Top Betting Sites & Apps in Singapore for December, 2025

Reviewing the Best Singapore Betting Sites

We took a close look at every site for online betting in Singapore on our list and selected three that best suit local bettors. Each one offers something different, from strong odds to better promos or deeper market coverage. Here’s how they earned their top spots:

1. Best Overall Site for Pre-match and Live Online Betting in Singapore Bk8 People approach betting in different ways, which is why most sites excel in one area and fall short in another. BK8 manages to cover a lot without losing direction, giving you variety without feeling scattered. It feels steady, reliable, and built for players who enjoy both pre-match planning and fast in-play action, which is why it’s grown to be our top pick. + Show more Overall Verdict 10.0/10 Welcome offer 150% Sports Welcome Bonus Get Offer Quick Overview People approach betting in different ways, which is why most sites excel in one area and fall short in another. BK8 manages to cover a lot without losing direction, giving you variety without feeling scattered. It feels steady, reliable, and built for players who enjoy both pre-match planning and fast in-play action, which is why it’s grown to be our top pick. + Show more Pros Partners with two leading third-party Singapore betting sites

Excellent odds for all pre-match and in-play sports markets

Impressive selection of one-time and ongoing promos Cons Layout can feel messy and confusing for new players

Partners with two leading third-party Singapore betting sites

Excellent odds for all pre-match and in-play sports markets

Impressive selection of one-time and ongoing promos Cons Layout can feel messy and confusing for new players

Too few crypto options offered 🎯 Why It's Best for All Sorts of Singaporean Bettors BK8 gives you two solid providers to choose from, CMD Sports and M8Bet, which set you up with plenty of pre-match choices. Both offer forecasts, match stats, and a wide range of bet types, making it easy to stay informed before you commit to a pick. Likewise, it's equally strong for in-play betting, with odds that update quickly as the match shifts. The same forecasts and statistics refresh live, so whether you like planning ahead or reacting mid-match, this site for online betting in Singapore keeps you covered throughout. 🎁 Plenty of Promos to Boost Your Bankroll Enjoying everything BK8 offers is easier with its generous bonus lineup. You get a 150% welcome bonus, daily unlimited reloads, weekly cashbacks, and instant rebates, all of which help keep your bankroll healthy and your betting sessions steady. This, in combination with the above, cements it as a top spot no matter the kind of bettor you are. 💡 Expert's Opinion BK8 works well because it offers a strong balance across the board without any major gaps. The odds are solid, the tools are helpful, and both pre-match and in-play options feel smooth, which makes it perfect for sports betting in Singapore. It does have a cluttered layout and limited crypto support, but the overall mix of features more than makes up for it. Key Features License Anjouan Gaming License Sports Available Football, Basketball, Baseball, Cricket, E-Sports, and over 20+ Others Live Streaming Yes Virtual Sports No Min Deposit / Min Withdrawal S$50 / S$50 Withdrawal Time 1–3 days Bank Options FPX, FastPay, PayNow, Bitcoin, Tether, Ethereum

Features three third-party sportsbooks

HD live streams for esports matches Cons Too few crypto options offered

Over 35+ unique sports to place your bets on

Features three third-party sportsbooks

HD live streams for esports matches Cons Too few crypto options offered

No virtual sports available 🎯 Why It's Best for a Wide Range of Betting Options The huge range of sports is what sets this site apart. You'll find all the usual options, with plenty of Singapore football betting markets to choose from; however, you'll also encounter picks you might not get locally, such as combat sports, motor sports, and esports. That being said, the highlight is their 12Sport bookie, which is clean, quick, and simple to navigate. You can place less common picks like first possession or interval-based scores, and there's a handy option to line up future bets with ease. 🎮 Perfect Site for Esports Fans Esports coverage here is fantastic, especially for players who follow Dota 2, League of Legends, Valorant, or Mobile Legends. HD streaming helps you track matches as you bet, and with multi-million dollar tournaments happening every year, the category is only getting bigger. 💡 Expert's Opinion This sportsbook is ideal for online betting in Singapore for those who desire more freedom or who aren't sure what exactly they want to bet on. While the lack of virtual sports and the limited crypto support are noticeable drawbacks, the depth across traditional sports and esports more than compensates. Key Features License Montenegro e-Gambling License Sports Available Football, Basketball, Table Tennis, Racing, MMA, and over 35+ others Live Streaming Yes Virtual Sports Yes Min Deposit / Min Withdrawal S$30 / S$30 Withdrawal Time 1–3 days Bank Options Touch 'n Go, DuitNow, TruePay, Eezie, Binance, Bitcoin, Tether, Ethereum

No need to juggle between third-party sites

Crypto is heavily supported Cons Doesn’t feature on-site live streaming of traditional sports

Focus on more niche picks that local bookies might miss out on

No need to juggle between third-party sites

Crypto is heavily supported Cons Doesn't feature on-site live streaming of traditional sports

Fewer traditional payment options offered 🎯 Why It's Best for Fans of Less Popular Sports and Leagues This is one of the few platforms that puts real effort into niche markets. You'll find options for chess, curling, and floorball, along with political betting that goes beyond what most sites for online betting in Singapore offer. It gives you room to explore without being locked into the usual football and basketball lists. The virtual sports section also stands out, offering more than just the standard virtual football matches. You get racing across cycling, horses, greyhounds, and even marbles, all running around the clock with fast results. It adds a fun change of pace when you want something different. 🏆 Made for Loyal Bettors Singapore bettors are used to sticking to one platform because of the limited local selection, and that works especially well with Gembet. The site runs a strong six-tier loyalty program that rewards consistent play with perks like free bets, rebates, cashbacks, and several exclusive bonuses as you climb. 💡 Expert's Opinion Gembet is ideal for players who enjoy exploring beyond the obvious sports and want everything on one clean platform. It could benefit from more streaming for Singapore live sports betting and a wider set of traditional payment methods, but the niche coverage and strong loyalty rewards make it a standout choice for long-term users. Key Features License Anjouan Gaming License Sports Available Basketball, Tennis, Volleyball, CS2, Virtual Football, and over 30+ others Live Streaming No Virtual Sports Yes Min Deposit / Min Withdrawal S$30 / S$50 Withdrawal Time 1–3 days Bank Options SurePay, PayNow, Bitcoin, Tether, Litecoin, Ethereum, USD Coin

Is Online Sports Betting Legal in Singapore?

Online sports betting in Singapore is allowed, but the local scene is incredibly limited. Only one operator is officially permitted to offer it, which leaves players with far fewer choices than they’d find in most places. It sits in an odd middle ground. It isn’t shut down like it is in Thailand, yet it still lacks the variety many bettors expect.

That limited selection is exactly why more locals look to visit international sites every day. They want stronger odds, more markets, and features they can’t get at home. At the same time, plenty of players hesitate because they aren’t sure where these overseas platforms sit in the legal picture.

While it’s true that overseas sites for sports betting in Singapore aren’t regulated locally, the worry around this is misplaced. The authorities don’t target individual bettors, and that’s why thousands of locals use these platforms every day without trouble. Access is open, the experience is straightforward, and people play on these sites safely and openly.

How to Choose the Best Singaporean Betting Sites

As promised above, this section takes a closer look at the reviewing process behind our recommendations. The aim is to give you the knowledge to choose a platform that fits your needs, not just ours.

Reputation and Licensing – This is the first thing we look at when assessing new Singapore betting sites. There are unlicensed platforms out there, so we only consider sportsbooks with recognised licenses, such as those issued in Anjouan. Betting at a properly regulated site adds a level of safety and reliability that many players overlook.

– This is the first thing we look at when assessing new Singapore betting sites. There are unlicensed platforms out there, so we only consider sportsbooks with recognised licenses, such as those issued in Anjouan. Betting at a properly regulated site adds a level of safety and reliability that many players overlook. Availability to Singaporean Bettors – We always check how easily locals can access a platform. You shouldn’t need a VPN or mirror links. The sites we highlight are reachable from Singapore, allow smooth sign-ups, and function without extra steps.

– We always check how easily locals can access a platform. You shouldn’t need a VPN or mirror links. The sites we highlight are reachable from Singapore, allow smooth sign-ups, and function without extra steps. Language Support – We look for sportsbooks that offer their platform and customer service in Malay, Tamil, Singaporean Mandarin, and English. It’s even better when Singapore live sports betting streams include commentary in these languages since it creates a more familiar experience for many bettors.

– We look for sportsbooks that offer their platform and customer service in Malay, Tamil, Singaporean Mandarin, and English. It’s even better when Singapore live sports betting streams include commentary in these languages since it creates a more familiar experience for many bettors. Access to Different Sports Bets and Leagues – Every bettor has different interests, so we look for sportsbooks that cover a wide range of markets. Platforms like 12Play stand out because they offer depth and variety that go far beyond what’s available locally.

– Every bettor has different interests, so we look for sportsbooks that cover a wide range of markets. Platforms like 12Play stand out because they offer depth and variety that go far beyond what’s available locally. Sports Betting Bonuses – We look past the flashy numbers and check what the bonus is really offering. That means reading the terms to see if it’s fair, clear, and actually worth claiming. We also pay attention to ongoing promos, because a site for online betting in Singapore that looks after regular players is always a better long-term choice.

– We look past the flashy numbers and check what the bonus is really offering. That means reading the terms to see if it’s fair, clear, and actually worth claiming. We also pay attention to ongoing promos, because a site for online betting in Singapore that looks after regular players is always a better long-term choice. Secure Payment Methods – A good sportsbook should make deposits and withdrawals quick and safe. We look for platforms with several fast, low-fee methods, including cards, e-wallets, bank transfers, and even crypto. Sites like MD88 offering this mix are rare, which is why they rate highly.

How to Sign Up to A Sports Betting Site From Singapore

Even if you’re new to using overseas sportsbooks, getting started is straightforward. With the sites we’ve already highlighted, you can go from no account to withdrawing winnings in only a few simple steps:

1️⃣ Signing Up – Pick a platform for Singapore sports betting from the toplist above and head straight to its homepage. Look for the “Register” button and enter the details it asks for. Some crypto betting sites, like CoinPoker, keep things simple, only needing an email and a password to get you started.

2️⃣ Depositing – After your account is live, check out the welcome promos for new players. Choose one that feels right and take note of the minimum deposit needed to claim it. As an example, BK8’s offer kicks in with at least S$50 added to your balance.

3️⃣ Betting – Once you’re armed with funds, it’s time to enjoy some soccer betting in Singapore, or whatever else you’re interested in: pick a league you enjoy, choose a bet type you’re interested in, do a bit of research, and place your wager.

4️⃣ Withdrawing – Next, all that’s left is to wait. If your bet wins, head to the withdrawal page, choose your preferred method, and submit the request. Just note that many sites require KYC checks for withdrawals, so make sure your account details are accurate.

Accessing Offshore Sportsbooks from Singapore

Most international betting sites are easy to reach from Singapore, and in many cases, you don’t even need a VPN. Hesitation to use these sportsbooks instead usually stems from local legislation enforced by the GRA. In reality, individual bettors aren’t targeted, and using these sites doesn’t put you at any legal risk.

The real thing to be careful about is choosing the right site for online betting in Singapore. Some platforms aren’t licensed properly or hold a license that doesn’t offer much protection. That’s why we suggest sticking to the sportsbook in our toplist. If you prefer looking around for yourself, a few simple checks can go a long way:

Choose platforms that support payment options familiar to Singapore players, like PayNow, bank transfers, or common e-wallets.

Be cautious with sites that only work when using a VPN, since that can point to access issues.

Try contacting support before you deposit to see how quickly and clearly they respond.

Look at the license a site claims to have and confirm it on the regulator’s website.

Why Use Offshore Betting Sites If You Live in Singapore?

Now that we’ve covered the question: “Is online gambling legal in Singapore?” and shown how easily you can access international sportsbooks, the next question is why so many players are shifting toward these overseas platforms. This trend isn’t just local either; it’s also common in Malaysian sports betting and Thai sports betting, where bettors face similar limits at home:

✅ Access to More Sports and Markets

One site can’t cover everything, and this is where international brands stand out. Platforms like 12Play, with several third-party providers, and Gembet deliver broad coverage. You get the popular choices like football and basketball, along with niche markets such as politics, entertainment, and virtual sports. These categories often come with a healthy range of markets like handicaps, player props, and totals that are harder to find locally.

✅ Better Bonuses and Promotions

International sites for online betting in Singapore tend to offer more attractive welcome packages and ongoing promos. This includes free bets, reload bonuses, and weekly offers that add real value. Sportsbooks like MD88 are especially consistent when it comes to giving players regular incentives to keep things interesting.

✅ Better Odds and Lower Margins

Overseas bookies are known for offering tighter margins in general, which often leads to stronger odds. It is one of the main reasons players explore alternatives. Sites like BK8 in particular are praised for their competitive pre-match pricing and fast-moving live odds that update smoothly during the action.

Best Sports Sign-Up Bonuses in Singapore

Sites for sports betting in Singapore are known for targeting new players with strong, high-impact promotions right from the start. They give you more to play with, come in several formats, and generally feel far more rewarding than what’s available through the lone local provider. Here’s how the most common offers work and what you can usually expect:

Deposit-Match

If you want a bigger starting balance, this is usually the go-to. Most sportsbooks and online casinos in Singapore offer a bonus or extra credit based on your initial deposit, making your first session feel more substantial. The average match tends to be noticeably stronger than anything offered locally, and the rollover terms are usually clearer and more flexible.

🥇 Best Sportsbook for Deposit-Match Offers in 2025 Gembet is an Asia bookie that beats the competition here thanks to its 250% welcome promo of up to S$1,000. It’s split into three separate offers, giving you the freedom to claim them at your own pace.

Free Bets

If you like taking a shot without dipping into your wallet, free bets are the perk people enjoy most. You place a wager using the free credit, and if it wins, you keep the profit. Overseas books offer these far more often than the local option, and they’re a great way to test unfamiliar sports or markets.

🥇 Best Sportsbook for Free Bets in 2025 12Play is a site for online betting in Singapore that stands out for its steady flow of free-bet promos, including the 2025 Sports Fever event, where you can receive up to S$888 weekly by collecting points through your bets.

Cashbacks

If you prefer something that cushions your losses, cashback bonuses are ideal. They return a small portion of what you lost over a set period, which helps keep your bankroll steady. International sites tend to run these more regularly and at better rates than what Singapore bettors are used to seeing, making them a helpful long-term perk.

🥇 Best Sportsbook for Casbacks in 2025 MD88 earns its spot here with a weekly rescue bonus that returns up to RM16,888 based on your net losses, calculated across all providers. Claimable every Monday, it gives regular bettors, especially those of you interested in football betting in Singapore, a safety net that most sites don’t come close to matching.

Popular Sports, Teams & Events to Bet On in Singapore

International sportsbooks cover exactly what Singapore bettors care about, with far better depth and variety than the single local option. Below, we’ll take a look at some of the most popular sports locally, as well as what sites best support them:

⚽ Football

The biggest crowd-puller by far, with huge interest in the Premier League, Champions League, and major events like the World Cup. Overseas sites give you far more markets, including goal scorer picks, cards, corners, and Asian lines, along with coverage of Singapore football betting for those who follow local action.

🥇 Best Football Sportsbook in 2025 If you want plenty of variety when betting on football, 12Play is an easy pick. It gives you three different platforms to choose from, CMD368, iGKbet, and 12Sport, and each one brings its own style of markets and odds. 12Sport even includes full match stats, which helps a lot when you want a clearer picture before placing a bet.

🏀 Basketball

A favourite for fast, in-play betting, especially during the NBA season. Teams like the Lakers and Warriors are always popular, and international sites for online betting in Singapore also include FIBA tournaments and regional leagues that aren’t supported locally.

🥇 Best Basketball Sportsbook in 2025 Basketball bettors get the best overall package at BK8. With daily unlimited reloads, weekly rescue bonuses, and instant rebates on top of that, the value adds up fast. It’s the ideal spot if you want frequent promos supporting your basketball betting.

🎾 Tennis

Great for bettors who enjoy momentum swings. The Grand Slams are the main attraction, supported by ATP and WTA tours. International books offer deeper markets, including set betting, totals, player performance, and point-by-point live options.