting on them, we like BUSR, which routinely offers the most competitive odds on MLB game lines.

Sporting Kansas City

Kansas is one of the leading states in the US for soccer growth, and Sporting KC continues to sell out Children’s Mercy Park, despite the team not having won the MLS Cup since 2013. BetWhale is an excellent option for soccer betting fans, offering a range of markets from the Americas, Europe, and beyond, along with the largest welcome bonus on the list: up to $6,000.

Kansas Jayhawks

The Kansas Jayhawks have a substantial presence in NCAA basketball, with their program being one of the most successful in college hoops. It has produced some of the greatest talents in the sport, including Joel Embiid, Wilt Chamberlain, and Paul Pierce. KU also has a respected college football program, with the Jayhawks competing in the Big 12 Conference. If you’re considering backing the Jayhawks this season, Bet105 offers a dedicated promo on Wednesdays, where you can receive a $50 free bet on losing NCAA basketball parlays with 3 or more legs.

Kansas State Wildcats

The Wildcats are highly competitive in football and basketball. The team competes in the Big 12 Conference against rivals such as the Jayhawks. In fact, the Wildcats and Jayhawks matchups are some of the most anticipated games in college sports. Whether you want to wager on the Sunflower Showdown or any NCAA football or basketball matchup, BetOnline features a range of popular NCAA markets, team and player propositions, and regular competitions, including Survivor and Pick’Em, that come with huge cash prizes.

Best Kansas Sports Betting Promos for 2025

Welcome offers and ongoing promotions, such as deposit matches, no-sweat bets, and rebates, can all contribute to your bankroll and enhance your overall betting experience. However, the promos must have fair terms and conditions to make them worthwhile; something our team has taken the time to assess on your behalf.

Below, we’ve broken down the primary Kansas sportsbook promos for 2025:

Deposit Match

Sportsbooks typically match your initial deposit amount by a percentage, ranging from 100% to 200%. BetWhale, for example, offers a 200% crypto welcome bonus of up to $6,000, accompanied by 15x rollover requirements. Additionally, you do not need to input Kansas sports betting promo codes to claim the deal.

No-Sweat Bets

No-sweat bets are where betting sites refund your losing wagers, making them one of the most desirable Kansas sports betting promotions. Bet105 is one such site, offering bettors 25% as cashback in free bets on losing UFC wagers by split decision.

Sports/Horse Racing Rebates

A KS sportsbook may offer you a percentage back on your losing sports or horse racing wagers. This helps you recoup some of your money, bankrolling your losses. MyBookie is a top example, offering an 8% horse racing rebate with no rollover requirements.

Odds Boosts

Offshore sportsbooks will enhance the odds on selected bets and markets, giving you better wager value and increasing the payout potential. BetOnline has Daily Odds Boosters on the MLB, UFC, soccer, and the NFL.

Sports-Specific Ongoing Promotions

Some bookmakers will tailor their ongoing promotions to specific sports and leagues, attracting a wider range of bettors. Bet105 is one of the finer examples of this and offers several sport-specific promotions. Take a look at a selection of them below:

UFC 15% Odds Boost : Receive a 15% odds boost on your MMA parlays with 3+ legs.

: Receive a 15% odds boost on your MMA parlays with 3+ legs. NFL Monday & Thursday Cashback : You can get 5% cashback on your losing NFL wagers every Monday and Thursday.

: You can get 5% cashback on your losing NFL wagers every Monday and Thursday. Friday NBA Player Prop Insurance : 3+ leg player prop parlays are eligible for cashback up to $50

: 3+ leg player prop parlays are eligible for cashback up to $50 NCAA No-Sweat Parlay: Wednesday’s college basketball games can be refunded up to $50 as a free bet if parlays with 3+ legs lose.

VIP/Loyalty Program

Kansas sports betting promos include VIP programs, which reward loyal and regular bettors. These offer perks such as exclusive bonuses, cash back, account managers, priority payouts, and odds boosts. If you’re interested in such a scheme, BC.Game’s VIP Club offers exclusive cashback, weekly sports bonuses, and a dedicated VIP host.

Kansas Sports Betting Tips and Mistakes to Avoid

Online gambling in Kansas and wagering on your favorite sports can add excitement and engagement to any game. But, as experts, we’ve accumulated a wealth of gambling knowledge, and we want to pass on our top tips that we’ve learned over the years.

Here are some of our top tips to boost your sports betting experience:

Research : Researching your sports bets before placing them is a fundamental practice. The more knowledgeable you are about a sport or a particular matchup, the easier it will be for you to find winners. It will also help you find value and sharper lines. You should at least look at the injury report before staking any cash on any Kansas sports betting market.

: Researching your sports bets before placing them is a fundamental practice. The more knowledgeable you are about a sport or a particular matchup, the easier it will be for you to find winners. It will also help you find value and sharper lines. You should at least look at the injury report before staking any cash on any Kansas sports betting market. Avoid parlays : Parlays can be incredibly lucrative due to their substantial payout potential. Sometimes they’re good fun, and you could land a considerable return. However, they’re much harder to win. Focus on singles if you want to protect your long-term profits.

: Parlays can be incredibly lucrative due to their substantial payout potential. Sometimes they’re good fun, and you could land a considerable return. However, they’re much harder to win. Focus on singles if you want to protect your long-term profits. Always read the terms and conditions : It can be easy to jump straight into the action when you find a nice welcome bonus, but the terms and conditions may trip you up if you don’t read them carefully. Take time to understand them fully to access the bonus funds and potentially take home some winnings.

: It can be easy to jump straight into the action when you find a nice welcome bonus, but the terms and conditions may trip you up if you don’t read them carefully. Take time to understand them fully to access the bonus funds and potentially take home some winnings. Consider multiple Kansas sportsbook apps : Different sportsbooks specialize in different areas. You’ll find better odds for some markets at one site than you will on other sites. To mitigate this, we recommend using numerous bookmakers and examining the odds (and bonuses) to find the best price and value.

: Different sportsbooks specialize in different areas. You’ll find better odds for some markets at one site than you will on other sites. To mitigate this, we recommend using numerous bookmakers and examining the odds (and bonuses) to find the best price and value. Don’t chase your losses: Losing your bet is incredibly frustrating, but you should always keep a cool head and not place another bet in an attempt to recuperate your losses. This could see you compromise your bankroll and bet with money you can’t afford to lose. The pros understand that losing is an inevitable part of gambling. Take a break and return with a clear mind when you can afford to bet again.

Responsible Kansas Sports Gambling

We encourage you to gamble responsibly when sports betting in Kansas. That includes taking regular breaks, setting deposit limits, and sticking to a budget. These practices will protect your mental and financial health. Below are some resources to help you if you need support with your gambling habits:

Kansas Coalition on Problem Gambling: Call 785-266-8666 and visit www.ksgamblinghelp.com.

National Problem Gambling Helpline: Call 1800 858 858 for confidential support.

Have You Found Your New Favorite Kansas Online Sportsbook?

The restrictive nature of Kansas betting laws means that offshore sportsbooks are a viable option for state residents. These sportsbooks can offer a better online gambling experience through more generous bonuses, cryptocurrency options, and deeper, more comprehensive markets.

Our top online betting site for KS is BetWhale, primarily due to its 200% crypto welcome bonus of up to $6,000. It comes with fair 15x rollover requirements, and they also have a fiat offer available, catering to various preferences.

FAQs

Does Kansas allow sports betting? Yes, it does. Kansas authorized sports wagering when SB 84 was signed into law in May 2022. Legal betting was launched on September 1, 2022.

Is sports betting legal in Kansas City? There are two Kansas cities, in a sense. One is located across the river in Missouri, which has not yet launched sports betting, despite it now being legal. As a result, you must currently cross into Kansas City, Kansas, to legally place a sports bet.

What sports betting apps are legal in Kansas? Regulated Kansas sports betting apps include DraftKings, FanDuel, and ESPN Bet. However, you also have the option of wagering at offshore sites like BetWhale, BetOnline, and BUSR.

How does sports betting work in Kansas? The Kansas Lottery regulates legal sports betting in the state. Six regulated sportsbooks offer both physical and online sites. Additionally, Federal law does not prohibit Kansans from using offshore sportsbooks that accept players from the United States.

Is online gambling legal in Kansas? Online and in-person sports betting and pari-mutuel betting are all legal in Kansas. That also includes mobile wagering. However, online casinos are prohibited in the state.