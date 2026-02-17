The Best UK Cricket Betting Sites for February, 2026

With so many cricket betting sites available in the UK, wouldn’t it be great to know exactly what you can expect from each one? Well, this page does exactly that. We’re going to tell you all about the market coverage, betting features, and bonuses available at the UK’s top 10 online bookmakers. Armed with this information, you can make an informed decision on which platforms best suit your cricket betting needs.

Best Online Cricket Betting Sites for 2026

Now, we’re taking a closer look at three of the best cricket betting sites in the UK. We have highlighted what they offer for punters, the standout features they provide, and what makes them stand out in a crowded online betting market.

Best Cricket Bookie for Cricket Player Props BoyleSports BoyleSports is our top choice among the best cricket betting sites in the UK. It features a wide range of both pre-match and live cricket markets, and it’s an ideal option for anyone betting on international fixtures or major T20 competitions like the IPL and BBL. You’ll find all the standard cricket betting markets such as match winner, top batsman and bowler, and team totals, along with more niche options. Boyles is one of the best UK sites for player props, especially on high-profile games like World Cup matches or Ashes Tests. + Show more Overall Verdict 10 /10 Welcome offer Bet £10 Get £25 In Free Bets Get Offer Quick Overview BoyleSports is our top choice among the best cricket betting sites in the UK. It features a wide range of both pre-match and live cricket markets, and it’s an ideal option for anyone betting on international fixtures or major T20 competitions like the IPL and BBL. You’ll find all the standard cricket betting markets such as match winner, top batsman and bowler, and team totals, along with more niche options. Boyles is one of the best UK sites for player props, especially on high-profile games like World Cup matches or Ashes Tests. + Show more Pros Extensive range of cricket bonuses and promotions

Cricket Bet Builder/odds boosts

Appealing each-way terms on outright markets

Live streaming of some cricket matches

See the top 5 cricket bets, with the ability to add to the betslip easily Cons Not the sharpest cricket odds available

The welcome bonus is less generous than some other bookmakers 🎁Top Cricket Promotions and Benefits at BoyleSports For new customers, BoyleSports has a bet £10, get £25 welcome deal, and there are more free bets and regular offers available to existing customers. There is also a strong range of promotions like Super Boosts, accumulator bonuses, and loyalty-style rewards that run throughout the year. These add extra value if you’re betting across a full series or tournament. When it comes to great betting features, Boyles betting app for cricket has all angles covered with bet builders, cashout, outright betting on all the big tournaments, and even live streaming of some cricket matches. 🏏Cricket Betting Features 🏆 Live streaming: Being able to watch the action unfold on your desktop or mobile device is a huge advantage when it comes to making more informed in-play betting decisions. 🏆 Odds Boosts: Odds boosts are a great way to make extra cash, whatever you are betting on. At Boylesports, we found T20 World Cup outright match result odds boosts as well as pre-built bet builder odds boosts. 🏆 Smart Accas: Smart Accas are pre-populated accas, usually trebles, that have boosted odds. Boyles includes cricket match outcomes in these, as well as individual player performance metrics, such as player x to score a 50. 💡Expert Opinion BoyleSports is the number one choice in our top 10 cricket betting sites, offering a range of features that make wagering on matches more engaging. Tools like Bet Builders and cash out let you create custom bets and manage them in-play, while regular promotions and bonuses can add extra value to your cricket bets. Two standout offers for cricket fans are enhanced odds on top teams or players, and Smart Accas that include cricket markets. UKGC Licence 39469 Cricket Player Specials ✅ Cricket Team Specials ✅ Bet Builder ✅ Mobile App ✅ Min Deposit/Min Withdrawal £5/£5 Payment Methods Visa/MasterCard, PayPal, Skrill, Bank Transfer, Cash in Boylesports shops 🎁Top Cricket Promotions and Benefits at BoyleSports For new customers, BoyleSports has a bet £10, get £25 welcome deal, and there are more free bets and regular offers available to existing customers. There is also a strong range of promotions like Super Boosts, accumulator bonuses, and loyalty-style rewards that run throughout the year. These add extra value if you’re betting across a full series or tournament. When it comes to great betting features, Boyles betting app for cricket has all angles covered with bet builders, cashout, outright betting on all the big tournaments, and even live streaming of some cricket matches. 🏏Cricket Betting Features 🏆 Live streaming: Being able to watch the action unfold on your desktop or mobile device is a huge advantage when it comes to making more informed in-play betting decisions. 🏆 Odds Boosts: Odds boosts are a great way to make extra cash, whatever you are betting on. At Boylesports, we found T20 World Cup outright match result odds boosts as well as pre-built bet builder odds boosts. 🏆 Smart Accas: Smart Accas are pre-populated accas, usually trebles, that have boosted odds. Boyles includes cricket match outcomes in these, as well as individual player performance metrics, such as player x to score a 50. 💡Expert Opinion BoyleSports is the number one choice in our top 10 cricket betting sites, offering a range of features that make wagering on matches more engaging. Tools like Bet Builders and cash out let you create custom bets and manage them in-play, while regular promotions and bonuses can add extra value to your cricket bets. Two standout offers for cricket fans are enhanced odds on top teams or players, and Smart Accas that include cricket markets. Overall Verdict 10 /10 Welcome offer Bet £10 Get £25 In Free Bets Get Offer Top Features for Cricket Bettors at BoyleSports UKGC Licence 39469 Cricket Player Specials ✅ Cricket Team Specials ✅ Bet Builder ✅ Mobile App ✅ Min Deposit/Min Withdrawal £5/£5 Payment Methods Visa/MasterCard, PayPal, Skrill, Bank Transfer, Cash in Boylesports shops

Top Site for a Range of Cricket Bet Builder Markets HighBet HighBet is one of the newer names on the best UK betting apps scene, offering a full sportsbook with both pre-match and in-play cricket betting options. While it doesn’t have quite the same depth as some of the bigger brands, you can still find the main cricket markets, including match winner, top batsman, top bowler, and totals. Its in-play options allow you to react to momentum swings as games develop, and the platform’s odds tools let you accept or reject changing prices. + Show more Overall Verdict 9.9 /10 Welcome offer Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets Get Offer Quick Overview HighBet is one of the newer names on the best UK betting apps scene, offering a full sportsbook with both pre-match and in-play cricket betting options. While it doesn’t have quite the same depth as some of the bigger brands, you can still find the main cricket markets, including match winner, top batsman, top bowler, and totals. Its in-play options allow you to react to momentum swings as games develop, and the platform’s odds tools let you accept or reject changing prices. + Show more Pros Get £30 in free bets as a welcome bonus

Acca Mega Boosts up to 100%

Bet Builders/odds boosts/cashout features

Results section that includes cricket match stats Cons Not the same range of promotions as other cricket bookmakers

No live streaming of cricket matches 🎁Top Cricket Promotions and Benefits at HighBet A key attraction for new customers is HighBet’s welcome bonus. UK bettors who opt in ned to deposit at least £10, and then place a qualifying sports bet at minimum odds to receive up to £30 in free bets once that bet settles. It’s a straightforward offer that works across many sports, including cricket. While regular promotions are more focused on football and horse racing, the promotions tab is worth checking for occasional free bets or boosts during big cricket tournaments. HighBet also features a bet builder, letting you combine multiple cricket selections into a single wager, which is handy for tailoring bets to specific matches or players. They also offer pre-built bet builders populated with cricket selections that you might find appealing. The site’s ongoing cricket-specific promotions are more limited than at larger bookmakers, but the betting features rival most other cricket betting sites, which is why we’ve included it in our top 10. 🏏Cricket Betting Features 🏆 Bet Builder: Bet builders merge multiple selections into one overriding wager that multiplies the individual leg odds. It’s become one of the most popular ways to enjoy big cricket games like a T20 World Cup clash on TV. 🏆 Acca Mega Boosts: HighBet loves a boost, and their acca boost is worth up to 100%, but you’ll need a lot of luck to hit that ceiling bonus because you need to combine at least 20 selections (min odds ⅓). Winnings on a five-fold, which would be more realistic, are boosted by a handy 10%. 🏆 Boosted Odds: HighBet’s dedicated Boosted Odds section is well worth checking out. The majority of their boosted odds games are football, but TV cricket games also make the cut. Prices tend to be boosted by around 10-20%, so there is value to be found. 💡Expert Opinion HighBet doesn’t have the extensive range of ongoing promotions and bonuses that you will find at more established betting sites for cricket. However, you’ll find all the main cricket markets, and you can combine same-game bets in their bet builder tool. It’s not a flashy site, but it’s solid, with odds boosts, cashout, and standard live betting options. UKGC Licence 44662 Cricket Player Specials ✅ Cricket Team Specials ✅ Bet Builder ✅ Mobile App ✅ Min Deposit/Min Withdrawal: £10/£10 Payment Methods Visa/MasterCard, PayPal, Apple/Google Pay 🎁Top Cricket Promotions and Benefits at HighBet A key attraction for new customers is HighBet’s welcome bonus. UK bettors who opt in ned to deposit at least £10, and then place a qualifying sports bet at minimum odds to receive up to £30 in free bets once that bet settles. It’s a straightforward offer that works across many sports, including cricket. While regular promotions are more focused on football and horse racing, the promotions tab is worth checking for occasional free bets or boosts during big cricket tournaments. HighBet also features a bet builder, letting you combine multiple cricket selections into a single wager, which is handy for tailoring bets to specific matches or players. They also offer pre-built bet builders populated with cricket selections that you might find appealing. The site’s ongoing cricket-specific promotions are more limited than at larger bookmakers, but the betting features rival most other cricket betting sites, which is why we’ve included it in our top 10. 🏏Cricket Betting Features 🏆 Bet Builder: Bet builders merge multiple selections into one overriding wager that multiplies the individual leg odds. It’s become one of the most popular ways to enjoy big cricket games like a T20 World Cup clash on TV. 🏆 Acca Mega Boosts: HighBet loves a boost, and their acca boost is worth up to 100%, but you’ll need a lot of luck to hit that ceiling bonus because you need to combine at least 20 selections (min odds ⅓). Winnings on a five-fold, which would be more realistic, are boosted by a handy 10%. 🏆 Boosted Odds: HighBet’s dedicated Boosted Odds section is well worth checking out. The majority of their boosted odds games are football, but TV cricket games also make the cut. Prices tend to be boosted by around 10-20%, so there is value to be found. 💡Expert Opinion HighBet doesn’t have the extensive range of ongoing promotions and bonuses that you will find at more established betting sites for cricket. However, you’ll find all the main cricket markets, and you can combine same-game bets in their bet builder tool. It’s not a flashy site, but it’s solid, with odds boosts, cashout, and standard live betting options. Overall Verdict 9.9 /10 Welcome offer Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets Get Offer Top Features for Cricket Bettors at HighBet UKGC Licence 44662 Cricket Player Specials ✅ Cricket Team Specials ✅ Bet Builder ✅ Mobile App ✅ Min Deposit/Min Withdrawal: £10/£10 Payment Methods Visa/MasterCard, PayPal, Apple/Google Pay

Best of the New Cricket Betting Apps MidNite MidNite is another lesser-known betting site for cricket fans in the UK. A bit like HighBet, it doesn’t come with the bells and whistles you get with the likes of Paddy Power and Boylesports, but there are still some very neat features that make this site an appealing option. Top of that list has to be the daily list of cricket-specific odds boosts. There are normally five price boosts on show each morning, and they tend to revolve around player performance. For example, Michael Levitt was boosted to 3/1 (from 13/5) to be the top away batsman in the USA vs the Netherlands T20 World Cup game. + Show more Overall Verdict 9.5 /10 Welcome offer Bet £5, Get £25 in Free Bets + 50 Free Spins Get Offer Quick Overview MidNite is another lesser-known betting site for cricket fans in the UK. A bit like HighBet, it doesn’t come with the bells and whistles you get with the likes of Paddy Power and Boylesports, but there are still some very neat features that make this site an appealing option. Top of that list has to be the daily list of cricket-specific odds boosts. There are normally five price boosts on show each morning, and they tend to revolve around player performance. For example, Michael Levitt was boosted to 3/1 (from 13/5) to be the top away batsman in the USA vs the Netherlands T20 World Cup game. + Show more Pros Daily cricket odds boosts

Live in-game graphics keep you fully informed

Impressive range of live cricket markets

Bet £10, get £30 sports welcome bonus Cons Limited each-way options on outright markets

No e-Wallet payment options 🎁Top Cricket Promotions and Benefits at MidNite MidNite’s welcome bonus is a fairly standard £30 in free bets when you bet £10, but there is also a Bet Club for regular customers that offers free wagers, such as a £10 free bet when you place two £10 pre-match accas, which can be placed on cricket games. This is one of the best free bet offers we have found on cricket betting sites in the UK. Other features on this site include cash out, acca builders, and live betting. The range of cricket in-play markets compares favourably with the higher-profile betting sites, and we particularly like the in-game graphic that provides ball-by-ball coverage of exactly what is happening out there on the field. It’s the next best thing to live streaming. 🏏Cricket Betting Features 🏆 Daily cricket odds boosts: It’s great to see cricket markets getting some proper attention. MidNite offers a daily selection of odds boosts related to player performance. 🏆 Live View: A surprisingly impressive in-game graphics program that provides ball-by-ball coverage of the game. In the absence of live streaming, it really is the next best option. 🏆 Bet Builder: While there is an absence of pre-built bet builders, MidNite does have the bet builder feature, enabling you to combine multiple selections into one overriding wager that multiplies the individual leg odds. 💡Expert Opinion Again, not one of the flashiest cricket betting sites, but it’s still packed with markets and features that really enhance cricket betting. The daily supply of cricket-specific odds boosts is a great asset, and we’re particularly impressed with the live betting coverage on this platform. UKGC Licence 42647 Cricket Player Specials ✅ Cricket Team Specials ✅ Bet Builder ✅ Mobile App ✅ Min Deposit/Min Withdrawal £5/£5 Payment Options Visa/MasterCard, Apple/Google Pay, Bank Transfer, Trustly 🎁Top Cricket Promotions and Benefits at MidNite MidNite’s welcome bonus is a fairly standard £30 in free bets when you bet £10, but there is also a Bet Club for regular customers that offers free wagers, such as a £10 free bet when you place two £10 pre-match accas, which can be placed on cricket games. This is one of the best free bet offers we have found on cricket betting sites in the UK. Other features on this site include cash out, acca builders, and live betting. The range of cricket in-play markets compares favourably with the higher-profile betting sites, and we particularly like the in-game graphic that provides ball-by-ball coverage of exactly what is happening out there on the field. It’s the next best thing to live streaming. 🏏Cricket Betting Features 🏆 Daily cricket odds boosts: It’s great to see cricket markets getting some proper attention. MidNite offers a daily selection of odds boosts related to player performance. 🏆 Live View: A surprisingly impressive in-game graphics program that provides ball-by-ball coverage of the game. In the absence of live streaming, it really is the next best option. 🏆 Bet Builder: While there is an absence of pre-built bet builders, MidNite does have the bet builder feature, enabling you to combine multiple selections into one overriding wager that multiplies the individual leg odds. 💡Expert Opinion Again, not one of the flashiest cricket betting sites, but it’s still packed with markets and features that really enhance cricket betting. The daily supply of cricket-specific odds boosts is a great asset, and we’re particularly impressed with the live betting coverage on this platform. Overall Verdict 9.5 /10 Welcome offer Bet £5, Get £25 in Free Bets + 50 Free Spins Get Offer Top Features for Cricket Bettors at MidNite UKGC Licence 42647 Cricket Player Specials ✅ Cricket Team Specials ✅ Bet Builder ✅ Mobile App ✅ Min Deposit/Min Withdrawal £5/£5 Payment Options Visa/MasterCard, Apple/Google Pay, Bank Transfer, Trustly

Popular Cricket Bets

Cricket offers one of the widest ranges of betting markets, and the proliferation of shorter-format games has fueled the major growth of in-play cricket betting. Betting on Cricket’s T20 World Cup might not be as popular as betting on the best football World Cup betting sites, but it still attracts monster global audiences, many of whom love to enjoy the matches by placing a bet.

Match winner: Backing the match winner remains the most popular cricket betting market, whether it be pre-game or in-play.

Backing the match winner remains the most popular cricket betting market, whether it be pre-game or in-play. Top Batsman: Bet on which player will score the most runs for their team in the match or innings. There will also be a top game batsman market, so it’s not team-specific.

Bet on which player will score the most runs for their team in the match or innings. There will also be a top game batsman market, so it’s not team-specific. Top Bowler: Choose the player who will take the most wickets for their own side. There is also a top game bowler market where you choose the top bowler from both sides.

Choose the player who will take the most wickets for their own side. There is also a top game bowler market where you choose the top bowler from both sides. Total Runs (Over/Under): Wager on whether a team’s total runs will be over or under a set line (e.g., 178.5 in a T20).

Wager on whether a team’s total runs will be over or under a set line (e.g., 178.5 in a T20). Method of Dismissal: Back how a specific batter will get out, with options including caught, bowled, LBW, run out, etc. This market is available in-play right through the live game.

Back how a specific batter will get out, with options including caught, bowled, LBW, run out, etc. This market is available in-play right through the live game. Over Runs (In-Play): Bet on how many runs will be scored in a specific over (e.g. Over 12.5 runs in the next over).

Bet on how many runs will be scored in a specific over (e.g. Over 12.5 runs in the next over). Next Wicket (In-Play): Predict the score at which the next wicket will fall (e.g., 101–110).

Best Online Cricket Betting Offers for UK Punters

In-play cricket betting is now one of the most popular ways to get involved, largely because the game’s momentum can swing so quickly. Odds refresh after virtually every delivery, giving bettors the chance to respond instantly to wickets, big hits, and changes in the run rate. Whether it’s a high-tempo T20 clash or a drawn-out Test match, cricket offers a dynamic, stats-rich live betting environment.

William Hill – Trending #YourOdds

🏏How to bet on this feature: #YourOdds are created via people contacting William Hill through their social media channels. It’s similar to a RequestABet, so for example, you might request that both Jos Buttler and Phil Salt both hit more than one six in the game. You do this by posting your request using that hashtag. The most popular ones are posted onto the site, making them available to all cricket punters. Value can be had here, so it’s well worth keeping a close eye on what’s available.

Coral – Odds Boosts

🏏How to bet on this feature: Odds boosts on any sport are great, and Coral mark themselves down as one of the best online cricket betting sites by offering a wide selection of combination boosts. To take advantage, choose one of the pre-defined offers, add your stake, and place your bet. These boosts are a great way to increase potential winnings.

Virgin Bet – Rocket Boosts

🏏 How to bet on this feature: Price/odds boosts are available at Virgin Bet, but they also provide a selection of Rocket Boosts, which offer a hugely increased return on a single or group of selections. Rocket Boosts tend to focus on big events, so expect to find plenty of these for the big games in the latter stages of the T20 World Cup. To take advantage of these, it is a good idea to log in to your account early in the day and look at which events/markets have the Rocket Boost logo attached.

Ladbrokes – Bet Builders

🏏How to bet on this feature: Bet Builders are a really useful way of combining a range of same-game selections into a single overarching bet that pays out lucrative odds. Ladbrokes’ bet builders can be used on any cricket game, including for live odds. As an example, you can choose a team to win, whether the total runs will be over or under a certain number, and a specific player to score a century or half century

Midnite – Acca Club

🏏How to bet on this feature: At MidNite, you can get a free £10 bet to use on any cricket market if you place 2 x £10 pre-game accas. This is worth taking advantage of because you are not restricted to how you use the free bet.

Live Cricket Betting Sites

Cricket has become one of the most popular sports to bet on in-play (live). The rollercoaster T20 format is a huge contributor to that surge in popularity because it provides a constant flow of boundaries and wickets, meaning bets can be placed and settled in minutes, sometimes seconds.

1st innings runs: Particularly popular in shorter-format games, first innings runs markets offer lines (e.g., 250) on which you can bet over or under. You can also bet on ranges such as 101-150 runs.

Particularly popular in shorter-format games, first innings runs markets offer lines (e.g., 250) on which you can bet over or under. You can also bet on ranges such as 101-150 runs. Highest opening partnership: This is a three-way market that includes the draw, although that is a rare outcome. You are basically betting on which team’s opening two batsmen score the highest amount of runs combined.

This is a three-way market that includes the draw, although that is a rare outcome. You are basically betting on which team’s opening two batsmen score the highest amount of runs combined. Batter runs: This market focuses on the two batsmen at the crease. The over/under line changes constantly as the players score runs.

This market focuses on the two batsmen at the crease. The over/under line changes constantly as the players score runs. Next wicket dismissal method: How will the next wicket be taken? Fielder catch is often a favourite in this market, but other options include bowled, run-out, lbw, etc.

How will the next wicket be taken? Fielder catch is often a favourite in this market, but other options include bowled, run-out, lbw, etc. Runs at fall of next wicket: An over/under line when you bet on the score at the time of the next wicket.

An over/under line when you bet on the score at the time of the next wicket. Team runs in over: How many runs will the batting team score in the next over? Again, this is a two-way over/under line, e.g., O/U 10.5.

Cricket Formats You Can Bet On

Cricket betting is enhanced enormously by the fact that there are different formats of the game to bet on. The shorter T20 format is fast-paced, with runs and wickets coming every few minutes, while the longer Test format appeals to the more strategic, critical-thinking cricket punter.

Twenty 20 Cricket

T20 cricket is the shortest main format of the game, with each team playing just 20 overs. Matches are fast, high-scoring, and usually finished in about three hours, making every ball count and creating plenty of dramatic moments – all of which makes it a cracking game for bettors who enjoy the fast-paced environment.

The best way to bet on T20’s is to mix pre-match with live betting. Before the game, markets like match winner and total runs can give good value, while in-play betting lets you react to quick changes, such as early wickets, a hot batsman, or a big over. Player markets, like top batsman, top bowler, or total sixes, are also popular because individual performances can have a huge impact in this fast-paced format.

One Day Limited Overs/Internationals

One-day cricket (ODI) is a limited-overs format where each team faces 50 overs, making games longer than T20’s but still finishing within a single day. It’s a format that has seen a marked increase in run-rates and total runs scored compared to 20-30 years ago, with team totals regularly pushing above 300.

When betting on ODIs on online cricket betting sites, focus on the in-play odds that update as the game develops. Key phases like power plays or the final overs offer potential opportunities if you are able to read the game accurately. Focus on player-based markets, such as most wickets or top scorer, because standout individual performances can swing the game.

Test Match Cricket

Test cricket, the oldest format of the game, is also the longest, played over five days with each side getting two innings. The pace is typically much slower, with careful batting, tactical bowling, and pitch conditions that can change significantly as the match progresses. However, there has been an upturn in run rates in recent years, with sides like England looking to play more aggressively. This has led to an increase in Ashes in-play betting.

Even allowing for that more aggressive approach, there is still less focus on quick scoring, so betting tends to revolve around the overall match result or individual player performances, rather than total team scores. For big series like the Ashes, betting the series correct score can be a good tactic at Ashes betting sites. If you can spot strong trends developing from either the English or Australian teams, this can be a good betting angle.

How to Bet on Cricket

Now, we’ll guide you through the simple process of placing a cricket wager on one of the top cricket betting sites and best betting apps in the UK. For this exercise, we’ve chosen Boylesports as an example.

Head to Boylesports – Head to Boylesports.com and hit the green “Join” button in the top right corner.

– Head to Boylesports.com and hit the green “Join” button in the top right corner. Personal details – This is where you need to enter your personal details. It’s all the usual stuff, like DOB, address, and telephone number.

– This is where you need to enter your personal details. It’s all the usual stuff, like DOB, address, and telephone number. Account settings – You’ll need to set up your account with security info like a memorable word, username, password, etc. You’ll also be asked if you want to set any deposit limits and what methods of communication you want to use.

– You’ll need to set up your account with security info like a memorable word, username, password, etc. You’ll also be asked if you want to set any deposit limits and what methods of communication you want to use. Account verification – Boyles asks you to verify your account via email/mobile, and you’ll also need to provide ID, such as a passport or driving license.

– Boyles asks you to verify your account via email/mobile, and you’ll also need to provide ID, such as a passport or driving license. Deposit into your account and place your first bet – Once your account is opened, you simply need to choose a deposit method. Once you have funds in your betting wallet, simply head to the cricket section and select a market(s) to add to your bet slip.

T20 World Cup Winner Odds

2026 T20 World Cup betting has been dominated by India, the host nation, since markets opened on Indian cricket betting sites. They are widely regarded as the best short-format side in international cricket, and it’s a significant advantage that this year’s tournament is on home soil for them.

Team Current Odds India 11/8 Australia 11/2 South Africa 11/2 England 6/1 New Zealand 9/1 Pakistan 12/1 West Indies 33/1 Sri Lanka 40/1 Afghanistan 200/1 USA 500/1

T20 Winners Pre-Tournament Odds

Looking at the odds of past T20 World Cup winners can provide useful data insight into the typical price range of successful teams, helping to identify value in this year’s outright market. As you can see from the table below, India ended a blank for the pre-tournament favourites on the best UK gambling sites when they lifted the trophy in 2024. Only three favourites have even reached the final since the tournament’s inception in 2007.

Year Winner + Odds Runner Up + Odds 2024 India (5/4 Fav) South Africa (11/2) 2022 England (11/2) Pakistan (10/1) 2021 Australia (4/1) New Zealand (9/1) 2016 West Indies (14/1) England (6/1) 2014 Sri Lanka (6/1) India (3/1 Fav) 2012 West Indies (13/2) Sri Lanka (4/1) 2010 England (14/1) Australia (5/2 Fav) 2009 Pakistan (8/1) Sri Lanka (7/1) 2007 India (9/1) Pakistan (14/1)

Indian Premier League Betting Odds

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is now widely regarded as one of the top, if not the top, cricket franchise tournaments in the world. Every year, it draws the best international players, huge global audiences, and massive commercial interest. On the top IPL cricket betting sites, you’ll find a mix of fast-paced T20 action, star-studded player betting markets, and fierce franchise rivalries with head-to-head odds. It has made it the most-watched and richest cricket tournament on the planet.

Heading into the 2026 season, outright betting odds on the best IPL betting sites are wide open, with the Mumbai Indians early favourites to win the title. Mumbai haven’t won the IPL since 2020, but their gun middle-order batter Suryakumar Yadav scored 717 runs in the 2025 competition, earning him the MVP and Player of the Tournament for that season.

Team Odds Mumbai Indians 9/2 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 11/2 Gujarat Titans 13/2 Punjab Kings 7/1 Delhi Capitals 9/1 Kolkata Knight Riders 9/1 Lucknow Super Giants 9/1 Chennai Super Kings 10/1 Sunrisers Hyderabad 10/1 Rajasthan Royals 12/1

Expert Cricket Betting Advice

Stats are a big part of cricket betting because the sport produces so much useful data. Batting averages, strike rates, bowling economy, and head-to-head records can all give you a much clearer idea of current form and team strengths. Even simple numbers, such as average scores at a ground or how teams perform in the Powerplay, can help you spot potential value before a match starts.

This data can be even more useful when betting live. With odds changing after almost every ball, knowing the required run rate, projected totals, or how a team usually performs at the death can help you stay calm and make smarter decisions.

🏏Pitch conditions matter: Pitch reports and weather forecasts matter hugely in cricket. Some surfaces favour batters, others assist seamers or spinners. Dry, turning pitches or overcast conditions can completely change how a match plays out. Betting batsman runs or team innings totals on flat, hard pitches that offer no help to the bowlers is the way to go, unless you think the lines are too high.

🏏Value venue-specific data: Each ground has its own set of characteristics, whether it be boundary distances, pitch behaviour, or how the outfield plays. This sort of information can be used to your advantage. For example, if you know that the pitch being used is closer to a boundary, then you might want to be overs in the boundary markets.

🏏Don’t fall for in-play market swings: Live betting markets on free cricket betting sites often overreact to wickets, so you mustn’t fall into the trap of taking prices and using any free bet credits you have that are not based on an actual reflection of the state of the game. Take a breath, assess the required run rate, wickets in hand, and match situation, and make a more informed decision.

🏏Break the Game into Phases: Cricket isn’t one continuous flow; it has key moments like the powerplay, middle overs, and death overs. Understanding how teams or individual players perform in each phase can give you an edge, especially in T20 and ODI formats.

🏏Squad depth is key in outright markets: In tournaments like the IPL or World Cup, squad depth is key. Injuries, rotation, and schedules can all impact performance, so look beyond the starting XI when backing a team in the outright tournament market.

Bet on Cricket Responsibly

Cricket betting is hugely popular, but staying in control is essential. Set your limits before you start, only bet what you can afford to lose, and avoid chasing losses, especially during busy series or those hundred-mile-an-hour T20 matches.

If you ever feel at risk of problem gambling, use the free safer gambling tools offered by most top cricket betting sites, like deposit limits, spending caps, and time-out breaks. Betting should add to the excitement of the game, not take over. For more guidance and support, these three websites can be really helpful:

Conclusion

Betting on cricket at the best UK sites has stacks of benefits. You’re getting welcome bonuses, ongoing promotions, live betting markets, odds boosts, and loads more. At our top brand, Boylesports, you’ll find a daily conveyor belt of odds boosts and accas boosts related to cricket matches, and they even live stream some cricket games, enabling you to make the most informed in-play wagers.