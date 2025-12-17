Top Betting Sites & Apps in Singapore for December, 2025
#1
#1
BK8
288% First Deposit Welcome Bonus
288% First Deposit Welcome Bonus
|BK8
|Play Now
#2
#2
12Play
100% Slots Bonus Up To SGD300
100% Slots Bonus Up To SGD300
|12Play
|Play Now
#3
#3
Gembet
250% Casino Welcome Bonus
250% Casino Welcome Bonus
|Gembet
|Play Now
#4
#4
Playdash
100% Slots Welcome Bonus Up To SGD500
100% Slots Welcome Bonus Up To SGD500
|Playdash
|Play Now
#5
#5
MD88
88% Slots Welcome Up To SGD1000
88% Slots Welcome Up To SGD1000
|MD88
|Play Now
#6
#6
BetGoat
100% Deposit Match
100% Deposit Match
|BetGoat
|Play Now
#7
#7
UEA8
100% Slots Welcome Bonus
100% Slots Welcome Bonus
|UEA8
|Play Now
#8
#8
1xBet
100% First Deposit Bonus
100% First Deposit Bonus
|1xBet
|Play Now
#9
#9
Eu9
299% Welcome Bonus Up To SGD2990
299% Welcome Bonus Up To SGD2990
|Eu9
|Play Now
#10
#10
8Spin
188% Welcome Deposit Bonus
188% Welcome Deposit Bonus
|8Spin
|Play Now
#11
#11
CoinCasino
200% Deposit Bonus Up To $30,000
200% Deposit Bonus Up To $30,000
|CoinCasino
|Play Now
#12
#12
Fast Slots
200% Deposit Match Up To €5,000 + 50 Free Spins
200% Deposit Match Up To €5,000 + 50 Free Spins
|Fast Slots
|Play Now
#13
#13
Samba Slots
200% Deposit Bonus Up To €5,000 + 10% Weekly Cashback
200% Deposit Bonus Up To €5,000 + 10% Weekly Cashback
|Samba Slots
|Play Now
#14
#14
Instant Casino
200% Welcome Bonus Up To $7,500 + 10% Weekly Cashback
200% Welcome Bonus Up To $7,500 + 10% Weekly Cashback
|Instant Casino
|Play Now
#15
#15
Golden Panda
200% Matched Deposit Bonus Up To €5,000 + 50 Free Spins
200% Matched Deposit Bonus Up To €5,000 + 50 Free Spins
|Golden Panda
|Play Now
#16
#16
Lucky Block
200% Deposit Match Up To €25,000 + 50 Free Spins
200% Deposit Match Up To €25,000 + 50 Free Spins
|Lucky Block
|Play Now
#17
#17
CoinPoker
150% First-Time Deposit Welcome Offer Up To $2,000
150% First-Time Deposit Welcome Offer Up To $2,000
|CoinPoker
|Play Now
#18
#18
WSM
200% Up To $25,000 + Free Spins & Free Bets
200% Up To $25,000 + Free Spins & Free Bets
|WSM
|Play Now
#19
#19
TG.Casino
200% Instant Bonus Up To 10ETH
200% Instant Bonus Up To 10ETH
|TG.Casino
|Play Now
#20
#20
Mega Dice
200% Welcome Bonus Up To 1 BTC + 50 Free Spins
200% Welcome Bonus Up To 1 BTC + 50 Free Spins
|Mega Dice
|Play Now
In This Article
- Top Betting Sites & Apps in Singapore for December, 2025
- Reviewing the Best Singapore Betting Sites
- Is Online Sports Betting Legal in Singapore?
- How to Choose the Best Singaporean Betting Sites
- How to Sign Up to A Sports Betting Site From Singapore
- Accessing Offshore Sportsbooks from Singapore
- Why Use Offshore Betting Sites If You Live in Singapore?
- Best Sports Sign-Up Bonuses in Singapore
- Popular Sports, Teams & Events to Bet On in Singapore
- Popular Football Leagues in Singapore
- Mobile Sportsbooks in Singapore
- Top Payment Methods for Bettors in Singapore
- Real Money Betting Vs Crypto Betting
- Tips for Staying Safe When Betting Online
- Responsible Gambling
- What are the Top Singapore Sports Betting Sites?
Reviewing the Best Singapore Betting Sites
1. Best Overall Site for Pre-match and Live Online Betting in Singapore
Bk8
150% Sports Welcome Bonus
Get Offer
Quick Overview
Pros
Cons
🎯 Why It’s Best for All Sorts of Singaporean Bettors
🎁 Plenty of Promos to Boost Your Bankroll
💡 Expert’s Opinion
Key Features
🎯 Why It’s Best for All Sorts of Singaporean Bettors
🎁 Plenty of Promos to Boost Your Bankroll
💡 Expert’s Opinion
150% Sports Welcome Bonus
Get Offer
Key Features
2. Widest Coverage Powered by Three Third-Party Sportsbooks
12Play
Deposit SGD100, Get SGD100
Get Offer
Quick Overview
Pros
Cons
🎯 Why It’s Best for a Wide Range of Betting Options
🎮 Perfect Site for Esports Fans
💡 Expert’s Opinion
Key Features
🎯 Why It’s Best for a Wide Range of Betting Options
🎮 Perfect Site for Esports Fans
💡 Expert’s Opinion
Deposit SGD100, Get SGD100
Get Offer
Key Features
3. All-in-One Site Featuring Plenty of Major and Niche Picks
Gembet
250% Sports Welcome Bonus
Get Offer
Quick Overview
Pros
Cons
🎯 Why It’s Best for Fans of Less Popular Sports and Leagues
🏆 Made for Loyal Bettors
💡 Expert’s Opinion
Key Features
🎯 Why It’s Best for Fans of Less Popular Sports and Leagues
🏆 Made for Loyal Bettors
💡 Expert’s Opinion
250% Sports Welcome Bonus
Get Offer
Key Features
Is Online Sports Betting Legal in Singapore?
Online sports betting in Singapore is allowed, but the local scene is incredibly limited. Only one operator is officially permitted to offer it, which leaves players with far fewer choices than they’d find in most places. It sits in an odd middle ground. It isn’t shut down like it is in Thailand, yet it still lacks the variety many bettors expect.
That limited selection is exactly why more locals look to visit international sites every day. They want stronger odds, more markets, and features they can’t get at home. At the same time, plenty of players hesitate because they aren’t sure where these overseas platforms sit in the legal picture.
While it’s true that overseas sites for sports betting in Singapore aren’t regulated locally, the worry around this is misplaced. The authorities don’t target individual bettors, and that’s why thousands of locals use these platforms every day without trouble. Access is open, the experience is straightforward, and people play on these sites safely and openly.
How to Choose the Best Singaporean Betting Sites
As promised above, this section takes a closer look at the reviewing process behind our recommendations. The aim is to give you the knowledge to choose a platform that fits your needs, not just ours.
- Reputation and Licensing – This is the first thing we look at when assessing new Singapore betting sites. There are unlicensed platforms out there, so we only consider sportsbooks with recognised licenses, such as those issued in Anjouan. Betting at a properly regulated site adds a level of safety and reliability that many players overlook.
- Availability to Singaporean Bettors – We always check how easily locals can access a platform. You shouldn’t need a VPN or mirror links. The sites we highlight are reachable from Singapore, allow smooth sign-ups, and function without extra steps.
- Language Support – We look for sportsbooks that offer their platform and customer service in Malay, Tamil, Singaporean Mandarin, and English. It’s even better when Singapore live sports betting streams include commentary in these languages since it creates a more familiar experience for many bettors.
- Access to Different Sports Bets and Leagues – Every bettor has different interests, so we look for sportsbooks that cover a wide range of markets. Platforms like 12Play stand out because they offer depth and variety that go far beyond what’s available locally.
- Sports Betting Bonuses – We look past the flashy numbers and check what the bonus is really offering. That means reading the terms to see if it’s fair, clear, and actually worth claiming. We also pay attention to ongoing promos, because a site for online betting in Singapore that looks after regular players is always a better long-term choice.
- Secure Payment Methods – A good sportsbook should make deposits and withdrawals quick and safe. We look for platforms with several fast, low-fee methods, including cards, e-wallets, bank transfers, and even crypto. Sites like MD88 offering this mix are rare, which is why they rate highly.
How to Sign Up to A Sports Betting Site From Singapore
Even if you’re new to using overseas sportsbooks, getting started is straightforward. With the sites we’ve already highlighted, you can go from no account to withdrawing winnings in only a few simple steps:
1️⃣ Signing Up – Pick a platform for Singapore sports betting from the toplist above and head straight to its homepage. Look for the “Register” button and enter the details it asks for. Some crypto betting sites, like CoinPoker, keep things simple, only needing an email and a password to get you started.
2️⃣ Depositing – After your account is live, check out the welcome promos for new players. Choose one that feels right and take note of the minimum deposit needed to claim it. As an example, BK8’s offer kicks in with at least S$50 added to your balance.
3️⃣ Betting – Once you’re armed with funds, it’s time to enjoy some soccer betting in Singapore, or whatever else you’re interested in: pick a league you enjoy, choose a bet type you’re interested in, do a bit of research, and place your wager.
4️⃣ Withdrawing – Next, all that’s left is to wait. If your bet wins, head to the withdrawal page, choose your preferred method, and submit the request. Just note that many sites require KYC checks for withdrawals, so make sure your account details are accurate.
Accessing Offshore Sportsbooks from Singapore
Most international betting sites are easy to reach from Singapore, and in many cases, you don’t even need a VPN. Hesitation to use these sportsbooks instead usually stems from local legislation enforced by the GRA. In reality, individual bettors aren’t targeted, and using these sites doesn’t put you at any legal risk.
The real thing to be careful about is choosing the right site for online betting in Singapore. Some platforms aren’t licensed properly or hold a license that doesn’t offer much protection. That’s why we suggest sticking to the sportsbook in our toplist. If you prefer looking around for yourself, a few simple checks can go a long way:
- Choose platforms that support payment options familiar to Singapore players, like PayNow, bank transfers, or common e-wallets.
- Be cautious with sites that only work when using a VPN, since that can point to access issues.
- Try contacting support before you deposit to see how quickly and clearly they respond.
- Look at the license a site claims to have and confirm it on the regulator’s website.
Why Use Offshore Betting Sites If You Live in Singapore?
Now that we’ve covered the question: “Is online gambling legal in Singapore?” and shown how easily you can access international sportsbooks, the next question is why so many players are shifting toward these overseas platforms. This trend isn’t just local either; it’s also common in Malaysian sports betting and Thai sports betting, where bettors face similar limits at home:
✅ Access to More Sports and Markets
One site can’t cover everything, and this is where international brands stand out. Platforms like 12Play, with several third-party providers, and Gembet deliver broad coverage. You get the popular choices like football and basketball, along with niche markets such as politics, entertainment, and virtual sports. These categories often come with a healthy range of markets like handicaps, player props, and totals that are harder to find locally.
✅ Better Bonuses and Promotions
International sites for online betting in Singapore tend to offer more attractive welcome packages and ongoing promos. This includes free bets, reload bonuses, and weekly offers that add real value. Sportsbooks like MD88 are especially consistent when it comes to giving players regular incentives to keep things interesting.
✅ Better Odds and Lower Margins
Overseas bookies are known for offering tighter margins in general, which often leads to stronger odds. It is one of the main reasons players explore alternatives. Sites like BK8 in particular are praised for their competitive pre-match pricing and fast-moving live odds that update smoothly during the action.
Best Sports Sign-Up Bonuses in Singapore
Sites for sports betting in Singapore are known for targeting new players with strong, high-impact promotions right from the start. They give you more to play with, come in several formats, and generally feel far more rewarding than what’s available through the lone local provider. Here’s how the most common offers work and what you can usually expect:
Deposit-Match
If you want a bigger starting balance, this is usually the go-to. Most sportsbooks and online casinos in Singapore offer a bonus or extra credit based on your initial deposit, making your first session feel more substantial. The average match tends to be noticeably stronger than anything offered locally, and the rollover terms are usually clearer and more flexible.
🥇 Best Sportsbook for Deposit-Match Offers in 2025
Gembet is an Asia bookie that beats the competition here thanks to its 250% welcome promo of up to S$1,000. It’s split into three separate offers, giving you the freedom to claim them at your own pace.
Free Bets
If you like taking a shot without dipping into your wallet, free bets are the perk people enjoy most. You place a wager using the free credit, and if it wins, you keep the profit. Overseas books offer these far more often than the local option, and they’re a great way to test unfamiliar sports or markets.
🥇 Best Sportsbook for Free Bets in 2025
12Play is a site for online betting in Singapore that stands out for its steady flow of free-bet promos, including the 2025 Sports Fever event, where you can receive up to S$888 weekly by collecting points through your bets.
Cashbacks
If you prefer something that cushions your losses, cashback bonuses are ideal. They return a small portion of what you lost over a set period, which helps keep your bankroll steady. International sites tend to run these more regularly and at better rates than what Singapore bettors are used to seeing, making them a helpful long-term perk.
🥇 Best Sportsbook for Casbacks in 2025
MD88 earns its spot here with a weekly rescue bonus that returns up to RM16,888 based on your net losses, calculated across all providers. Claimable every Monday, it gives regular bettors, especially those of you interested in football betting in Singapore, a safety net that most sites don’t come close to matching.
Popular Sports, Teams & Events to Bet On in Singapore
International sportsbooks cover exactly what Singapore bettors care about, with far better depth and variety than the single local option. Below, we’ll take a look at some of the most popular sports locally, as well as what sites best support them:
⚽ Football
The biggest crowd-puller by far, with huge interest in the Premier League, Champions League, and major events like the World Cup. Overseas sites give you far more markets, including goal scorer picks, cards, corners, and Asian lines, along with coverage of Singapore football betting for those who follow local action.
🥇 Best Football Sportsbook in 2025
If you want plenty of variety when betting on football, 12Play is an easy pick. It gives you three different platforms to choose from, CMD368, iGKbet, and 12Sport, and each one brings its own style of markets and odds. 12Sport even includes full match stats, which helps a lot when you want a clearer picture before placing a bet.
🏀 Basketball
A favourite for fast, in-play betting, especially during the NBA season. Teams like the Lakers and Warriors are always popular, and international sites for online betting in Singapore also include FIBA tournaments and regional leagues that aren’t supported locally.
🥇 Best Basketball Sportsbook in 2025
Basketball bettors get the best overall package at BK8. With daily unlimited reloads, weekly rescue bonuses, and instant rebates on top of that, the value adds up fast. It’s the ideal spot if you want frequent promos supporting your basketball betting.
🎾 Tennis
Great for bettors who enjoy momentum swings. The Grand Slams are the main attraction, supported by ATP and WTA tours. International books offer deeper markets, including set betting, totals, player performance, and point-by-point live options.
🥇 Best Tennis Sportsbook in 2025
You get more match options, more markets, and a smoother experience than the limited selection at home. No league grabs Singapore’s attention like the Premier League. Most fans, even at UK betting sites, already follow a couple of major clubs, and the weekend fixtures naturally turn into betting moments. International sportsbooks fit that routine well by offering the markets locals use the most, including goals, corners, and familiar Asian lines. 🥇 Best Sportsbook for Betting on the EPL in 2025 12Play is the top choice for EPL betting because its live markets are fast, detailed, and always available. Odds refresh smoothly during big matches, making it easy to react when the tempo shifts. Asian qualifiers are a major draw for soccer betting in Singapore, especially during the build-up to the FIFA World Cup. Local bettors also follow Japan, South Korea, and Australia closely, and the matches usually come with strong live-betting moments. International sites cover every stage properly, so you always have markets to work with. 🥇 Best Sportsbook for Betting on Asian Qualifiers in 2025 BK8 works best for Asian qualifiers because it delivers the strongest overall package. You get steady promos, consistent odds, and a layout that makes pre-match and in-play bets simple to follow. Spanish football enjoys a big following in Singapore thanks to Real Madrid and Barcelona. El Clásico is a major betting event, but locals also dig into weekly matches with options on goals, totals, and player props. International sportsbooks provide full coverage across the entire season. 🥇 Best Sportsbook for Betting on La Liga in 2025 Gembet is the best fit for La Liga football betting in Singapore because its market coverage is consistently broad. Week after week, you get a strong mix of goal lines, player bets, and match markets that give you plenty of ways to play every fixture. All the sites for online betting in Singapore we covered are built to run seamlessly on mobile, giving you a fast and smooth experience from the moment the site loads. You can check odds, follow live markets, and place bets straight from your phone, which is ideal for on-the-go bettors who don’t want their betting tied to a single location. Some sites, like MD88, offer dedicated mobile apps you can download. Most don’t, but that isn’t a problem, since every sportsbook we cover has a mobile-optimised version you can access through your phone’s browser. With Singapore betting apps, you get the same core features, odds, and promos, just in a layout that fits smaller screens. MD88 is our top pick for mobile online betting in Singapore because it’s one of the few international sportsbooks that offers its own dedicated app. The interface is built specifically for phone screens, which makes it easier to track odds, browse markets, and place bets without the clutter you sometimes get in a browser. It’s also one of the only platforms with a mobile-exclusive promo that gives app users free credit, adding extra value right from the start. Having several payment methods available makes betting far smoother, especially when different sites support different options. It also helps you avoid delays, manage fees, and keep your account funded without stress. Most Singapore sports betting sites settle in MYR, although some use USD as well, so it helps to know what you’re dealing with: Many sportsbooks that take Singapore bettors don’t support card payments, even though they’re the most familiar option for most players. Plus, when a site does accept cards, declines can still happen. If that happens, avoid retrying the same transaction repeatedly since it can trigger risk checks. It’s usually easier to switch to an e-wallet or crypto instead. These remain common at international sites for online betting in Singapore. You will need to complete KYC, and some fees may apply, but they’re dependable for payouts. Withdrawals typically arrive within twelve to forty-eight hours, which is faster than most banking options. This works, but it’s slow. Transfers can take two to five business days and often come with higher fees. Most sportsbooks use SWIFT mainly for withdrawals. KYC is usually required before the transfer is approved. Crypto is the most reliable option for both deposits and withdrawals while online betting in Singapore, with fast processing that can take anywhere from a few minutes to a few hours. It avoids most banking hurdles and tends to carry lower fees. The only drawback is price fluctuation, although USD-pegged options like USDT help reduce that risk. When you fund your bets at an Asia bookie, you’re choosing how you want to move your money, and each method comes with its own trade-offs. Some players prefer sticking to the banking options they already use every day, while others like the speed and flexibility that digital coins offer: There are always risks when you share personal or financial details with sites that don’t take player safety seriously. We’re committed to helping you avoid those situations, so it’s worth knowing what warning signs to look out for. Keep an eye out for the following red flags when choosing where you enjoy your online betting in Singapore: If you ever feel like your betting is getting harder to control, whether it’s spending too much time or money, most sites for online betting in Singapore offer tools to help. Through your account settings or support team, you can set limits on deposits, bets, and session time, or choose to self-exclude for a break. There are also reliable third-party groups you can reach out to if you or someone you know needs support. These services offer guidance, resources, and confidential help whenever you need it: Throughout this page, we’ve covered everything you need to know about online betting in Singapore. From the sports and markets available to the bonuses on offer and the platforms that handle them best, you now have a clear view of which sites are actually worth using. From all our research, BK8 comes out as the strongest overall pick for Singapore bettors thanks to its reliable odds, solid pre-match tools, and smooth in-play experience. To get started, simply head to our toplist, choose BK8, and follow the link to register.
🏏 Cricket
🏐 Volleyball
🎮 Esports
Popular Football Leagues in Singapore
English Premier League
AFC & World Cup Qualifiers
La Liga
Mobile Sportsbooks in Singapore
Pros
Cons
Easy access from your phone at any time
Not every site offers a downloadable app.
Access to mobile-specific promotions
You need a stable data or Wi-Fi connection to bet
Makes keeping track of live odds and placing in-play bets a breeze
Smaller screens can feel cramped with many markets open
Best Mobile Betting App in Singapore
Top Payment Methods for Bettors in Singapore
Debit Cards (Visa, Mastercard)
E-wallets (Skrill / Neteller)
International bank transfer (SWIFT)
Cryptocurrency (BTC, ETH, USDT)
Sportsbook
Credit/Debit Cards
E-Wallet
Cryptocurrency
Min. Deposit
Min. Withdrawal
Max. Deposit
Max. Withdrawal
1. BK8
❌
PayNow
BTC, USDT, ETH
S$50
S$50
S$30,000
S$30,000
2. 12Play
❌
Touch ‘n Go, DuitNow, TruePay, Eezie, Binance
BTC, USDT, ETH
S$30
S$30
S$50,000
S$50,000
3. Gembet
❌
SurePay, PayNow
BTC, USDT, LTC, ETH, USDC
S$30
S$50
S$500
S$9,999
4. Playdash
❌
TruePay, SurePay, FastPay, DG Pay
USDT
S$30
S$30
S$5,000
S$50,000
5. MD88
Visa, Mastercard
Touch’n Go, SoftPay
BTC, USDT, ETH
S$10
S$50
S$50,000
S$100,000
Real Money Betting Vs Crypto Betting
Real Money Betting
Crypto Betting
✅ Familiar and easy for Singapore players who already use MYR or USD-based payments
✅ Fast deposits and withdrawals, often completed within minutes
✅ Works well with sites that support local banking or e-wallets.
✅ Lower fees compared to many real-money methods
✅ Stable value, no price fluctuation
✅ More anonymous betting experience
❌ Many international sportsbooks don’t support SG-friendly card payments, and SWIFT transfers are slow.
❌ Crypto prices can fluctuate if you use non-stablecoins, which can affect your balance
Tips for Staying Safe When Betting Online
Responsible Gambling
What are the Top Singapore Sports Betting Sites?
🥇 Best Tennis Sportsbook in 2025
There are always risks when you share personal or financial details with sites that don’t take player safety seriously. We’re committed to helping you avoid those situations, so it’s worth knowing what warning signs to look out for. Keep an eye out for the following red flags when choosing where you enjoy your online betting in Singapore:
If you ever feel like your betting is getting harder to control, whether it’s spending too much time or money, most sites for online betting in Singapore offer tools to help. Through your account settings or support team, you can set limits on deposits, bets, and session time, or choose to self-exclude for a break.
There are also reliable third-party groups you can reach out to if you or someone you know needs support. These services offer guidance, resources, and confidential help whenever you need it:
Throughout this page, we’ve covered everything you need to know about online betting in Singapore. From the sports and markets available to the bonuses on offer and the platforms that handle them best, you now have a clear view of which sites are actually worth using.
From all our research, BK8 comes out as the strongest overall pick for Singapore bettors thanks to its reliable odds, solid pre-match tools, and smooth in-play experience. To get started, simply head to our toplist, choose BK8, and follow the link to register.