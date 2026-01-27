Best Super Bowl Betting Sites in the UK for 2026

Top Rated Super Bowl Betting Sites 2026

We are now going to explore our top UK betting sites for Super Bowl LX in far greater detail. Below, you’ll find a concise summary of our picks and the unique features that help set them apart.

Best for Super Bowl Odds and Markets Paddy Power Among the best NFL betting sites, Paddy Power provides the most diverse selection of Super Bowl betting odds and markets. These include extensive match wagering and Bet Builder options, the latter of which lets you combine multiple markets such as spreads, totals, and player props. There are even alternate rushing and passing yard markets available. + Show more Overall Verdict 9.8 /10 Welcome offer Bet £5, Get £30 in Free Bets Get Offer Quick Overview Among the best NFL betting sites, Paddy Power provides the most diverse selection of Super Bowl betting odds and markets. These include extensive match wagering and Bet Builder options, the latter of which lets you combine multiple markets such as spreads, totals, and player props. There are even alternate rushing and passing yard markets available. + Show more Pros £25,000 Super Bowl picks game

Weekly free bets available with the Paddy's Rewards Club

Wide choice of Super Bowl half time show novelty bets

Money back if 2nd or 3rd to the SP favourite in horse racing Cons Old fashioned and bland betting interface

🏈 What Super Bowl offers are available at Paddy Power? In terms of outright Super Bowl betting, you can wager on the final matchup, the game's exact result, and access competitive odds on the MVP winner. There are even several special markets, which pertain to the iconic Super Bowl halftime show and the over/under on the total number of global viewers. You should keep your eyes peeled for the site's Power Prices too. These will be applied to qualifying betting lines, including the outright winner. For example, the odds of the Patriots winning Super Bowl LX have recently been enhanced from 9/4 to 11/4, creating a generous boost of 15%. Paddy Power is also running a free-to-enter NFL Showdown tournament. This NFL contest requires you to predict several Championship games and Super Bowl outcomes, with correct picks unlocking your share of a £15,000 jackpot. You must provide eight predictions, while multiple winners are permitted per tournament. 🏆 The Best Super Bowl betting features at Paddy Power Feature Top Benefit Bet Builder Use this to combine multiple Super Bowl lines in a single wager Super Bowl Specials Includes the MVP winner and Super Bowl halftime show markets Power Prices Boost selected Super Bowl odds by 15%+ NFL Showdown This NFL Contest adopts a pick 'em format and unlocks a £15,000 jackpot 💡Expert Opinion Paddy Power's range of betting markets is huge, from the selection of Super Bowl Bet Builder options to novelty specials. The brand's Power Prices also boost selected Super Bowl odds, some by 15% and up. In addition to the NFL Showdown and odds boosts, the Paddy Power welcome offer comprises £30 in free bets when you deposit and wager £5 at odds of 1/1 (2.00) or greater. The offer is available for NFL betting as well as popular sports like Premier League football and horse racing. UKGC Licence 39439 No. of Super Bowl betting markets 180+ Super Bowl Novelty Bets ✅ Will Jennifer Lopez make a special guest appearance Super Bowl Team Specials ✅ Will the Seahawks win the race to 10 points Mobile App ✅ Available on Android and iOS Min. Deposit/Min. Withdrawal £5/£0.01 Withdrawal Time 0-24 Hours ((Immediate in shops with the Paddy's Rewards card) Payment Options Debit Card, Bank Transfer, Neteller, PayPal, Skrill, Paysafecard and others

Overall Winner for Super Bowl Player Specials Betting Coral The Coral betting site offers extensive NFL and Super Bowl coverage, starting with competitive outrights for the 2026 winner. Individual player outrights are available, too, including the winner of the coveted MVP award. Eagles’ quarterback Jalen Hurts won the award in 2025, while the Seahawks’ QB is Coral’s favourite ahead of Super Bowl LX. + Show more Overall Verdict 9.4 /10 Welcome offer Bet £10, Get £50 in Free Bets Get Offer Quick Overview The Coral betting site offers extensive NFL and Super Bowl coverage, starting with competitive outrights for the 2026 winner. Individual player outrights are available, too, including the winner of the coveted MVP award. Eagles’ quarterback Jalen Hurts won the award in 2025, while the Seahawks’ QB is Coral’s favourite ahead of Super Bowl LX. + Show more Pros Industry leading Bet £10 Get £50 welcome offer

Daily random rewards with the Coral Rewards Shaker promotion

Huge selection of totals, over/under, quarter, half and player specials

Instant cash withdrawals using the Coral Rewards card Cons Players only have 7 days to use the free bet credits

🏈Why is Coral great for Super Bowl betting? Of course, Coral offers NFL match betting in the build-up to the Super Bowl showpiece. When wagering on the NFC and AFC Championship games, for example, you can access 200+ betting markets, including quarter lines and alternate spreads. The number of lines available ahead of the Super Bowl will increase further the closer we get to the big game. Coral is also running a dedicated welcome offer for those of you who want to place American football or NFL bets. Available to new customers, this bonus comprises up to £50 in free bets when you deposit and wager £10+ at minimum odds of 1/2 (1.50). The qualifying bet must be made within 14 days, and can include wagers on the upcoming Championship games. Selected Super Bowl wagers may also qualify for odds boosts at Coral. Such lines will be marked with the Odds Booster icon, which may increase by between 10% and 20%. 🏆Top Super Bowl features found at Coral Feature Top Benefit Super Bowl Outrights Include competitive outright winner prices and MVP odds Extensive NFL and Super Bowl Betting Markets Access 200+ match betting markets Boosted Odds Qualifying Super Bowl lines may be boosted by between 10% and 20% Free Bet Offer Deposit and Bet £10 on American football to unlock £50 free bets 💡Expert Opinion Coral's outright odds are very competitive, which is important given how open Super Bowl XL is. The application of generous odds boosts to qualifying Super Bowl lines also creates value when engaging in match betting, especially given the broad range of markets available. By betting £10+ on the NFC or AFC Championship game, you can also unlock £50 in free bets ahead of the Super Bowl. UKGC Licence 54743 No. of Super Bowl Markets 185+ Super Bowl Novelty Bets ✅ Will the game go to overtime Super Bowl Team Specials ✅ Will both teams score 10 or more points Mobile App ✅ Android 7.0 and iOS 13.0 or higher Min. Deposit/Min. Withdrawal £5/£5 Withdrawal Time 1-3 days (Immediate in shops with the Coral Rewards card) Payment Options VISA, Mastercard, Skrill, Neteller, Paypal, Apple Pay, G Pay, Bank Transfer

Best NFL Site for Super Bowl Betting Offers Ladbrokes Both Coral and Ladbrokes are owned by Entain Plc, so they offer a similar range of Super Bowl betting markets. This means that Ladbrokes lists well over 200 betting markets per Championship game ahead of the Super Bowl, including alternate totals, half-betting lines, and extensive player specials. + Show more Overall Verdict 9.4 /10 Welcome offer Bet £5, Get £30 in Free Bets Get Offer Quick Overview Both Coral and Ladbrokes are owned by Entain Plc, so they offer a similar range of Super Bowl betting markets. This means that Ladbrokes lists well over 200 betting markets per Championship game ahead of the Super Bowl, including alternate totals, half-betting lines, and extensive player specials. + Show more Pros In-depth news and blog section on all SuperBowl and NFL action

Great range of Both Teams to Score specials on the Super Bowl

Attractive Bet £5 Get £30 welcome offer

New featured horse racing Bet Builder tool Cons Less attractive Super Bowl odds in comparison to competitors

🏈 What makes Ladbrokes a great site for Super Bowl betting? The site also offers several pre-built combination wagers, which combine popular markets such as moneylines (match result) and totals. Both of these bet types can be punted at enhanced odds. In terms of promos, Ladbrokes runs daily price boost offers on selected pre-game events. This includes qualifying Super Bowl lines and can often boost your returns by at least 10%. The site's welcome offer comprises 6 x £5 free bets, and requires you to deposit and stake £5+ within 14 days of registering. Qualifying wagers must be staked at odds of 1/ 2 (1.50) or higher. If you're looking to inform your NFL and American football betting strategy, the Ladbrokes blog is home to detailed analysis and several insights. This may include an overview of the outright betting favourites and some of the most popular markets. 🏆What are the top betting features found at Ladbrokes Feature Top Benefit Odds Boosts Access daily odds boosts on qualifying Super Bowl markets Alternate Betting Lines Ladbrokes offers extensive alternate spreads and totals (over-under) markets ahead of the Super Bowl. Welcome Offer Receive 6 x £5 free bets when you stake £5+ at odds of 1/2 Super Bowl Insights The Ladbrokes blog published Super Bowl insights and analysis 💡Expert Opinion Due to shared ownership, Ladbrokes offers a similar Super Bowl betting experience to Coral. However, while the site's welcome bonus isn't exclusive to the event or American football, it unlocks four £5 free bets and two £5 bet builder bets (£30 in total) that can be deployed on qualifying Championship games and Super Bowl markets. Some Super Bowl markets may also qualify for generous price boosts. UKGC Licence 54743 No. of Super Bowl Markets 190+ Super Bowl Novelty Bets ✅ Who will be the first team to call a timeout Super Bowl Team Specials ✅ Pick the winning team with both teams to score 20+ points Mobile App ✅ Available for Android and iOS on Google Play and the Apple store Min. Deposit/Min. Withdrawal £5/£5 Withdrawal Time 1-3 Days (Immediate in shops with the Ladbrokes Rewards card) Payment Options VISA, Mastercard, Maestro, Skrill, Neteller, PayPal, Paysafecard

UK Super Bowl Bookies Compared

Below, we’ve also created an at-a-glance comparison of the leading Super Bowl betting websites in the UK. This includes each site’s launch date and the availability of features such as in-play betting, NFL livestreaming, and player specials.

Feature Coral Ladbrokes Paddy Power Online Launch Date 2011 2000 2010 Player Specials ✅ ✅ ✅ In-Play Betting ✅ ✅ ✅ Super Bowl Live Streaming ❌ ❌ ❌ Odds Boosts ✅ ✅ ✅

Super Bowl LX Winner Odds

At the time of writing, two teams remain in contention for Super Bowl LX. The NFC and AFC Championship games took place on January 25th. The Seattle Seahawks are the current Super Bowl favourites, with their odds of 4/9 a measure of their expected dominance.

Team Odds Seattle Seahawks 4/9 New England Patriots 7/4

Best Super Bowl Betting Offers for UK Punters

As we’ve touched on, you’ll find bespoke Super Bowl betting offers available at our recommended sites. Other bonuses are compatible with Super Bowl betting, too, and we’ll take a closer look at these promotions below:

New Sign Up Offers

One of Coral’s signup bonuses lets you claim £50 in free bets when you stake £10 on American football or the Super Bowl. This enables you to bet on a qualifying Championship game market at odds of 1/2 or greater, unlocking outcomes with an implied probability of 66.7%. You’ll unlock 5 x £10 free bets that are valid for seven days, allowing you a short window in which to deploy them on pre-game Super Bowl markets. Although the signup offers at Ladbrokes and PP aren’t exclusive to American football, they can be used on qualifying Super Bowl markets.

Super Bowl Cashback Deals

Occasionally, the best Super Bowl betting apps will also offer dedicated cashback deals. This type of bonus lets you recoup a percentage of your qualifying losses (up to a specified amount) and is restricted to your Super Bowl wagers. Although cashback is usually paid every week, Super Bowl deals will pay out on qualifying wagers within a more specific timeframe. Usually, you can recoup 10% of your losses, affording a little more flexibility when managing your bankroll.

NFL Showdown Contests

Paddy Power’s NFL Showdown contests are free to enter, and adopt a basic pick ‘em format that requires you to make eight in-game Super Bowl predictions. Available ahead of both the NFC and AFC Championship games and the Super Bowl itself, the contests let you compete for your share of separate £15,000 and £25,000 prize pools. Each contest unlocks multiple winners and is ideal for those of you who are knowledgeable about the NFL and understand American football odds.

Free Bet Builder Bets

Super Bowl Bet Builder wagers can qualify for bespoke bonuses at sites like Paddy Power. This site offers a comprehensive and intuitive Bet Builder tool, which lets you choose from hundreds of Super Bowl markets and combine them in a single wager. In addition to unlocking alternate lines and enhanced odds, you can also place Bet Builder wagers that unlock risk-free bet promotions. Such bets will often require 3+ picks, each of which will have to meet a minimum odds requirement.

Pre-Game and Live Odds Boosts

Whether you engage in Super Bowl live betting or wager pre-game, you’ll find generous odds boosts at most of our recommended NFL sites. PP’s Power Prices boost several pre-game Super Bowl markets, some by as much as 15%. Ladbrokes and Coral also publish selected Super Bowl and Championship game price boosts that start from 10%. Live odds boosts will be published in-game, but these will be dynamic and liable to fluctuate wildly.

How to Bet on the 2026 Super Bowl Online

If you’re wondering how to bet on the Super Bowl online, we’ve created a concise step-by-step guide to help you get started.

Choose Your Bookie: Start by choosing one of our recommended Super Bowl %currentyear% betting sites (Coral, Ladbrokes, or Paddy Power). You’ll then have to register for an account before making a qualifying deposit and opting into your choice of welcome bonus.

Find a Market: You can now click through the American Football and Super Bowl tabs, browsing the available markets and odds boosts. Some of the most popular and best Super Bowl bets include spreads, totals, and player props (such as the number of passing yards completed by a participant).

Compare the Odds: If you want to place a qualifying bet that adheres to the terms of a particular bonus, you’ll need to analyze and compare the available odds. We’d also recommend that you compare market odds across all of our recommended Super Bowl online gambling platforms, as this helps to create optimal value.

Place Your Bets: Whether you want to wager on Super Bowl spreads or novelty wagers like the first song sung at the halftime show, you can now place your bets. Simply click on your chosen line or odds, and this will automatically populate your bet slip. You can then configure your bet and confirm the stake amount.

Super Bowl LX: An Overview

Date: Sunday, February 8th, 2026

Venue: Levi’s Stadium – Santa Clara, California

UK Kick Off Time: 23:30 GMT

UK TV Channels: Sky Sports (live commentary is available via TalkSPORT

Half Time Show Superstars: Bad Bunny

Current NFL Favourites: Seattle Seahawks (4/9)

Top Markets at Super Bowl Betting Websites

You’ll find a huge selection of NFL Super Bowl betting odds at our recommended sites. We’ll explore the most popular markets below, from outright picks and moneylines to player and team specials.

Outright Winner

This market (known as the Moneyline in the US) enables you to pick the winner of Super Bowl LX. You can either pick a winner from the four remaining teams and wager at enhanced odds, or place an outright bet once the two finalists have been confirmed. The latter bet will unlock shorter odds but higher implied probability values. Moneylines (outright winner bets) offer particular value in Super Bowl betting, as the match cannot end in a tie and only two potential outcomes are possible.

💡When betting on the outright winner market, start with a bank of 100 points and stick to a level stake of 1 point per bet. This gives you 100 bets. If your average odds are 3/1, picking one winner in 3 will give you a consistent return over time.

Player Specials

Player specials refer to prop markets and cover a broad selection of in-game performance metrics. For example, Paddy Power lets you bet on the first touchdown scorer in the Super Bowl, with Seahawks’ running back Kenneth Walker III currently priced at 13/2. Other popular player specials include the over/under on the number of passing and receiving yards recorded by a player. Such markets tend to unlock speculative and highly competitive odds.

💡When betting on the NFL or another sport, player data and statistics are your friend. Use sites like NFL.com, PGAtour.com, and PremierLeague.com, and take advantage of the free stats available to find player trends that you can turn into value picks on various sports.

Team Specials

Team specials often revolve around game props, such as the over/under on the number of points that one side will score during the Super Bowl. Such markets are also characterized by lengthy odds. At PP, you can also access NFL matchup markets, which let you pick the two Super Bowl participants and match them up across various markets.

💡As with players, you will find team stats on some of the previously mentioned sites. For Super Bowl wagers, look for head-to-head data to inform an outright winner bet. Betting on the NFL is similar to rugby in the UK, so comparing the type of markets at the best rugby betting sites is also a good idea.

Game Totals

Game totals let you bet the over/under on the total number of points or touchdowns that will be scored in the Super Bowl. Typically, betting sites like Coral will set a total as their consensus line, and you’ll have to wager whether the actual total will be over or under this threshold. Typically, this market will carry even-money odds of around 1/1. At sites like Ladbrokes and Paddy Power, you can create further value by exploring a wide range of alternate totals lines.

💡Totals bets are one of the simplest bets to understand. The final of the Super Bowl might have an over/under total of 52.5 combined points. Checking the average points scores of the two finalists throughout the season will give you a good indicator to go over or under. If team A has averaged 30 points per game and team B has averaged 17 points per game, then the sensible play is the under 52.5 points punt.

Point Spread Betting

Point spread betting also unlocks relatively even odds and implied probability values of close to 50.0%. This market lets you apply a negative spread to a betting favorite (such as -3.5 points), allowing you to wager at enhanced odds. However, your pick will have to beat the spread and win by four points or more in this instance for the bet to pay out. You can also apply a positive spread to underdogs (such as +3.5). This creates shorter odds, but the bet will win if your team wins outright or loses by three points or less.

💡Playing the spread offers strategic opportunities. E.g if the favourite to win a game has a spread of -3.5, look for news of a key player potentially getting injured. Follow the team and player news closely. An injury will allow you to scalp a value bet on the outsider before the bookies can adapt their market odds.

Top 5 Super Bowl Novelty Bets

At the best place to bet on the Super Bowl, you’ll also find several so-called novelty bets. These wager types are focused on the wider Super Bowl spectacle, including elements like the half-time show and even the coin toss. Here are five of the most popular novelty wagers:

What Color Will the Gatorade Shower Be?: Since the mid 1980’s, the winning Super Bowl coach has been doused in Gatorade by their players. This is a different and random color each year, and you can wager on this outcome at sites like Paddy Power. Over the last 24 Super Bowls, orange has been the top color (20.8%). Since 2015, however, blue Gatorade has been used more than 40% of the time. Here’s a summary of the possible colors.

Colour Odds* Yellow/Green -167 Purple +185 Orange +500 Red/Pink +1400 Blue +1500 Clear Water +2500 No Gatorade Poured +3000

*Estimated odds of the colour of the Gatorade poured over the winning coach

Half-time Show First Song: We know that Bad Bunny will perform at the Super Bowl LX half-time show. However, you can wager on the first song to be performed too, with ALAMBRE PuA the current favorite at an average price of 9/4. This is a completely chance-based outcome, but the market also unlocks relatively high odds as a result.

Half-time Show – The Total Number of Global Viewers: You can also bet the over/under on the total number of global viewers that will watch the half-time show. Paddy Power has created a consensus line of 135.5 million viewers, with both sides priced at odds of 5/6. A total of 133.5 million viewers tuned in to see Kendrick Lamar’s show in 2025, but this figure typically increases incrementally every single year.

To Make a Special Appearance: Usually, the half-time show features one or more special guests. In 2025, stars including Samuel L. Jackson and Serena Williams joined Kendrick on the stage, while Jennifer Lopez and J Balvin have been linked with guest appearances this year. Once again, this market unlocks competitive betting odds.

The Coin Toss: There’s a coin toss at the beginning of every Super Bowl to determine which team will start the game in possession. You can wager on this chance-based outcome, with this unlocking even money odds of around 1/1. It should also be noted that this has no discernible impact on the outcome.

Super Bowl LX Betting Tips and Strategies

Now, we’re going to reveal some key insights and Super Bowl betting tips ahead of the 2026 game. These tips should help you to make more informed selections about both markets and final picks.

Back Outright Winners as Early as You Can

At our top Super Bowl betting sites, you can bet on the outright Super Bowl winner now the Championship games have been contested. This enables you to engage in detailed market analysis and pick a winner at enhanced odds, as the odds will shorten quickly once just two sides remain. This is especially true when backing favourites such as the Seahawks who are now the 4/9 favourites . Backing an outright winner on the Super Bowl is a little like visiting the best football betting websites to bet on the outright winner of the Champions League market in football.

Compare Lines and Odds

While Coral is our pick as the best online betting site for the Super Bowl, we’d urge you to compare odds and lines across numerous platforms before wagering. This will help you to identify the best prices and leverage any available odds boosts, creating additional value and helping you to make the most of your bankroll. In general terms, market (line) shopping can create anything between 2% and 5% in additional value by itself.

Identify Value Bets

Value bets are categorized as lines where the implied probability of an outcome occurring is lower than the actual probability. You can use the real-time odds to calculate the implied probability of a potential pick, before using your own market analysis to determine whether this is fair. Similarly, look for markets where the combined implied probability value is as close to 100% as possible, as this indicates fair value and only a nominal commission.

Make Use of Promotions

We’ve already touched on the importance of odds boosts, but other betting site promotions and Super Bowl offers can also create additional value. For example, placing a £10+ wager at odds of 1/2 or greater on Championship game outcomes at Coral can unlock £50 in free bets. Your 5 x £10 free bet credits are valid for seven days, and can be staked on qualifying pre-game Super Bowl markets.

Consider Hedging

Let’s say that you pick the Seahawks to win Super Bowl LX, and they reach the showpiece game against the Broncos. Depending on the configuration of your original bet and the pre-game Super Bowl outright winner odds, there may be value in hedging the first wager and backing the Broncos to prevail. Just be sure to use a Hedging calculator, as this will help to guarantee at least a nominal profit regardless of the outcome.

Trusted UK Super Bowl Betting Apps

When betting on NFL football and the Super Bowl, you may place wagers on the move and via a mobile app. Here’s our selection of the leading Super Bowl betting apps and their primary selling points.

🥇 William Hill: William Hill offers an exceptional mobile app and a generous welcome bonus that comprises £30 in free bets when you initially deposit and wager £10. This app also unlocks a broad selection of Super Bowl markets, including extensive player specials and combination wagers. Bet Builder boosts of up to 25% are available too.

🥇 BoyleSports: This betting site also offers several match and special Super Bowl markets, including the exact result in the showpiece game. Here, qualifying Championship games and Super Bowl lines may also benefit from a 25% odds boost. A similar price boost is also available when placing qualifying Super Bowl Bet Builder wagers.

🥇 SkyBet: SkyBet is another Super Bowl betting app that offers £30 in free bets to new customers. This is paid out in 3 x £10 free bet credit, while you’ll have to initially stake £10 at odds of 1/1 or higher. The app also publishes regular price boosts of up to 10% on average.

🥇 Midnite: Midnite publishes one of the largest selections of Super Bowl odds boosts, primarily across player prop markets. Once again, you can also access £30 in free bets when you deposit and wager £10 as a new bettor, while you must place the qualifying bet at odds of 1/1 within 14 days of signing up.

🥇 PariMatch: The PariMatch brand is another that provides a high volume of NFL and Super Bowl price boosts. These can range between 5% and 10% on average, and are commonly applied to prop (specials) markets and combination bets. The site’s welcome offer comprises a £20 free bet when you initially deposit and stake £10.

Last 10 Winners of the Super Bowl

The Eagles won the most recent Super Bowl, denying Kansas City a unique threepeat success. However, the Chiefs have still been the most successful side during the previous 10 years, winning three Super Bowls overall. Both the Eagles and the Patriots have prevailed twice, while the latter remain in contention to triumph at Super Bowl LX.

Year Winning Team 2016 Denver Broncos 2017 New England Patriots 2018 Philadelphia Eagles 2019 New England Patriots 2020 Kansas City Chiefs 2021 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2022 Los Angeles Rams 2023 Kansas City Chiefs 2024 Kansas City Chiefs 2025 Philadelphia Eagles

Bet Responsibly

As with any type of sports wagering, choosing to bet on the Super Bowl online unlocks some chance-based outcomes and the risk of financial loss. However, Americans wagered more than $1.39 billion on Super Bowl outcomes in 2025, with this event appealing to casual bettors both stateside and around the world.

Because of this, it’s crucial that you bet responsibly and never wager an amount of money that you cannot comfortably afford to lose. We’d also recommend that you use the personalised deposit limits available at our best Super Bowl betting sites, as this simplifies bankroll management and prevents you from chasing losses.

If you do spot the signs of compulsive betting or begin to spend outside your means, we’d recommend that you seek out help as quickly as possible. Here are some independent organisations that can provide practical and emotional support.

Final Thoughts

If you want to place a bet on the Super Bowl, we recommend Coral, Ladbrokes, and Paddy Power as the best betting sites. They offer extensive market coverage and generous bonus offers, while they also apply regular odds boosts to qualifying NFL and Super Bowl lines.

Ultimately, betting on the Super Bowl unlocks a broad selection of lines and highly competitive odds. This may make it easier to identify value bets, allowing you to maximise your bankroll and achieve larger profits.