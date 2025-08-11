#1 #1 Spinfinite 200% First Purchase Bonus

If you’re looking for a free-to-play casino that offers all the perks and excitement of real money gambling sites, then Spinfinite could be just what the doctor ordered. The site prioritizes its slot selection, one of the best we’ve found anywhere, including at real-money casinos. It also offers generous bonuses for new and existing players – read about the Spinfinite promo code and welcome package below.

TL:DR – Pros & Cons of Spinfintie Casino

Pros Cons ✅ Straightforward redemption process ❌ Prize redemption can take up to 10 business days ✅ Huge daily bonuses ❌ Game selection is heavily weighted towards slots ✅ Games from top developers like Pragmatic Play ❌ Poor customer support ✅ Fun Infinity Wheel with big prizes

Sweepstakes casinos are fun, but sorting through your options can be exhausting. We’ll take the stress out of it by walking you through everything you need to know about Spinfinite and how it compares to other sweepstakes gambling sites.

When reviewing a new casino, our team of experts takes the site for a complete test drive, from making a deposit and cashing in a bonus to playing the games and requesting a cashout.

Below, we’ll cover everything from the bonus options to the games and design, giving you a complete picture of the Spinfinite experience.

Spinfinite Promo Code & Welcome Package

New players at Spinfinite can get the fun started with 3,000 gold coins, which are automatically credited to your account once you sign up.

From there, you’ll find a welcome bonus with a 200% boost on $20 or more purchases. Not only will they pad your balance, but you also get to spin their welcome wheel and grab free coins.

How many coins? Start with 60,000 gold coins and 40 sweeps coins, then build from there with daily sweeps coins boosts and free scratch cards weekly.

The welcome wheel will also likely provide a boost, as it dishes out sweeps coins to lucky players.

You can also keep cashing in long after your first deposit, as there are special bonuses for every day of the week. Sundays are a perfect day to top off your account, as you can get up to 62,500 gold coins and 63 sweeps coins.

Daily missions, tournaments, and bonus boosts round out the promo offers, plus special rewards for VIP members.

Spinfinite Snapshot

Year Established 2025 No Deposit Purchase 3000 Gold Coins Welcome Bonus (First Purchase Bonus) 200% Bonus – 60,000 GC + 40 Free SC + 1 spin of the Infinity Wheel for $20 Fastest Payout (method) Up to 10 Days, Bank Transfer Accepted Payment Methods Credit/Debit Card, Google Pay Live Casino Games? No Number of Casino-Style Games 400+ Customer Support [email protected] App Store Rating N/A Rewards Program Yes. There are seven levels to the rewards program, which you can climb by playing games and completing daily missions Trustpilot Rating 3.8

Is Spinfinite Available in my State?

Spinfinite is legal in most states, although you should always check your local laws before playing at any online casino.

The site lists Washington, Idaho, Michigan, Nevada, Montana, Delaware, Alabama, and Connecticut as restricted states. Accessing the site outside the United States or via a VPN is prohibited.

You must also be 18 or above your state’s minimum gambling age to participate.

Spinfinite Ongoing Bonuses and Free SC Opportunities

You can start on the right foot thanks to their no-deposit offer of 3,000 gold coins or cash in that 200% welcome bonus, but regardless of what you choose, the fun is just getting started.

There are fresh bonus offers every day of the week and plenty of other promos to keep things interesting. Let’s take a look at some of them now.

Daily Login Bonus and Wheel Spins

Every day you log into Spinfinite, you will be rewarded with a stack of freebies. These often include gold coins, sweeps coins, spins of the prize wheel, and much more.

If the wide range of slots doesn’t keep you returning repeatedly, the daily bonuses might.

Spinfinite Mail-In Bonus

Players who send a handwritten letter to Spinfinite can receive free sweepstakes coins. All you have to do is write down the 13-digit request code found in your account and mail your request to the Spinfinite office in New Hampshire.

Each handwritten request will earn three sweepstakes coins.

Referral Bonuses

The Spinfinite website does not list referral bonuses, but the fine print says that this feature will soon be available. Anyone who refers another player will be eligible to win up to 10 sweepstakes coins.

VIP Program

The VIP program at Spinfinite has seven different levels, starting at Blue and capping off at Diamond. You can climb the ladder by playing games, completing daily missions, and competing in tournaments.

Different levels offer different perks, but they generally include free spins of the Infinity Wheel, complimentary sweeps coins, and personalized games and offers.

Social Media & Community Bonuses

We couldn’t find any active social media accounts for Spinfinite. Still, the site is constantly rolling out new features and benefits, so check back regularly for community bonuses and other prize drops.

Bonus Type Bonus Details No Deposit Bonus 3,000 gold coins upon registering a new account Daily Bonus (login bonus) Offers range from free gold or sweeps coins to special gifts and spins of the Infinity Wheel. Must log in daily and check the “Daily Bonus” tab to redeem Mail-in (AMOE) Bonus Get three free sweepstakes coins for every handwritten entry mailed in Referral Bonus Coming soon. Players who refer friends will be rewarded with 10 sweeps coins VIP Rewards Program 7-tiered loyalty program with free coins, spins of the prize wheel, complimentary scratch cards, and more

What Casino-Style Games Can I Play at Spinfinite?

If you’re a slot jockey, you’ll find that the game library at Spinfinite rivals that of just about any real money online casino. Let’s take a closer look at what exactly is available.

Slots Titles at Spinfinite

Many sweepstakes casinos have games that feel like the off-brand version of Coke; you get what they were going for, but they don’t quite get there.

At Spinfinite, though, you get the real thing. You’ll find popular titles like Big Bass Bonanza, Wolf Gold, and Buffalo King Megaways. They play just like their real money counterparts, so you won’t feel like you’re missing out on any excitement.

You’ll also see a dedicated section for bonus buy games, allowing you to skip the filler and head straight for the good stuff. Titles include Diamond Explosion 7s, Hot Volcano, and Thunder Mega Sevens.

All told, there are hundreds of fun games to explore; if all those options feel overwhelming, they have a “Hand Picked for You” category with bespoke recommendations. The more you play, the better the recommendations get, so don’t be surprised if you start discovering hidden gems after a few days on the site.

Gaming Software at Spinfinite

Many sweepstakes casinos have in-house software development teams, which can be incredibly hit-or-miss. If you get a good one, you’ll find some fantastic games, but many others feel generic.

Spinfinite sidesteps this by working directly with some of the industry’s top software providers. Big guns like Pragmatic Play, BGaming, and Relax Gaming share their top games with the site, creating a lineup of killer slots titles.

These games check all the boxes, from eye-popping graphics to rewarding mechanics like bonus buys. Many also rank near the top of the industry in terms of RTP, ensuring your time on the site will be as satisfying as possible.

Besides these heavy hitters, you’ll also see up-and-coming studios like Fat Panda and Evoplay represented here. These studios are on the cutting edge of slot innovation, offering players unique gameplay and fresh angles you can’t find anywhere else.

It all adds up to a well-curated mix of blockbuster hits and exciting sleepers, and no matter what games you decide to play, the odds that you’ll have a blast are definitely in your favor.

How Could Spinfinite Improve Its Game Library

There’s little to quibble with here in terms of slot selection; as we said above, the lineup at Spinfinite can stand toe-to-toe with any real money site on the internet.

However, that’s about all that’s on offer at the site. You’re out of luck if you want to play free versions of blackjack, roulette, or other table games. A live dealer section would be a nice touch as well.

As it stands now, while the slot variety is excellent, you can only dress up slots in so many ways. If players want true variety or have the occasional itch for a game of cards, they’ll have to look elsewhere.

It’s also puzzling that a social casino lacks a live dealer section. If you want to add a bit of a human touch to your gambling efforts, you won’t find it here. It’s just you versus the machine, over and over again.

If Spinfinite is ideologically opposed to adding socialization to its social casino, building out a selection of instant-win games like Plinko or Aviator would also create some nice variety while still meshing with the site’s existing feel.

Perhaps there are plans to expand into these areas; while that would be a welcome addition, it doesn’t help fill the hole in their gaming library. If a more varied game library is important to you, we recommend trying out Mega Frenzy, as it is one of the best new sweepstakes casinos around.

How Does Spinfinite Work?

While Spinfinite sets itself apart from other sweeps casinos in essential ways, the basic model is the same. You can play free casino games by using gold coins, and if you’re lucky enough, you can earn sweepstakes coins that you can redeem for real prizes.

You can purchase more through the site if you run out of free coins. Buying coins also allows you to earn other perks, but it’s unnecessary if you’re not looking to spend real money.

This allows the site to avoid many restrictive gambling laws. Because the site isn’t charging you money to gamble, and you can earn the sweeps coins via play or bundled with other packages, it dodges most legal tangles that ensnare real money sites.

You can redeem your sweeps coins for real prizes, but you must have at least 100 coins in your account before submitting a redemption request. This sets a high bar that keeps many players from ever earning physical prizes.

You can redeem every sweeps coin for $1, but first, you must wager it at least once.

The 100 sweeps coin threshold to qualify for cashouts is significantly higher than what you’ll find at many similar sites. This makes it harder for players ever to cash out, which is likely good news for Spinfinite’s legal compliance department, but not so good for everyday players.

All of this contrasts with purely social casinos, which don’t offer any real-world rewards to users. You can climb leaderboards at those sites and earn in-game street cred, but none of it has value elsewhere.

Safety and Security at Spinfinite

Spinfinite may not be represented by celebrity influencers like Drake or Paris Hilton (does she still count as a celebrity?), so the site must make a name for itself on its own merits.

It burnishes its reputation by working with top brands like Pragmatic Play, which immediately establishes it as a legit casino in a sea of fakes. These developers guard their images tenaciously, and the fact that they’d partner with a site like Spinfinite tells you all you need to know about the casino’s authenticity.

To safeguard your identity and personal information, the site conducts regular verification checks, especially before processing redemption requests. You’ll need to provide proof of your identity and meet the minimum age requirement where you live.

SSL encryption protects transactions, ensuring all data stays secret. While we couldn’t find an option to set up 2FA password protection, the standards for setting up a regular password are high, making hacking a remote possibility.

The games use random number generators (RNGs) to ensure that each spin is fair and independent. Third-party inspectors regularly audit these algorithms to ensure they haven’t been tampered with.

While you’re still not likely to beat the house in the long run, at least you can be sure that the house isn’t unfairly tilting the odds in its favor.

Banking at Spinfinite: Purchase and Redemption Options

Once you set up a new account, you’ll immediately be gifted 3,000 gold coins to play with. If you want a better package, however, you’ll likely need to purchase one.

Spinfinite accepts various major credit cards, or you can purchase coins via Google Pay. Their redemption methods differ depending on what you’re swapping your coins for, but online banking is typically your best bet.

Banking Method Purchases Redemptions Min Redemption Expected Redemption Time Credit/Debit Card Yes No N/A N/A E-wallets (PayPal, Trustly No No N/A N/A Apple/Google Pay Yes (Google Pay only) No N/A N/A Bank Transfer No Yes 100 sweepstakes coins Up to 10 business days Gift Cards No Yes 10 sweepstakes coins Up to 10 business days

Buying Coin Packages and Redeeming

Purchasing and redeeming coins is straightforward at Spinfinite. Whether you do so on your desktop computer or mobile device, you should be able to stock your account in just a few clicks.

As you might expect, the site makes buying coins easy. There’s a big blue “Buy Coins” button at the top of every page, and clicking on it will bring up a page with eight different coin packages to choose from.

These range from $10 to $200; clicking on any of them will take you to the payments page. There, you can submit your credit card details or finish the transaction via Google Pay.

When redeeming your coins, simply head to the menu in the upper right corner and click the “Redeem” option from the dropdown menu. If you’ve finished verifying your account, you can then choose to redeem your coins for gift cards or cash.

You must have at least 10 sweeps coins in your account if you want a gift card. For cash redemptions, that number balloons to 100 sweeps coins. Each sweeps coin is worth $1.

The lower threshold for gift card redemption will likely make it a more attractive option to many casual players. Rather than continue grinding to reach the 100 coin limit (and potentially lose coins in the effort to gain them), most players will probably choose to lock in a guaranteed reward.

You’re only allowed to redeem coins once every 48 hours, whereas most other sweeps casinos will enable you to do so every 24 hours. That cooldown period could annoy the site’s most loyal customers, but most casual players won’t even notice it.

Once you submit your request, you can only wait for your rewards to arrive; this could take as long as 10 business days.

There’s no maximum redemption amount listed, although the fine print warns that the site could cap your redemptions at $2,000 per transaction, and that redemptions of that size could take longer than usual to process.

Still, $2,000 is a generous cap, and likely one designed to imply that big wins on the site are at least possible. If there’s such a thing as a high roller at a sweepstakes casino, Spinfinite will make them feel right at home.

Package Cost Number of GC Number of Free SC VIP Points $10 10,000 20 N/A $20 60,000 40 N/A $50 60,000 75 N/A $100 100,000 100 N/A $200 200,000 200 N/A

What to Know about the Redemption Method

Once you redeem your coins for cash or a gift card, you’ll need to verify your account. Luckily, this simple and straightforward process should only take a minute or two.

Start by heading to the “Redeem” section of the main menu. This will bring up your account balance, the number of coins available to redeem, and those that still need to be wagered. You must wager all sweepstakes coins at least once before redeeming them.

This page will also reveal any outstanding verification steps you need to complete. These include filling out a complete profile and verifying your phone number and email address.

To complete the redemption process, you’ll need to provide a driver’s license, passport, or other government-issued ID to verify your identity. You may also be asked to provide a utility bill to prove your address and a pay slip or bank statement.

After you’ve completed all these steps, you’ll have to wait for your rewards to be processed. You can only request a withdrawal once every 48 hours (most sites allow you to do so every 24 hours), and your request can take up to 10 business days to complete.

Customer Support Options and Performance

Nothing can provide peace of mind like knowing that customer support will offer assistance if anything goes wrong. That’s why we contact each site’s help desk to gauge the quality of support and the average response time.

Spinfinite’s first line of defense is its FAQ section. It also has a list of “infrequently asked questions” with humorous answers, like whether standing on one leg or playing outdoors can improve your odds of winning.

It’s a cute quirk, but it quickly loses its charm when you realize the company put much more effort into answering the nonsensical questions than it did into answering the useful ones.

The answers are vague and unhelpful, and the only support medium is email, which often takes at least 24 hours to respond.

Nowadays, the lack of even an AI chatbot feels like a dereliction of duty. Not offering phone support is (sadly) becoming the norm, but live chat is such an inexpensive and reassuring feature that not having it is unconscionable, like riding in a car with no seat belts.

Phone Number n/a Contact Email [email protected] Live Chat n/a Ticket Submission via email Social Channels n/a Average Response Time 24 hours

Mobile Experience at Spinfinite

While Spinfinite doesn’t offer a mobile app for either Apple or Android users, you’ll hardly miss it. The site has been optimized to run beautifully straight from your browser on your favorite mobile device.

However, Android users will likely find it more convenient since the site accepts Google Pay but not Apple Pay. This makes buying coins easy, with just a few clicks of a button.

Regardless of how you fund your account, you can use the full slots library from your handheld device. The games don’t lose anything when being ported over, either, as they’re just as sharp, beautiful, and easy to play as they are on the desktop version.

However, it also suffers from some drawbacks as the desktop version. That includes some links that are hard to find (there’s only one place we found that took us to a detailed account snapshot, for example; that’s something that should be easy to access from anywhere).

You’ll likely find it difficult to access their entire library as well. The home page promotes some of the most popular games they have on tap, but if you use the search feature, you’ll soon discover hundreds more buried somewhere inside the bowels of the site.

If you visit the site knowing precisely what you want to play, you’ll likely find the experience deeply rewarding. If you’re just looking to browse, you may find it an exercise in frustration.

How to Sign Up at Spinfinite

Getting started can feel daunting if you’ve never played an online sweeps casino. Fortunately, it’s pretty simple and only takes a minute or two. Here’s exactly what you need to do:

Step 1: Visit the Spinfinite site using the links above

Step 2: Click the green “Join Now” button in the upper right-hand corner

Step 3: Fill out the required personal information

That’s it — that’s all you have to do to get up and running. You should find 3,000 gold coins waiting in your account; click the cashier button in the upper right-hand corner to make sure.

Of course, if you want to buy more coins or redeem any for prizes, you’ll need to complete a few more verification steps. Luckily, they’re as quick and easy as the steps shown here, so the whole process should only take a few minutes.

Final Verdict: Is Spinfinite Legit?

If you’re looking to play some of the hottest online slots in the world without risking a ton of your hard-earned cash, then Spinfinite social casino is an option worth exploring.

While its gaming library is a bit stripped down compared to some of its competition — it lacks a live dealer section or table games, for instance — the slots selection is elite. Major developers like Pragmatic Play and BGaming lend their expertise to the site, adding to its credibility and replay value.

Buying and redeeming coins is straightforward, although it’s also subject to restrictions you don’t typically find at sweepstakes casinos. It also favors Android users over iOS enthusiasts, as Google Play is a listed payment method while Apple Pay is not.

Regardless of what operating system you use, though, don’t expect to have access to an app. This isn’t a huge issue simply because the mobile experience is top-notch, but it does represent room for growth.

New players will get 3,000 gold coins automatically applied to their account after registration, and they will also be able to grab a welcome bonus worth 60,000 gold coins and 40 sweeps coins for a mere $20.

Almost every deposit comes with a chance to spin the prize wheel as well. The prizes on the wheel are mostly sweepstakes coins, making it a great way to grab a little bit of free cash.

It’s too soon to crown Spinfinite as one of the top social casinos on the internet, but it is one of the top slots sites we’ve found, including real-money options.

If the casino can bulk up its gaming library and iron out some usability issues, it could soon be a strong contender for the title of best sweepstakes casino.

Spinfinite Promo Code FAQs

What is the minimum redemption at Spinfinite sweepstakes casino? You can redeem any number of sweepstakes coins you like, but you must have at least 10 of them in your account when you submit your request if you’d like a gift card, and 100 sweeps coins in your account if you’re redeeming for cash.

Is Spinfinite Casino legit? Yes, Spinfinite is a totally legit online sweepstakes casino. It partners with some of the industry's most well-established software providers, offers top-notch cybersecurity, and has a sterling reputation.

How long does Spinfinite take to pay out? Spinfinite redemption time can vary, but the transactions here tend to be slower than at many other sites. The terms and conditions state that redemption can take up to 10 business days; while we didn’t have to wait that long, the process is still slower than we’d like.

What is the welcome bonus for Spinfinite? New players immediately get 3,000 gold coins when they set up an account. Once you make your first deposit of $20 or more, you’ll be eligible for a 200% match with 60,000 gold coins, 40 sweeps coins, and a spin of the Infinity Wheel.

What games does Spinfinite Casino have? Spinfinite only offers online slots now, but their selection is impressive. You’ll find blockbuster titles like Big Bass Bonanza, plus a staggering assortment of bonus buy titles and megaways options.

Is there a Spinfinite casino no deposit bonus? New players will automatically have 3,000 gold coins added to their account. You can get more free coins by completing missions, finishing tasks (like account setup), and winning them directly.