Top Thailand Sportsbook for October, 2025

Online Sports Betting in Thailand

Historically, Thai betting via gambling houses and lotteries was a significant source of government revenue. However, after the social perspective shifted and anti-gambling sentiment grew, new laws were introduced banning most forms of gambling and sports betting in Thailand.

Almost 100 years later, the laws and social stigma remain, but the underground gambling economy is thriving, with studies citing 1.1 trillion THB moving annually through underground casinos, bookmakers, and lotteries, and almost 500 billion of that being wagered at international sites.

With nearly 60% of the Thai population gambling despite bans, there’s a call for the government to reconsider its legal position. Online sports betting sites in Thailand have become the norm for many.

Reviewing Online Sportsbooks in Thailand

Betting in Thailand is incredibly popular, but which site to bet at? Some bookies have more diverse banking methods, while others have more competitive odds on more popular sports. Let’s dive into our top 3 picks so you can see which Thai betting site suits you best.

BK8 is one of the biggest names for Thai sports bettors, and it stands out for its football coverage. With markets on everything from the Premier League to Thai League 1, it's the go-to choice for fans who want options on every match. BK8's strength lies in its market depth. A single EPL match can feature over 150 betting options, from full-time results to player-specific props like "first goalscorer" or "shots on target." Live betting is especially strong, with quick odds updates and smooth streaming for select games. It could improve by offering more niche sports, but for football-focused players, it's unmatched.

Strong live betting interface

Wide coverage of European and Asian leagues Cons Limited depth for smaller sports

150+ football markets per match
Strong live betting interface
Wide coverage of European and Asian leagues
Limited depth for smaller sports
Odds margins slightly higher on niche events
🎯Why it's Best for Football Betting & Market Depth Thai bettors live and breathe football, and BK8 delivers by covering every major league and tournament. The range of live markets is impressive, making it ideal for in-play strategies.
🎯Range of football markets available From Asian Handicap to player props, BK8 covers the full spectrum. It's especially strong on Asian leagues, which is a big plus for Thai bettors.
💡Expert's Opinion In testing, BK8's EPL odds averaged a 4–5% margin, which is competitive for the region. The live betting speed is smooth, and with sponsorships in Asian football, it's clear BK8 takes the sport seriously.
License Autonomous Island of Anjouan, Union of Comoros
Sports Available 50+ types of sports (including traditional & e-sports)
Live Streaming ✅
Mobile App ✅
Min Deposit / Min Withdrawal ฿200 / ฿500
Withdrawal Time 1–3 hours
Bank Options Local Thai banks, QR Pay, TrueMoney, crypto

WE88 has built a reputation as the go-to site for Thai players who love esports. With competitive odds on Dota 2, CS:GO, Mobile Legends, and more, it's one of the most complete esports betting platforms around. What makes WE88 stand out is its tournament coverage and market depth. You'll find betting on major global events like The International (Dota 2) or League of Legends Worlds, right through to regional Mobile Legends and Valorant leagues popular with Thai players. Bet types include match winners, map winners, handicaps, totals, and in-play options like "first blood" or "first tower." That makes it a strong pick for esports specialists, even if traditional sports markets aren't as deep as rivals like BK8.

Good variety of betting markets (match winner, first blood, maps)

Competitive odds on international tournaments Cons Limited live streaming

Full coverage of major esports titles
Good variety of betting markets (match winner, first blood, maps)
Competitive odds on international tournaments
Limited live streaming
Traditional sports coverage not as deep as rivals
🎯Why It's Best for Esports Betting Esports is exploding in Thailand, and WE88 taps into that demand. The variety of games and market depth for in-play betting make it especially appealing to younger bettors.
🎯Range of Esports Markets Available You'll find markets for map winners, kill totals, and even player props on popular titles. Live betting is offered on most Tier 1 events.
💡Expert's Opinion In testing, WE88's odds on CS:GO tournaments were within a 3.8% margin, sharper than most regional competitors. This makes it a solid pick for serious esports bettors.
License Curacao eGaming
Sports Available Esports, football, basketball, tennis, MMA
Live Streaming ✅ but limited esports streaming
Mobile App ✅ Mobile-responsive; app availability varies
Min Deposit / Min Withdrawal ฿200 / ฿500
Withdrawal Time 1–4 hours
Bank Options Thai banks, e-wallets, crypto

12Play has carved out a niche among Southeast Asian bettors, thanks to its solid coverage of Muay Thai, MMA, and boxing. While some sportsbooks overlook local fight markets, 12Play consistently lists odds for both regional stadium bouts and major promotions like ONE Championship and UFC. The platform supports live betting across multiple combat sports, giving fight fans the option to wager mid-bout as odds update in real time. 12Play's desktop and mobile experiences are both well-reviewed for smooth performance, with apps available for iOS and Android. Payment options include local bank transfer, Help2Pay, PayNow, and crypto in select regions, although minimum deposit and withdrawal limits vary. Payout speeds can be fast—some users report withdrawals within 30 minutes via local payment channels—but times differ across methods.

Live betting on most major combat events

Fast withdrawals reported for local payment methods

Wide coverage of Muay Thai, MMA, and boxing
Live betting on most major combat events
Fast withdrawals reported for local payment methods
Mobile-optimised site plus iOS / Android apps
Market depth for niche fights may vary
🎯Why It's Best for Muay Thai & Combat Sports 12Play's biggest strength is its regional focus. Unlike global sportsbooks that only feature headline UFC events, 12Play actively lists domestic Muay Thai tournaments and undercard fights held across Bangkok and Chiang Mai. Bettors can access pre-fight markets, live round betting, and method-of-victory options, all key for combat sports fans who understand the pace of Thai bouts. The sportsbook's combat coverage extends beyond Muay Thai, with markets for boxing, MMA, and kickboxing from major promotions like ONE Championship and Glory. While you won't find the same statistical breakdowns as U.S. operators, the local reach and event frequency make it the go-to book for fight enthusiasts in Southeast Asia.
🎯Markets & Terms Odds are displayed in decimal, fractional, and Malay formats, catering to regional preferences. Minimum deposits typically start around $10, with withdrawal minimums varying by payment type. Bonuses are modest but frequent, usually small reloads or sport-specific promos tied to ongoing fight events.
💡Expert's Opinion 12Play stands out for giving Muay Thai the spotlight it deserves. Few sportsbooks offer such consistent access to Thai and Asian combat events, and the live-betting options make it a natural fit for fans who thrive on fight-night energy. While the depth of round-by-round or prop markets can vary, 12Play remains one of the most reliable platforms for Southeast Asian combat sports betting.
License Curacao/PAGCOR
Sports Available 25 + including Muay Thai, MMA, football, basketball, esports
Live Streaming ✅ Select events
Mobile App ✅ iOS / Android
Min Deposit / Min Withdrawal $10 / $20
Withdrawal Time 15 min – 24 hrs (depending on method)
Bank Options Local bank, Help2Pay, PayNow, crypto (BTC, USDT), e-wallets (varies)

Is Sports Betting Legal in Thailand?

Sports betting in Thailand is technically banned under the 1935 Gambling Act. The only legal forms of gambling are the state lottery and horse racing at authorised tracks. Everything else falls under prohibition.

That said, enforcement tends to focus on local operators rather than individual players. This is why so many Thai bettors safely use licensed offshore bookmakers instead. By combining a VPN with discreet payment methods like crypto or e-wallets, a large portion of the Thai population still enjoy sports betting without drawing unnecessary attention.

Accessing Offshore Sportsbooks from Thailand

Thailand betting enthusiasts looking for online sports betting sites in Thailand have to take reasonable precautions when using international betting operators. Although authorities in Thailand tend to ban betting sites rather than users, betting at international bookmakers is not without risk. Players often use VPNs for both privacy and for the ability to access safe international betting sites.

Here are our top recommendations to make safe sports bets from Thailand:

Choose licensed offshore sportsbook recommended and vetted from our list

Always use a VPN

Use anonymous payment methods like Crypto and e-wallets

Overview of How Thai Players Actually Bet

Thailand Bet Habits Thailand Betting Preferences Sports Betting Football (English Premier League) Muay Thai and other combat sports Basketball Esports Betting Styles Live betting Moneylines Accumulators Devices Mobile betting

Online betting via tablet

In-person underground bookmakers Payment Types Bank Transfer (via PromptPay)

E-wallets (TrueMoney, etc.)Cryptocurrencies (BTC and more)

Popular Sports, Teams & Events to Bet On in Thailand

Thailand is home to a massive sporting culture, with its national sport being Muay Thai – a hugely popular martial art with a vast number of athletes and competitors, and a growing fanbase for mainstream international sports like English Premier League football and NBA basketball championships.

Football:

Residents of Thailand bet on football more than any other sport. Thai League 1 matches have a huge fanbase, but when it comes to online betting, a vast amount of wagers go to games in the English Premier League. Betting in Thailand considerably spikes during World Cup games, with live betting and accumulators being particularly popular bet types.

Muay Thai:

Muay Thai has gained international recognition as the national sport of Thailand, originally developed as a battlefield combat technique in the 13th century, now a fully fledged competitive sport with formalised rules, standardised gear, and organisations like the WMC overseeing tournament guidelines and professional competitions. This martial art is rarely available to wager on at international sports betting sites, but wagers on MMA fighters with Muay Thai backgrounds are incredibly popular and accessible.

Basketball:

Recently, due to the rise of social media and exposure to international sport, a large number of younger bettors in Thailand have found a passion for the NBA and other international leagues. The most popular markets for Thai bets are point spreads and totals.

Esports:

Growing rapidly in popularity across the world, Thailand’s bets on esports events have been gaining momentum. The country has a whopping 32 million gamers supporting events and competing in tournaments across titles like PUBG, Valorant, and Dota 2. Thai esports teams have been putting out successful performances. Esports betting remains unregulated in the country, but many international bookmakers have competitive odds on match winners, map scores, and in-play bets.

Best Thai Sports Betting Apps & Mobile Sites

Thai sports betting apps are hard to come by due to the tight regulations on the online betting market within government restrictions. However, our top-ranking international bookmakers are all highly optimised for mobile browsing. Though not all are available as apps, you can bookmark these top Thai betting sites to the home screen on your mobile – and whether using iOS or Android, you can even customise an icon for the site to give the feel and ease of access that a mobile app offers.

Payment Methods for Thai Bettors

There’s a wide variety of banking methods available for Thai bettors, from bank transfer to e-wallets or cryptocurrencies, and our top-ranking international sports betting sites accept them all, but bear in mind that each currency may come with its own pros and cons.

Bank transfers (THB)

Many international betting sites accept bank transfer, but this option isn’t ideal for bettors looking for private, fast transactions. Transfer times can vary up to 2 weeks and can carry additional processing fees, not to mention the fact that currencies like THB are traceable via bank monitoring systems.

E-wallets

Some bettors are more comfortable using third-party e-wallets like TrueMoney or Rabbit Line Pay. While they provide slightly more privacy than traditional banking methods, withdrawals from international bookmakers can be slow and costly as THB usually needs converting to USD/EUR.

Cryptocurrencies

The most convenient method for international betting, growing drastically in popularity in the last decade, with over 18% of the population now owning a crypto wallet of some kind. The benefits for crypto-using online bettors are vast, from higher bonuses to instant transfers, and all while being the most private banking option.

Sports Betting Bonuses in Thailand

Thai players love bonuses, and the best offshore sportsbooks know how to deliver. Here are the main types of sports betting bonuses you’ll come across, and some of them you can score right now at our #1 pick, BK8.:

Deposit Match Bonuses – The most common type, where the bookie matches your first deposit. BK8 offers a huge 130% welcome bonus up to 5,000 THB for new players.

– The most common type, where the bookie matches your first deposit. BK8 offers a huge 130% welcome bonus up to 5,000 THB for new players. Free Bets – Your stake is covered by the sportsbook, often tied to big events like Premier League football. BK8 regularly runs football free bet promos during major tournaments.

– Your stake is covered by the sportsbook, often tied to big events like Premier League football. BK8 regularly runs football free bet promos during major tournaments. Odds Boosts – Bookmakers push up the payout on popular matches. At BK8, you’ll often find enhanced odds on Thai League 1 and EPL fixtures.

– Bookmakers push up the payout on popular matches. At BK8, you’ll often find enhanced odds on Thai League 1 and EPL fixtures. Parlay Insurance – If one leg of your accumulator fails, some sites refund your stake as a free bet. BK8 has offered this promo on football and basketball parlays for Thai bettors.

Just keep in mind, bonuses might look massive, but always check the wagering requirements before you dive in. Sometimes a smaller bonus with easier rollover offers more real value.

Signing Up: How to Get Your Thailand Sports Betting Site Account

International bookmakers are incredibly easy to sign up to; the hardest part is often figuring out which is the right one for you. We’ve done our research, so you don’t have to – pick a betting site from our list and get started.

Pick your Thai betting site: Take a look at our favourites and head to the one that suits your betting needs the most. Sign up for an account: Click the sign-up button and enter the details to create your account: email address, password, etc. Make a deposit: Whether you’re setting up a bank transfer or linking a crypto wallet, don’t forget to claim your welcome bonus. Start betting: It’s that fast – once your funds are set up, you can start wagering on your favourite football team and you’re on track to withdraw your winnings.

Responsible Gambling

Despite the high percentage of gambling enthusiasts in Thailand, there is still a significant cultural stigma, and the topic is often considered taboo. This stance often leads to difficulties for bettors who have nobody to reach out to when recreational gambling becomes a burden.

It’s incredibly important to always be aware of the risks involved. Our top sites have tools to aid in self-management, from deposit capping to self-exclusion. If you find yourself struggling even with those tools employed, don’t hesitate to reach out for help.

https://gamblersanonymous.org/international-meetings/

https://www.gambleaware.org

What are the Top Thailand Sports Betting Sites?

Now that you’ve had a chance to fully comprehend the deep betting markets available to Thai punters, along with the depth of regulations and restrictions imposed by the Thai government, you’re in a position to decide which sportsbook is right for you.

Though regulations are strict, enforcement tends to be directed towards bookmakers rather than bettors, so keep that in mind when choosing a Thai betting site. If you’re unsure which sportsbook to sign up for, Instant Casino is our go-to.

We’ve highlighted in our review how broad their esports betting markets are, but they also have deep markets across an array of major leagues and popular martial arts competitions. The sign-up process is fast, and most importantly, with cryptocurrency betting, there’s an assurance of privacy and fast withdrawals.