Top 10 CSGO/CS2 Betting Sites in 2026

The leading CSGO Betting Sites include BoyleSports, Paddy Power, and Midnite. These platforms offer exceptional coverage and extensive CS betting markets, including map winners and handicaps.

We’ll review these sites in more detail below, while addressing how to bet on CSGO tournaments and matches. Let’s start by revealing our top 10 CS gambling sites.

Best CSGO Esports Betting Sites in 2026

Let’s now take a closer look at our top three betting sites for CS:GO and some of the best UK gambling sites for esports. Our review content will explain each site’s key features and what sets them apart in the minds of players.

Top Rated for CSGO Market Choice BoyleSports BoyleSports is our pick as the best CSGO gambling site. This site offers extensive CSGO and CS2 coverage, including tournaments such as the LoL LCK Challenger League, StarLadder Budapest Major, and The Majors. When wagering on individual CSGO and CS2 matches, you can also access between 50 and 100 betting markets on average. These include alternate map handicaps, which help to create optimal value when backing elite teams and common betting favorites like Team Vitality. + Show more Overall Verdict 10 /10 Welcome offer Bet £10 Get £25 In Free Bets Get Offer Quick Overview BoyleSports is our pick as the best CSGO gambling site. This site offers extensive CSGO and CS2 coverage, including tournaments such as the LoL LCK Challenger League, StarLadder Budapest Major, and The Majors. When wagering on individual CSGO and CS2 matches, you can also access between 50 and 100 betting markets on average. These include alternate map handicaps, which help to create optimal value when backing elite teams and common betting favorites like Team Vitality. + Show more Pros Bet on a huge selection of CSGO and CS2 tournaments

Access between 50 and 100 betting markets per match

There are alternative map handicaps available

The All Sport Acca Loyalty bonus rewards esports accumulators Cons The site offers fewer in-play CSGO and CS2 markets

The All Sport Acca bonus requires a minimum of five legs 🔫Top CSGO Site for Acca Loyalty and Acca Builder Rewards You can also wager on the winner of individual maps or bet on the over/under on the total number of maps that will be contested during a match. The BoyleSports welcome bonus comprises £25 in free bets (and a £10 casino bonus), and is available to new players who deposit £10 and wager this at odds of 2.00 or greater. The brand’s All Sport Acca Loyalty bonus can also include esports betting markets, at what is clearly one of the best CSGO betting sites, while qualifying wagers must have 5+ legs and minimum combined odds of 4.00. 🎖️Range of CSGO Features Found at BoyleSports Here are some of the best features we have found at BoyleSports. Boosts and Super Boosts – Access odds boosts of up to 30% on qualifying CSGO and CS2 markets

– Access odds boosts of up to 30% on qualifying CSGO and CS2 markets Bet Builder Boosts – Boost of 25% on qualifying Bet Builder wagers, including CSGO and CS2 picks

– Boost of 25% on qualifying Bet Builder wagers, including CSGO and CS2 picks Acca Insurance – Insure qualifying accas and secure a payout/free bet credit if one leg loses.

– Insure qualifying accas and secure a payout/free bet credit if one leg loses. Top Bets – BoyleSports publishes Top esports bets based on data and analysis

Best for Global CSGO Esports Tournament Coverage Paddy Power Paddy Power is another of the best CS GO betting sites, and one that offers exceptional international tournament coverage. This is especially true when wagering on CS2 tournaments, including CCT League iterations in Europe, North America, and South America. + Show more Overall Verdict 9.8 /10 Welcome offer Bet £5, Get £30 in Free Bets Get Offer Quick Overview Paddy Power is another of the best CS GO betting sites, and one that offers exceptional international tournament coverage. This is especially true when wagering on CS2 tournaments, including CCT League iterations in Europe, North America, and South America. + Show more Pros Bet on international events in North and South America

Access 50+ betting lines per average Counter-Strike match

Wager on the Correct Score market at enhanced odds

Leverage odds boosts of up to 20% on selected markets Cons You cannot livestream all CS tournaments or matches

Not all payment methods are valid to trigger the welcome bonus 🔫Range of Esports Wagers at Paddy Power When betting on individual matches within these competitions, 50+ lines and markets are available on average. This range includes two-way moneylines, map handicap, and totals, while you can also predict the top scorer in a particular encounter. Paddy Power also publishes frequent price boosts, which are occasionally applied to qualifying CSGO or CS2 lines. Selected esports wagers of this type may also be eligible for full or partial cashout, helping you to recoup some cash even as markets begin to turn against you. As a new Paddy Power customer, you’re eligible to receive £30 in free bets. This requires a minimum deposit of just £5, which can be credited using a valid debit card, Apple Pay, or bank transfer. You must then stake £5+ at minimum odds of 2.00. 🎖️Range of CSGO Features Found at Paddy Power Some of the best features you’ll find at Paddy Power include: Esports Odds Boosts – CSGO and CS2 odds may be boosted by between 10% and 20%

– CSGO and CS2 odds may be boosted by between 10% and 20% International Tournament Coverage – Bet on CSGO and CS2 tournaments in North and South America

– Bet on CSGO and CS2 tournaments in North and South America Correct Score Betting – Unlocks enhanced odds when betting on Counter-Strike match results

Best CSGO Betting Interface Midnite Midnite has the cleanest and easiest to navigate CSGO betting interface, which makes it easy to browse specific tournaments and matches. Simply select Counter Strike from the vertical menu on the left-hand side of the lobby before selecting competitions, matches, or in-play markets. You can also select CSGO and CS2 outrights, which apply to high-profile tournaments like IEM Atlanta and usually unlock competitive odds. In terms of match betting markets, map moneylines and handicaps are available, while correct map score lines offer optimal value to knowledgeable and analytical bettors. + Show more Overall Verdict 9.5 /10 Welcome offer Bet £5, Get £25 in Free Bets + 50 Free Spins Get Offer Quick Overview Midnite has the cleanest and easiest to navigate CSGO betting interface, which makes it easy to browse specific tournaments and matches. Simply select Counter Strike from the vertical menu on the left-hand side of the lobby before selecting competitions, matches, or in-play markets. You can also select CSGO and CS2 outrights, which apply to high-profile tournaments like IEM Atlanta and usually unlock competitive odds. In terms of match betting markets, map moneylines and handicaps are available, while correct map score lines offer optimal value to knowledgeable and analytical bettors. + Show more Pros The Acca Builder lets you easily build CSGO and CS2 Accumulators

Choose from between 50 and 100 match betting markets

The Bet Club unlocks up to £20 in weekly free bets

Offers extensive livestreaming of CSGO and CS2 matches Cons There are no regular odds boosts available

Lacks the history and reputation of more established betting brands 🔫 Variety of Free Bet Bonuses Available at Midnite If you’re a frequent Counter-Strike bettor, Midnite’s Bet Club allows you to claim up to £20 in weekly free bets. The offer comprises three separate free bet bonuses, each of which has unique terms and conditions pertaining to qualifying wagers, eligible markets, and minimum odds. The first free bet bonus rewards you with a £5 free bet when you place an initial £10 Bet Builder wager. If you place 5 x €5 singles wagers on the win market (at minimum odds of 2.00), you can also unlock a €5 free bet. The third bonus comprises a €10 free bet and requires you to place two separate €10 accumulators. The wager must have 4+ legs and cumulative odds of 5.00+. As a new Midnite customer, you’re also eligible to receive £25 in free bets and 50 free spins at the casino vertical. To opt in, simply deposit and wager £5+ at odds of 2.00 or greater. Your qualifying bet must be placed within 14 days of your initial signup. 🎖️Range of CSGO Features Found at Midnite Some of our favourite features on the Midnite platform include: Acca Builder – This intuitive tool helps you to seamlessly build a Counter-Strike accumulator using a diverse range of betting markets.

– This intuitive tool helps you to seamlessly build a Counter-Strike accumulator using a diverse range of betting markets. In-Play Betting – Access dynamically priced CS markets in-play

– Access dynamically priced CS markets in-play Live Streaming – Livestream the CS GO and CS2 matches that you bet on

What Type of Game is CSGO?

Both CS:GO and CS2 are categorized as tactical first-person shooter (FPS) games, which are played in teams and comprise competitive 5×5 matches. FPS games like Counter-Strike tend to be shorter and more action-packed, lasting between 20 and 40 minutes and requiring immediate decisions.

Games of this type differ from so-called Multiplayer Online Battle Arena (MOBA) games, with the latter incredibly strategic and focused on long-term outcomes. These core differences have a significant impact on betting market availability and complexity, potentially shaping the strategies that you use at CSGO betting sites.

🔫FPS Betting

Featuring shorter matches and more simplistic gameplay, FPS games unlock a smaller but more straightforward range of betting markets on average. For example, CS GO esports betting is focused on the aforementioned markets, such as the map winner, handicaps, or the total number of maps contested.

FPS games also progress at a faster pace than MOBA alternatives. This creates more dynamic odds when engaging in live CSCO or CS2 betting, but it can be harder to time your bets successfully as markets are usually resolved relatively quickly.

Not only do FPS games like Counter-Strike feature fewer betting markets, but matches are also more predictable and can be researched using simple datasets. This makes it easier to analyze data and inform your picks.

🥷MOBA Betting

MOBA gameplay is far more complex, with titles like LoL and Dota 2 subsequently featuring hundreds of betting markets per match. These include staples like the match winner, map handicaps, and totals, alongside the identity of the team that will eliminate the first dragon or destroy a tower.

Although this range of betting markets can be overwhelming at first, there are abundant data and statistical resources available online. This includes performance data pertaining to both teams and players, making it easier to predict outcomes with a degree of accuracy. The key is being able to identify the most relevant datasets and interpret these effectively.

As MOBA matches are longer and more complex, you’ll have more time to analyze your decisions when engaging in live betting. Additionally, this may create more time to hedge your pre-game bets and minimize the risk of financial loss.

What CSGO Markets are Available to Esports Fans?

Now, we’re going to explore the CS2 and CS GO match betting types available at CSGO betting sites. Below, you’ll find a summary of the most popular markets and precisely how they work at the best UK betting apps.

🏆Match Winner

This market requires you to pick the winner of an individual CS GO or CS 2 match. It’s highly appealing in this instance, as most tournament matches feature two-way moneylines where the tie is largely eliminated as a likely outcome.

However, some matches may be decided after a period of overtime. So, you’ll need to determine whether moneylines cover this period of gameplay or apply to regulation time only.

📉Match Handicap Winner

This market applies a negative handicap to a betting favorite, enabling you to back them at enhanced odds. For example, you could have backed Metizport to defeat LazerCats with a nominal handicap of -1.5 in the CCT Europe event. For this bet to payout, Metisport must win the match by two clear rounds, with the tournament adopting a familiar best-of-five format.

This transforms moneyline odds of 1.67 into an enhanced price of 3.20. However, while this unlocks higher potential returns, it also reduces the win probability from 59.9% to just 31.3%. This needs to be reflected by the amount that you stake.

You can also apply a positive handicap of +1.5 to the underdogs, LazerCats. This will pay out if the team wins the match or loses by just a single round. Although this will create shorter odds when compared with the moneyline, it covers more potential outcomes and increases your chances of winning.

🗺️Total Maps (include over/under)

With this market, you’ll bet the over/under on how many rounds will be contested during a match. The vast majority of professional and tournament matches will adopt a best-of-five format, so the consensus betting line here is always fixed at 2.5.

This market creates two potential outcomes and relatively even money odds, with both sides of the betting line often priced at around 2.00. Such odds carry an implied probability value of 50.0%, so you’ll need to use historic performance data to ensure that you pick as accurately as possible.

💯Correct Map Score

This is a slightly higher risk market, and one that requires you to predict the correct score at the end of the match. Correct score betting unlocks higher potential returns but lower chances of a correct prediction.

However, there are only a handful of potential correct scorelines, even during best-of-five matches. This helps you to manage your risk, especially if you’re able to analyze the competing teams and accurately predict how matches will unfold.

You can maximize this advantage further by betting on CS2 or CS GO matches that adopt a best-of-three format. However, the correct score betting odds will be slightly lower in this instance.

🔫Pistol Round Winner

This is a relatively new betting market, which emerged when the new Max Rounds 12 (MR12) format was introduced in CS2.

This sees competing teams play a maximum of 12 individual rounds per half, with pistol round betting focused on the winner of the first and final rounds, which are considered to be high variance, even money wagers.

Such rounds are highly important from a strategic perspective and have a significant bearing on the final result. As a result, researching pistol round winner picks can also offer a greater insight into moneyline and handicap betting.

CS2 Betting Modes Explained

As betting sites have evolved to offer CSGO and wider esports betting markets, we’ve seen a significant crossover with traditional casino gaming. This has created new and creative betting modes while unlocking different iterations of cash and skin gambling.

Roulette

One particular betting mode introduces elements of roulette gameplay. For example, some Counter-Strike variations feature a CSGO Wheel, which unlocks a skin-based game that lets you wager on the color of a particular outcome. Each color represents a different payout structure as follows:

Red: Unlocks a payout of 2x your wager

Black: 2x

Green: 14x

Black / Grey: 7x

To fund these bets, you can deposit skins, cash, or cryptocurrency into your account. You can also trade skins directly for account funds.

Crash Gaming

So-called Crash games are increasingly available online at the best CSGO crash sites and leverage cryptographic hash functions to produce provably fair outcomes. Such games usually adopt a rising multiplier model, which requires you to cash in before the multiplier crashes.

You can also find CS:GO and CS2 crash games online. These also utilize a rising multiplier, which crashes with a random gunshot. This game is simple and fast-paced, while you’ll typically wager using coins that can be redeemed for cash or skins. Once again, skins can also be traded to fund your gameplay.

Coin Flip

Coin Flip gameplay is increasingly popular among Counter-Strike fans, as it pits players against one another rather than forcing them to compete with the house.

Counter Strike’s main iteration of the CSGO coin flip game asks players to wager their in-game items, skins, or virtual currency on the outcome of a random coin toss. Both players will contribute evenly to the pot, with the eventual winner taking everything on offer.

Case Battles

CS2 / CS:GO case battles also pit players directly against one another. In this instance, participating players must purchase the same case or selection of cases, at which point all active cases are opened simultaneously.

At the end of the round, the player with the highest unboxed value will win all of the available prizes.

Usually, players will stake skins and virtual items on the outcome at CSGO case sites. This is chance-based and incurs high levels of risk.

Upgrader

This game format lets you stake existing skins for the chance to win a higher-value skin. This is largely available via third-party sites, which also allow you to trade skins with fellow players directly.

CS:GO and CS2 skins are particularly popular due to their liquidity and high value. However, many of the best CS GO gambling sites have yet to offer this betting mode.

How to Bet on CSGO

Before wagering on matches and tournaments, you’ll need to select a brand from our recommended CSGO esports betting sites. Fortunately, the signup process is largely the same regardless of your chosen brand. We’ve created a step-by-step guide below, using BoyleSports as an example.

Head to the Homepage and Join: Start by visiting the BoyleSports homepage and clicking through the Join button in the top right-hand corner of the lobby. Note that alternative CSGO betting sites may use Register or Signup buttons.

Enter your Personal Information: You’ll now be transferred to a secure screen on the CS GO betting site. Here, you’ll have to enter your legal name, physical address, and date of birth, which BoyleSports will use to verify your age and identity.

Create your Account: On a second screen, you’ll have to provide a verifiable email, username,e and password. This information will create and secure your account. You’ll also be asked to provide your mobile number, and BoyleSports will subsequently send a verification code via SMS. You can also confirm your preferred currency at this stage.

Verify Your Account: After setting your deposit limits and accepting the site’s terms and conditions, you can open your account. At this stage, you can also upload verification documentation via your Account page. If not, this will be required before you’re able to successfully withdraw any winnings.

Start Betting: Once registered with a real-money CS2 gambling site like BoyleSports, you can simply browse the available betting markets via the vertical menu on the left-hand side of the lobby. When you click on lines, they’ll usually populate your bet slip automatically. You can then structure your bets and enter your stake before confirming.

CSGO Live Streaming

Our leading CS2 gambling sites all offer extensive live betting markets. Platforms such as Midnite also livestream every Counter Strike match, allowing you to make more informed in-play picks. Here are some expert tips to help you bet smart in real-time.

💡Pro Tip 1 – Focus on Map-Specific Betting: When livestreaming CS matches, you’ll note that each map has a different set of features and comeback potential. For example, Nuke is historically CT-sided, which allows T-Side teams to recover deficits in the second half. Conversely, the Ancient Map is far more balanced and difficult to call. So, livestream to understand different map dynamics and identify potential value bets.

💡Pro Tip 2 – Timing your Bets Wisely: Live odds are dynamic, while they also tend to overreact to in-game events. To counter these facts, we’d recommend that you analyze the competing teams and their respective map histories. When livestreaming, you can use this analysis to evaluate individual odds adjustments and identify potential overreaction, before timing your wagers to realize their full value.

💡Pro Tip 3 – Read the Economy: Counter-Strike games have their own economy, which refers to the financial status of competing teams and their real-time purchasing power. By reading the economy during livestreaming, you can evaluate teams in real-time and more accurately predict outcomes in future rounds. For example, if a team is clearly saving during the formative rounds or has a full buy, they may perform better in later maps.

CSGO Bonuses Found at UK Bookmakers

Both old and new CSGO betting sites offer an array of bonuses, most of which are compatible with Counter-Strike markets. Here’s a summary of the most popular structures and how they work.

🥇 Welcome Bonus: Our recommended sites tend to offer Bet and Get welcome bonuses to new players. Such promotions ask you to make a minimum qualifying deposit and wager, the latter of which will usually have minimum odds requirements (up to 2.00). Sky Bet offers an eye-catching welcome bonus for CS2 fans, with this comprising £30 in free bets and a minimum wager limit of just £0.05.

🥇 Acca Free Bets: At BoyleSport, you can qualify for so-called Acca Loyalty Free Bets when wagering on Counter Strike matches. Simply build five x £5+ sports accumulators with at least five legs and minimum combined odds of 4.00, and you’ll be awarded a £5 free acca. Your qualifying wager can include outcomes from multiple sports and esports tournaments, too.

🥇 Cashback: Many CS GO match betting sites also run ongoing cashback promotions. Such bonuses will let you recoup a percentage of qualifying losses, usually on a weekly or monthly basis. At Jeff Bet, for example, you can claim 10% weekly cashback up to €500, with this offer available across several different sports and markets. This is ideal for frequent and committed CS bettors.

🥇 Odds Boosts: You’ll also find that the CSGO best betting sites regularly boost match odds and lines. At BoyleSports, for example, you can access daily boosts and so-called Super boosts up to 30% on qualifying CSGO and CS2 lines, creating the potential for significantly higher returns. Paddy Power runs daily odds boosts, too

2026 CSGO Leagues & Tournaments to Bet On

The precise range of CSGO tournaments varies from one year to the next. Below, you’ll find a summary of the upcoming S-Tier events in 2026, including the IEM Cologne Major in June (which has a combined prize pool of $1,250,000).

Tournament / League Dates Prize Money Reigning MVP/Top Player Reigning Team Champion CCT Season 3 North American Series #3 February 2nd, 2026 to 10th February, 2026 $10,000 N/A Marsborne ESL Pro League Season 23 March 13, 2026, to March 15th, 2026 $275,000 Ilya “m0NESY” Osipov (Team Falcons) Team Vitality PGL Bucharest 2026 Apr 3rd, 2026 to April 11th, 2026 $625,000 Abdul “degster” Gasanov (Team Falcons) Team Falcons BLAST Rivals Spring 2026 Apr 29 – May 03, 2026 $350,000 Mathieu “ZywOo” Herbaut (Team Vitality) Team Vitality CS Asia Championships 2026 May 19th, 2026 to May 24th, 2026 $400,000 Bruno “Latto” Rebelatto (Team Legacy) Legacy IEM Atlanta 2026 May 11th, 2026 to May 17th, 2026 $300,000 N/A N/A CS2 Major Championship – IEM Cologne June 2nd, 2026 to June 21st, 2026 $1,250,000 Danil “donk” Kryshkovets (Team Spirit) Team Spirit

Top 5 CSGO Players

Now, we’re going to reveal the top five current CSGO and CS2 players. This is based on their live HLTV Rating and key datasets, including their K-D Difference and Damage Per Round.

The former is a simple calculation that subtracts a player’s number of deaths from their total kills. The latter is another crucial performance metric, which is focused on the total damage dealt to rival players and divided by the cumulative number of rounds contested.

Player Team HLTV Rating 2.0 (2025) K-D Diff. Damage Per Round Danil “donk” Kryshkovets Team Spirit 1.30 +255 88.5 Mathieu “ZywOo” Herbaut Team Vitality 1.25 +198 85.2 Ilya “m0NESY” Osipov G2 Esports 1.22 +215 83.7 Oleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev Natus Vincere 1.18 +180 82.9 Nikola “NiKo” Kovač Team Falcons 1.16 +165 84.1

Is CSGO Betting Legal in the UK?

Broadly speaking, Counter-Strike betting is legal in the UK. However, this categorisation applies to real-money wagers that are placed via UKGC-licensed CSGO betting sites, such as BoyleSports.

Although no law in the UK explicitly prohibits you from wagering with offshore betting sites, these platforms often lack player protections such as self-exclusion via GAMSTOP. This creates additional risk when placing real money CS2 or CSGO bets.

Also, the UKGC does not currently license or regulate CS GO skin betting sites. This is because they don’t feature the recognised components of regulated gambling. As a result, the Commission seeks to actively remove and block these sites in the UK.

Bet on CSGO Responsibly

Esports wagering is inherently risky, whether you place real money wagers at sites like BoleSports or engage in CSGO skins betting. As a result, you’ll need to take practical steps to minimize risk and wager responsibly, such as setting a conservative bankroll that doesn’t exceed an amount you can afford to lose.

In instances where you do begin to bet compulsively or outside your financial means, you must seek out practical support as quickly as possible. Below, you’ll find a short list of independent resources that are available to help:

Conclusion

Through extensive testing, we have identified BoyleSports, Paddy Power, and Midnite as the best CSGO betting websites. These platforms offer a broad and competitive range of match betting markets, alongside generous welcome bonuses and alternative promotions.

Remember, these esports CS:GO betting sites are licensed and regulated by the UKGC. This means that they offer greater player protections and responsible gambling tools, including customisable deposit limits, and the opportunity to self-exclude.