Highest Rated Online Bookmakers for NFL Betting Reviewed

I’ve rounded up the top NFL betting sites available in the UK, focusing on sharp odds, great bonuses, and smooth mobile betting. Whether you’re backing match winners or player specials, these trusted UK bookmakers make betting on the NFL simple and exciting. Let’s kick things off with a top contenders list.

So, how do American Football betting sites earn high ratings? They need to be packed with great betting features, offer a wide range of bonuses and promos for new and existing customers, and provide high-speed banking options. Here’s my top 3 UK Betting Sites.

Overall Winner for NFL Team Props Betting BoyleSports BoyleSports is a long-standing UK bookmaker with a wide selection of NFL markets and features. The standard match betting, handicap betting and match points are supplemented with an impressive range of team and player props, as well as a stack of featured Bet Builder options. Offers native iOS and Android betting apps and instant payouts with certain payment methods. + Show more Overall Verdict 10 /10 Welcome offer Bet £10 Get £25 In Free Bets Get Offer Quick Overview BoyleSports is a long-standing UK bookmaker with a wide selection of NFL markets and features. The standard match betting, handicap betting and match points are supplemented with an impressive range of team and player props, as well as a stack of featured Bet Builder options. Offers native iOS and Android betting apps and instant payouts with certain payment methods. + Show more Pros 17 points ahead early payout promotion on NFL football

Wide range of specials on football, horse racing, and greyhound racing

Regular 25% Bet Builder boosts on all NFL football games

Money back as a free bet if 2nd to the SP fav in horse racing Cons The £25 free bet bonus is lower than other UK bookies

🏆 Why is it best for NFL team and player specials? Boylesports leads the way in team and player specials with unique markets like 1st quarter anytime touchdown, and player pass completions. Promotions are a notable highlight at Boyles. New UK customers can usually take advantage of a welcome bonus bet bundle worth £25 once a £10 qualifying bet is placed on any sport, including NFL. Throughout the season, BoyleSports also runs NFL betting offers such as 25% Bet Builder boosts and a 17-point-ahead early payout on moneyline bets, where wagers are settled early if your team builds a 17-point lead. For existing customers, BoyleSports provides ongoing value through features like accumulator boosts, cash-out, and acca insurance, which are ideal for multi-leg NFL bets. 🏈 Top Betting Features at BoyleSports Key NFL Betting Features Description 17+ Early Payout Get paid out as a winner if your team goes 17 points ahead, irrespective of the outcome. Featured Bet Builders An extensive range of pre-built multiple wagers relating to the game. NFL Bet Builder Boost Get a 25% Boost on your Bet Builder on every NFL match in the 2025-26 season. Player/Team Specials &Props Special bets on performance, eg, a player's rushing yards. Cashout Lock in a profit (or a loss) depending on how your bet is doing. Ante-Post NFL Betting Markets Bet on outcomes such as Super Bowl winner, Conference winners, MVP, etc. 🔑 Experts Opinion As a site for NFL betting, I like the wide selection of player specials, including various milestone bets like how many passes a player attempts. The site itself is nice and easy to use, and the £25 in free bet credits for NFL and other sports is a fair bonus. Overall, BoyleSports stands out as a feature-packed NFL bookmaker, combining competitive markets with appealing promotions. UKGC Licence 39469 No. of Sports 40+ NFL Team Specials ✅ Including team receiving yards and team rushing yards NFL Player Specials ✅ Including player field goals and player sacks completed Mobile App ✅ Min. Deposit/Min. Withdrawal £5/£5 Withdrawal Time 1-3 days Payment Options VISA, Mastercard, Skrill, Neteller, Paypal, Apple Pay, G Pay, Bank Transfer

Biggest Choice of NFL Markets Highbet HighBet is one of the newest NFL betting sites in the UK, but it’s already making its mark, offering a variety of sports betting options, including NFL markets, alongside football, basketball, horse racing, and more. While HighBet lacks the brand recognition of larger UK sportsbooks, it’s a great option for casual and regular NFL bettors, especially if you take advantage of its promotions and Bet Builder features. + Show more Overall Verdict 9.9 /10 Welcome offer Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets Get Offer Quick Overview HighBet is one of the newest NFL betting sites in the UK, but it’s already making its mark, offering a variety of sports betting options, including NFL markets, alongside football, basketball, horse racing, and more. While HighBet lacks the brand recognition of larger UK sportsbooks, it’s a great option for casual and regular NFL bettors, especially if you take advantage of its promotions and Bet Builder features. + Show more Pros Up to 100% mega boost on qualified winning accas

10% cashback on all weekend sports bets

Modern and easy to use betting interface

Bet Builder with 500+ markets for each event Cons No live streaming of sports

🏆Why is it best for American Football market coverage? Highbet provides punters with hundreds of different betting markets on each game. You will find 500+ markets on a single game in most team sports like NFL football. While its focus is primarily on mainstream sports, I also rank them as one of the best Football World Cup bookies, HighBet still provides comprehensive American football coverage, with a wide market spread that includes game betting, handicaps, totals, and a range of player and team specials. Its Bet Builder feature is particularly handy for NFL bettors, allowing multiple selections from the same game to be combined into a single, custom wager for added flexibility. 🏈 Top Betting Features at Highbet Key NFL Betting Features Description Bet Builder for NFL Games Combine multiple same-game selections into one overarching wager that pays out at combined odds. Boosted Odds Pre-picked odds boosts across all sports, including NFL games. Player Props Special bets on performance, eg, a player's rushing yards. Cashout Lock in a profit (or a loss) depending on how your bet is doing. Ante-Post NFL Betting Markets Bet on outcomes such as Super Bowl winner, Conference winners, MVP, etc. 🔑 Experts Opinion Highbet really stands out in terms of its betting interface. Modern, clean, and the large fonts make it easy to find sports and markets. It is a shame it does not have a mobile app, but that is not an issue with a site which is totally responsive on any device. On the promotions side, HighBet offers a straightforward welcome offer for UK customers: place a qualifying £10 bet and receive £30 in free sports bets. Sportsbook promos also include an Acca Safety Net and exclusive daily Odds Boosts, including NFL markets. The absence of a mobile app is an obvious flaw, but the platform delivers a smooth user experience on both desktop and mobile browsers, with responsive in-play betting and easy navigation across markets. UKGC Licence 44662 No. of Sports 45+ NFL Team Specials ✅ Betting on a team to win a quarter or a half NFL Player Specials ✅ Including first and anytime touchdown scorer Mobile App ❌ Min. Deposit/Min. Withdrawal £10/£10 Withdrawal Time 1-3 Days Payment Options VISA, Mastercard, Maestro, Skrill, Neteller, PayPal, Giropay, Interac, Paysafecard

Best for NFL Contests and Free Pick Games Paddy Power Paddy Power is one of the UK’s best football betting websites, and its NFL coverage is among the most extensive on the market. Its position as the Official NFL Sportsbook Partner in the UK and Ireland for the 2025-26 season underscores its commitment to American football, offering dedicated promotions and fan engagement opportunities such as the NFL Showdown free-to-play game, which allows users to predict game outcomes for cash prizes and jackpots without placing a wager. + Show more Overall Verdict 9.8 /10 Welcome offer Bet £5, Get £30 in Free Bets Get Offer Quick Overview Paddy Power is one of the UK’s best football betting websites, and its NFL coverage is among the most extensive on the market. Its position as the Official NFL Sportsbook Partner in the UK and Ireland for the 2025-26 season underscores its commitment to American football, offering dedicated promotions and fan engagement opportunities such as the NFL Showdown free-to-play game, which allows users to predict game outcomes for cash prizes and jackpots without placing a wager. + Show more Pros Use the Paddy Power Play card for seamless betting online and in shops

The Paddy's Rewards Club gives weekly free bets and special boosted odds

Free bet if your horse falls, is bought down, of the jockey is unseated

Play the free NFL eliminator game for a share of £15,000 Cons Some players may find the betting interface confusing and old fashioned

🏆Why is Paddy Power best for free pick contests? Take advantage of a great range of contests, including the £15,000 NFL Showdown free picks contest. For NFL betting, Paddy Power provides a wide range of markets, including match betting, handicap betting and points totals, a deep selection of player and team props, futures like Super Bowl and MVP bets, and a Bet Builder tool for creating custom bet builder accas. The platform frequently features special markets, enhanced odds on key matchups, novelty props, and money-back offers on selected outcomes, adding extra value for NFL punters. 🏈 Top Betting Features at Paddy Power Key NFL Betting Features Description Bet Builder for NFL Games Combine multiple same-game selections into one overarching wager that pays out at combined odds. NFL Showdown Free-to-Play NFL picks game with big cash prizes up for grabs.. Player/Team Props Special bets on performance, eg, a player's rushing yards. Featured Bet Builders An extensive range of pre-built multiple wagers relating to the game. Cashout Lock in a profit (or a loss) depending on how your bet is doing. 🔑 Experts Opinion Paddy Power loses out a bit in the betting interface stakes, but more than makes up for it with some excellent free NFL contests. Paddy Power is still one of the bookmaking giants when it comes to fair odds. New UK customers can benefit from generous welcome promotions, such as Bet £10, Get £50 in Free Bet Builders when placing qualifying NFL bets at minimum odds. These free bets are typically valid for several weeks, giving bettors flexibility throughout the season. Additionally, ongoing features like Paddy's Rewards Club and its best odds guaranteed on horse racing allow users to earn free bets or power-ups by placing qualifying bets, rewarding consistent play. UKGC Licence 39439 No. of Sports 30+ NFL Team Specials ✅ Including which team will have the most passing yards in the playoffs NFL Player Specials ✅ Will a player have a total of over 100 receiving yards Mobile App ✅ Min. Deposit/Min. Withdrawal £5/£0.01 Withdrawal Time 0-24 Hours Payment Options VISA, Bank Transfer, Neteller, Paypal, Skrill, Paysafecard

The Best NFL Betting Sites Online?

A top-class NFL betting site should contain competitive odds across core NFL markets: moneyline, point spread, totals, props, and futures. I value a robust mobile app with a live betting platform, enabling in-play bets with quick updates and smooth navigation.

Modern sportsbetting features, including bet builders, price boosts, and early payout promotions, give added value, while clear responsible gambling tools (deposit limits, self-exclusion) help you stay in control.

With those factors in mind, I found that Boylesports, HighBet, and Paddy Power rated highest of the range of NFL betting websites tested.

UK Sports Betting Bonuses for The NFL

Online sportsbooks in the UK compete fiercely for customers, and one of the main ways they do this is through a range of bonuses and promotions. Let’s take a look at the types of offers available and which of our top 10 sites fit the bill best for each one.

Bet X Get Y Welcome Bonus

This is the most common type of online betting promotion that rewards new customers for placing their first qualifying bet.

🥇 Best X Get Y Offer: Our favourite when it comes to current welcome bonuses is the £50 worth of bet builder bets at Paddy Power. You only need to deposit and bet £10 to qualify, but make sure to use promo code YSKASQ.

Free Bet Credits

Free bet credits are promotional funds that let you place bets without using your own money. They’re commonly given as part of welcome offers, loyalty rewards, refunds from promotions (such as acca insurance), or special event bonuses. When you place a bet using free bet credits, the stake itself isn’t returned if the bet wins – only the net winnings are paid out as withdrawable cash.

🥇 Best Free Bet Credit: The Paddy Power Rewards Club is a great way to earn yourself a free bet every Monday. Simply place 5 x £5 bets (on any sport) during the week, and you’ll receive a free £5 bet the following Monday.

Acca Boosts

Acca boosts are promotions that increase the odds or potential winnings on accumulator bets when you combine multiple selections into one wager. Typically, the boost scales with the number of legs in your acca – the more legs in the acca, the bigger the boost.

🥇 Best Acca Boosts: Boylesports offers the best Acca Boost among online NFL betting sites, with boosts scaling right up to 100% bonus (14+ selections).

Daily/Weekly Cashback

Daily or Weekly Cashback gives you money back based on deposits or qualifying bets over a set period, usually settled as free bet credits. The cashback amount is typically capped and paid as a free bet rather than withdrawable cash.

🥇 Best Cashback: The super-popular Sky Bet Club is a great option for NFL bettors looking to stock up on freebies every week. You’ll need to wager a total of £30 through the previous week to qualify for weekly free bets.

Early Payout Promotions

Early payout promotions allow your bet to be settled as a winner before the final whistle, provided a specific condition is met during the game. They’re most commonly offered on win (moneyline) bets in the NFL.

🥇 Best Early Payout: Boylesports stands out here thanks to its 17+ Early Payout on NFL matches. If your pre-game team bet goes 17 points ahead, you get paid out as a winner, irrespective of the final game outcome.

Best NFL Specials at UK Bookmakers for January

I’ve already looked at what types of generic free bets are available, but now I am going to hone in on the types of promotions available for NFL wagering.

17 Points Ahead Early Payout

A 17 Points Ahead Early Payout, like the one available at Boylesports, is a popular promotion on NFL match winner bets. It means your pre-game bet is settled as a winner early if the team you back goes 17 points (three scores) ahead at any stage of the game, even if they later lose.

This feature is especially valuable in the NFL, where momentum can swing quickly due to turnovers, injuries, or coaching decisions. It allows bettors to lock in profit early, adds extra excitement to live action, and reduces stress compared to standard moneyline bets. This is similar to early payouts you find on the best rugby betting websites.

NFL Showdown (Paddy Power)

NFL Showdown at Paddy Power is a free-to-play NFL prediction game that allows fans to put their knowledge to the test and compete for cash prizes without placing a cash bet. It forms part of Paddy Power’s role as the official NFL sportsbook partner in the UK and Ireland for the 2025-26 season.

Acca Insurance

NFL acca insurance is a promotion offered by the top NFL betting websites that provides a safety net on accumulator (multi) bets. If just one selection lets you down, instead of losing your entire stake, the bookmaker refunds your stake – usually as a free bet – up to a set maximum amount.

Novelty Bet Boosts

Novelty bet boosts are enhanced odds offered by betting sites on fun, non-standard betting markets that fall outside traditional outcomes like the match winner or total points. These boosted markets often include quirky or special props, like the colour of the Gatorade bath in the Super Bowl, designed to add excitement and value to your betting experience.

Bet Builder Boosts

Bet Builder Boosts are enhanced odds offered on custom bets you create yourself using multiple selections from the same NFL game. A bet builder lets you combine different outcomes – such as team to win, total points, player props, and more – into one single bet, and a boost increases the payout odds on that specific combination. You can also find bet builders on some of the UK’s best football betting websites.

How to Bet on the NFL Successfully

Now, I’m going to focus on the types of bets you will find when looking at NFL markets on UK sportsbooks.

NFL Handicap Betting

The handicap (known as the point spread in the US) is one of the most popular ways to bet on NFL games. It’s designed to balance the matchup by giving the underdog a virtual head start and requiring the favourite to win by a certain margin.

When betting the handicap, NFL betting apps show the favourite with a minus number (for example, -6.5). This means they must win the game by 7 points or more for your bet to win. The underdog, shown with a plus number (such as +6.5), can either win the game outright or lose by 6 points or fewer.

Use Bet Builder Tools to Extract Value

A bet builder lets you combine multiple selections from a single match into one wager, increasing potential payouts if all selections win.

To build one, start by choosing the game you want to bet on, then select your first wager, such as the moneyline, point spread, or total points. Next, add related selections like player props (passing yards, touchdowns, receptions) or team totals. To give yourself the best possible chance of success, your picks must make logical sense together – for example, pairing a team to win with its quarterback to throw multiple touchdowns.

As you add legs, the odds will increase, but so does the risk. Even one losing selection causes the entire acca to fail, so avoid overloading your Bet Builder Acca with too many picks. Most bettors stick to 2–4 selections for a better balance between risk and reward.

Consider Player Specials Markets

Player specials (known in the US as Player Props) focus on the performance of individual players rather than the final result of the game. Some of the most common NFL player specials include passing yards, rushing yards, receiving yards, touchdowns, completions, and interceptions.

To bet player props and specials effectively, start by analysing matchups. Look at how a defence performs against a specific position – such as yards allowed to wide receivers or quarterbacks. Game script is also crucial: teams that are likely to lead may run the ball more, while underdogs often pass more when chasing points.

Also, always compare prop lines across sportsbooks because they can vary more than main markets.

Master Live In-Play Betting for Greater Profit Potential

In-play betting on American football betting sites allows you to place wagers while an NFL game is already underway, with odds that update in real time. The key to mastering it? Preparation. Go into the game with a plan by identifying potential scenarios, such as backing a strong second-half team or betting the total if scoring starts slowly.

Follow the flow of the game instead of focusing solely on the scoreline. Elements such as pace of play, tactical decisions, red-zone efficiency, and injuries can highlight value before the odds catch up. For instance, a team consistently gaining yards but not converting points may still be attractively priced.

In-play markets shift rapidly, so discipline and quick, confident decisions matter. Concentrate on a small number of markets you know well, such as spreads, totals, or next-drive bets, to make more informed wagers.

Why Ante Post Markets are a Long-Term Strategy

Ante-post betting (known as futures in the US) on NFL betting sites involves placing wagers well in advance of an event taking place, often weeks or months ahead. In NFL betting, this commonly includes markets such as Super Bowl winner, conference champions, division winners, season win totals, or individual awards.

To find value in these markets, you’ll need to work on the probability of something happening versus its price, rather than just picking the most likely winner.

Start by backing teams or players early, before markets fully adjust. Odds are often longer in the preseason or early weeks, especially for improving teams or breakout players. Look for favourable schedules, strong coaching, roster depth, and injury resilience, as these factors matter more over a long season.

Common NFL Markets for UK Punters

NFL betting online commonly uses American terminology, which may differ from the terms UK bettors are used to. Although the betting concepts are the same, knowing these phrases makes it easier to compare markets across US-style NFL coverage and UK betting websites, helping you to place wagers with confidence and avoid confusion.

US Market UK Market Moneyline Game winner Spread Handicap / Point Spread Over/Under Totals Parlay Accumulator Prop Bets Specials / Player Props Futures Outrights / Ante-Post Push Void / Stake Returned Same-Game Parlay Bet Builder Live Betting In-Play Betting

What to Check When Choosing an NFL Bookmaker

With so many great betting features available, it’s worth checking any sportsbook to make sure they offer all the latest NFL betting markets.

Prop Bet Coverage

Prop bets (short for proposition bets) are one of the most exciting parts of NFL betting, because they focus on individual performances or specific in-game events, rather than just the outcome. At the very minimum, you should expect to find quarterbacks’ passing yards, running backs’ rushing totals, first touchdown scorers, interceptions, and loads more. Prop Bet coverage is improving all the time on NFL betting sites, so much so that there can be hundreds of prop bets on big games like the Super Bowl.

NFL Bet Builder

NFL Bet Builders let you create a customised multi-leg wager using selections from the same game. Instead of picking separate bets across different matches, you combine things like a player to score a touchdown or over/under on total points, all on one betslip, with combined odds. This tool can be found on most of the best betting platforms, including Boylesports.

Coach and Player Futures Betting

Futures markets, or ante-post markets, tend to offer high-value odds early in the season, especially before injuries, trades, or hot streaks shape public opinion. As well as the standard Super Bowl winner market, you should also study the following ante-post markets:

Coach of the Year

This bet predicts which head coach will have the most impressive season based on wins, improvements, or overcoming adversity. I like to look for underdog coaches on improving teams because they can offer value.

Rookie of the Year

Here, you’re backing the first-year player who will have the standout season. Look for rookies with early playing time, clear roles, and favourable offensive/defensive stats because these often outperform pre-season expectations.

MVP of the Year

This is one of the most popular ante-post markets. It showcases the player deemed most critical to his team’s success. As you might expect, Quarterbacks often rank high in the betting, but running backs or dynamic playmakers with big roles can surprise.

NFL Betting Apps

The best UK sports betting apps offer fast, intuitive navigation, live in-play betting functionality, and access to betting features like Bet builders and boosted odds. My favourite apps are well structured and offer clear odds display for key markets such as spreads, totals, and props, while also offering secure payment options and quick withdrawals.

The Ultimate 5 NFL Betting Tips

You are going to have to put in some hard yards if you want to be a successful NFL bettor over a long period of time. However, the following tips should get you off to a flying start.

Look for Value, Not Certainty – The goal isn’t to predict winners, it’s to find odds that are better than the true probability. Even a “likely” winner can be a bad bet at the wrong price.

– The goal isn’t to predict winners, it’s to find odds that are better than the true probability. Even a “likely” winner can be a bad bet at the wrong price. Be Careful with Multi Bets – Accumulators can look attractive, but each added selection increases risk significantly. Single bets or small accas are usually more sustainable long-term.

– Accumulators can look attractive, but each added selection increases risk significantly. Single bets or small accas are usually more sustainable long-term. Understand Key Numbers – Numbers like 3, 7, 10, and 14 are common margins of victory. Lines around these numbers are especially important when betting on handicaps and points totals.

– Numbers like 3, 7, 10, and 14 are common margins of victory. Lines around these numbers are especially important when betting on handicaps and points totals. Understand the Handicap – The handicap (or point spread) levels the playing field between teams. Rather than focusing on the game winner, look closely at whether a team can cover the handicap, especially in games with heavy favourites.

– The handicap (or point spread) levels the playing field between teams. Rather than focusing on the game winner, look closely at whether a team can cover the handicap, especially in games with heavy favourites. Shop for the Best Odds – Different NFL betting sites offer slightly different lines and prices. Even small differences (e.g., +3 vs +3.5) can make a big impact over the season.

NFL Terminology Guide

The NFL is a world of jargon and unique terms and phrases, and it takes time to get to know what they all mean. I thought it would help if you had the key terms available in a single table to help speed up your understanding of the game rules.

Terminology What does it mean Touchdown (TD) Worth 6 points, scored when a player carries the ball into the opponent’s end zone or catches a pass there. Field Goal Worth 3 points, scored by kicking the ball through the uprights, usually on fourth down. Down An offensive team has four downs (attempts) to gain 10 yards. If they succeed, they earn a new set of downs. First Down Achieved when the offence gains the required 10 yards, allowing them to continue their drive. Quarterback The leader of the offence who receives the snap and either passes, hands off, or runs the ball. Interception When a defensive player catches a pass intended for an offensive receiver, causing a turnover. Sack When the quarterback is tackled behind the line of scrimmage while attempting to pass. Red Zone The area between the opponent’s 20-yard line and the goal line is where scoring chances are highest. Turnover Any loss of possession by the offence, usually via a fumble or interception. Fourth Down The offence’s final attempt to gain the required yards. Teams usually punt, kick a field goal, or go for it, depending on field position and game situation.

Which NFL Betting Sites Will You Be Checking Out?

UK sportsbooks that cover the NFL offer extensive markets, including game winner, handicaps, totals, and props. I found a whole host of useful free bet offers, odds boosts, and regular promotions, alongside Bet Builder tools and odds boosts.

My in-depth research has ultimately led me to believe that Boylesports stands out in particular. You’ll love this site if you are a fan of player/team props, and the NFL coverage is supplemented by a great range of featured bet builder options, competitive prices, and regular NFL-themed promotions.

Responsible Gambling

It’s important to keep responsible gambling in mind when NFL betting online. Always set a clear budget before you start and only wager money you can afford to lose. Avoid chasing losses, take regular breaks, and remember that betting should be treated as entertainment, not a way to make guaranteed profit.