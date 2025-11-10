Top Non GamStop Betting Apps UK November, 2025

Best Applications Reviewed

The following betting apps UK players can download came out on top during our extensive reviews. We’ve highlighted their biggest selling points as well, so it’s easier for you to choose an app based on your individual needs and preferences. If you’d prefer to explore betting apps not on GamStop, we cover what you need to know a little further down.

Best App Overall; Most Comprehensive Range of Sports Markets William Hill William Hill offers a vast range of sports and special markets in its app, outpacing other platforms we've reviewed (and many sports betting apps not on GamStop, too). With more than 30 different betting categories to explore, William Hill is easily the best betting app UK players can get into for sheer variety. The app also impressed us in terms of banking flexibility and ease of use, but if you're the sort of punter who likes to jump from one sport to another, few other options give you this kind of coverage. + Show more Overall Verdict 9.9 /10 Welcome offer Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets Get Offer Quick Overview William Hill offers a vast range of sports and special markets in its app, outpacing other platforms we've reviewed (and many sports betting apps not on GamStop, too). With more than 30 different betting categories to explore, William Hill is easily the best betting app UK players can get into for sheer variety. The app also impressed us in terms of banking flexibility and ease of use, but if you're the sort of punter who likes to jump from one sport to another, few other options give you this kind of coverage. + Show more Pros More than 30 different sports and markets categories

Extremely flexible banking options and limits

Superfast sign-up on mobile Cons No reload deals right now

Extremely flexible banking options and limits

Superfast sign-up on mobile Cons No reload deals right now

Most promotions are for football and horse racing only 🥇 Why it's Best for Sports Variety Checking out William Hill's range of markets via the app is super-straightforward. Just tap the Menu button and it'll pull up a full A-Z of what's available to bet on, and you can also dip into the most-visited sports at the top of the menu. Scroll down and you'll be able to explore markets from American football to volleyball (with lotteries and specials covered in between). It's a nice long scroll, but if you know what you're looking for, you can get into the action in seconds. 🏟️ Sports Available to Bet on at William Hill The William Hill app offers markets in Aussie Rules, baseball, basketball, boxing, cricket, football, golf, greyhounds, horse racing, motor racing, rugby league and union, tennis, and UFC. And that's just to start. You'll also find niche markets in esports, TV and specials, politics, virtual sports, handball, futsal, hurling, cycling, badminton, and more. You'll also be able to bet on special events and competitions such as the Olympic Games and the football World Cup when they roll around. 💡 Expert's Opinion William Hill is a trusted bookmaker that's been on the UK high street for decades, so it's not surprising it offers one of the top betting apps UK punters can download. Sleek, streamlined, and always easy to use, it's absolutely packed with the most popular sports and some niche entries. The odds and market depth are highly competitive, and the deposit and withdrawal rules are more than reasonable. You may find that there are iOS and Android betting apps not on GamStop UK that give you more choice, but if you're keeping it in Britain, you can't go wrong downloading the William Hill app. License UK, Gibraltar, Malta Mobile App / Mobile Optimized ✅/ ✅ In-App Live Streaming / Match-Trackers ✅/ ✅ Push Notifications ✅ Biometric Login ✅ Bank Options Visa, Mastercard, Maestro, PayPal, Skrill, Neteller, ecoPayz, Apple Pay, William Hill Plus, Paysafecard, Bank Transfer

Top App for Promotional Variety QuinnBet Out of all our reviewed betting apps UK punters can download, QuinnBet offers the best variety in cashback, free bets, and boosts across the board. While the app doesn’t offer a conventional deposit matching bonus, it provides creative spins on regular freebies and specific promotions for certain sports, all accessible through the app’s streamlined interface. It’s super easy to manage your account, make a deposit, and load up a bonus or two whenever you want to. + Show more Overall Verdict 9.7 /10 Welcome offer Get Offer Quick Overview Out of all our reviewed betting apps UK punters can download, QuinnBet offers the best variety in cashback, free bets, and boosts across the board. While the app doesn’t offer a conventional deposit matching bonus, it provides creative spins on regular freebies and specific promotions for certain sports, all accessible through the app’s streamlined interface. It’s super easy to manage your account, make a deposit, and load up a bonus or two whenever you want to. + Show more Pros Fantastic range of welcome and ongoing promotions

Accepts a broad variety of cards

Competitive range of sports Cons High deposit and withdrawal compared to other apps

High deposit and withdrawal compared to other apps

No mobile-exclusive deals 🥇 Why it's Best for Promotion Variety Other betting apps for UK players we've reviewed in this guide tend to lean into free bets and acca boosts, but QuinnBet goes a step further and supports you with solid promotions (and reasonable terms) from the moment you join through your regular betting activities. It's particularly weighted towards horse racing and football fans (not surprising, given how popular football is in particular). 💰 Promotions Available at QuinnBet At the time of writing, QuinnBet is offering 50% cashback on £25 as a welcome deal, up to 25% weekly cashback, up to £50 daily acca free bets, a 20% boost on bet builders, extra places on horse races, 10% boosts on tricasts and Yankee bets, nil-nil football free bets, US sports acca insurance, free bets if you're second to the SP favourite in a horse race… the list honestly goes on. 💡 Expert's Opinion We like QuinnBet's app mainly for its simple menus and its decent range of sports and markets, but its promotional offerings far outstrip the competition right now. Terms and conditions obviously apply, and there don't seem to be any mobile-exclusive deals right now, but sheer variety elsewhere more than makes up for this lack. It might not be the best-known of the betting apps for UK players right now, but it deserves a close look (before you explore sports betting apps not on GamStop, too). License UK, Gibraltar Mobile App / Mobile Optimized ✅/ ✅ In-App Live Streaming / Match-Trackers ✅/ ✅ Push Notifications ✅ Biometric Login ✅ Bank Options Visa, Mastercard, Electron, Maestro, Revolut, Apple Pay, Open Banking

Excellent Mobile In-Play Betting Platform Betfair Betfair’s in-play mobile betting is easy to access in two taps of the app. From the very front of the platform, you can start exploring live markets in football matches all over the world, and the odds refresh and change before your eyes. In-play betting is nothing new for UK providers (nor for betting apps not on GamStop), but Betfair’s app has a lightning-fast odds refresh system, stacks of live sports to dip into, and even a few live streams here and there. You don’t even need to sign up to check out the latest games and matches, statistics, and a huge range of niche markets. + Show more Overall Verdict 9.7 /10 Welcome offer Get Offer Quick Overview Betfair’s in-play mobile betting is easy to access in two taps of the app. From the very front of the platform, you can start exploring live markets in football matches all over the world, and the odds refresh and change before your eyes. In-play betting is nothing new for UK providers (nor for betting apps not on GamStop), but Betfair’s app has a lightning-fast odds refresh system, stacks of live sports to dip into, and even a few live streams here and there. You don’t even need to sign up to check out the latest games and matches, statistics, and a huge range of niche markets. + Show more Pros Superfast betting experience in-app

Low deposit and withdrawal limits

Fair bonus terms and conditions Cons Relatively low number of sports compared to other apps

Relatively low number of sports compared to other apps

Fewer bonuses compared to other apps 📱Why it's Best for Mobile In-Play Betting In-play betting on the go has never been easier. Open the app, log in, and jump straight into Betfair's super-simple interface, swipe through current games and matches, check out stats, and leap on odds while they last. Although other apps in our list offer in-play markets, Betfair was by far the fastest during our tests. 🎾 In-Play Betting Through the Betfair App Using the Betfair app, you can explore live, in-play markets in football, tennis, darts, cricket, basketball, ice hockey, table tennis, esports, and volleyball. Plus, you can dive into diverse markets such as match results, over/under on goals, total games, and even who will win the coin toss. 💡Expert's Opinion Out of the iOS and Android betting apps UK punters can download right now, Betfair offers the fastest, easiest way to leap into live games, and it doesn't shy away from niche markets. You can't always expect that with sportsbook apps, and it's nice to see Betfair doing more than the bare minimum. We think the app has tons going for it from a user experience standpoint simply because it avoids overcomplicating things. License UK, Malta Mobile App / Mobile Optimized ✅/ ✅ In-App Live Streaming / Match-Trackers ✅/ ✅ Push Notifications ✅ Biometric Login ✅ Bank Options Visa, Mastercard, Apple Pay, PayPal, Skrill, Neteller, MuchBetter, Paysafecard, Instant Bank Transfer

What Is a Betting App & How Does It Work?

Betting apps for UK players are programs you can install on your phone that save you from having to visit bookmakers’ websites. They’re designed specifically for gambling on the go, meaning they fit smaller screens and offer quick and easy market searches and bet building. It’s hard to say exactly when betting apps in the UK and elsewhere became the norm, but it’s estimated that we’ve been able to bet via mobile since at least 2000.

App mania, however, gripped the nation in the 2010s. By 2015, people were spending more than 80% of their mobile internet time using apps. It’s around this time, if not slightly before, when the bigger bookies in the UK started offering mobile downloads.

To find a betting app, you can usually head to a bookmaker’s website via mobile to download, or search in your device’s app store. Be careful to download an official, licensed app that’s developed by and for the bookie in question.

Why Choose to Bet Using an App?

Betting apps in the UK make wagering quick and easy. Just open your phone, tap the app, and you’ve got thousands of markets ready to go.

Other benefits of betting with an app include:

📱 A streamlined sportsbook interface that’s designed specifically for your phone (mobile sites just morph to the devices using them)

🏦 Convenience for using e-wallet apps already on your device (such as Apple Pay)

💰 Exclusive deals and promotions tied to mobile play

💨 The ability to pick up and play whenever you want

⏩ Painless installation (you’re downloading and betting in minutes)

Betting on Apps vs Desktop

Betting via desktop is only convenient if you’re sitting at your desk! Mobile betting apps offer the same features and functionality as their desktop counterparts, only they’re developed for the smaller screen. Let’s compare a few differences between betting apps UK and their desktop equivalents.`

App Desktop Built for small screens Designed for laptops, PCs, and Macs Scrollable with your finger, touch-controlled Requires a mouse/touchpad, may need pinch-to-zoom Developed specifically with mobile users in mind Developed as a catch-all solution that loads on all devices Requires download space Doesn’t need you to download Some information may be tucked away in menus to save space Easier to see more information on one screen You’ll often need to bet on one market at a time You can open multiple markets/betting features in separate tabs You can bet anywhere with an internet connection, on the go You’re restricted to wherever you plug your device in

There are clear pros and cons for both apps and desktop sites. However, we typically lean towards betting apps in the UK, simply because they are the quickest, cleanest, and most convenient way to explore markets and build bets on the go.

How to Choose the Best UK Betting Apps Not on GamStop

When selecting the best betting apps for UK players to download, we thoroughly test their accessibility, security, promotions, performance, and overall user experience.

Here’s what we look for when researching betting apps in the UK, and why.

Licensing & Security Stack: If a betting app isn’t licensed by a recognised body (such as the UK Gambling Commission), it’s unlikely to offer a safe and legitimate experience. The same applies to security measures. Does the app require a strong password, biometrics, and multi-factor authentication?

If a betting app isn’t licensed by a recognised body (such as the UK Gambling Commission), it’s unlikely to offer a safe and legitimate experience. The same applies to security measures. Does the app require a strong password, biometrics, and multi-factor authentication? Fast Download, Login, & Smooth KYC: We select apps that you can download and log into in just a matter of seconds. Once registered, we also expect the Know Your Customer (KYC) ID check process to run smoothly (even if it takes a few hours).

We select apps that you can download and log into in just a matter of seconds. Once registered, we also expect the Know Your Customer (KYC) ID check process to run smoothly (even if it takes a few hours). App Speed & Performance: Native apps are usually much faster than mobile versions of websites. That said, if an app frequently crashes, slows down even on WiFi or 5G, and takes a long time to load menus, it’s getting a bad mark.

Native apps are usually much faster than mobile versions of websites. That said, if an app frequently crashes, slows down even on WiFi or 5G, and takes a long time to load menus, it’s getting a bad mark. Live Betting UX: The best betting apps for UK players to download will feature live sports, allowing you to easily bet on matches, games, and races that are currently underway. Apps that shine in this category automatically update with the latest odds, present in-play markets in an accessible way, and may even offer streaming.

The best betting apps for UK players to download will feature live sports, allowing you to easily bet on matches, games, and races that are currently underway. Apps that shine in this category automatically update with the latest odds, present in-play markets in an accessible way, and may even offer streaming. Bet Slip Ergonomics: Adding bets to your app slip should be intuitive and easy, with no menu clutter, obvious buttons and drop-downs, and with clear information organised in a hierarchy you’d expect (i.e., ‘add to slip’ buttons available below market descriptions).

Adding bets to your app slip should be intuitive and easy, with no menu clutter, obvious buttons and drop-downs, and with clear information organised in a hierarchy you’d expect (i.e., ‘add to slip’ buttons available below market descriptions). In-App Promos & Bonus UX: The best apps should make it easy for you to access all the bonus deals and promotions you can access on desktop. It’s extra positive if there are exclusive deals for mobile app users, too.

The best apps should make it easy for you to access all the bonus deals and promotions you can access on desktop. It’s extra positive if there are exclusive deals for mobile app users, too. Payments Experience: Is it easy to deposit and withdraw funds from the app, or do you have to navigate through multiple menus to complete the process? Does the app crash or show unexpected error messages?

App Download & Registration Process

Downloading betting apps in the UK is quick and easy. Here’s a general step-by-step guide (but remember, the process will vary depending on the app):

1️⃣ Head to the bookmaker’s mobile site and tap to download the app. Alternatively, open your device’s app store and search for the bookmaker, then tap to install. 2️⃣ Open the app and tap ‘Sign Up’. Fill out your name, date of birth, phone number, address, and email. You may also need to set up a security question. 3️⃣ Tick any boxes to say you agree to the terms and conditions, and tap ‘Sign Up’. 4️⃣ Verify your email address and phone number. 5️⃣ Provide proof of your name and address through the app’s KYC process. This is usually quick but can take a few hours. 6️⃣Once verified, log in to the app and make a deposit with your desired payment method. Then, find a sport you want to bet on either through the top icons or through the search menu. 7️⃣ Scroll down and select a market, and select the odds. Add to your slip and enter your stake, and your bet will be placed.

What Are UK Sports Betting Apps Not on GamStop?

GamStop is a nationwide gambling self-exclusion system set up to help people restrict their betting activities when they become a problem. The major betting apps UK players can download are partnered with it. However, betting apps not on GamStop fall outside of this jurisdiction and typically offer punters a wider range of sports, markets, and odds.

Betting apps not on GamStop may fall outside the UK Gambling Commission’s jurisdiction, and they do have their perks. However, we don’t recommend that people who are seeking help for gambling behaviour access them. Remember, playing and betting at non-GamStop apps and sites leaves you with very little protection if you are addicted or need help.

Are Non-GamStop Betting Apps Legal in the UK?

UK bettors can technically use betting apps not on GamStop, provided they are fully licensed and accept players from within the UK. Apps such as those regulated and licensed offshore, e.g., in Curacao, fit the bill. However, these apps are not regulated by the UKGC, creating something of a grey area.

The same applies to any bookmaker and casino sites outside of the UK. While the UKGC doesn’t regulate or license them, as long as they have some form of regulation, they’re safe to use.

Advantages & Disadvantages of Non-GamStop Betting Apps

Before you start using football betting apps not on GamStop, here’s a quick breakdown of their pros and cons:

Advantages Disadvantages No restrictions on betting activity (unless you request them) Won’t offer the best protection for bettors who need help managing their gambling You can deposit with credit cards UK players have less protection and support should something go wrong There are frequently more sports, markets, and odds available Higher fees and exchange rates may apply Limited verification and KYC compared to UKGC-licensed apps Performance and speed may vary Many allow you to deposit and bet with cryptocurrencies

There are numerous benefits to using betting apps not on GamStop. However, you should only ever use them with caution, and you should never use them if you know you have gambling problems (or are already self-restricted through GamStop).

We recommend taking a close and careful look at non-GamStop casinos and bookmakers and ensuring you understand their terms, conditions, restrictions, and expectations before registering and depositing money. If you’d prefer to use betting apps for UK players that are regulated here, the choice is yours!

Top Bonuses Available November, 2025

The best betting apps UK and beyond always have a strong selection of welcome bonuses and regular promotions to keep your bankroll topped up. These vary from cash matching deals to free bets, and even cashback from losses you’ve made. Here’s a quick breakdown of the bonuses available at our top five sites, followed by more details on what each promotion does.

Deposit Match Welcome Bonus Reloads Rebates No-Sweat Bets Odds Boosts Competitions Other William Hill Bet £10, Get £40 in Free Bets N/A N/A Money Back if No Winners (Greyhound Traps) 100% Football Acca Boost, 25% Bet Builder Win Boost, Daily Racing Boosts, Daily Racing Extra Places Final One Standing (Elimination Game) Substituted Player Rollover, Two-Goal Lead Winner, Tweet Your Bet, Get Odds QuinnBet N/A N/A 50% Back up to £25 (Welcome Deal), 10-25% Weekly Cashback, US Acca Insurance, Cashback on 0-0 Football, Free Bet if 2nd to SP Favourite, 2x Daily Free Bets on US Sports, 2x General Daily Free Bets 20% Bet Builder Boost, Daily Extra Places, 10% Tricast, 10% Yankee N/A £50 Daily Acca Free Bets, Betfair Bet £10, Get £50 in Bet Builders N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Friend Referral Paddy Power £30 with a £5 Bet N/A N/A Free Bet if 2nd or 3rd to SP Favourite Daily Extra Places Eliminator (Parlay Game) Substituted Player Rollover, Pay £10 in Shop, Get £10 on App, Friend Referral Betfred Bet £10, Get £50 in Free Bets N/A N/A 100% Stake Back on Football Bet Builder Football Acca Flex (Boost), Player-Voted Turbo Boosts, Racing Extra Places, Up to 5x Odds Boosts, 10% Tricast Beat Fred Freeplay Two-Goal Lead Winner, Double Delight, Hat-Trick Heaven (+ In-Play), Up to 25% Bonus on Racing, Rewards4Racing,

Deposit Match Welcome Bonus

When you first register through a betting app, you may find a welcome offer that matches your deposit. Essentially, this means the bookmaker will give you a sports credit equal to the amount you pay in (up to a point). For example, a bookie app might give you 100% matching up to £250, meaning you get £500 to bet with. These deals frequently have wagering requirements, meaning you’ll need to re-bet a certain amount of money before you can take winnings away.

🥇Best for Welcome Bonus None of our top bookmaker apps currently offers deposit match bonuses, but all do offer welcome deals. We think Paddy Power’s bet £5, get £30 offer is the best value promo running right now. That said, as always, make sure to read the terms and conditions attached (that goes for football betting apps not on GamStop, too).

Reloads

Reload deals are similar to welcome matches, only they’re aimed at regular players. For example, you might receive a 100% match on your second deposit and a 50% match on your third reload (meaning half of the money you pay in).

🥇Best for Reloads We weren’t able to find reload deals through any of our top betting apps in the UK at the moment, but that doesn’t mean offers won’t become available in the future. It’s worth registering for promotional emails and following the bookie of your choice on social media for news on recurring promotions.

Rebates

Rebates give you a certain amount of money back from any losses you make through the betting app the week before. For example, a bookie might give you 10% of your losses from one week, the next Monday morning. These deals often appear as part of VIP programs, but it’s worth registering for promotional emails so you can access them as soon as they become available.

🥇Best for Rebates QuinnBet outstrips the competition with its fantastic array of rebate and insurance deals. Right now, the app offers 50% cash back on losses worth up to £25 as a welcome deal, up to 25% weekly cashback on select sports and markets, and accumulator (acca) insurance on US sports bets.

No-Sweat Bets

No-sweat bets are essentially free bets! UK sites occasionally offer them to new customers and as part of ongoing promotions to provide punters with a safety net. With a no-sweat bet, if you win, you get paid your winnings (as expected). If you lose, you get your bet amount back. These deals frequently have odds limits attached, so, like with all offers, make sure you check all the terms and conditions.

🥇Best for No-Sweat Bets QuinnBet, again, stands head and shoulders above the app pack for free bets, with your money back when football betting if a match draws nil-all, a freebie if you come second to the SP favourite in horse racing, and two daily free bets for you to use on US and general markets. Terms and conditions will vary on these deals, too, so keep your eyes peeled.

Odds Boosts

Odds boosts don’t change how likely something will be to happen, but instead give you extra money if your bet converts! For example, if you place a bet on a market at 2/1 on a booster, the betting app may increase it to 4/1. That means you get double the winnings back if it converts.

🥇Best for Odds Boosts Most of our best betting apps in the UK offer a good range of boosts, but William Hill just clinches the top spot overall thanks to sheer variety. Through the app, you can access a 100% boost on football accas, 25% boosts on wins through bet builders, and claim extra places and boosts on horse racing every day.

Competitions

Some UK betting apps host exclusive competitions where you can unlock free bets and boosts just for placing wagers. For example, you might find that a bookmaker asks you to pick a winner in a certain game each week to earn points on a leaderboard. In some cases, you could win major cash prizes as well as extra perks to use in the sportsbook.

🥇Best for Competitions William Hill’s Final One Standing competition is great fun and our top pick from the competitions our big five have to offer. This competition gives bettors the chance to win a share of £500,000 by picking a Premier League football team to win each week. If you win, you proceed to the next round, but you can’t pick that team again. Pick a losing team, and you’re out.

Other

As you can see from our betting app bonuses table, there are lots of different promotions that fit neatly into the ‘other’ category. Deals such as rollover bets when a player you’ve bet on gets substituted, early payouts if your team is ahead by two goals, and friend referral credit are all common across the top bookie apps we’ve reviewed. Of course, it’s worth checking out what each perk has to offer in the fine print and comparing which you feel is right for you. You’ll find non-GamStop betting sites outside the UK have a broader range of ‘other’ bonuses, too.

🥇Best for Other Bonuses Betfred leads the way in terms of best of the rest, with two-goal lead early payouts, double delight/hat-trick heaven, racing rewards, 25% racing bonuses, and in-play rewards available. It’s on par with QuinnBet in terms of promo variety, and there are plenty of acca and tricast boosts to explore here as well.

Banking Options at UK Betting Apps

Most UK gambling apps will let you deposit and withdraw with debit cards, but e-wallets have always proved popular with punters. That said, not all betting apps will carry your chosen banking method, so it pays to check out what you can pay in and cash out with before you register and start playing.

Here’s a quick rundown of what you can typically bank with at UK betting sites, and which of our top apps accept them. Remember, some betting apps not on GamStop will accept a broader variety.

Credit & Debit Cards

Debit cards tend to be the default option, usually Visa, Mastercard, or Maestro. Quick to pay with and securely linked to your bank, punters use them because they’re convenient and readily available. That said, it can take a few days to withdraw to cards, and you won’t be able to hide your betting activities from your bank. Due to changes implemented by the UK Gambling Commission, betting apps in the UK no longer accept credit cards.

All of our top five UK betting apps accept debit cards. If you’d prefer to use credit cards, you may want to check out non-GamStop betting apps instead.

E-Wallets

E-wallets are, for many punters, even more convenient than cards. Services like PayPal, Apple Pay, Google Pay, Skrill, and Neteller allow you to connect a card or bank account with a digital payment gateway, meaning you can just sign in, make a payment and/or withdraw without your bank seeing the reason why. E-wallets also tend to offer fast withdrawals, with most providers returning winnings within a few hours to a few days. The downside to e-wallets, however, is that they’re not always widely accepted, may incur fees, and may restrict access to certain bonuses.

PaddyPower, Betfair, William Hill, and Betfred all accept a range of e-wallets (details on these in our table below). QuinnBet only accepts Apple Pay, excluding cards and open banking.

Cryptocurrencies

A cryptocurrency is a digital payment option (like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin) that removes processing time and gives you complete privacy. Banking is instant with crypto, and you may even get a slight boost to your winnings depending on the exchange rate. However, crypto is sometimes risky to use and often requires a high buy-in. Plus, you’re more likely to see them on non-GamStop apps vs. mainstream UK bookies.

Case in point! None of our top five UK betting apps accepts cryptocurrencies at this time, likely because of their market volatility. However, that may change, and there are non-GamStop apps where you can use digital money.

Other

Some UK betting apps and websites let you pay in with prepaid credit (such as Paysafecard), which is secure and easy to control, but offers no withdrawal option. Otherwise, there are bank and wire transfers, which are super secure and predictable, but which can take several working days to process. In some cases, you may even be able to pay in and cash out with a cheque, but this can take weeks to settle.

Paddy Power, Betfair, Betfred, and William Hill all accept Paysafecard and bank/wire transfers.

App Debit Cards E-Wallet Cryptocurrency Other Min. Deposit Min. Withdrawal Max. Deposit Max. withdrawal William Hill Visa, Mastercard, Maestro PayPal, Skrill, Neteller, ecoPayz, Apple Pay ❌ William Hill Plus, Paysafecard, Bank Transfer £1 £5 £99,000 Varies on Method QuinnBet Visa, Mastercard, Electron, Maestro, Revolut Apple Pay ❌ Open Banking £10.00 £10.00 Unclear Unclear Betfair Visa, Mastercard Apple Pay, PayPal, Skrill, Neteller, MuchBetter ❌ Paysafecard, Instant Bank Transfer £5 £0.01 Player Determined Unclear Paddy Power Visa, Mastercard PayPal, Skrill, Neteller, MuchBetter, Apple Pay ❌ Paysafecard, Bank Transfer, Pay By Bank £5.00 £0.01 Player Determined Unclear Betfred Visa, Mastercard Skrill, PayPal ❌ Paysafecard, Instant Bank Transfer £5 £5 Up to Unlimited Varies on Method

Get Ahead of the Game – App Betting Tips to Remember

While no one can predict the future, there are ways you can make the most of your bets and work mobile apps to your advantage. We’ve put together a few useful tips you can try at betting apps in the UK, but remember, there are no guarantees.

🤿 Dive Into Your Chosen Sport

The best way to improve at picking winners is to understand your markets, the top players, and the teams with the best chances of winning even the tightest of clashes. To do this, you’ll need to keep on top of the latest news and watch or listen to games and matches across a season. Studying form doesn’t always guarantee you’ll be brilliant at picking winners, but it gives you more confidence when making difficult or educated decisions.

🧮 Check Odds at Different Apps

Not all apps have the same odds or even the same markets. You don’t have to swear loyalty to one or two, either, if you find that there are better deals at other bookies. Compare the five top betting apps in the UK shared in this guide, for example. Are there major differences in in-play odds? Can you get a boost on a futures market that’s exclusive to a specific app?

🤔 Think Carefully About Welcome Bonuses

You don’t always have to accept welcome deals when you sign up for new betting apps. Some of them are great for stretching your bankroll, but remember, there will usually be wagering and minimum odds requirements attached. So, read any fine print attached to deals carefully, and if you can bypass the bonus and just make a deposit, do so. Of course, you can also take up multiple welcome deals at different apps if you feel so inclined.

❌ Don’t Do Accas Right Away

Accumulators, Accas, or parlay bets are some of the riskiest wagers you can make at non-GamStop betting apps. They require you to place multiple wagers in a single bet, and for that bet to convert, they all need to win. The longer the acca, the longer the odds, and the larger the potential payout. Our tip here is to dissuade you from this style of betting if you’re just getting started. We recommend beginners start by betting low on simple odds and work up their knowledge and confidence to move up to acca betting.

🛤️ Track and Learn

If betting the same way and on the same type of markets or teams over and over again isn’t working out, change things up. Try looking into in-play betting, consider prop bets instead of outrights, and consider switching sports. The best betting apps in the UK in our list all offer tons of variety, so you can switch up your bets. Plus, it pays to keep track of the bets you make and the returns you get. Does your data suggest you’re better off betting low on niche markets, for example?

Responsible Gambling

While there are benefits to registering with non-GamStop apps, it still pays to keep track of your gambling habits. If you find you’re chasing wins or using betting apps for the sake of it, it might be time to take a step back and seek help. Gambling should never control your life or affect your relationships.

All five of our best betting apps UK players use have responsible gambling tools and features. That means you can ask for help with curtailing your betting activities and the money you spend, and set healthy time limits for apps.

There are also free resources available in the UK if you need additional support or are experiencing a crisis. Be sure to check out:

GambleAware: 24/7 online help

GamCare: Online support guides

The National Gambling Helpline (0808 8020 133)

Have You Found the Best Betting Apps in the UK?

The best betting apps UK players can download offer quick, easy ways to find a huge range of niche sports and specials markets. When betting on mobile, you want to be able to add to slips and grab free bets within seconds, without muddying through awkward menus. All of the apps we’ve listed in this review tick those boxes and more (and it’s also worth checking out our selection of betting apps not on GamStop).

At the top of our sports betting apps UK list is William Hill, largely due to its fantastic range of sports and markets, as well as its smooth navigation, solid banking coverage, and a healthy selection of bonuses and support options. All five of our picks are worth registering for and exploring, but make WH a priority.

Take a look at the top betting apps UK players are downloading right now and grab a welcome bonus or two to explore some markets!