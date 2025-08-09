Best Delaware Sports Betting Sites in August, 2025

BetWhale Up to $1,250 Sports Betting Welcome Bonus

Live Streaming for In-Play Betting Action

BetNow 200% Welcome Bonus Up to $1,000

Exclusive Crypto Bonuses with Frequent Rewards

BUSR 100% Welcome Bonus up to $2,500

10% in Horse Betting Rebates

MyBookie 50% Deposit Match Up to $1,000

Exciting Contests and Promotions with Huge Rewards

Everygame 100% Signup Bonus Up to $200

Enchanced Live Betting with Multiview Feature

Bet105 50% Deposit Match up to $100

Parlay Hub Offers Ready-Made 3-Team and 4-Team Parlay Bets

BC.Game Up to $20,000 Welcome Bonus

Interactive Bet Slip with Quick Bet Mode

BetUS 125% Bonus on First 3 Deposits

Advanced Parlay Builder for More Complex Betting Strategies

XBet Get $200 in Bonus Bets

7% Cashback on Horse Racing Bets

Wild.io 100% Welcome Bonus Up To $200

World-Class VIP Loyalty Program

Comboboosts on Select Sports and Esports Markets Our Score 8.5 Wild.io Get Offer NO CODE REQUIRED

Find the Best Delaware Sportsbook For You

Below, you can see reviews of the top Delaware sportsbooks on our list. Our team of experts has thoroughly researched all available information on these popular betting sites, enabling you to make an informed decision about your next gambling destination. Even if you’ve already selected a site, we recommend reading these mini-reviews to gain a better understanding of the strengths (and weaknesses) of each.

1. BetWhale – Best Overall Delaware Sports Betting Site for Crypto Welcome Bonus Value

BetWhale stands out as one of the best platforms in Delaware, thanks to its extremely generous crypto welcome offer. While most sportsbooks cap bonuses at a few hundred bucks, BetWhale blows that away with a 200% match up to $6,000 when you deposit with crypto.

Best Crypto Welcome Bonus:

Welcome Offer 200% up to $6,000 Promo Code N/A Minimum Deposit $100 Playthrough Requirement 15x

While testing BetWhale, we funded the account with Ethereum, and the bonus hit instantly. Of course, there is a wide variety of other currencies, but it’s impossible for us to test them all. BetWhale supports all major markets and offers competitive odds on the NFL, NBA, and NCAAF, along with a smooth user experience on both desktop and mobile. Most importantly, crypto payments were fast, secure, and had no hidden fees. If you’re using Bitcoin, ETH, or USDT when backing teams in Delaware, this site should be your go-to.

The only knock? Promotions beyond the welcome bonus are limited, so seasoned players may want more weekly reloads or free bet offers. The welcome bonus has a slightly higher minimum deposit, which may not be ideal for newcomers looking for a quick, low-risk bet.

💡 Expert’s Opinion

Crypto players don’t see bonuses this big often – BetWhale’s $6,000 crypto match is one of the highest we’ve reviewed. With 15x wagering and a $10,000 cap, it’s a genuine offer for high rollers. Overall, BetWhale is undoubtedly one of the best crypto sportsbooks in DE in 2025, offering blockchain payment support and a substantial depth of sportsbook options.

2. BetNow – Best for Low Minimum Bets and Competitive Odds

Looking for a sportsbook where you don’t have to risk big money to get started? Seeking fair and competitive lines? Then read on, because BetNow is the top Delaware mobile sports betting site for low-stakes players who prioritize value. With $1 minimum bets and excellent odds on game lines for NFL, NBA, and college sports, it’s perfect for budget bettors and sharp line-hunters.

Low Minimums & Sharp Odds

Feature Details Minimum Sports Bet $1 Strongest Odds On NFL, NBA, NCAAF Betting Markets Moneyline, totals, props, futures, parlays

BetNow gives you what many Delaware sports bettors want: a low barrier to entry with $1 minimum wagers, and some of the best lines on major U.S. sports. Whether you’re betting on the Eagles, Blue Hens, or Yankees, the prices are often on par with, or better than, the big boys.

The website is well-designed and easy to navigate. Live betting is smooth, and markets update quickly. If you’re a bonus hunter or want more promos, you might find BetNow a bit bare-bones, but for clean, efficient betting at low cost, it’s easily one of the best Delaware mobile sports betting options.

💡 Expert’s Opinion

BetNow offered competitive prices, particularly on NFL spreads and NCAAF totals. This sportsbook exceeds expectations for Delaware mobile betting fans who prefer to bet small and often, or prioritize line integrity over flashy features.

3. BetOnline – Best for Sharp Bettors Hunting Free Bet Bonuses

Are you a sharp bettor looking for an edge and no-strings-attached value? BetOnline is one of the best Delaware betting sites for early lines, competitive odds, and a free bet bonus with no rollover.

Top Free Bets Welcome bonus:

Welcome Offer $250 in free bets with no strings attached Promo Code FREE250 Minimum Deposit $50 Playthrough Requirement 0x (No wagering requirement on free bet winnings)

BetOnline took third place on our list due to its dual focus on sharp betting features and generous, hassle-free promotions. Its ‘No Strings’ welcome bonus is rare and equates to up to $250 in free bets with no wagering requirement on winnings. You also get 100 free spins for online casino play, all with a single $50 deposit. So, you can switch between the casino and the sports section if you wish.

What sets BetOnline apart for advanced users is its early line availability, especially for NFL, MMA, and college football, as well as its reliable limits.

💡 Expert’s Opinion

BetOnline is usually the first to post NFL and UFC odds, so it’s a go-to for bettors who want to beat line movement. It’s also one of the most trusted offshore sportsbooks with over 25 years of operation and support for both crypto and fiat players.

The Free Bet bonus is one of the cleanest we’ve seen – winnings are yours outright, no strings attached. That’s almost unheard of among Delaware online sportsbooks.

How to Choose the Best Delaware Betting Site

When looking for a trustworthy online sportsbook in Delaware, it’s not just about flashy bonuses or big names. The best Delaware sportsbooks must meet strict standards for player safety, fair play, and a smooth betting experience. That’s why our team of experts uses a thorough review process.

Accessibility in Delaware : Online sportsbooks must be fully accessible to users in Delaware without a VPN or workarounds. This means compliance with local laws and smooth verification and transactions. For example, all our recommended sites, such as BetWhale and BetNow, utilize geo-permission technology to enable Delaware residents to access them without needing a VPN.

: Online sportsbooks must be fully accessible to users in Delaware without a VPN or workarounds. This means compliance with local laws and smooth verification and transactions. For example, all our recommended sites, such as BetWhale and BetNow, utilize geo-permission technology to enable Delaware residents to access them without needing a VPN. Licensing & Security : Proper licensing is essential; it confirms that the operator is regulated and held to high standards of fairness and security. A licensed site also means your personal and financial data is encrypted and protected. Our top picks, such as BetOnline, are licensed in reputable jurisdictions and are regulated by internationally recognized authorities, including the Malta Gaming Authority (MGA). They utilize SSL encryption and offer responsible gambling tools.

: Proper licensing is essential; it confirms that the operator is regulated and held to high standards of fairness and security. A licensed site also means your personal and financial data is encrypted and protected. Our top picks, such as BetOnline, are licensed in reputable jurisdictions and are regulated by internationally recognized authorities, including the Malta Gaming Authority (MGA). They utilize SSL encryption and offer responsible gambling tools. DE Teams & Markets : Delaware sports fans want access to local and national teams, especially betting markets for the Eagles, Phillies, and Blue Hens. Thus, a DE sportsbook with broad market coverage and deep betting options, including player props and in-game bets, is key. We highlight sites like BetNow, which offer dozens of markets for popular pro and college teams in the region.

: Delaware sports fans want access to local and national teams, especially betting markets for the Eagles, Phillies, and Blue Hens. Thus, a DE sportsbook with broad market coverage and deep betting options, including player props and in-game bets, is key. We highlight sites like BetNow, which offer dozens of markets for popular pro and college teams in the region. Welcome Bonus : A strong welcome offer helps new bettors maximize the value of their first deposit and bets. These bonuses come in the form of risk-free bets or deposit matches, which can extend playtime. For example, BetWhale offers a deposit match welcome package worth up to $6,000. It’s also worth mentioning that a deposit match is a fairly standard offer; it may sometimes be combined with free bets and other deals.

: A strong welcome offer helps new bettors maximize the value of their first deposit and bets. These bonuses come in the form of risk-free bets or deposit matches, which can extend playtime. For example, BetWhale offers a deposit match welcome package worth up to $6,000. It’s also worth mentioning that a deposit match is a fairly standard offer; it may sometimes be combined with free bets and other deals. Banking : Reliable banking options make it easy to deposit and withdraw without hassle. Fast payouts, low fees, and trusted payment methods, such as PayPal or ACH transfers, are essential. Our recommended sportsbooks, such as BetOnline, support all major banking options in the US, including credit and debit cards, transfers, and cryptocurrencies.

: Reliable banking options make it easy to deposit and withdraw without hassle. Fast payouts, low fees, and trusted payment methods, such as PayPal or ACH transfers, are essential. Our recommended sportsbooks, such as BetOnline, support all major banking options in the US, including credit and debit cards, transfers, and cryptocurrencies. Ongoing Promotions : Weekly promotions, such as odds boosts, parlay insurance, or cashback deals, reward loyal players and keep betting activity going beyond the welcome bonus. We like sites like Bet 105, which offer promotions, including both cashback and boosted odds, on UFC cards, for instance.

: Weekly promotions, such as odds boosts, parlay insurance, or cashback deals, reward loyal players and keep betting activity going beyond the welcome bonus. We like sites like Bet 105, which offer promotions, including both cashback and boosted odds, on UFC cards, for instance. Mobile/App : A mobile experience is key, especially for live betting and quick wagers on the go. The best Delaware sportsbooks offer dedicated apps or fully responsive mobile sites that replicate all desktop features. All of the brands in our list support mobile gambling.

: A mobile experience is key, especially for live betting and quick wagers on the go. The best Delaware sportsbooks offer dedicated apps or fully responsive mobile sites that replicate all desktop features. All of the brands in our list support mobile gambling. Customer Support: Good customer service can make a big difference when you have account or betting issues. Look for sportsbooks with 24/7 live chat, email support, and a robust help centre. Brands like BetWhale stand out by responding within minutes, whether you’re a new or experienced bettor.

Registration: How to Sign Up at a Delaware Online Sports Betting Site & Claim Your Welcome Bonus

We’ve made it simple for bettors to find the best Delaware sportsbooks that are legal, secure, and loaded with local perks. Now it’s time to show you how to register for them. Follow these four quick steps to get started and unlock your welcome bonus at the premier gambling sites featured on this page:

Choose a Delaware-Approved Sportsbook: Pick a legal, licensed DE sportsbook. Go back to the beginning of this review and choose one of the top 10 brands we have reviewed. Assess the key features to ensure the sportsbook aligns with your gambling style. Sign Up and Verify Your Info: Open the casino’s website and go to the ‘Register’ or ‘Sign Up’ section. You’ll be asked to enter your details and some financial information. Don’t worry, this process will take around 5 minutes or less. Fund Your Account: After creating your account, you can go to the ‘Deposit’ section and fund your account. All of the listed sportsbooks on our list offer various payment solutions, including cryptocurrencies. Please ensure you check the minimum and maximum deposit limits before proceeding. Claim Your Welcome Bonus: This is not a mandatory step, but we strongly encourage you to take advantage of the welcome bonus of your chosen sportsbook. Sign-in promotions are not always rewarding, but that’s not the case with our recommended websites, so feel free to jumpstart your gambling journey with some free bets!

Is Sports Betting Legal in Delaware?

Yes, sports betting is legal in Delaware under specific conditions. Retail betting has been available since June 5, 2018, following Delaware’s swift action after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down the Professional & Amateur Sports Protection Act (PASPA) in May 2018. Initially, only parlay cards were allowed statewide. However, an expansion included single-game and futures markets at the three casinos: Delaware Park, Dover Downs (now Bally’s), and Harrington Raceway & Casino.

Delaware online sports betting took longer to launch. But, after selecting BetRivers as its sole licensed operator in late 2023, Delaware officially launched its first mobile sportsbook on January 3, 2024. While exclusive to BetRivers, House Bill 365 aims to open the market to additional sports betting operators.

Betting Options Is It Legal in the State? Retail Betting ✅ Online Sports Betting ✅ (Only BetRivers) Tribal Casinos that House Sportsbooks ❌ Pari-Mutuel Horse Racing Betting at Physical Tracks ✅ Horse Racing Betting Online ✅ College Sports Betting ✅ (No wagers on in-state teams or player propositions) Esports Betting ❌ Politics Betting ❌ Entertainment Betting ❌ Daily Fantasy Sports ✅

Is There Legal Retail Betting in Delaware?

Absolutely. Retail sports wagering in Delaware has been legal since June 5, 2018, under House Bill 100. This bill allows wagering on single games, parlays, and futures for professional and college sports (excluding in-state college teams) at three racino-casinos. These Delaware betting locations – Delaware Park, Bally’s Dover (formerly Dover Downs), and Harrington Raceway – were quick to set up sportsbook operations post-PASPA-repeal, and each location offers betting windows, lounges, and live event screens.

Retail DE Sportsbooks Address Delaware Park Casino & Sportsbook 777 Delaware Park Blvd, Wilmington, DE Bally’s Dover Hotel & Casino Race & Sportsbook 1131 N Dupont Hwy, Dover, DE Harrington Raceway & Casino Sportsbook 18500 S DuPont Hwy, Harrington, DE

Is Online Sports Betting Legal in Delaware?

Yes. Following years of planning and deliberations on a provider, BetRivers launched as Delaware’s first and only legal online sportsbook. The soft launch took place on December 27, 2023, followed by a full rollout on January 3, 2024. At present, online Delaware sports betting is regulated by the State Lottery Office.

Attempts have been made to expand the market, but these have faced setbacks. In 2024, House Bill 365 proposed allowing each of the state’s three casinos to partner with up to two online sportsbooks. Although the bill passed a House committee, it did not reach a full vote before the legislative session ended. As a result, Delaware remains a single-operator state, though further efforts to open the market are likely.

When Did Delaware Legalize Sports Betting?

Delaware legalized in-person wagering on June 5, 2018. It was the first state outside of Nevada to offer complete single-game wagering after the Supreme Court overturned the federal ban on sports betting.

Retail sportsbooks opened in 2018, but online and mobile betting in Delaware didn’t launch until late December 2023. The state launched its first online sportsbook through a partnership with the Delaware Sports Lottery and BetRivers, with full mobile access available to the public in early January 2024.

Does Delaware Have Tribal Casinos with Sportsbooks?

No, Delaware does not have any tribal casinos with sportsbooks. While the state recognises two Native American tribes, the Lenape Indian Tribe of Delaware and the Nanticoke Indian Association, neither holds federal recognition or operates any gaming facilities. Without federal recognition, these tribes cannot establish sovereign casinos under federal law. Additionally, both tribes have policies against pursuing casino gaming.

Horse Racing Betting Legalities in Delaware

Horse racing is legal both in-person and online via pari‑mutuel wagering. Physical betting occurs at racetracks such as Delaware Park, Dover Downs, and Harrington Raceway, which operate simulcast facilities. Online pari‑mutuel betting is also allowed, as Delaware is among the states offering full digital horse wager platforms.

College Betting Legalities in Delaware

You can bet on out-of-state college football and basketball teams on the moneyline and spread at BetRivers. However, online betting on college teams based in Delaware is strictly prohibited. This means you cannot legally bet on games featuring local schools, such as the University of Delaware or Delaware State University.

Esports Betting Legalities in Delaware

As of 2025, esports betting is not legal in Delaware. While traditional sports wagers are permitted, the Delaware Lottery has not authorized wagers on esports events. This means that, despite the popularity of competitive video gaming, residents are prohibited from legally placing bets on esports competitions within the state.

Politics & Entertainment Betting Legalities in Delaware

Betting on political events and entertainment awards is explicitly prohibited. Delaware’s gambling regulations do not permit wagers on outcomes such as elections, reality TV show results, or award ceremonies like the Oscars. This restriction ensures that betting activities remain focused on traditional sports and are not influenced by political or entertainment events.

DFS in Delaware

Daily Fantasy Sports contests have been legal since July 26, 2017, under the Delaware Interactive Fantasy Contest Act. Platforms such as FanDuel DFS and Drafters are permitted. DFS is overseen by the Delaware Division of Gaming Enforcement.

What About Offshore Sportsbooks in DE?

Offshore sportsbooks are online betting sites operating outside U.S. jurisdiction, often licensed in international markets such as Curacao or Panama. Delaware’s online gambling laws, as well as the U.S. federal gaming framework, do not govern these platforms. However, they still operate with licensing, security protocols, and customer protections that can rival, if not surpass, domestic platforms. Many have been serving U.S. customers for decades and have earned reputations for reliability, fast payouts, and massive market depth.

For Delaware bettors, the appeal of offshore sportsbooks comes down to variety and flexibility. As of now, BetRivers is the only licensed online sportsbook in the state. That leaves players limited access to odds comparisons, betting formats, and promotional offers.

Offshore sportsbooks offer Delawareans expanded choices, particularly in areas such as college sports betting (including in-state teams), esports, and international markets that may not be readily available through local operators.

Here are some of the top reasons Delaware bettors turn to offshore sportsbooks:

In-State College Team Betting : Back teams like the Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens, which are off-limits at local sportsbooks.

: Back teams like the Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens, which are off-limits at local sportsbooks. More Bonus Variety : Enjoy larger sign-up offers, crypto reload bonuses, and ongoing VIP perks.

: Enjoy larger sign-up offers, crypto reload bonuses, and ongoing VIP perks. More Betting Markets : Wager on niche sports, international leagues, and entertainment events not covered by BetRivers.

: Wager on niche sports, international leagues, and entertainment events not covered by BetRivers. Crypto-Friendly Banking : Deposit and withdraw using Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and more.

: Deposit and withdraw using Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and more. No Geolocation Blocks: Bet freely without needing in-state geolocation checks or specialised apps.

Mobile Betting Options & Betting Apps in Delaware

Although in-person wagering has been legal since 2018, it wasn’t until late 2023 that Delaware mobile sports betting officially launched, with the BetRivers app going live. Today, bettors can place wagers on the go without visiting physical casinos. BetRivers’ app fills that need, but many offshore sportsbooks have also jumped on the bandwagon by offering mobile-optimized sites.

State and app store restrictions prevent most offshore betting sites from offering dedicated apps. CoinCasino is the only alternative: a Delaware app that can be sideloaded rather than downloaded from the Google Play Store.

The rest of our offshore brands are fully responsive mobile DE sportsbooks. Bookmark one, add it to your home screen, and you’ll have a near-app experience without needing to download software.

The Path to Delaware Sports Gambling Legislation

Delaware has long held a unique place in U.S. sports gambling law, legalising betting in various forms since the 1970s and pioneering single-game wagering outside Nevada. Today, retail betting in Delaware thrives at the state’s three racetrack casinos and online via BetRivers, the first state-authorised mobile sportsbook, which entered the market in December 2023.

A complete timeline of key legislation events in the state can be seen below (most recent first):

June 2024 – HB 365 ‘dies’ in Appropriations Committee, leaving BetRivers as the sole online sportsbook.

– HB 365 ‘dies’ in Appropriations Committee, leaving BetRivers as the sole online sportsbook. April 11, 2024 – Rep. Cooke and Rep. Bush introduced House Bill 365, which aims to permit multiple mobile sportsbooks beyond BetRivers and to mirror the models of neighboring states.

– Rep. Cooke and Rep. Bush introduced House Bill 365, which aims to permit multiple mobile sportsbooks beyond BetRivers and to mirror the models of neighboring states. December 27, 2023 – BetRivers goes live as the exclusive mobile and online sportsbook under contract with the Delaware Sports Lottery.

– BetRivers goes live as the exclusive mobile and online sportsbook under contract with the Delaware Sports Lottery. May 14, 2024 – Delaware Lottery and BetRivers publicly oppose HB 365, citing concerns over state revenue and horse racing industry support.

– Delaware Lottery and BetRivers publicly oppose HB 365, citing concerns over state revenue and horse racing industry support. April 2023 – The Delaware Lottery office officially selected Rush Street Interactive (BetRivers) as its vendor for the state’s online gaming operations, including iGaming and mobile sports wagering.

– The Delaware Lottery office officially selected Rush Street Interactive (BetRivers) as its vendor for the state’s online gaming operations, including iGaming and mobile sports wagering. June 5, 2018 – Retail sportsbooks launch at Delaware Park, Dover Downs, and Harrington Raceway, making Delaware the first state outside Nevada to offer single-game bets.

– Retail sportsbooks launch at Delaware Park, Dover Downs, and Harrington Raceway, making Delaware the first state outside Nevada to offer single-game bets. May 14, 2018 – U.S. Supreme Court repeals PASPA in Murphy v. NCAA, enabling Delaware to expand beyond parlay-only betting.

– U.S. Supreme Court repeals PASPA in Murphy v. NCAA, enabling Delaware to expand beyond parlay-only betting. May 14, 2009 – Governor Jack Markell signs legislation authorizing single-game wagering; major leagues sue, temporarily halting the rollout.

– Governor Jack Markell signs legislation authorizing single-game wagering; major leagues sue, temporarily halting the rollout. July 24, 2009 – Lawsuit by the NFL, NBA, NHL, MLB, and NCAA blocks the expansion of single-game betting under PASPA.

– Lawsuit by the NFL, NBA, NHL, MLB, and NCAA blocks the expansion of single-game betting under PASPA. January 1976 – Delaware Lottery launches NFL parlay betting at retail outlets, earning a partial exemption under PASPA.

How Does Delaware’s Sports Betting Legislation Compare to Its Neighbours’

The legal framework of online betting in Delaware often forces bettors to choose between traveling across state lines or wagering offshore. Neighboring states, such as Maryland, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania, offer broader access; however, each operates under its own regulatory nuances and definitions of legality, mobile access, and licensing models.

Maryland

Online betting in Maryland has been legal since November 2022, following the state legislature’s approval in 2021. Mobile and retail sportsbooks operate under state regulation, with geolocation checking required to ensure bets are placed within Maryland borders. Since launch, approximately 11 licensed sportsbooks, including FanDuel, DraftKings, Caesars, BetMGM, and Fanatics, have been operating in the state, generating billions in handle and significant tax revenue. Due to strict geolocation enforcement, residents cannot bet from outside the state, even if they are registered.

New Jersey

New Jersey legalized sports wagers in 2018 after a voter-backed referendum and enabling legislation, becoming the first state outside Nevada to launch retail and online wagering. Online betting options have expanded to well over 20 licensed sportsbooks regulated by the Division of Gaming Enforcement. NJ also leads in tax revenue generation – over $1 billion in betting revenue in 2023 – thanks to broad market access and a competitive regulatory regime.

Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania legalized retail betting in October 2017 and launched online/mobile wagering shortly after, under licensed operators tied to casinos and racetracks. The state permits both in-person and mobile play, with comprehensive coverage of sports markets and licensed brands. Betting must occur within state boundaries, enforced via geolocation tools similar to neighbouring states.

Most Popular Sports Teams, Athletes, & In-State Events for Online Betting in Delaware

There aren’t many Delaware-based teams to root for, as the state doesn’t have any major league pro teams of its own in the NFL, NBA, or MLB. Instead, the state’s sports fans are die-hard for nearby teams in Philadelphia, Baltimore, and Washington, D.C.

Thanks to this regional connection, online betting in Delaware covers a ton of popular teams across multiple leagues. Plus, Delaware college teams, such as the Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens and Wilmington Blue Rocks, add a homegrown flavour to the sportsbook picture.

🏈 NFL 🏀 NBA ⚾️ MLB 🏒 NHL ⚽️ MLS 🏀🏈 NCAA Philadelphia Eagles, Baltimore Ravens, Washington Commanders Philadelphia 76ers Delaware Blue Coats (G-League) Philadelphia Phillies, Baltimore Orioles, Wilmington Blue Rocks (MiLB) Philadelphia Flyers, Washington Capitals D.C. United, Philadelphia Union Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens, Delaware State Hornets, Wilmington Wildcats, Goldey–Beacom Lightning

Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens

The Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens draw solid local support, especially in football and basketball. While state law prohibits betting on in-state college teams, fans can still wager on nearby schools and other mid-major programs regularly featured with competitive lines throughout the season. Head offshore to BetOnline, however, and you can back the Fightin’ Blue Hens every week of the season, claim targeted NCAA football bonuses, and join big money competitions, such as NCAA Survivor.

Wilmington Blue Rocks

This minor league baseball team attracts local fans from spring through summer. BetWhale sometimes includes Blue Rocks parlays or series packages that resonate with in-state bettors.

UFC & Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Fight Nights and significant pay-per-view events are popular among Delaware bettors. BetOnline offers comprehensive MMA card lines and frequently features promotions tied to high-profile matchups, with the best being a split decision refund on select bouts.

Dover Motor Speedway (NASCAR)

NASCAR races, especially those at Dover, are big in Delaware. BetNow offers race markets, top-finisher bets, and prop options during race weekends, along with occasional state-specific promotions.

Philadelphia Eagles

Eagles fans are everywhere in Delaware, particularly during the playoffs. Online odds for moneyline, props, and futures on games are always strong at BetOnline. New users can also receive promotions tied to Philadelphia teams during the season, especially during big playoff runs.

Philadelphia 76ers

BetOnline offers strong coverage of the Sixers, especially during the NBA regular season. Fans can find a wide range of player props, team specials, and live in-game betting markets, making it one of the best options for Delaware sports betting among basketball enthusiasts.

Philadelphia Phillies

Baseball fans in Delaware often support and bet on the Philadelphia Phillies. BetWhale offers full MLB coverage, including moneylines, over/unders, and player props. Promotions tied to big moments, such as Opening Day or the trade deadline, occasionally boost the value of these bets.

Best Delaware Sports Betting Promos for 2025

Welcome offers and ongoing promotions play a significant role in making online sports betting in Delaware an attractive option, particularly for new users seeking to maximize their value. The best Delaware sportsbooks offer everything from deposit matches and free bets to parlay boosts and betting competitions. However, terms like rollover requirements and withdrawal caps vary, so be sure to read the fine print carefully.

Deposit Match

A deposit match bonus is just how it sounds: the sportsbook matches a percentage of your first deposit with bonus funds you can bet on sports. The standout Delaware betting site here is BetWhale, which has a 200% match up to $6,000 for crypto deposits. With a 15x rollover and a $10,000 cap, it’s an excellent deal. Credit and debit card users can still get a 100% match up to $1,000, but it’s the crypto bonus where BetWhale really shines.

No-Sweat Bets

No-sweat bets give you a chance to get back a portion of your stake if your bet loses under certain conditions. Bet 105 has a no-sweat bet promo for UFC fans. If you bet on any UFC numbered event or Fight Night and the fight goes to a split decision and your fighter loses, Bet 105 will give you 25% of your losses back as a free bet. This cashback is credited automatically, so you have a safety net for those close MMA fights.

Sports/Horse Racing Rebates

Cashback rebates give you a percentage of your losses, reducing the risk for frequent bettors. For NFL and horse racing fans, Bet 105 offers 5% cashback on losses every Monday and Thursday for NFL bets. This rebate helps mitigate the impact of a losing streak and rewards consistent players with genuine value on their bets.

Odds Boosts

Odds boosts temporarily increase the payout on select bets, making them more appealing to bettors. Bet 105 offers odds boosts across various sports markets, raising the payout on popular bets. Since these promos have expiration dates, be sure to check the site regularly after signing up to take advantage of the latest boosted odds.

Sport-Specific Ongoing Promotions

Ongoing sport-specific promos are bonuses that cater to fans of specific sports. Several Delaware sportsbooks have these promos to keep bettors engaged. For example, BUSR has a $150 racebook bonus for horse racing. Bet 105 has a referral program where you can earn up to $75 in free bets by inviting friends, so it’s a great option for social bettors looking to boost their bankroll.

VIP/Loyalty Programs

If you bet regularly, VIP and loyalty programs are essential for maximizing your value. BetOnline has one of the best loyalty programs for Delaware bettors, awarding points on every bet that can be redeemed for free bets, bonuses, and exclusive perks. Their tiered program means long-term players get personalised rewards and special treatment, making BetOnline the top choice for loyal sports bettors.

Delaware Betting Tips and Mistakes to Avoid

Online sports betting in Delaware can be fun and profitable, but only if you approach it with the right mindset and strategy. Rule number one? Always use a verified, licensed sportsbook in Delaware. Beyond that, many new bettors fall into the same traps – costly mistakes that can be avoided with some prep and awareness.

Not reading the fine print on welcome bonuses : Many players jump on big welcome offers without realising they come with playthrough requirements. Always read the terms to know how much you have to bet before you can withdraw.

: Many players jump on big welcome offers without realising they come with playthrough requirements. Always read the terms to know how much you have to bet before you can withdraw. Betting on sports you aren’t familiar with : Betting on sports or leagues you don’t understand increases your risk of losing. Stick to sports and teams you know so you can make better decisions.

: Betting on sports or leagues you don’t understand increases your risk of losing. Stick to sports and teams you know so you can make better decisions. Failing to manage your bankroll : Placing big bets without tracking your overall bankroll is a fast way to lose money. Set a budget and bet limits to keep it fun and sustainable.

: Placing big bets without tracking your overall bankroll is a fast way to lose money. Set a budget and bet limits to keep it fun and sustainable. Chasing losses : Trying to win back what you lost with impulsive or big bets is a mistake. Stay disciplined, take breaks, and don’t make emotional decisions after a loss.

: Trying to win back what you lost with impulsive or big bets is a mistake. Stay disciplined, take breaks, and don’t make emotional decisions after a loss. Not shopping for better odds : Sportsbooks offer slightly different odds on the same games. Compare odds before you bet to get the best value for your money.

: Sportsbooks offer slightly different odds on the same games. Compare odds before you bet to get the best value for your money. Betting without a strategy: Random betting with no plan rarely leads to long-term success. Develop a system that improves over time, whether by focusing on specific markets or tracking key statistics.

Responsible Delaware Sports Gambling

Online sports betting in Delaware should always be fun, not stressful. It’s important to always set limits and never risk more than you can afford to lose. Our recommended sportsbooks offer responsible gambling tools, including deposit limits, time-outs, and self-exclusion options, to help you manage your gaming activities. There is nothing shameful about using these tools to maintain healthy gambling habits.

If you or someone you know is struggling with gambling addiction, help is available. Delaware offers confidential support through the Delaware Council on Gambling Problems, which provides free resources, counselling referrals, and 24/7 assistance. You can call the helpline on 1-888-850-8888.

Have You Found Your New Favorite Delaware Online Sportsbook?

With only one state-regulated mobile sportsbook and a growing demand for better options, many Delaware players are turning to trusted offshore platforms, and we just showed you the best ones.

Of all the options we tested, BetWhale stood out as the number-one choice for DE sports gambling. It offers a sleek mobile interface, fast cryptocurrency payouts, a generous welcome bonus, and a wide range of markets. If you’re ready to enjoy a premium betting experience tailored to Delaware players, give BetWhale a shot.

FAQs

Does Delaware allow sports betting? Yes, it does. You can place legal sports wagers in Delaware at physical and online venues. Retail sportsbooks launched at Delaware Park, Dover Downs, and Harrington Raceway in 2018, and Delaware sportsbooks officially went live in late 2023 through the state’s one regulated platform, BetRivers.

Is online gambling legal in Delaware? Yes, online gambling in Delaware is fully legal and regulated. The Delaware Lottery oversees a variety of online gambling options, including casino games, poker, horse race wagering, and sports wagering, accessible through licensed platforms.

What sports betting apps are legal in Delaware? The only legal and widely recognised option among the best Delaware sports betting apps is BetRivers. Our recommended Delaware online sportsbooks also offer mobile betting that doesn’t require any app downloads. These offshore platforms remain legal because they operate overseas under proper licensing and regulatory oversight.

Do you have to pay taxes on sports bets in Delaware? Yes, winnings made from online sports wagers in Delaware are subject to federal and state taxes. While the state levies a tax on operators’ revenue, individual bettors must report their winnings on tax returns and may face withholding on larger payouts.