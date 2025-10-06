Best Saudi Arabia Sports Betting Sites in 2025

Sports betting is banned in Saudi Arabia, but offshore sites still give fans a way to follow football, fights, and esports with quick, discreet payments. We show you the most trusted books, which payments and bonuses actually work, and any red flags to avoid. Show More

Looking for the best sports betting sites in Saudi Arabia can feel tricky. Local laws ban gambling outright, and domestic sportsbooks don’t exist, leaving players with limited legal options.

That’s why many turn to offshore sports betting sites in Saudi Arabia, which offer access to the best of international football, boxing, esports, and more, often with fast crypto payments for added privacy.

Learn about the legal landscape, discover the best betting sites in Saudi Arabia, and explore safe payment methods, bonuses, and mobile apps to make smarter choices.

Top 10 Online Sports Betting Sites in Saudi Arabia

Finding the right sports betting sites in Saudi Arabia depends on what you value most, from crypto payouts to football odds. Below, we’ve ranked the top options, each with a standout feature tailored to KSA players.

Sportsbook Best For
Instant Casino Fast crypto payouts with BTC/USDT support
Coin Casino Esports depth (PUBG Mobile, FIFA, LoL), along with fast crypto betting
Samba Slots Football focus with SPL and UCL boosted odds
Golden Panda Boxing and MMA specials tied to Riyadh fight nights
Instaspin Horse racing coverage, including Saudi Cup & Dubai World Cup
Fast Slots Live betting with early cash-out on NBA & EPL
TG Casino Formula 1 markets, including Jeddah GP outrights and podiums
Mega Dice Multi-language mobile UX with Arabic-friendly design
WSM Casino Cricket odds for IPL, T20 & World Cup. Expat friendly
Discasino Niche markets, including snooker, tennis, and esports hybrids

18+ Please Gamble Responsibly – Online gambling laws vary by country – always ensure you're following local regulations and are of legal gambling age. Gambling can be addictive; please play responsibly and seek help if needed.

image depicting a sports betting in saudi arabia and our page showing the best sites

Top Sports Betting Sites in Saudi Arabia for October, 2025

  • Make instant deposits and withdrawals with VISA or Mastercard
  • Games from leading providers like Pragmatic Play, NetEnt, and Evolution
  • Use Pay N Play for quick registration with just your mobile number
  • A chance to win up to $100,000 in bonuses each week
  • Instant withdrawals using a wide range of cryptocurrencies
  • Claim regular free spins and free bet rewards
  • Over 4,000 high-quality casino games from industry-leading developers
  • Fast, anonymous deposits and withdrawals using Bitcoin
  • Enjoy regular cashback promotions
  • Claim 10% cashback every Monday with Fu Bao
  • Lightning-fast registration process with no KYC
  • Fully-licensed in Anjouan, Union of Comoros
  • 10% weekly cashback available as standard
  • Fast, secure deposits using Visa, Mastercard, and Bitcoin
  • Win your share of a €2 million prize pool playing Pragmatic Play Drops & Wins slots
  • One of the pioneering Telegram crypto casinos
  • Lightning fast payouts using crypto
  • Fast & hassle-free registration process
  • Unlock up to 25% weekly cashback
  • Make a crypto deposit using Best Wallet to win $50 in free spins
  • Purchase crypto on site using Visa and Mastercard
  • Instant access to a vast library of 6,000+ slots and live dealer games
  • Connect with the DisCasino community directly on Discord
  • Anonymous transactions using 10+ cryptocurrencies, including BTC, ETH, and USDT
Reviewing the Sportsbooks in Saudi Arabia

The best betting sites in Saudi Arabia all bring a unique flair to the table. Some excel with fast crypto payouts, while others focus on football odds for the Saudi Pro League and major global markets. Pick the one that matches your unique style.

1. Best for Fast Crypto Payouts with BTC/USDT Support

Instant Casino

Instant Casino earns its spot for near-instant crypto payouts. Fast USDT/BTC/ETH processing makes it a natural fit for KSA users.

Crypto deposits post quickly; withdrawals are prioritised and often land within an hour. You’ll find deep football and esports markets, from the SPL to EPL/UCL, plus coverage around headline boxing events in Riyadh.

Instant Casino: our top rated overall sports betting site saudi arabia

Overall Verdict

10/10

10/10

Welcome offer

200% Welcome Bonus Up To $7,500 + 10% Weekly Cashback

Quick Overview

Instant Casino earns its spot for near-instant crypto payouts. Fast USDT/BTC/ETH processing makes it a natural fit for KSA users.

Crypto deposits post quickly; withdrawals are prioritised and often land within an hour. You’ll find deep football and esports markets, from the SPL to EPL/UCL, plus coverage around headline boxing events in Riyadh.

Pros

  • Crypto deposits/withdrawals prioritised; fast processing.
  • Wide sports + esports menu with live betting.
  • Simple onboarding; mobile-optimised site.

Cons

  • No native app (browser/PWA only).
  • An offshore licence may not suit risk-averse users.

🎯Why It’s Best For Fast Crypto Payouts

Instant Casino is featured in multiple crypto-review roundups for “instant” or near-instant withdrawals and weekly cashback, a mix that suits KSA bettors who rely on stablecoins (USDT TRC20) for speed and lower fees.

🎯What To Expect On Timing & Methods

Expect minutes–hours for approved USDT/BTC withdrawals (network load applies). If you deposit by card/e-wallet, plan to withdraw via crypto to avoid declines.

💡Expert’s Opinion

With Ronaldo’s arrival in the SPL boosting football’s popularity, Instant Casino’s deep coverage of Saudi and global football, plus its unmatched crypto payouts, make it one of the best betting sites in Saudi Arabia today.

Feature Key Features

License
Offshore (Curaçao)
Sports Available
Football, basketball, tennis, esports, more
Live Streaming
✅ Select events
Mobile App
Min Deposit / Min Withdrawal
Low crypto mins (varies by coin)
Withdrawal Time
Instant to 24 hours
Bank Options
BTC, ETH, USDT; some fiat rails supported

Key Features

License
Offshore (Curaçao)
Sports Available
Football, basketball, tennis, esports, more
Live Streaming
✅ Select events
Mobile App
Min Deposit / Min Withdrawal
Low crypto mins (varies by coin)
Withdrawal Time
Instant to 24 hours
Bank Options
BTC, ETH, USDT; some fiat rails supported

2. Best For Esports Depth (PUBG Mobile, FIFA, LoL) + Crypto Betting

CoinCasino

CoinCasino earns its spot for esports depth, a smart match for Saudi Arabia’s surging esports scene (Gamers8, SEF/Qiddiya initiatives). It’s crypto-first and lists broad esports alongside mainstream sports.

The sportsbook advertises 45+ sports & esports categories with thousands of daily markets, including LoL, CS, PUBG Mobile, and football sims like EA FC. Its crypto-first wallet (20+ coins supported) makes funding/payouts straightforward for KSA users who avoid cards/banks.
Coin Casino delivers unmatched esports depth, though it could strengthen traditional markets like horse racing to broaden its appeal.

Coin Casino: our top sports betting site saudi arabia for esports

Overall Verdict

9.9/10

Info-lightScore reflects games, banking, UX and security

Welcome offer

200% Deposit Bonus Up To $30,000

Get Offer Action Icon

Quick Overview

CoinCasino earns its spot for esports depth, a smart match for Saudi Arabia’s surging esports scene (Gamers8, SEF/Qiddiya initiatives). It’s crypto-first and lists broad esports alongside mainstream sports.

The sportsbook advertises 45+ sports & esports categories with thousands of daily markets, including LoL, CS, PUBG Mobile, and football sims like EA FC. Its crypto-first wallet (20+ coins supported) makes funding/payouts straightforward for KSA users who avoid cards/banks.
Coin Casino delivers unmatched esports depth, though it could strengthen traditional markets like horse racing to broaden its appeal.

Pros

  • Broad esports coverage + thousands of markets.
  • Crypto-first (20+ coins).
  • Also covers major global sports (EPL/UCL/NBA)

Cons

  • Less depth in certain traditional niches
  • Mixed public reviews; KYC can trigger on withdrawals

🎯Why It’s Best for Esports

Saudi Arabia is investing heavily in esports (Gamers8 billed as the world’s biggest festival), and CoinCasino lines up with that demand by offering deep markets and crypto banking.

🎯Event/Market Coverage to Look for

Expect markets on LEC/LCK/Worlds (LoL), CS circuits, and mobile titles popular in MENA (e.g., PUBG Mobile, EA FC). Depth varies by season, but the platform’s category count is a plus.

💡Expert’s Opinion

With esports exploding in Saudi Arabia, thanks to events like Gamers8, Coin Casino’s dedicated markets and crypto-friendly betting make it one of the top online betting sites in Saudi Arabia for competitive gaming enthusiasts.

Feature Key Features

License
Offshore (Curaçao)
Sports Available
45+ sports/esports categories
Live Streaming
✅ Event Dependant
Mobile App
✅ Mobile-responsive; app availability varies
Min Deposit / Min Withdrawal
Varies; crypto-friendly (low mins)
Withdrawal Time
Instant to 24 hours
Bank Options
20+ cryptocurrencies.

Key Features

License
Offshore (Curaçao)
Sports Available
45+ sports/esports categories
Live Streaming
✅ Event Dependant
Mobile App
✅ Mobile-responsive; app availability varies
Min Deposit / Min Withdrawal
Varies; crypto-friendly (low mins)
Withdrawal Time
Instant to 24 hours
Bank Options
20+ cryptocurrencies.

3. Best For Football Focus with SPL and UCL Boosted Odds

Samba Slots

Samba Slots earns its place among the best betting sites in Saudi Arabia with a clear strength: football.

Samba Slots leans into football value with an ACCA Boost up to +40% on winning multis (min 3 legs, 1.50 odds per leg), plus a recurring weekly cashback (~10%) that helps offset losses on UCL/SPL slates. The sportsbook highlights the Saudi Pro League (SPL), including Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr, and goes big on UEFA Champions League (UCL) nights with regular boosted odds and enhanced parlays. For bettors in KSA, that means better returns on top-tier matches.

Samba Slots shines in football markets, but it could expand further into esports to match competitors.

Samba Slots: sports betting site saudi arabia best for football markets

Overall Verdict

9.8/10

Info-lightScore reflects games, banking, UX and security

Welcome offer

200% Deposit Bonus Up To €5,000 + 10% Weekly Cashback

Get Offer Action Icon

Quick Overview

Samba Slots earns its place among the best betting sites in Saudi Arabia with a clear strength: football.

Samba Slots leans into football value with an ACCA Boost up to +40% on winning multis (min 3 legs, 1.50 odds per leg), plus a recurring weekly cashback (~10%) that helps offset losses on UCL/SPL slates. The sportsbook highlights the Saudi Pro League (SPL), including Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr, and goes big on UEFA Champions League (UCL) nights with regular boosted odds and enhanced parlays. For bettors in KSA, that means better returns on top-tier matches.

Samba Slots shines in football markets, but it could expand further into esports to match competitors.

Pros

  • Wide football coverage; competitive odds noted in reviews
  • Ongoing promos (cashback/boosts) aid football value
  • Live + pre-match markets

Cons

  • Esports breadth trails esports-centric books
  • Offshore licence; check T&Cs for KYC on large wins.

🎯Why It’s Best For Football Value

Saudi interest leans towards SPL domestically and UCL/EPL globally. Samba’s football-heavy market set and recurring promos make it easy to find enhanced prices or cashback around big matchdays.

🎯Promos & Markets To Target

Look for odds boosts/ACCA boosts on UCL nights and SPL high-profile fixtures, plus cashback mechanics that soften variance. Always confirm min odds, stake caps, and expiry on mobile before opting in.

Check the promos page on matchdays, boosts apply automatically when your parlay meets the leg/odds rules, and cashback posts on the weekly cycle.

 

💡Expert’s Opinion

With the SPL attracting stars like Ronaldo and Benzema, and the UCL being a global betting favourite, Samba Slots’ combination of boosted football odds and crypto-backed payouts makes it one of the most appealing online betting sites in Saudi Arabia.

Feature

License
Curacao Gaming Control Board
Sports Available
Soccer, Tennis, Basketball, Ice Hockey, Baseball, Table Tennis, FIFA, Cricket, Formula 1, MMA, Wrestling, Ski Jumping
Live Streaming
Mobile App
Min Deposit / Min Withdrawal
$10 / $20
Withdrawal Time
1–2 business days for e-wallets; up to 5 business days for credit cards; up to 24 business days for crypto wallets
Bank Options
AVisa, Mastercard, Apple Pay, Google Pay, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Tether, and more

Key Features

License
Curacao Gaming Control Board
Sports Available
Soccer, Tennis, Basketball, Ice Hockey, Baseball, Table Tennis, FIFA, Cricket, Formula 1, MMA, Wrestling, Ski Jumping
Live Streaming
Mobile App
Min Deposit / Min Withdrawal
$10 / $20
Withdrawal Time
1–2 business days for e-wallets; up to 5 business days for credit cards; up to 24 business days for crypto wallets
Bank Options
AVisa, Mastercard, Apple Pay, Google Pay, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Tether, and more

Is Gambling Legal in Saudi Arabia?

Gambling, including sports betting, is prohibited under Saudi Arabia’s Sharia-based legal system. There are no licensed sports betting sites in Saudi Arabia, casinos, or lotteries, and regulators actively block access to gambling websites and apps. Online promotion of gambling is a criminal offence under Article 6 of the Anti-Cybercrime Law (Royal Decree M/17, 2007), which penalises preparing, publishing, or promoting gambling content online.

Authorities also clamp down on lottery-style promotions: in March 2024, the Ministry of Commerce confirmed that “lottery prizes” tied to product purchases are prohibited activities in the Kingdom.

Despite the ban, fans still follow global events (e.g., the Saudi Cup, the world’s richest horse race with a US$20m purse, and major boxing cards hosted in Riyadh), but betting on them from within the Kingdom remains illegal. The Communications and Information Technology Commission (CITC) has blocked millions of gambling sites, though enforcement largely targets providers, not players.

Can Saudi Players Bet With Offshore Sports Betting Sites in Saudi Arabia?

Accessing offshore sportsbooks in Saudi Arabia is possible but restricted, as domains are regularly blocked. Using VPNs may bypass these barriers, but it doesn’t make betting legal. Players who decide to play usually:

  • Rely on crypto payments like Bitcoin or USDT for privacy.
  • Avoid local banks, which decline gambling transactions.
  • Stick to the safest licensed offshore sportsbooks in places like Curaçao or Malta.

Some offshore sites may be licensed in jurisdictions like Curaçao or Malta, but that doesn’t confer legality inside Saudi Arabia. In practice, international event hosting (e.g., Saudi Cup, Riyadh boxing cards) increases spectator interest, yet placing bets from within the Kingdom remains illegal.

Popular Sports, Teams & Events to Bet On in Saudi Arabia

When it comes to sports betting in Saudi Arabia, a few sports dominate the landscape. Football leads the way, followed by Formula 1, boxing, cricket, and esports. Despite the local regulations, sports betting in KSA is projected to reach US$249.37m in 2025. Offshore operators fill the gap left by local restrictions, and some of the best betting sites in Saudi Arabia cater directly to these markets. Here’s a breakdown of the most popular options.

Football (SPL, AFC, EPL/UCL)

Football is the backbone of sports betting sites in Saudi Arabia, as it’s the dominant choice for locals. The Saudi Pro League (SPL), AFC Champions League, and international tournaments like the EPL and UCL drive the biggest betting action. Offshore sportsbooks such as CoinCasino provide full coverage with 1X2, Asian Handicap, BTTS, and player props, making them some of the top sports betting sites in Saudi Arabia for football fans.

Formula 1

The Jeddah street race has turned Formula 1 into a prime market for betting online in Saudi Arabia. Players look for odds on outright winners, podium finishes, and fastest laps. Offshore platforms like TG Casino include motorsports alongside football and basketball, helping you find consistent F1 action even when local betting sites in Saudi Arabia don’t support it.

Boxing & MMA

Saudi Arabia has become a global fight hub, hosting blockbuster events like Fury–Ngannou and AJ–Usyk. Combat sports are now a staple of online betting sites in Saudi Arabia, with CoinCasino offering outright and method-of-victory markets on boxing and MMA.

Cricket

With the IPL, T20 leagues, and World Cup pulling in expat fans, cricket is carving out space in the Saudi Arabia sports betting market. Offshore sites like Mega Dice list odds on international matches, giving better choices than they’d ever find locally. For expats, this makes Mega Dice one of the best betting sites in Saudi Arabia for cricket.

Esports

Vision 2030 and the Gamers8 festival have supercharged esports betting options in the Kingdom. Popular titles like FIFA/EA FC, PUBG Mobile, and Valorant are heavily followed. CoinCasino stands out among online betting sites in Saudi Arabia for offering competitive esports markets, making it a go-to for younger bettors looking for e-sports action beyond traditional sports.

Best Saudi Arabia Sports Betting Apps & Mobile Sites

Saudi Arabians are certainly mobile-first betters. However, this can prove to be tricky considering there are no licensed, local sportsbook apps in Saudi Arabia, and gambling apps are routinely blocked in KSA app stores and by ISPs. Practically, bettors who still choose to play use mobile browsers, progressive web apps (PWAs), or Android APKs from offshore brands. A VPN can restore access, but it doesn’t make betting legal.

Offshore operators like CoinCasino and Instant Casino offer slick browser-based platforms that feel like dedicated apps, with smooth live betting, fast cash-outs, and crypto integration for privacy.

But steer clear of these Red flags (avoid these):

  • Vague or missing bonus terms on mobile.
  • No company details or licence info; broken SSL/security warnings.
  • APKs from unvetted mirrors; apps demanding excessive device permissions.

Payment Methods for Saudi Arabian Bettors

On sports betting sites in Saudi Arabia, SAR isn’t supported, so deposits usually run through USD or EUR. For most players, cryptocurrency (BTC, ETH, USDT) is the top pick as anonymity is critical. Because Bank transfers are largely blocked, alternative payment methods are in high demand to circumvent these barriers. The best crypto casinos provide fast, private payment options outside local banking restrictions.

Cards like Visa and Mastercard may go through for deposits, but withdrawals are blocked. E-wallets can work, though options are limited.

Method Use (Deposit/Withdrawal) Typical Payout Speed Why Saudis Choose It
USDT (TRC20) ✅/✅ 10–60 min Fast, low fees, widely supported; best all-round option.
USDT (ERC20) ✅/✅ 30–120 min Solid but higher gas fees than TRC20.
BTC ✅/✅ 30–180 min Universal crypto support; slower at peak times.
ETH ✅/✅ 30–120 min Common, but fees can spike.
Visa/Mastercard ✅/❌ Often deposit-only; withdrawals usually blocked—plan a crypto route out.
Skrill/Neteller ✅/⚠️ 1–24 hrs Sometimes available; strict KYC, geo-limits vary by site.

Sports Betting Bonuses in Saudi Arabia

Saudis are eligible for bonuses at offshore books that accept KSA sign-ups. Eligibility depends on the site’s jurisdiction, geo-policy, and KYC. A VPN doesn’t change eligibility; the brand’s country list and cashier rules do. Expect sportsbook-specific promos (separate from casino).

Common bonus types you’ll see:

  • Matched welcome bonus (50–100%) for sportsbook balance.
  • Free Bet tokens (stake not returned).
  • Reloads tied to big events (EPL, UCL, major boxing/MMA cards in Riyadh).
  • Cashback/rebate on net losses (daily/weekly).
  • Odds boosts / ACCA boosts (percentage uplift on parlays).

Signing Up: How to Get Your Saudi Arabia Sports Betting Site Account

Getting started with sports gambling sites in Saudi Arabia is straightforward if you follow the right steps. Here’s how to set up, stay private, and place your first bets with confidence.

Step 1: Pick Your Site

Choose one of our recommended betting sites in Saudi Arabia, offering offshore access to football, F1, boxing, cricket, and esports.

Step 2: Create Your Account

Enter your details, usually just an email, username, and password, to open your account. It only takes a minute.

Step 3: Deposit & Verify

Fund your wallet with Bitcoin, Ethereum, or USDT for fast, anonymous payments. Complete the quick KYC check to enable smooth withdrawals later.

Step 4: Play the Best Markets

Browse football odds, Formula 1 specials, and major fight-night props. Offshore platforms give you far more choice than local options, letting you bet on the sports that matter most.

Responsible Gambling

Sports betting in Saudi Arabia carries legal and financial risks, so it’s vital to treat it purely as entertainment. Never chase losses or stake more than you can afford.

If gambling starts to feel overwhelming, step back and seek help. International services like BeGambleAware, GamCare, and Gamblers Anonymous offer free, confidential support, even when playing from abroad.

What are the Top Saudi Arabia Sports Betting Sites?

When it comes to the best betting sites in Saudi Arabia, Instant Casino stands out for its crypto-friendly payments, fast withdrawals, and strong football coverage across the SPL, AFC, and European leagues.

For those seeking fast and reliable sports betting sites in Saudi Arabia, it combines offshore licensing with market depth in football, cricket, F1, and esports. If you want privacy, speed, and variety, Instant Casino is an easy first choice.

Rachel Morgan

Rachel Morgan is a Casino Editor at GamesHub, with over 14 years of experience in iGaming editorial. Starting as a content writer at Casino.org in 2010, she went on to work with outlets including Gambling.com and Casino Insider before leading GamesHub’s casino coverage. Known for her trust-first approach, Rachel specializes in casino reviews, slot analysis, and responsible gaming.