The best betting sites in Saudi Arabia all bring a unique flair to the table. Some excel with fast crypto payouts, while others focus on football odds for the Saudi Pro League and major global markets. Pick the one that matches your unique style.

1. Best for Fast Crypto Payouts with BTC/USDT Support Instant Casino Instant Casino earns its spot for near-instant crypto payouts. Fast USDT/BTC/ETH processing makes it a natural fit for KSA users. Crypto deposits post quickly; withdrawals are prioritised and often land within an hour. You'll find deep football and esports markets, from the SPL to EPL/UCL, plus coverage around headline boxing events in Riyadh. Pros Crypto deposits/withdrawals prioritised; fast processing.

Wide sports + esports menu with live betting.

Simple onboarding; mobile-optimised site. Cons No native app (browser/PWA only).

Wide sports + esports menu with live betting.

Simple onboarding; mobile-optimised site. Cons No native app (browser/PWA only).

An offshore licence may not suit risk-averse users. 🎯Why It's Best For Fast Crypto Payouts Instant Casino is featured in multiple crypto-review roundups for "instant" or near-instant withdrawals and weekly cashback, a mix that suits KSA bettors who rely on stablecoins (USDT TRC20) for speed and lower fees. 🎯What To Expect On Timing & Methods Expect minutes–hours for approved USDT/BTC withdrawals (network load applies). If you deposit by card/e-wallet, plan to withdraw via crypto to avoid declines. 💡Expert's Opinion With Ronaldo's arrival in the SPL boosting football's popularity, Instant Casino's deep coverage of Saudi and global football, plus its unmatched crypto payouts, make it one of the best betting sites in Saudi Arabia today. License Offshore (Curaçao) Sports Available Football, basketball, tennis, esports, more Live Streaming ✅ Select events Mobile App ❌ Min Deposit / Min Withdrawal Low crypto mins (varies by coin) Withdrawal Time Instant to 24 hours Bank Options BTC, ETH, USDT; some fiat rails supported

2. Best For Esports Depth (PUBG Mobile, FIFA, LoL) + Crypto Betting CoinCasino CoinCasino earns its spot for esports depth, a smart match for Saudi Arabia’s surging esports scene (Gamers8, SEF/Qiddiya initiatives). It’s crypto-first and lists broad esports alongside mainstream sports. The sportsbook advertises 45+ sports & esports categories with thousands of daily markets, including LoL, CS, PUBG Mobile, and football sims like EA FC. Its crypto-first wallet (20+ coins supported) makes funding/payouts straightforward for KSA users who avoid cards/banks.

2. Best For Esports Depth (PUBG Mobile, FIFA, LoL) + Crypto Betting CoinCasino CoinCasino earns its spot for esports depth, a smart match for Saudi Arabia's surging esports scene (Gamers8, SEF/Qiddiya initiatives). It's crypto-first and lists broad esports alongside mainstream sports. The sportsbook advertises 45+ sports & esports categories with thousands of daily markets, including LoL, CS, PUBG Mobile, and football sims like EA FC. Its crypto-first wallet (20+ coins supported) makes funding/payouts straightforward for KSA users who avoid cards/banks.

Coin Casino delivers unmatched esports depth, though it could strengthen traditional markets like horse racing to broaden its appeal. Pros Broad esports coverage + thousands of markets.

Coin Casino delivers unmatched esports depth, though it could strengthen traditional markets like horse racing to broaden its appeal. + Show more Pros Broad esports coverage + thousands of markets.

Crypto-first (20+ coins).

Also covers major global sports (EPL/UCL/NBA) Cons Less depth in certain traditional niches

Crypto-first (20+ coins).

Also covers major global sports (EPL/UCL/NBA) Cons Less depth in certain traditional niches

Mixed public reviews; KYC can trigger on withdrawals 🎯Why It's Best for Esports Saudi Arabia is investing heavily in esports (Gamers8 billed as the world's biggest festival), and CoinCasino lines up with that demand by offering deep markets and crypto banking. 🎯Event/Market Coverage to Look for Expect markets on LEC/LCK/Worlds (LoL), CS circuits, and mobile titles popular in MENA (e.g., PUBG Mobile, EA FC). Depth varies by season, but the platform's category count is a plus. 💡Expert's Opinion With esports exploding in Saudi Arabia, thanks to events like Gamers8, Coin Casino's dedicated markets and crypto-friendly betting make it one of the top online betting sites in Saudi Arabia for competitive gaming enthusiasts. License Offshore (Curaçao) Sports Available 45+ sports/esports categories Live Streaming ✅ Event Dependant Mobile App ✅ Mobile-responsive; app availability varies Min Deposit / Min Withdrawal Varies; crypto-friendly (low mins) Withdrawal Time Instant to 24 hours Bank Options 20+ cryptocurrencies.

Samba Slots Samba Slots earns its place among the best betting sites in Saudi Arabia with a clear strength: football. Samba Slots leans into football value with an ACCA Boost up to +40% on winning multis (min 3 legs, 1.50 odds per leg), plus a recurring weekly cashback (~10%) that helps offset losses on UCL/SPL slates. The sportsbook highlights the Saudi Pro League (SPL), including Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr, and goes big on UEFA Champions League (UCL) nights with regular boosted odds and enhanced parlays. For bettors in KSA, that means better returns on top-tier matches. Samba Slots shines in football markets, but it could expand further into esports to match competitors. Pros Wide football coverage; competitive odds noted in reviews

Ongoing promos (cashback/boosts) aid football value

Live + pre-match markets Cons Esports breadth trails esports-centric books

Ongoing promos (cashback/boosts) aid football value

Live + pre-match markets Cons Esports breadth trails esports-centric books

Offshore licence; check T&Cs for KYC on large wins. 🎯Why It's Best For Football Value Saudi interest leans towards SPL domestically and UCL/EPL globally. Samba's football-heavy market set and recurring promos make it easy to find enhanced prices or cashback around big matchdays. 🎯Promos & Markets To Target Look for odds boosts/ACCA boosts on UCL nights and SPL high-profile fixtures, plus cashback mechanics that soften variance. Always confirm min odds, stake caps, and expiry on mobile before opting in. Check the promos page on matchdays, boosts apply automatically when your parlay meets the leg/odds rules, and cashback posts on the weekly cycle. 💡Expert's Opinion With the SPL attracting stars like Ronaldo and Benzema, and the UCL being a global betting favourite, Samba Slots' combination of boosted football odds and crypto-backed payouts makes it one of the most appealing online betting sites in Saudi Arabia. License Curacao Gaming Control Board Sports Available Soccer, Tennis, Basketball, Ice Hockey, Baseball, Table Tennis, FIFA, Cricket, Formula 1, MMA, Wrestling, Ski Jumping Live Streaming ✅ Mobile App ✅ Min Deposit / Min Withdrawal $10 / $20 Withdrawal Time 1–2 business days for e-wallets; up to 5 business days for credit cards; up to 24 business days for crypto wallets Bank Options AVisa, Mastercard, Apple Pay, Google Pay, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Tether, and more

Is Gambling Legal in Saudi Arabia?

Gambling, including sports betting, is prohibited under Saudi Arabia’s Sharia-based legal system. There are no licensed sports betting sites in Saudi Arabia, casinos, or lotteries, and regulators actively block access to gambling websites and apps. Online promotion of gambling is a criminal offence under Article 6 of the Anti-Cybercrime Law (Royal Decree M/17, 2007), which penalises preparing, publishing, or promoting gambling content online.

Authorities also clamp down on lottery-style promotions: in March 2024, the Ministry of Commerce confirmed that “lottery prizes” tied to product purchases are prohibited activities in the Kingdom.

Despite the ban, fans still follow global events (e.g., the Saudi Cup, the world’s richest horse race with a US$20m purse, and major boxing cards hosted in Riyadh), but betting on them from within the Kingdom remains illegal. The Communications and Information Technology Commission (CITC) has blocked millions of gambling sites, though enforcement largely targets providers, not players.

Can Saudi Players Bet With Offshore Sports Betting Sites in Saudi Arabia?

Accessing offshore sportsbooks in Saudi Arabia is possible but restricted, as domains are regularly blocked. Using VPNs may bypass these barriers, but it doesn’t make betting legal. Players who decide to play usually:

Rely on crypto payments like Bitcoin or USDT for privacy.

Avoid local banks, which decline gambling transactions.

Stick to the safest licensed offshore sportsbooks in places like Curaçao or Malta.

Some offshore sites may be licensed in jurisdictions like Curaçao or Malta, but that doesn’t confer legality inside Saudi Arabia. In practice, international event hosting (e.g., Saudi Cup, Riyadh boxing cards) increases spectator interest, yet placing bets from within the Kingdom remains illegal.

Popular Sports, Teams & Events to Bet On in Saudi Arabia

When it comes to sports betting in Saudi Arabia, a few sports dominate the landscape. Football leads the way, followed by Formula 1, boxing, cricket, and esports. Despite the local regulations, sports betting in KSA is projected to reach US$249.37m in 2025. Offshore operators fill the gap left by local restrictions, and some of the best betting sites in Saudi Arabia cater directly to these markets. Here’s a breakdown of the most popular options.

Football (SPL, AFC, EPL/UCL)

Football is the backbone of sports betting sites in Saudi Arabia, as it’s the dominant choice for locals. The Saudi Pro League (SPL), AFC Champions League, and international tournaments like the EPL and UCL drive the biggest betting action. Offshore sportsbooks such as CoinCasino provide full coverage with 1X2, Asian Handicap, BTTS, and player props, making them some of the top sports betting sites in Saudi Arabia for football fans.

Formula 1

The Jeddah street race has turned Formula 1 into a prime market for betting online in Saudi Arabia. Players look for odds on outright winners, podium finishes, and fastest laps. Offshore platforms like TG Casino include motorsports alongside football and basketball, helping you find consistent F1 action even when local betting sites in Saudi Arabia don’t support it.

Boxing & MMA

Saudi Arabia has become a global fight hub, hosting blockbuster events like Fury–Ngannou and AJ–Usyk. Combat sports are now a staple of online betting sites in Saudi Arabia, with CoinCasino offering outright and method-of-victory markets on boxing and MMA.

Cricket

With the IPL, T20 leagues, and World Cup pulling in expat fans, cricket is carving out space in the Saudi Arabia sports betting market. Offshore sites like Mega Dice list odds on international matches, giving better choices than they’d ever find locally. For expats, this makes Mega Dice one of the best betting sites in Saudi Arabia for cricket.

Esports

Vision 2030 and the Gamers8 festival have supercharged esports betting options in the Kingdom. Popular titles like FIFA/EA FC, PUBG Mobile, and Valorant are heavily followed. CoinCasino stands out among online betting sites in Saudi Arabia for offering competitive esports markets, making it a go-to for younger bettors looking for e-sports action beyond traditional sports.

Best Saudi Arabia Sports Betting Apps & Mobile Sites

Saudi Arabians are certainly mobile-first betters. However, this can prove to be tricky considering there are no licensed, local sportsbook apps in Saudi Arabia, and gambling apps are routinely blocked in KSA app stores and by ISPs. Practically, bettors who still choose to play use mobile browsers, progressive web apps (PWAs), or Android APKs from offshore brands. A VPN can restore access, but it doesn’t make betting legal.

Offshore operators like CoinCasino and Instant Casino offer slick browser-based platforms that feel like dedicated apps, with smooth live betting, fast cash-outs, and crypto integration for privacy.

But steer clear of these Red flags (avoid these):

Vague or missing bonus terms on mobile.

No company details or licence info; broken SSL/security warnings.

APKs from unvetted mirrors; apps demanding excessive device permissions.

Payment Methods for Saudi Arabian Bettors

On sports betting sites in Saudi Arabia, SAR isn’t supported, so deposits usually run through USD or EUR. For most players, cryptocurrency (BTC, ETH, USDT) is the top pick as anonymity is critical. Because Bank transfers are largely blocked, alternative payment methods are in high demand to circumvent these barriers. The best crypto casinos provide fast, private payment options outside local banking restrictions.

Cards like Visa and Mastercard may go through for deposits, but withdrawals are blocked. E-wallets can work, though options are limited.



Method Use (Deposit/Withdrawal) Typical Payout Speed Why Saudis Choose It USDT (TRC20) ✅/✅ 10–60 min Fast, low fees, widely supported; best all-round option. USDT (ERC20) ✅/✅ 30–120 min Solid but higher gas fees than TRC20. BTC ✅/✅ 30–180 min Universal crypto support; slower at peak times. ETH ✅/✅ 30–120 min Common, but fees can spike. Visa/Mastercard ✅/❌ — Often deposit-only; withdrawals usually blocked—plan a crypto route out. Skrill/Neteller ✅/⚠️ 1–24 hrs Sometimes available; strict KYC, geo-limits vary by site.

Sports Betting Bonuses in Saudi Arabia

Saudis are eligible for bonuses at offshore books that accept KSA sign-ups. Eligibility depends on the site’s jurisdiction, geo-policy, and KYC. A VPN doesn’t change eligibility; the brand’s country list and cashier rules do. Expect sportsbook-specific promos (separate from casino).

Common bonus types you’ll see:

Matched welcome bonus (50–100%) for sportsbook balance.

Free Bet tokens (stake not returned).

Reloads tied to big events (EPL, UCL, major boxing/MMA cards in Riyadh).

Cashback/rebate on net losses (daily/weekly).

Odds boosts / ACCA boosts (percentage uplift on parlays).

Signing Up: How to Get Your Saudi Arabia Sports Betting Site Account

Getting started with sports gambling sites in Saudi Arabia is straightforward if you follow the right steps. Here’s how to set up, stay private, and place your first bets with confidence.

Step 1: Pick Your Site

Choose one of our recommended betting sites in Saudi Arabia, offering offshore access to football, F1, boxing, cricket, and esports.

Step 2: Create Your Account

Enter your details, usually just an email, username, and password, to open your account. It only takes a minute.

Step 3: Deposit & Verify

Fund your wallet with Bitcoin, Ethereum, or USDT for fast, anonymous payments. Complete the quick KYC check to enable smooth withdrawals later.

Step 4: Play the Best Markets

Browse football odds, Formula 1 specials, and major fight-night props. Offshore platforms give you far more choice than local options, letting you bet on the sports that matter most.

Responsible Gambling

Sports betting in Saudi Arabia carries legal and financial risks, so it’s vital to treat it purely as entertainment. Never chase losses or stake more than you can afford.

If gambling starts to feel overwhelming, step back and seek help. International services like BeGambleAware, GamCare, and Gamblers Anonymous offer free, confidential support, even when playing from abroad.

